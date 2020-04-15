Contoh soal ips.6-us

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. A. Berilah tanda silang (x) didepan huruf a,b atau c didepan jawaban yang benar ! 1. Indonesia terletak diantara dua benua dan dua samudra sehingga mendapat sebutan .... a. Nusantara b. Maritim c. Agraris d. Zamrud Khatulistiwa 2. Untuk mengatur jalannya pemerintahan wilayah NKRI dibagi atas beberapa .... a. pulau b. provinsi c. wilayah d. daerah 3. Contoh sikap waspada terhadap masalah sosial di Indonesia adalah .... a. menjaga keharmonisan b. bersikap menyendiri c. tidak bermasyarakat d. bergaul seenaknya 4. Contoh masalah sosial di Indonesia maupun negara tetangga adalah .... a. kemakmuran b. kemajuan c. kesejahteraan d. kemiskinan 5. Secara astronomis wilayah Indonesia terletak antara .... a. 60 LU – 110 LS dan 950 BT – 1410 BT b. 60 LU – 110 LU dan 950 BT – 1410 BT c. 60 LU – 110 LU dan 950 BB – 1410 BT d. 60 LU – 110 LS dan 950 BB – 1410 BT 6. Provinsi Timor Timur berdiri sebagai negara baru pada tahun …. a. 1979 b. 1989 c. 1999 d. 2000 7. Pada masa awal kemerdekaan Kepulauan Nusa Tenggara disebut Provinsi…. a. Sunda Kecil b. Sunda Besar c. Nusa Tenggara Barat d. Nusa Tenggara Timur 8. Provinsi Bangka Belitung merupakan pemekaran dari provinsi ....
  2. 2. a. Lampung b. Sumatera Selatan c. Bengkulu d. Riau 9. Letak Indonesia secara geografis sangat strategis karena berada di persilangan dua benua yaitu Benua .... a. Asia dan Afrika b. Australia dan Amerika c. Asia dan Eropa d. Asia dan Australia 10. Tanjung Pinang ibu kota Provinsi …. a. Riau b. Kepulauan Riau c. Bangka Belitung d. Jambi 11. Negara di Asia Tenggara yang tidak mempunyai laut adalah …. a. Laos b. Kamboja c. Thailand d. Vietnam 12. Kuala Lumpur adalah ibu kota negara .... a. Laos b. Kamboja c. Singapura d. Malaysia 13. Di Asia Tenggara yang termasuk negara kepulauan adalah .... a. Filipina dan Malaysia b. Indonesia dan Filipina c. Filipina dan Thailand d. Indonesia dan Thailand 14. Wilayah yang berbatasan langsung dengan Indonesia adalah …. a. Singapura dan Malaysia b. Malaysia dan Brunai Darussalam c. Papua Nugini dan Malaysia d. Filipina dan Malaysia 15. Gunung Fan Si Pan terletak di Negara …. a. Vietnam b. Laos c. Kamboja d. India
  3. 3. 16. Negara di Asia Tenggara yang merupakan tujuan wisata yang paling populer adalah …. a. Filipina b. Indonesia c. Singapura d. Laos 17. Negara ini mendapat sebutan “Macan Asia” kecuali …. a. Jepang b. Korea Selatan c. Singapura d. Malaysia 18. Gunung Fuji dianggap kramat oleh penduduk …. a. Jepang b. India c. Cina d. Mesir 19. Penduduk asli Australia adalah …. a. Aborigin b. Negro c. Eskimo d. Indian 20. Antara Benua Asia dan Benua Afrika dibatasi oleh …. a. Laut Kaspia b. Pegunungan Ural c. Laut Hitam d. Terusan Suez 21. Negara yang berada di wilayah Asia Timur adalah …. a. Jepang dan RRC b. RRC dan Vietnam c. Jepang dan India d. Vietnam dan Sri Langka 22. Australia mendapat sebutan negara …. a. Tirai Bambu b. Kanguru c. Sakura d. Matahari Terbit 23. Sungai terpanjang di dunia adalah Sungai …. a. Nil b. Amazon c. Mississippi d. Gangga
