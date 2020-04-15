Contoh pts-t.6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENILAIAN TENGAH SEMESTER (PTS) II / GENAP TEMA 6 CITA –CITAKU KELAS 4 SD/MI www.gemarlsoal.blogspot.com Nama : …………………… N...
B. Bersatu kita teguh bercerai kita runtuh C. Gotong Royong D. Bhinneka Tunggal Ika 4. Pernatikan tabel di bawah ini ! Mak...
Gambar di atas adalah rumah adat dari . . . . A. Kampung naga Jawa Barat B. Kampung naga Jawa Timur C. Karnpung naga Jawa ...
9. Di bawah ini adalah kebeberagaman suku-suku yang ada di Indonesia dan asal daerahnya yang tepat adalah . . . . A. Suku ...
12. Ciri-ciri yang benar berdasarkan teks puisi diatas adalah . . . . A. Memiliki rima teratur B. Berupa cerita yang indah...
16. Makna pertama yang terkandung pada bait pertama pada puisi di atas adalah . . . . A. Cita-cita seorang pemain musik B....
20. Arti tanda jeda II pada pembacaan puisi adalah . . . . A. berhenti sebentar untuk benatas B. berhenti lama sekali bias...
Urutan perubahan daur hidup hewan di atas adalah . . . . A. 1, 2, 3, 4 B. 2, 3, 4, 1 C. 3, 1, 4, 2 D. 4, 3, 2, 1 24. Tahap...
27. Mengapa kupu-kupu mengalami metamorfosis sempuma sedangkan jangkrik mengalami metamorfosis tidak sempurna? A. Sebab ja...
A. Mengembangkan kebun koleksi yang didalamnya terdapat buah-buahan dan ubi- ubian B. Melestarikan tumbuhan langka seperti...
34. Di bawah ini manfaat sumber daya alarn' berupa tanah berkapur atau .batu kapur adalah . . . . A. Bahan bangunan dan sa...
39. Perhatikan tabel! Bahan Tambang 1. Briket 2. Marmer 3. Bahan bakar bio 4. Asbes Kelompok bahan tambang pada tabel di a...
  1. 1. PENILAIAN TENGAH SEMESTER (PTS) II / GENAP TEMA 6 CITA –CITAKU KELAS 4 SD/MI www.gemarlsoal.blogspot.com Nama : …………………… No. Absen : ……………… Kelas/ Semester : IV (empat) / II Genap Hari, Tanggal : ……………… Mata Pelajaran : Tema 6 Cita - citaku Alokasi Waktu : ……………… Berilah tanda silang (x) pada huruf A, B, C atau D pada jawaban yang benar ! A. PPKn 1. Perbedaan pekerjaan pada setiap orang dimasyarakat merupakan anugerah dari Alloh SWT yang patut kita . . . . A. Hina B. Perbedakan C. Benci D. Syukuri 2. Berikut ini yang termasuk contoh keberagaman dalam hal pekerjaan di lingkungan keluarga adalah . . . . A. Ayah Hasan berasal dari suku jawa sedangkan ibunya berasal dari suku irian B. Ahmad menyukai makanan empek-empek khas Palembang sedangkan adiknya menyukai makanan kerak telor dari betawi C. Pak munarjo bekerja sebagai petani dari suku jawa sedangkan tetangganya dari suku bali bekerja sebagai pemahat patung D. Husen berasal dari suku Jawa sedangkan teman satu kelasnya Made Katon berasal dari Bali 3. Salah satu semboyan bangsa Indonesia karena banyaknya keberagaman suku dan budaya adalah . . . . A. NKRI harga mati
  2. 2. B. Bersatu kita teguh bercerai kita runtuh C. Gotong Royong D. Bhinneka Tunggal Ika 4. Pernatikan tabel di bawah ini ! Makanan Khas Daerah 1. Kerak telor 2. Bika ambon 3. Papeda 4. Nasi Pecel P. Betawi Q. Papua R. Jawa Timur S. Maluku Pasangan yang tepat makanan dan asal daerah adlah . . . . A. 1 – P dan 2 – Q B. 2 – S dan 3 – Q C. 3 – S dan 4 – P D. 4 – R dan 1 - S 5. Perhatikan gambar !
