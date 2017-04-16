MAKALAH ANALISIS KINERJA KEUANGAN KABUPATEN KULON PROGO TAHUN ANGGARAN 2012 SAMPAI 2015 Disusun untuk Memenuhi Tugas Mata ...
  1. 1. MAKALAH ANALISIS KINERJA KEUANGAN KABUPATEN KULON PROGO TAHUN ANGGARAN 2012 SAMPAI 2015 Disusun untuk Memenuhi Tugas Mata Kuliah Akuntansi Publik Dosen Pengampu: Prof. Dr. Abdul Halim, M. B. A. OLEH : GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA (407298) PROGRAM MAGISTER SAINS AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMIKA DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS GADJAH MADA APRIL 2017
  2. 2. 1GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Otonomi daerah merupakan bentuk desentralisasi yang dilakukan oleh Pemerintah Pusat yang mulai diberlakukan dengan didasarkan pada Undang- Undang Nomor 22 Tahun 1999 jo Undang-Undang Nomor 32 Tahun 2004 jo Undang-Undang Nomor 33 Tahun 2004 yang didukung dengan Undang-Undang Nomor 23 Tahun 2014. Otonomi Daerah diartikan sebagai kegiatan yang dilakukan oleh daerah otonom untuk mengatur dan mengurus daerahnya sendiri yang berkaitan dengan hak, wewenang dan kewajiban berdasarkan aspirasi masyarakat (Undang-Undang Nomor 23 Tahun 2014). Desentralisasi adalah pemberian kekuasaan Pemerintah kepada Pemerintah Daerah untuk melindungi, melayani, memberdayakan, dan menyejahterakan masyarakatnya (urusan Pemerintah) (Undang-Undang Nomor 23 Tahun 2014). Dalam Undang-Undang Nomor 32 Tahun 2004, urusan pemerintah meliputi politik luar negeri; pertahanan; keamanan; yustisi; moneter dan fiskal nasional; dan agama. Menurut Undang-Undang Nomor 33 Tahun 2004, Pemerintah Pusat dalam membantu mendanai pelaksanaan desentralisasi serta untuk mengurangi disekuilibrium sumber pendanaan Pemerintah Daerah, maka Pemerintah Pusat melalui APBN mengalokasikan dana perimbangan untuk Pemerintah Daerah menggunakan prinsip keadilan, proporsional, demokratis, transparan, dan efisien dengan meninjau faktor potensi yang dimiliki daerah otonom, kondisi yang terjadi di daerah otonom dan berbagai macam kebutuhan yang diperlukan oleh daerah otonom. Dana perimbangan dibagi menjadi tiga bagian yaitu Dana Bagi Hasil (DBH), Dana Alokasi Umum (DAU), dan Dana Alokasi Khusus (DAK) (Undang- Undang Nomor 33 Tahun 2004). Dengan adanya otonomi daerah tersebut maka dibutuhkan pengelolaan keuangan daerah. Pengelolaan keuangan ini diatur dalam paket undang-undang yang dibuat oleh Pemerintah Pusat tentang Keuangan Negara. Paket undang-undang tersebut meliputi:
  3. 3. 2GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 a. Undang-Undang Nomor 17 Tahun 2003 tentang Keuangan Negara; b. Undang-Undang Nomor 1 Tahun 2004 tentang Perbendaharaan Negara; dan c. Undang-Undang Nomor 15 Tahun 2004 tentang Pemeriksaan Pengelolaan dan Tanggung Jawab Keuangan Negara. Undang-Undang Nomor 17 Tahun 2003 menjelaskan tentang penyusunan dan penetapan APBN oleh Pemerintah Pusat dan APBD oleh Pemerintah Daerah serta kewajiban Presiden dan Pimpinan Pemerintah Daerah untuk menyampaikan laporan pertanggungjawaban atas penggunaan APBN/APBD yang bertujuan untuk mewujudkan transparansi dan akuntabilitas pengelolaan keuangan pemerintah yang penyusunan laporan pertanggungjawaban tersebut harus sesuai dengan Standar Akuntansi Pemerintah Yang Diterima Secara Umum (SAK) yang berlaku. APBN ditetapkan dengan undang-undang sedangkan APBD ditetapkan dengan peraturan daerah sesuai dengan apa yang diamanatkan oleh Undang-Undang Nomor 17 Tahun 2003. Pemerintah Pusat maupun Pemerintah Daerah dalam pengelolaan Keuangan Negara harus diselenggarakan dengan memenuhi kaidah-kaidah yang berlaku guna tercapainya good governance. Kaidah-kaidah tersebut menurut Undang-Undang Nomor 17 Tahun 2003 yaitu: akuntabel dengan outcome-oriented; profesionalisme; seimbang; transparansi; dan