  4. 4. 24. Kenampakan alam buatan yang sangat terkenal di India dalah .... a. Tembok Besar b. Terusan Suez c. Istana Taj Mahal d. Lembah Kasmir 25. Benua Amerika dikelompokkan menjadi 3 kawasan, kecuali …. a. Amerika Utara b. Amerika Tengah c. Amerika Selatan d. Amerika Timur II. Isilah titik-titik pada soal di bawah ini dengan jawaban yang tepat ! 26. Kepala pemerintahan yang memimpin wilayah propinsi adalah .... 27. Pada zaman awal kemerdekaan provinsi di Republik Indonesia berjumlah .... 28. Batas Zona Ekonomi Ekslusif Indonesia ditetapkan selebar . . . mil laut. 29. Karena sebagian besar wilayahnya berupa laut, Indonesia disebut negara …. 30. Provinsi Gorontalo terletak di Pulau …. 31. Indonesia paling timur berbatasan dengan Negara …. 32. Pangkal Pinang ibu kota Provinsi .... 33. Provinsi Banten merupakan pemekaran dari Provinsi .... 34. Bagian permukaan bumi berupa tanah atau daratan yang sangat luas disebut.... 35. Yang disebut Benua Eurasia adalah .... III. Jawablah pertanyaan-pertanyaan di bawah ini secara jelas dan lengkap ! 36. Sebutkan 3 wilayah laut Indonesia berdasarkan Hukum Laut Internasional tahun 1982 ! Jawab 37. Mengapa jumlah provinsi di Indonesia dari tahun ke tahun mengalami perubahan ? Jawab 38. Sebutkan provinsi di Indonesia pada awal kemerdekaan ? Jawab 39. Mengapa di Filipina sering terjadi gempa ? Jawab 40. Sebutkan 5 benua di dunia ? Jawab
  5. 5. KUNCI JAWABAN IPS KELAS 6 I. PILIHAN GANDA 1. a 6. c 11. a 16. c 21. a 2. b 7. a 12. d 17. d 22. b 3. a 8. b 13. b 18. a 23. a 4. d 9. d 14. c 19. a 24. c 5. a 10. b 15. a 20. d 25. d II. ISIAN 26. Gubernur 27. 8 (delapan) 28. 200 (dua ratus) 29. Maritim 30. Sulawesi 31. Papua Nugini 32. Bangka Belitung 33. Jawa Barat 34. Benua 35. Benua Asia dan Benua Eropa III. JAWABAN URAIAN 36. - Laut Teritorial - Batas Landas Kontinen - Batas Zona Ekonomi Ekslusif (ZEE) 37. Karena adanya pertumbuhan penduduk, perubahan kemampuan ekonomi, faktor politik, dsb. 38. - Provinsi Sumatera - Provinsi Jawa Barat - Provinsi Jawa Tengah - Provinsi Jawa Timur - Provinsi Borneo (Kalimantan) - Provinsi Sulawesi - Provinsi Sunda Kecil (Nusa Tenggara) - Provinsi Maluku 39. Karena di Filipina banyak terdapat gunung api yang masih aktif 40. - Benua Asia - Benua Australia - Benua Eropa - Benua Afrika - Benua Amerika Soal UAS 1 IPS Kelas 6 Dan Kunci Jawaban Serta Kisi-Kisi Soal Soal UAS IPS Kelas 6 Semester 1 PETUNJUK UMUM 1. Tulislah namamu di sudut kanan atas pada lembar jawaban!
