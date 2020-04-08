Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. IL BARATTOLO DELLA FELICITÀ Si Chiama Barattolo della Felicità e Serve per Aiutare i Vostri Figli ad Avere un Atteggiamento Positivo Nei corsi di crescita personale e nei manuali di auto-aiuto una delle fondamenta di ogni teoria di crescita personale è l’atteggiamento che noi assumiamo nei confronti della vita e di tutto quello che ci succede. Una delle teorie più interessanti e seguite è quella della legge dell’attrazione, che dice che pesando positivo attireremo persone ed eventi positivi all’interno della nostra vita, mentre assumendo un atteggiamento negativo attireremo solamente avvenimenti negativi.
  2. 2. Chiaramente questi discorsi teorici non hanno una facile applicazione nella realtà, perché non sempre è facile essere positivi e ottimisti quando le cose vanno male e niente sembra potersi risolvere facilmente. Per fortuna riuscire ad avere un atteggiamento positivo non è solo una predisposizione genetica, ma è un qualcosa che i genitori possono insegnare ai propri figli, permettendogli di avere sempre un atteggiamento molto più positivo nei confronti del mondo. Esistono infatti dei giochi didattici che insegnano ai bambini come essere sempre positivi e ottimisti. Uno di questi giochi è conosciuto come il “Barattolo della Felicità”, ed è stato creato da Elsa Punset, scrittrice esperta nel settore dell’intelligenza emozionale in Spagna e in America Latina.
  3. 3. Ecco come descrive questo gioco. “L’idea alla base di questo gioco è quella di insegnare ai bambini ad avere unatteggiamento ottimista e propositivo durante le avversità e i momenti difficili. Per fare questo gioco è sufficiente avere un barattolo di vetro. Lasciatelo in bella vista in casa e dite ai bambini di scrivere ogni giorno un biglietto con l’esperienza più bella vissuta nella giornata e di inserirlo nel barattolo. Tutti devono partecipare, anche i genitori, è molto importante. Dovete essere costanti nel farlo, non dovete mai saltare un giorno. Dopo sei mesi aprite il barattolo tutti assieme e leggete i bigliettini. Tutti sanno che il cervello impara dalle esperienze che viviamo, dagli errori, dai successi e dagli insuccessi, ma ogni persona ha un atteggiamento diverso nei confronti di questi eventi. Le persone ottimiste mettono la loro attenzione sui successi e minimizzano gli insuccessi, mentre quelle negative tenderanno ad ingigantire tutti gli insuccessi e a non considerare tutti i successi che hanno avuto. Quello che i bambini devono capire è che un problema deve essere sempre trasformato in una opportunità di crescita. I bambini avranno ottimi benefici dal gioco del barattolo:
  4. 4. 1. Impareranno ad analizzare la loro giornata e ad apprezzare maggiormente le cose belle che gli accadono. 2. Impareranno ad analizzare in modo migliore i dettagli della giornata, perché troveranno sempre qualcosa di positivo anche nelle giornate peggiori. 3. Distingueranno meglio i problemi piccoli da quelli grandi. Non minimizzeranno, perché un problema è sempre un problema, ma impareranno a dare ad ogni cosa il giusto peso. 4. Aumenteranno la condivisione delle loro giornate con la famiglia. 5. Impareranno a condividere i momenti felici. Provate questo gioco, avrete solo dei benefici.” Che ne pensate? Questo metodo didattico ha attirato la vostra attenzione? Provatelo, e fateci sapere nei commenti gli effetti che ha avuto su di voi e sui vostri bambini.