evaluasi. Selain paket undang-undang tentang Keuangan Negara tersebut, terdapat Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 58 Tahun 2005 tentang Pengelolaan Keuangan Daerah. Keuangan Daerah dapat diwujudkan melalui APBD, yang pengelolaannya harus secara tertib, taat pada undang-undang yang berlaku, efisien, ekonomis, efektif, transparan dan bertanggung jawab, yang ditetapkan setiap tahunnya dengan memperhatikan asas keadilan, kepatutan, dan manfaat untuk masyarakat (Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 58 Tahun 2005). Setelah implementasi APBD, Pemerintah Daerah harus menyampaikan laporan pertanggungjawaban berupa laporan keuangan sesuai amanat Undang- Undang Nomor 17 Tahun 2003 dan Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 71 Tahun 2010
  4. 4. 3GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 dengan tujuan untuk mewujudkan transparansi dan akuntabilitas pengelolaan keuangan pemerintah yang setidaknya laporan keuangan tersebut meliputi: a. Laporan realisasi anggaran; b. Neraca; c. Laporan arus kas; d. Catatan atas laporan keuangan; dan e. Lampiran laporan keuangan perusahaan negara dan badan lain. Definisi laporan keuangan menurut Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 71 Tahun 2010 adalah “laporan yang terstruktur mengenai posisi keuangan dan transaksi-transaksi yang dilakukan oleh suatu entitas pelaporan. Tujuan umum laporan keuangan adalah menyajikan informasi mengenai posisi keuangan, realisasi anggaran, saldo anggaran lebih, arus kas, hasil operasi, dan perubahan ekuitas suatu entitas pelaporan yang bermanfaat bagi para pengguna dalam membuat dan mengevaluasi keputusan mengenai alokasi sumber daya. Secara spesifik, tujuan pelaporan keuangan pemerintan adalah untuk menyajikan informasi yang berguna untuk pengambilan keputusan dan untuk menunjukkan akuntabilitas entitas pelaporan atas sumber daya yang dipercayakan kepadanya”. (Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 71 Tahun 2010) Laporan keuangan yang diterbitkan oleh Pemerintah Daerah dapat dijadikan bahan evaluasi kinerja suatu Pemerintah Daerah dengan menggunakan perhitungan rasio-rasio keuangan. Menurut Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi (2012), analisis rasio keuangan berguna untuk menilai: a. kemandirian Pemerintah Daerah dalam mendanai berbagai kegiatannya; b. efisiensi dan efektivitas dalam merealisasikan dan membelanjakan pendapatan daerah; c. peran sumber pendapatan dalam pembentukan pendapatan daerah; dan d. progres pendapatan dan belanja daerah. (Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi, 2012) Menurut Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi (2012), masih sangat sedikit pihak yang menggunakan rasio keuangan untuk menilai kinerja suatu Pemerintah Daerah. Hal ini dikarenakan terdapat keterbatasan sifat dan cakupan yang disajikan dalam laporan keuangan Pemerintah Daerah; serta penilaian keberhasilan penggunaan
  5. 5. 4GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 APBD hanya ditekankan pada tercapainya suatu target tanpa mempertimbangkan perubahan yang terjadi dalam struktur maupun komposisi APBD (Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi, 2012). Untuk menilai rasio keuangan pada APBD, maka dalam makalah ini akan disajikan analisis rasio keuangan dengan mengambil data keuangan dari Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Kabupaten Kulon Progo Tahun 2012-2015. B. Rumusan Masalah Berdasarkan latar belakang tersebut maka yang menjadi rumusan masalah makalah ini adalah bagaimana kinerja keuangan Kabupaten Kulon Progo pada tahun anggaran 2012 sampai 2015? C. Tujuan Makalah Berdasarkan rumusan masalah tersebut maka yang menjadi tujuan dalam makalah ini adalah mengetahui kinerja keuangan Kabupaten Kulon Progo pada tahun anggaran 2012 sampai 2015.
