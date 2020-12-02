Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cycling
Background • The origin of cycling has its roots in the gardens of the Palais Royal in Paris, France. • In 1791, the Comte...
• They are the principal means of transportation in many parts of the world • The World Health Organization (WHO) states t...
In India • The first one came up in Calcutta. We're talking about the 1890s, and during this clubs were there for both Ind...
Benefits of Cycling That Will Make You Love It More
Health Benefits: 1. Build Muscle 2. ​Cut Fat 3. Strengthen Your Legs 4. ​Decrease Your Stress 5. ​Save Your Knees 6. Breat...
Environmental Benefits: 1. Save on CO2Click to Tweet 2. ​Reduce Smog 3. ​Cut Noise Pollution 4. ​Use less Space 5. ​No Idl...
Social Benefits: 1. Make New Friends 2. ​Belong to a Club 3. Spend quality time together 4. ​Create Memories 5. Teach Othe...
Sports Benefits: 1. Injury Prevention 2. Cross-Training Is Key 3. Recover From Injury 4. ​Tailor Your Intensity 5. Build E...
Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 1. Denmark • Denmark often takes the crown for being...
Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 2. The Netherlands • Although Denmark is a frequent ...
Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 3. France • As the home (naturally) to the Tour de F...
Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 4. Sweden • While it can be a bit chilly to get arou...
Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 5. Slovenia • Slovenia perhaps isn’t the first count...
Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 6. Japan • Japan is an excellent country for cycling...
University / Institute for Cycling Sl. No. Name Site Name Email ID Contact no 1 United Bicycle Institute https://bikeschoo...
University / Institute for Cycling Sl. N o. Name Site Name Email ID Contact no 6 Charlatte Cycling Institute https://charl...
Federation/ NGO working on Cycling Sl.No . Name Site Name Email ID Contact no 1 Cycling Federation of India http://cycling...
Federation/ NGO working on Cycling Sl.No. Name Site Name Email ID Contact no 5 European Cycling Foundation https://ecf.com...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cycling

9 views

Published on

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that cycling can reduce the risk of cancers, heart disease, and diabetes that are prevalent in sedentary lifestyles