  3. 3. Gambar di atas adalah rumah adat dari . . . . A. Kampung naga Jawa Barat B. Kampung naga Jawa Timur C. Karnpung naga Jawa Tengan D. Kampung naga DKI 6. Menghargai keberagaman suku dan budaya merupakan sesuatu yang sangat penting kita lakukan karena . . . . A. Jika tidak menghargai keberagaman akan terjadi permusuhan B. Jika tidak menghargai keberagaman kita akan hidup dengan damai C. Di Indonesia hanya ada satu suku dan buaya saja D. Menghargai keberagaman adalah perbuatan yang dilarang agama 7. Berikut ini perilaku yang mencerminkan contoh menghargai keberagaman agama adalah . . . . A. Duduk sebangku hanya denqan teman yang seagama saja. B. Belajar kelompok hanya denqan teman satu agama saja C. Bermain bersama teman yang berbeda agama D. Merendahkan dan rrienghina teman yang berbeda agama. 8. "Siapa namamu?", dalam bahasa Sunda adalah . . . A. Sinten nami pean? B. Saha nami jenengan? C. Sinten nami panjengan? D. Saha nami rika?
  4. 4. 9. Di bawah ini adalah kebeberagaman suku-suku yang ada di Indonesia dan asal daerahnya yang tepat adalah . . . . A. Suku Asmat dari Papua B. Suku Oayak dari Maluku C. Suku Mindanau dari Jawa Tengah D. Suku Batak dart Jawa 10. Perhatikan Tabel Agama Perayaan agama 1. Islam 2. Budha 3. Hindu 4. Konghucu K. Kuningan L. Malaikat dapur M. Mahapuja N. Asyura Pasangan yang tepat agama dan perayaanya adalah . . . . A. 1 - N dan 3 - L B. 2 - K dan 3 - M C. 3 - M dan 1 - N D. 4 - L dan 2 - M B. BAHASA INDONESIA 11. Bentuk karya sastra dengan bahasa yang indah dan penuh makna disebut dengan . . . . A. Dongen B. Puisi C. Legenda D. Rima Teks puisi untuk soal no. 12 dam 13! Anganku melayang ke masa depan Aku ingin menjadi seorang guru Guru adalah pejuang ilmu di garis depan Guru tanpa pamrin berbagi ilmu
  5. 5. 12. Ciri-ciri yang benar berdasarkan teks puisi diatas adalah . . . . A. Memiliki rima teratur B. Berupa cerita yang indah C. Terdiri empat bait D. Terdiri dua belas baris 13. Bunyi rima puisi di atas adalah . . . . A. p - r - p – m B. a - u – a - u C. n – r – n – m D. n – u – n - u Teks puisi untuk soal no. 14 dam 16! Suara indah alat musik Alunannya tenang mendayu Seakan selalu berbisik Aku selalu ada untukmu Aku suka alat musik itu Karena itu aku ingin menjadi pemainnya Inilah cita-citaku Menjadi pemain biola Langkah-langkah kujalani Semua cobaan kulewati Semua akan kuperjuangkan 14. Rima pada bait pertama terdapat pada kata . . . . A. Suara, alunannya, seakan, mendayu B. Suara, indah, alat, musik C. Musik, mendayu, berbisik, selalu D. Musik, mendayu, berbisik, untukmu 15. Makna yang terkandung pada bait pertama pada puisi di atas adalah A. Suara biola yang sangat merdu B. Suara gitar yang sangat merdu C. Suara suling yang sangat merdu D. Suara piano yang sangat merdu