  6. 6. 5GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Daerah Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Daerah (ABPD) menurut Undang- Undang Nomor 17 Tahun 2003 adalah suatu rencana anggaran yang terdiri atas anggaran pendapatan, belanja dan pembiayaan yang dibuat oleh Pemerintah Daerah untuk jangka waktu satu tahun dengan melalui persetujuan Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat Daerah (DPRD). Penyusunan APBD didasarkan pada rencana kerja sekaligus anggaran yang dibuat oleh setiap Kepala Satuan Kerja Perangkat Daerah yang bertindak sebagai pengguna anggaran (Undang-Undang Nomor 17 Tahun 2003). Bastian mengungkapkan bahwa anggaran dalam sektor publik harus memenuhi prinsip-prinsip berikut: a. Demokratis yaitu dengan melibatkan sebanyak mungkin aspirasi masyarakat. b. Adil, yaitu pengalokasian sesuai dengan proporsi yang tepat untuk kepentingan masyarakat. c. Transparan, yaitu masyarakat umum dapat mengetahui mulai dari proses penyusunan anggaran sampai pelaporan anggaran serta pertanggungjawaban penggunaan anggaran tersebut. d. Bermoral tinggi, yaitu dalam pengelolaan anggaran tidak hanya sesuai dengan undang-undang yang berlaku tetapi juga harus mempertimbangkan moral dan etika. e. Berhati-hati, yaitu pengelolaan anggaran tidak dilakukan secara sembarangan karena keterbatasan dan mahalnya sumber daya. f. Akuntabel, yaitu pengelolaan anggaran harus dapat dipertanggungjawabkan. (Bastian, 2001) B. Pengelolaan Keuangan Daerah Keuangan daerah menurut Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 58 Tahun 2005 adalah “semua hak dan kewajiban daerah dalam rangka penyelenggaraan pemerintahan daerah yang dapat dinilai dengan uang termasuk didalamnya segala
  7. 7. 6GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 bentuk kekayaan yang berhubungan dengan hak dan kewajiban daerah tersebut”. Untuk itu maka keuangan daerah perlu dikelola dengan baik. Pengelolaan keuangan daerah itu sendiri sesuai dengan definisi dari Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 58 Tahun 2005 adalah “keseluruhan kegiatan yang meliputi perencanaan, pelaksanaan, penatausahaan, pelaporan, pertanggungjawaban, dan pengawasan keuangan daerah”. C. Laporan Keuangan Pemerintah Menurut Undang-Undang Nomor 17 Tahun 2003, laporan keuangan merupakan laporan yang dimaksudkan sebagai bentuk pertanggungjawaban atas penggunaan APBD. Menurut Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 71 Tahun 2010, laporan keuangan pemerintah adalah suatu laporan yang menyajikan informasi mengenai posisi keuangan, realisasi anggaran, saldo anggaran lebih, arus kas, hasil operasi dan perubahan ekuitas untuk pengambilan keputusan dan untuk menunjukkan akuntabilitas entitas pelapor atas penggunaan sumber dana yang dipercayakan kepada entitas tersebut serta kemampuan entitas pelapor dalam menyelenggarakan kegiatan pemerintahan di masa yang akan datang. Jadi dapat diambil kesimpulan bahwa laporan keuangan pemerintah merupakan laporan pertanggungjawaban atas penggunaan APBD atau sumber dana untuk tujuan akuntabilitas dan transparansi. Laporan keuangan Pemerintah Daerah yang berguna dan akuntabel sesuai dengan Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 71 Tahun 2010 harus dapat memberikan informasi tentang: a. posisi dan perubahan sumber daya ekonomi, kewajiban, dan ekuitas pemerintah; b. asal, pengalokasian dan penggunaan sumber daya; c. kesesuaian realisasi dengan anggaran; d. pendanaan aktivitas Pemerintah Daerah dan memenuhi kebutuhan kasnya; dan e. kemampuan pemerintah untuk membiayai penyelenggaraan kegiatannya.
