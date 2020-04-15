Successfully reported this slideshow.
Instrumen pemantauan administrasi pembelajaran
pembelajaran

  1. 1. INSTRUMEN PEMANTAUAN ADMINISTRASI PEMBELAJARAN DAN PENILAIAN TAHUN PELAJARAN 2019/2020 Satuan Pendidikan: : Kelas : . Semester : Sertifikasi tahun : No Komponen Administrasi Hasil Pemantauan Catatan ya tdk A. Administrasi Umum 1 Kalender Pendidikan 2 Daftar Hadir 3 Kriteria Ketuntasan Minimal (KKM) B. Administrasi Pembelajaran 4 Program Tahunan 5 Program Semester 6 Peta Kompetensi 7 Jadwal Tatap Muka 8 Silabus 9 RPP 10 Buku Pegangan Guru 11 Buku Pegangan Siswa C. Administrasi Penilaian 12 Jurnal Sikap 13 Instrumen Penilaian Tes (NPH) 14 Lembar Pengamatan Keterampilan 15 Daftar Nilai Pengetahuan 16 Daftar Nilai Keterampilan 17 Rekapitulasi Penilaian sikap 18 Buku penyerahan BLP 19 Buku Kisi kisi soal 20 Dok.tes/bank soal Jumlah Keterangan: 1. Nilai Pelaksanaan Pembelajaran = Jumlah jawaban “ya” X 100 = 40 𝑋 100 = … 40 Nilai Predikat Keterangan N < 70 C Perlu pembinaan 71≤N≤80 B Dapat digunakan untukmodelbagi guru lain dengan perbaikan pada bagian-bagian tertentu N>80 A Dapat digunakan untukmodelbagi guru lain BONE BOLANGO, , 2020 GURU KELAS…… KEPALA SDN.......... PENGAWAS …………………………. …………………………. SAWALUDIN MOKODOMPIT.S.Pd. Nip. Nip. NIP.196912021993041001
  2. 2. INSTRUMEN PENILAIAN ADMINISTRASI KEPALA SEKOLAH SEKOLAH BINAAN T.P.2019-2020 NAMA KEPALA SEKOLAH : : SATUAN PENDIDIKAN : SEMESTER : SERTIFIKASI TAHUN : NO Aspek yang diamati Hasil Pemantauan Catatan Ya Tdk 1 Dokumen I 2 Program kerja Kepela sekolah 3 R A P B S 4 Buku Induk Sekolah 5 Data personal guru 6 Buku Mutasi siswa 7 Buku penerimaan calon peserta didik baru dan penetapan peserta didik baru 8 Buku Agenda 9 Buku Ekspedisi 10 Buku Notulen Rapat 11 Buku Inventarisasi 12 Daftar hadir Guru 13 Buku Pembagian tugas guru 14 Buku Kenaikan Kelas 15 Buku Tamu 16 Dokumen Penilaian kinerja guru 17 Pajangan Visi-misi sekolah 18 Dokumen hasil supervisi kepala sekolah 19 Laporan hasil supervisi kepala sekolah 20 Pajangan data siswa(kohort) 3 Thn terakhir 21 Buku supervisi dan tindak lanjut supervisi JUMLAH Keterangan: 2. Nilai Pelaksanaan Pembelajaran = Jumlah jawaban “ya” X 100 = 40 𝑋 100 = … 40 Nilai Predikat Keterangan N < 70 C Perlu pembinaan 71≤N≤80 B Dapat digunakan untukmodelbagi guru lain dengan perbaikan pada bagian-bagian tertentu N>80 A Dapat digunakan untukmodelbagi guru lain BONE BOLANGO, , 2020 GURU KELAS…… KEPALA SDN.......... PENGAWAS …………………………. …………………………. SAWALUDIN MOKODOMPIT.S.Pd. Nip. Nip. NIP.196912021993041001