  6. 6. 16. Makna pertama yang terkandung pada bait pertama pada puisi di atas adalah . . . . A. Cita-cita seorang pemain musik B. Cita-cita seorang penjual alat musik C. Cita-cita ingin menjadi pemain biola D. Cita-cita ingin menjadi pemain violin Teks puisi untuk 'soat no.17 -19! Aku ingin menjadi penerbang Langit biru tempat bermain Melayang-melayang Tertbang setinggi mungkin Tangkas berani laksana elang Jauh terbanqku di ruang angkasa Melayang-layang Antara bintang-bintang 17. Jumlah bait yang ada pada puisi di atas, yaitu . . . A. 12 B. 48 C. 4 D. 2 18. Bunyi rima pada bait terakhir puis di atas adalah . . . . A. a-a-a-a B. sg-a-g-g C. ang-sa-ang-ang D. ng-sa-ng-ng 19. Makna yang terkandung pada puisi di atas adalah . . . . A. Cita-cita ingin seperti burung bisa terbang diangkasa B. Cita-cita ingin menjadi pilot yang handal C. lngin terbang bagai elang yang tanqkas dan berani. D. Bermain dilangit rnetayang-layang diangkasa
  7. 7. 20. Arti tanda jeda II pada pembacaan puisi adalah . . . . A. berhenti sebentar untuk benatas B. berhenti lama sekali biasanya. Titik C. berhenti agak lama biasanya koma D. berhenti dan melanjutkan tanpa bernafas C. IPA 21. Berikut ini hewan-hewan yang mengalami proses perubahan bentuk pada pertumbuhannya adalah . . . . A. Jangkrik, lalat dan kelinci B. Jangkrik, belalang dan kumbang C. Nyamuk, kupu-kupu dan kucing D. Nyamuk. kupu-kupu dan ayarn 22. Perhatikan gambar ! Tahapan perubahan bentuk larfa dan telur pada gambar di atas qitunjukan oleh nornor . . . . A. 3 dan 4 B. 5 dan 1 C. 1 dan 2 D. 2 dan 3 23. Perhatikan gambar!
  8. 8. Urutan perubahan daur hidup hewan di atas adalah . . . . A. 1, 2, 3, 4 B. 2, 3, 4, 1 C. 3, 1, 4, 2 D. 4, 3, 2, 1 24. Tahapan perubahan bentuk atau penampilan fisik pada hewan sejak lahir atau menetas disebut . . . . A. Metamorfosis B. Daur Hidup C. Siklus hidup D. Kelahiran 25. Di bawah ini adalah manfaat tumbuhan bagi lingkungan, kecuali . . . . A. Rnencegah korosi tanah B. Mencegah erosi tanah dari air hujan C. Mencegah pencemaran air tanah D. Mencegah bahaya sunami 26. Berikut ini jenls hewan yang dimanfaatkan sebagai obat adalah . . . . A. Cacing. kelelawar, dan kadal B. Kadal, kala jengking, dan klabang C. Kelelawar, cacing, dan luwak D. Kadal, ular, dan anjing
  9. 9. 27. Mengapa kupu-kupu mengalami metamorfosis sempuma sedangkan jangkrik mengalami metamorfosis tidak sempurna? A. Sebab jangkrik mengalami tahapan kepompong sedangkan kupu-kupu tidak mengalami tahapan kepompong B. Sebab kupu-kupu mengalami tahapan larfa sedankan jangkrik mengalarni tahapan pupa C. Sebab kupu-kupu mengalami tahapan nimfa sedankan jangkrik tidak mengalami tahapan larfa D. Sebab kupu-kupu mengalami tahapan kepompong sedangkan jangkrik tidak mengalami tahapan kepompong 28. Perhatikan tabel berikut! Upaya pelestarian hewan ! 1. Menangkar hewan langka denqan mengisolasinya 2. Mengambil telur untuk ditetaskan dan dijual 3. Memindahkan hewan langka kerumah untuk dipelihara 4. Membuat undang-undang perburuan 5. Menindak tegas yang melanggar undang-undang tesebut Upaya pelestarian hewan yang tepat ditunjukan nomor . . . . A. 1 – 2 – 3 B. 2 – 3 – 4 C. 3 – 4 – 5 D. 1 – 4 – 6 29. Hewan langk yang dilindungi di Taman Nasional Ujung Kulon adalah . . . . A. Badak bercula Satu B. Harimau C. Komodo D. Banteng 30. Upaya rnelestarikan tumbuhan diantaranya Adalah didirikanya kebun plasma nutfah. Kebun ini bertujuan untuk . . . .