  8. 8. 7GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 Terdapat tujuh bagian yang terdapat pada laporan keuangan pemerintah menurut Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 71 Tahun 2010, yaitu: a. Laporan Realisasi Anggaran (LRA); b. Laporan Perubahan Saldo Anggaran Lebih (SAL); c. Neraca; d. Laporan Operasional (LO); e. Laporan Arus Kas (LAK); f. Laporan Perubahan Ekuitas (LKE); g. Catatan atas Laporan Keuangan (CaLK). D. Analisis Kinerja Keuangan Pemerintah Daerah Analisis laporan keuangan antara sektor privat dengan sektor publik menurut pandangan Pramono sebenarnya hampir sama hanya subjek analisisnya saja yang berbeda (Pramono, 2014) namun inti dari analisis laporan keuangan adalah penilaian kinerja melalui rasio keuangan. Menurut Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi (2012), nama dan kaidah pengukuran masih belum bisa disepakati karena pengembangan penggunaan analisis rasio pada sektor publik masih jarang dilakukan, meskipun demikian analisis melalui rasio keuangan atas APBD perlu dilakukan (Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi, 2012). Tujuan pelaporan keuangan pemerintah adalah untuk pengambilan keputusan mengenai sumber daya dan kinerja Pemerintah Daerah. Pihak-pihak yang berkepentingan dalam pengambilan keputusan tersebut melalui analisis rasio keuangan Pemerintah Daerah adalah (Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi, 2012) a. DPRD; b. Eksekutif; c. Pemerintah Pusat atau Provinsi; dan d. Masyarakat dan krditur (misal pemegang obligasi pemerintah). Beberapa rasio yang dapat digunakan untuk menilai kinerja Pemerintah Daerah secara finansial yang bersumber dari APBD menurut Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi (2012) antara lain rasio kemandirian (otonomi fiskal), rasio efektivitas dan efisiensi, rasio keserasian, rasio pertumbuhan dan debt service coverage ratio. (Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi 2012)
  9. 9. 8GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 E. Rasio Kemandirian (Otonomi Fiskal) Menurut Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi (2012), rasio kemandirian mencerminkan kemampuan Pemerintah Daerah dalam membiayai sendiri aktivitas kepemerintahannya melalui pendapatan asli daerah. Rasio ini membandingkan pendapatan asli daerah dengan pendapatan yang merupakan transfer dari Pemerintah Pusat maupun Provinsi serta pinjaman yang dilakukan oleh Pemerintah Daerah. Semakin tinggi rasio kemadirian yang dimiliki oleh suatu Pemerintah Daerah maka tingkat ketergantungan Pemerintah Daerah tersebut terhadap pendanaan eksternal semakin rendah karena bisa dipastikan bahwa dalam kegiatan permerintahannya, Pemerintah Daerah mampu mendanainya dengan pendapatan asli daerahnya sendiri yang berasal dari pajak daerah dan retribusi (Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi, 2012). Rumus untuk rasio kemandirian adalah sebagai berikut: Rasio Kemandirian = Tabel 1. Tingkat Kemandirian dan Kemampuan Keuangan Daerah Sumber: Kepmendagri No.690.900.327 Tahun 1996 dalam Pramono (2014) Kemampuan Keuangan Kemandirian (%) Rendah Sekali 0% - 25% Rendah 25% - 50% Sedang 50% - 75% Tinggi 75% - 100% Pendapatan Asli Daerah (PAD) Pendapatan Transfer dan Pinjaman
  10. 10. 9GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 F. Rasio Efektivitas Pendapatan Asli Daerah (PAD) Menurut Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi (2012), rasio efektivitas PAD menunjukkan kemampuan Pemerintah Daerah dalam merealisasikan anggaran pendapatan asli daerah dibandingkan dengan target yang telah ditetapkan berdasarkan potensi riil daerah. Rasio yang semakin tinggi menggambarkan kemampuan daerah yang semakin baik. Efektivitas kinerja pemerintah akan semakin baik jika rasio efektivitas bernilai lebih dari 1 atau 100 persen. Rasio efektivitas