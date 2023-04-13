Check these out next
This study aims to examine the potential negative attributes of the metaverse in which multiple users
conduct social, cultural, and economic activities, interacting with each other through avatars. We analyzed
movies about the metaverse, "Belle" and "Ready Player One," showing some negative attributes of the
metaverse platform using thematic analysis. In "Belle," privacy-related threats and security-related threats
were derived. On the other hand, in "Ready Player One," privacy-related threats, security-related threats,
economy, and addiction issues were derived. Therefore, it is necessary to systematically classify the
negative attributes related to the metaverse for its sustainable development. Furthermore, it is required to
form a social discourse on these issues and to establish countermeasures