  6. 6. 2. Bacalah setiap soal dengan seksama! 3. Kerjakan terlebih dahulu soal-soal yang kamu anggap lebih mudah! 4. Telitilah kembali jawabanmu sebelum diserahkan kepada pengawas! I. Berilah tanda silang (X) pada huruf a, b, c atau d pada jawaban yang kamu anggap paling benar pada lembar jawaban! 1. Pemerintah pusat dan daerah diatur dalam .... a. UU no.23 tahun 2014 b. UU no.24 tahun 2014 c. UU no.25 tahun 2014 d. UU no.26 tahun 2014 2. Provinsi yang terbentuk pada awal kemerdekaan adalah .... a. Kalimantan, Banten b. Jawa Tengah, Jawa Barat c. Jawa Tengah, DKI Jakarta d. Sumatra, NAD 3. Jawa Tengah merupakan salah satu provinsi yang terbentuk pada awal kemerdekaan dengan ibu kota a. Bandung b. Surabaya c. Semarang d. Jakarta 4. Organisasi pemerintah yang yang menyelenggarakan urusan pemerintah di daerah disebut .... a. Pemerintah Pusat dan Daerah b. Negara c. Pemerintah Pusat d. Pemerintah daerah 5. Propinsi Bali, NTB, dan NTT merupakan pemekaran dari propionsi ... a. Sumatra b. Kalimantan c. Sunda kecil d. Sulawesi 6. Provinsi yang belum pernah mengalami pemekaran adalah .... a. Jawa Tengah b. Jawa Barat c. Jawa Timur d. Sulawesi 7. Propinsi hasil pemekaran dari provinsi Jawa Barat adalah propinsi .... a. Bangka Belitung
  7. 7. b. Aceh c. NTB d. Banten 8. Suatu negara yang wilayahnya terdiri dari banyak pulau disebut negara .... a. Agraris b. Maritim c. Kepulauan d. Pertanian 9. Pemerintah Indonesia menetapkan wilayah perairan laut dengan Deklarasi Juanda pada tanggal .... a. 12 Oktober 1957 b. 13 Nopember 1957 c. 13 Desember 1957 d. 13 Desember 1967 10. Wilayah perairan Indonesia pada masa penjajahan Belanda adalah .... a. 12 mil b. 200 mil c. 3 mil d. 13 mil 11. Jalur laut yang berjarak 12 mil laut daru garis dasar ke laut lepas dinamakan .... a. Landas kontinen b. ZEE c. Zona laut teritorial d. Garis batas 12. Landas kontinen laut Indonesia adalah .... a. 12 mil b. 150 mil c. 200 mil d. 200 m 13. Salah satu usaha pelestarian laut adalah .... a. Pembuangan limbah b. Penggunaan bahan peledak c. Pelarangan merusak terumbu karang d. Pengambilan karang laut 14. Negara Indonesia barada di kawasan…. a. Asia Tenggara b. Asia Timur c. Asia Barat d. Asia Tengah
  8. 8. 15. Gunung Pagon merupakan gunung tertinggi di negara .... a. Malaysia b. Brunai Darussalam c. Vietnam d. Laos 16. Sungai terpanjang di Brunei Darussalam adalah .... a. Sungai Irawadi b. Sungai Mekong c. Sungai Chau Phraya d. Sungai Belait 17. Gunung tertinggi di Malaysia adalah .... a. Pagon b. Puncak Jaya c. Kinabalu d. Do’i Inthanon 18. Tanah Genting Kra terdapat di .... a. Malaysia b. Singapura c. Thailand d. Pilipina 19. Secara umum masalah-masalah sosial yang dihadapi negara di kawasan Asia Tenggara adalah .... a. Kependudukan b. Ekonomi c. Pencemaran d. Pengangguran 20. Pendiri negara Singapura adalah .... a. Jan Pieterszoon Coen b. Van Den Bosch c. Daendels d. Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles 21. Singapura merupakan salah satu negara Industri dengan hasil produksi .... a. Alat pertanian b. Alat transportasi c. Alat kesehatan d. Alat perang 22. Indonesia secara geografis terletak di antara 2 samudra, yaitu .... a. Samudra Hindia dan Laut Merah
  9. 9. b. Samudra pasifik dan Samudra Hindia c. Samudra Hindia dan Atlantik d. Samudra Hindia dan Laut Jawa 23. Pada saat pesta rakyat Vietnam mengenakan pakaian tradisional .... a. Ao Dai b. Kebaya c. Long Dress d. Kimono 24. Di Asia Tenggara negara yang tidak mempunyai wilayah laut adalah .... a. Laos b. Vietnam c. Thailand d. Malaysia 25. Secara astronimis terletak antara 77ºLU - 11ºLS dan 26ºBT - 169ºBT adalah benua .... a. Asia b. Afrika c. Amerika d. Australia 26. Benua yang terbesar di dunia adalah benua .... a. Amerika b. Australia c. Asia d. Afrika 27. Yang termasuk negara-negara di Asia Barat adalah .... a. Arab Saudi, Taiwan, Tajikhistan b. Irak, Arab Saudi, Nepal c. Iran, Malaysia, Irak d. Arab Saudi, Iran, Irak 28. Negara-negara di Asia Timur di bawah ini adalah .... a. Jepang,India, Iran b. Jepang, Korea Selatan, Taiwan c. Jepang, Pakistan, India d. Jepang,Mesir, Kamboja 29. Perhatikan peta berikut!
