This study aims to examine the potential negative attributes of the metaverse in which multiple users

conduct social, cultural, and economic activities, interacting with each other through avatars. We analyzed

movies about the metaverse, "Belle" and "Ready Player One," showing some negative attributes of the

metaverse platform using thematic analysis. In "Belle," privacy-related threats and security-related threats

were derived. On the other hand, in "Ready Player One," privacy-related threats, security-related threats,

economy, and addiction issues were derived. Therefore, it is necessary to systematically classify the

negative attributes related to the metaverse for its sustainable development. Furthermore, it is required to

form a social discourse on these issues and to establish countermeasures