PAD adalah sebagai berikut: (Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi, 2012) Rasio Efektivitas PAD= Tabel 2. Kriteria Efektivitas Keuangan Daerah Sumber: Kepmendagri No.690.900.327 Tahun 1996 dalam Pramono (2014) G. Rasio Efisiensi Belanja Daerah Rasio efisiensi mencerminkan besarnya rasio realisasi belanja yang dikeluarkan oleh Pemerintah Daerah dibangdingkan dengan belanja yang dianggarkan. Rumusnya adalah (Pratiwi: 2014) Rasio Efisiensi Belanja Negara = Kriteria Efektivitas Persentase Efektifitas (%) Sangat Efektif >100 Efektif >90 – 100 Cukup Efektif >80 – 90 Kurang Efektif >60 – 80 Tidak Efektif ≤60 Realisasi Penerimaan PAD Target PAD yang ditetapkan sesuai potensi daerah Realisasi Belanja Daerah Anggaran Belanja Daerah
  11. 11. 10GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 H. Rasio Keserasian Menurut Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi (2012), rasio keserasian mencerminkan pengalokasian dana untuk belanja rutin dan belanja pembangunan. Belum terdapat penentuan rasio yang pasti untuk menentukan baik tidaknya rasio keserasian. Namun bisa diambil kesimpulan bahwa jika belanja Pemerintah Daerah dalam hal belanja rutin lebih besar dari belanja pembangunan maka pengalokasian belanja belum cukup optimal. (Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi, 2012) Rasio Belanja Rutin Terhadap APBD = Rasio Belanja Pembangunan Terhadap APBD = I. Rasio Pertumbuhan Menurut Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi (2012), rasio pertumbuhan mencerminkan kapabilitas Pemerintah Daerah dalam menjaga tingkat pencapaian dari periode-periode sebelumnya (Widodo dalam Halim dan Kusufi, 2012). Rumus rasio pertumbuhan PAD adalah sebagai berikut: Rasio Pertumbuhan PAD = J. Analisi Kinerja Keuangan Kabupaten Kulon Progo, DIY Tahun Anggaran 2012-2015 Berdasarkan Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Kabupaten Kulon Progo tahun anggaran 2012-2015 dapat diperoleh perhitungan rasio-rasio sebagai berikut: Total Belanja Rutin Total APBD Total Belanja Pembangunan Total APBD Total Belanja Pembangunan Total APBD
  12. 12. 11GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 1. Rasio Kemandirian Tabel 3. Perhitungan Rasio Kemandirian Kab. Kulon Progo Tahun PAD Pendapatan Transfer Rasio Kemandirian 2012 74,028,663,155 790,236,567,384 9.37% 2013 95,991,512,851 886,199,003,148 10.83% 2014 158,623,927,339 934,001,271,245 16.98% 2015 170,822,326,558 1,054,106,257,006 16.21% Sumber: Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Kab. Kulon Progo Tahun 2012-2015 (diolah) Dari rasio yang telah didapat maka dapat disimpulkan bahwa terdapat kenaikkan yang cukup signifikan dari tahun 2012 sampau tahun 2014 walaupun terjadi penurunan sedikit pada tahun 2015. Tetapi jika dilihat dari pedoman tingkat kemandirian maka Kabupaten Kulon Progo masih sangat bergantung pada pendanaan yang berasal dari Pemerintah Pusat maupun Povinsi. 2. Rasio Efektivitas PAD Tabel 4. Perhitungan Rasio Efektivitas PAD PAD dari Pajak PAD dari Retribusi Jumlah Persentase 2012 Anggaran 7,420,115,963 12,021,510,570 19,441,626,533 103.41% Realisasi 8,448,289,544 11,655,374,999 20,103,664,543 2013 Anggaran 7,633,177,800.00 13,773,670,148 21,406,847,948 110.63% Realisasi 8,696,477,331.88 14,986,509,629 23,682,986,961 2014 Anggaran 20,447,388,962 6,776,772,693 27,224,161,655 102.66% Realisasi 21,171,477,417 6,777,314,436 27,948,791,853 2015 Anggaran 22,867,137,517 7,994,269,739 30,861,407,256 105.29% Realisasi 25,526,938,959 6,965,714,003 32,492,652,962 Sumber: Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Kab. Kulon Progo Tahun 2012-2015 (diolah) Berdasarkan rasio di atas dapat diambil kesimpulan bahwa efektivitas Kabupaten Kulon Progo dalam pengelolaan PAD sangat efektif karena rasio pada masing-masing tahun anggaran mencapai lebih dari 100%.