  10. 10. Negara Thailand ditunjukkan pada angka .... a. 1 b. 2 c. 3 d. 4 30. Tajmahal merupakan peninggalan bersejarah di negara .... a. Malaysia b. India c. Indonesia d. Kamboja 31. Sungai terpanjang di dunia adalah sungai .... a. Nil b. Meleong c. Missisipi d. Ohio 32. Benua Eropa secara astronomis terletak antara .... a. 71o 8’ LU – 36o24 LU b. 73o LU – 36oLU c. 76o LU – 63o LU d. 77o LU – 36o LU 33. Berikut adalah salah satu negara yang berada di Asia Selatan yaitu .... a. Kuwait b. Kazakhstan c. Bangladesh d. Uzbekhistan 34. Benua terkecil di dunia adalah .... a. Asia b. Eropa c. Australia d. Afrika 35.
  11. 11. Ibukota negara yang ditunjuk dengan huruf A adalah .... a. a. Algire b. b. Tripoli c. c. Kairo d. d. Kingsasa Perhatikan peta di samping! Ibukota negara yang ditunjuk dengan huruf A adalah .... a. a. Algire b. b. Tripoli c. c. Kairo d. d. Kingsasa II. Isilah titik-titik di bawah ini dengan jawaban yang benar! 36. Salah satu propinsi di Indonesia yang merupakan pemekaran dari propinsi Jawa Tengah adalah propinsi… 37. Salah satu negara di Asia Tenggara yang pernah menjadi provinsi di Indonesia adalah negara .... 38. Provinsi termuda di Indonesia beribukota di .... 39. ASEAN berdiri pada tanggal .... 40. Negara di Asia Tenggara yang belum pernah dijajah oleh bangsa lain adalah .... 41. Pada tahun 2000 provinsi Riau dimekarkan menjadi provinsi .... 42. Negara di Amerika Selatan penghasil kopi terbesar di dunia adalah negara.... 43.
  12. 12. Mata uang negara yang ditandai dengan angka 6 adalah .... 44. Laut yang menghubungkan antara Benua Asia dan Afrika adalah .... 45. Air terjun Niagara terletak di negara .... III. Jawablah pertanyaan di bawah ini dengan benar! 46. Sebutkan 3 negara tetangga yang berbatasan langsung dengan Indonesia! 47. Tuliskan 3 hal yang dapat merusak kelestarian wilayah laut Indonesia! 48. Sebutkan 3 dari 7 keajaiban dunia yang berada di benua Asia! 49. Sebutkan 3 menteri luar negeri yang menandatangani deklarasi ASEAN! 50. Sebutkan 3 negara di kawasan Asia Selatan! KUNCI JAWABAN UAS SEMESTER 1 IPS KELAS VI I. 1. A 11. C 21. B 31. A II. 36. DIY 2. B 12. C 22. B 32. A 37. Timur Leste 3. C 13. C 23. A 33. C 38. Kalimantan Utara 4. D 14. A 24. A 34. C 39. 8 Agustus 1967 5. C 15. B 25. A 35. C 40. Thailand 6. C 16. D 26. C 41. Kepulauan Riau 7. D 17. C 27. D ` 42. Brasil 8. C 18. C 28. B 43. Yen 9. C 19. A 29. C 44. Laut Tengah 10. C 20. D 30. B 45. Amerika Serikat III. 46. Malaysia, Papua Nugini, dan Timur Leste 47. - Menggunakan pukat harimau
  13. 13. - Membuang limbah ke laut - Menggunakan peledak/racun - tumpahan minyak 48. – Tajmahal – India - Candi Borobudur – Indonesia - Tembok Raksasa- China 49. - Adam Malik – Indonesia - Tun Abdul Razak- malayusia - Thanat Koman – Thailand - S Rajaratman – Singapura - Narsisco Ramos- Philipina 50. India, Pakistan, Sri Langka, India, Nepal, Bangladesh