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cycling

  1. 1. Cycling
  2. 2. Background • The origin of cycling has its roots in the gardens of the Palais Royal in Paris, France. • In 1791, the Comte de Sivrac was spotted riding a rigid two-wheeled contraption called a celerifere. • Bicycles were introduced in the 19th century and now number approximately one billion worldwide.
  3. 3. • They are the principal means of transportation in many parts of the world • The World Health Organization (WHO) states that cycling can reduce the risk of cancers, heart disease, and diabetes that are prevalent in sedentary lifestyles. .
  4. 4. In India • The first one came up in Calcutta. We're talking about the 1890s, and during this clubs were there for both Indians as well as Europeans. • The Europeans always had an eye for exploring, and influenced Indians with new ideas. By 1910s, bicycle races and touring had also become popular.
  5. 5. Benefits of Cycling That Will Make You Love It More
  6. 6. Health Benefits: 1. Build Muscle 2. ​Cut Fat 3. Strengthen Your Legs 4. ​Decrease Your Stress 5. ​Save Your Knees 6. Breathe Deep 7. ​Cheer Up 8. ​Reduce Anxiety 9. ​Stretch Yourself 10. ​Sleep Better 11. ​Boost Your Libido 12. ​Heart Healthy 13. ​Work Those Lungs 14. ​Improve Your Cholesterol 15. ​Fight Cancer 16. ​Control Diabetes 17. Boost Your Brain Power 18. Eat Frequently 19. Improve Your Blood Pressure 20. Get Addicted 21. Be In Tune with Your Body 22. Look Younger 23. Regulate Your Digestion 24. Keep Disease at Bay 25. Improve Bone Structure 26. Live Longer 27. Treat Arthritis 28. Your Newborn Will Thank You 29. Stay Hydrated 30. Wake up 31. Improve Posture
  7. 7. Environmental Benefits: 1. Save on CO2Click to Tweet 2. ​Reduce Smog 3. ​Cut Noise Pollution 4. ​Use less Space 5. ​No Idling 6. ​Use less Resources 7. ​Leave batteries behind 8. ​Save trees 9. ​Reduce Water Pollution 10. ​Save Animals Economic Benefits: 1. Bikes Are Cheaper Than Cars 2. ​Use Public Bikes 3. Save on Gas 4. ​Save on Parking 5. ​Drop Your Insurance 6. ​Get around Faster 7. ​Support Local Businesses 8. ​Learn to be a Mechanic 9. Cut Your Healthcare Costs 10. Spend Less 11. Reduce Road Wear 12. ​Improve Tourism 13. ​Get a Cash Bonus 14. Cut Your Tax Bill 15. ​Drop Your Gym Membership
  8. 8. Social Benefits: 1. Make New Friends 2. ​Belong to a Club 3. Spend quality time together 4. ​Create Memories 5. Teach Others 6. ​Make It a Family Affair 7. ​Support Charity 8. ​Be More Interesting 9. Get More Dates Transport Benefits: 1. Learn Local Roads 2. ​Avoid Traffic 3. ​Improve Your Navigational Skills 4. Explore New Places 5. Access to Bike Paths 6. ​One less Car on the Road
  9. 9. Sports Benefits: 1. Injury Prevention 2. Cross-Training Is Key 3. Recover From Injury 4. ​Tailor Your Intensity 5. Build Explosive Strength 6. Improve Your Endurance 7. Practice at the Redline 8. Get Faster 9. Train without Injury 10. Build Aerobic Capacity 11. Create a Training Plan 12. Stay in Shape through the winter 13. ​Get Competitive 14. Balance Better 15. ​Learn to use your Body Weight 16. Build Mental Fortitude 17. Find Inner Peace 18. Rep Your Style 19. Be More Resourceful 20. Be More Adventurous 21. Don’t Waste A Nice Day 22. See the World 23. Improve Your Productivity 24. Click to Tweet 25. Boost Creative Breakthroughs 26. Learn Self-Sufficiency 27. Snack More 28. Drink More Beer 29. Have More Fun 30. Get In a Training Rhythm 31. Improve Reflexes 32. Personal Benefits
  10. 10. Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 1. Denmark • Denmark often takes the crown for being the best country in the world for cyclists,. • The small country boasts over 12,000km of cycle routes. • Getting around the capital is additionally made easier by the ‘Green Wave’ system,
  11. 11. Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 2. The Netherlands • Although Denmark is a frequent first-place in rankings for pro-cycling countries, • The Netherlands is often runner up thanks to their bike-friendly culture. • Routes are highly accommodating for cyclists, with roundabouts featuring dedicated cycle lanes.
  12. 12. Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 3. France • As the home (naturally) to the Tour de France, it only makes sense that France features on the list as a top destination for keen cyclists. • France implemented a national cycling strategy earlier this year and is aiming to make two-wheeled transport a much more appealing option for citizens in the future. • This includes rolling out cycling education Programmes in schools, as well as enabling tax relief or financial incentives for bicycle users.
  13. 13. Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 4. Sweden • While it can be a bit chilly to get around in winter, • Bike rental services are present across the country, • As well as ‘basic’ bikes, Sweden also supports electric bicycles, sometimes known as ‘e- bikes’.
  14. 14. Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 5. Slovenia • Slovenia perhaps isn’t the first country that springs to mind when one thinks of cycling.. • These latter give cyclists the priority at junctions. • Outside of cities, Slovenia also offers cyclists lake circuits and idyllic rural roads,
  15. 15. Around the world on two wheels: Six of the best countries for cycling 6. Japan • Japan is an excellent country for cycling enthusiasts, even before it hosts the 2020 Olympic Games. • Japan’s support for cyclists hasn’t been the best in previous decades, but with the coming Games there has been a definite push to make the nation a haven for cyclists. • In addition to rolling out cycling safety courses across the country, • It’s getting easier to cycle across the world with every passing year, but these are the countries where you can get into gear right now and get those wheels rolling.
  16. 16. University / Institute for Cycling Sl. No. Name Site Name Email ID Contact no 1 United Bicycle Institute https://bikeschool.c om Phone: (541) 488- 1121 Ashland U.S.A 2 Cycling Institute in India https://sportsautho rityofindia.nic.in saiadmnjns1982@g mail.com 011-24369781 India 3 National Cycling institute Milton http://ncirevolution .com admin@ncirevoluti on.com Milton Canada 4 Indoor Cycling Institute https://www.indoor cyclinginstitute.com 03333448320 England 5 Serotta International Cycling Institute https://www.serott acyclinginstitute.co m SICIgetfit@gmail.co m (617) 852-0673 America
  17. 17. University / Institute for Cycling Sl. N o. Name Site Name Email ID Contact no 6 Charlatte Cycling Institute https://charlotteshou lder.com (704) 384-1991 America 7 Urban Cycling Institute https://urbancyclingi nstitute.com http://campus.uva .nl/roeterseiland +31205255387 Amsterdam, Netherlands 8 Forest Research Institute Malaysia Cycling https://gokayu.com Kualalumpur Malaysia 9 Australian Institute Sport Cycling https://www.sportau s.gov.au info@sportingscho ols.gov.au +61 407 135 280 Australia 1 0 Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Cycling https://www.ais.gov. au/ Australia 1 1 UCI World Cycling Satellite Centre’s Aigle https://www.uci.org acccj@csc.or.jp +81-558-79-0004 Aigle, Switzerland
  18. 18. Federation/ NGO working on Cycling Sl.No . Name Site Name Email ID Contact no 1 Cycling Federation of India http://cyclingfederationofin dia.org cyclingfederation ofindia@gmail.co m +91 11- 23753528 Delhi, India 2 Sports Authority of India/ National Cycling Academy https://sportsauthorityofin dia.nic.in spmspc.sai@gmail .com 011-23094832 Delhi.India 3 World Bicycling Relief Organization/Global Bicycling Charity https://worldbicyclerelief.or g Chicago USA 4 World Cycling Alliance https://www.worldcyclingall iance.org marcio@worldcycl ingalliance.org +32 2 880 92 74 Brussels, Belgium
  19. 19. Federation/ NGO working on Cycling Sl.No. Name Site Name Email ID Contact no 5 European Cycling Foundation https://ecf.com office@ecf.com +32 2 880 92 74 Belgium 6 Synergy Foundation Nashik https://www.synergyfou ndation.org.in synergyfoundation .nsk@gmail.com +91 98230 64960 Adgaonkar Jewels, Nasik, India 7 Kyiv Cycling Association (Ukain) http://avk.org.ua +38 097 119 11 42 Ukraine 8 BHUMI- Bengaluru https://www.bhumi.ngo contact@bhumi.ng o 95-6557-6557 Bengaluru India

×