  10. 10. A. Mengembangkan kebun koleksi yang didalamnya terdapat buah-buahan dan ubi- ubian B. Melestarikan tumbuhan langka seperti raflesia C. Mempertahankan bibit unggul seperti kelapa hibrida dan lainnya D. Mengembangkan berbagai tumbuhan baik tanaman pangan atau obat-obatan D. IPS 31. Berikut ini bukan sumber daya alam yang dapat diperbarui adalah . . . . A. minyak bumi, logam, dan batu bara B. rninyak bumi, tumbuhan, dan hewan C. hewan, tumbuhan, dan udara • D. kerbau sapi dan batu bara 32. Perhatikan tabel ! Nama Tumbuhan p. Kacang q. Wortel r. Kol s. Pisang t. Kentang u. Muncang Tumbuhan yang cocok di daerah berhawa sejuk ditunjukan oleh huruf . . . . A. p, q, dan s B. s, t, dan u C. r, t, dan u D. q, r, dan s 33. Sebagian besar mata pencaharian penduduk yang hidup di daerah dataran tinggi adalah . . . A. petemak sapi danpetani sayuran B. Petrnak sapi dan petani padi C. Petani kopi dan petrenak ikan D. Petani sayuran dan petemak bebek
  11. 11. 34. Di bawah ini manfaat sumber daya alarn' berupa tanah berkapur atau .batu kapur adalah . . . . A. Bahan bangunan dan sawah B. Bahan.semen dan hutan alba C. Bahan baku semen dan hutan jati D. Bahan bangonan dan kebun buah 35. Segala sesuatu dari alam yang dapat di gunakan untuk memenuhi kebutuhan hidup manusia disebut . . . . A. Harta kekayaan B. Sumber daya alam C. Bahan tambang D. Sumber kehidupan 36. Pak Ali berprofesi sebagai pembuat gerabah. Sumber daya alam yang dimanfaatkan Pak Ali adalah . . . . A. Tanah berkapur B. Tanah berpasir C. Tanah liat dan pasir D. Tanah liat 37. Perhatikan tabel! Makanan Poko Penduduk / Daerah O. Padi P. Papeda Q. Jagung I. Madura II. Papua III. Jawa Tengah Pasangan yang tepat makanan pokok dan asal daerahnya adalah . . . A. P – II dan R – I B. Q – II dan R – II C. P – III dan Q – II D. R – II dan P – III 38. Sumber daya alam mineral yang berada di daerah Belitung yaitu .... A. Timah B. Batu Bara C. Minyak bumi D. Emas
  12. 12. 39. Perhatikan tabel! Bahan Tambang 1. Briket 2. Marmer 3. Bahan bakar bio 4. Asbes Kelompok bahan tambang pada tabel di atas ditunjuk an oleh. Nomor . . . . A. 1, 2, dan 3 B. 2, 3, dan 5 C. 3, 4, dan 5 D. 1, 4, dan 5 40. Di bawah ini jenis-jenis tanaman industri, Kecuali . . . . A. Kelapa, kopi, dan koll B. Koll, tomat dan kopi C. Kopi, kelapa sawit, dan coklat D. Cabe, tomat dan pisang Dan berikut adalah kunci jawaban soal PTS Tema 6 kelas 4 SD-MI, Untuk mendownload link ada dibawah KUNCI JAWABAN PENILAIAN TENGAH SEMESTER (PTS) II / GENAP TEMA 6 CITA –CITAKU KELAS 4 SD/MI 1 D 11 B 21 B 31 A 2 C 12 A 22 D 32 C 3 D 13 D 23 C 33 A 4 B 14 D 24 A 34 C 5 A 15 A 25 D 35 B 6 A 16 C 26 A 36 D 7 C 17 D 27 D 37 C 8 B 18 D 28 D 38 A 9 A 19 B 29 A 39 A 10 D 20 C 30 A 40 D