  13. 13. 12GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 3. Rasio Keserasian Tabel 5. Perhitungan Rasio Rutin Sumber: Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Kab. Kulon Progo Tahun 2012-2015 (diolah) Tabel 6. Perhitungan Rasio Pembangunan Sumber: Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Kab. Kulon Progo Tahun 2012-2015 (diolah) Berdasarkan rasio belanja rutin dan rasio pembangunan di atas dapat diambil kesimpulan bahwa belanja Kab. Kulon Progo masih diprioritaskan untuk belanja rutin. 4. Rasio Efisien Belanja Tabel 7. Perhitungan Rasio Efisien Belanja Sumber: Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Kab. Kulon Progo Tahun 2012-2015 (diolah) Tahun Total Belanja Pembangunan Total Belanja Daerah Persentase 2012 149,200,323,373 881,690,249,330 16.92% 2013 123,784,984,677 964,587,545,893 12.83% 2014 146,656,073,515 1,060,577,348,171 13.83% 2015 226,252,695,404 1,142,545,631,178 19.80% Tahun Total Belanja Rutin Total Belanja Daerah Persentase 2012 730,278,803,910 881,690,249,330 82.83% 2013 839,661,393,338 964,587,545,893 87.05% 2014 911,307,200,059 1,060,577,348,171 85.93% 2015 916,292,935,774 1,142,545,631,178 80.20% Tahun Total Belanja Persentase 2012 Anggaran 932,363,178,850.00 95% Realisasi 881,690,249,330.00 2013 Anggaran 1,045,277,844,864 92% Realisasi 964,587,545,893 2014 Anggaran 1,174,629,041,138 90% Realisasi 1,060,577,348,171 2015 Anggaran 1,251,716,432,372 91% Realisasi 1,142,545,631,178
  14. 14. 13GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 Berdasarkan rasio di atas maka dapat disimpulkan bahwa belanja Kabupaten Kulon Progo dari tahun ke tahun makin efisien karena dana yang dikeluarkan lebih sedikit dibandingkan dengan anggarannya. 5. Rasio Petumbuhan PAD Tabel 8. Perhitungan Rasio Pertumbuhan PAD Tahun PAD Persentase 2012 4,028,663,155 2013 5,991,512,851 29.67% 2014 58,623,927,339 65.25% 2015 70,822,326,558 7.69% Sumber: Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Kab. Kulon Progo Tahun 2012-2015 (diolah) Berdasarkan rasio di atas maka dapat disimpulkan bahwa terdapat kenaikan yang sangat signifikan dari tahun 2013 ke 2014 yang mencapai 65.25% namun pada tahun 2015 menurun drastis pertumbuhan PAD Kabupaten Kulon Progo.
  15. 15. 14GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 BAB III KESIMPULAN Berdasarkan pembahasan yang telah dijabarkan maka Kabupaten Kulon Progo mengalami peningkatan kinerja keuangan dilihat dari pertumbuhan PAD dari tahun ke tahun didukung juga dengan kemampuan pemerintah Kab. Kulon Progo dalam pengelolaan dana untuk belanja. Namun jika dilihat dari struktur pendanaan, maka terlihat bahwa Kab. Kulon Progo sangat bergantung pada dana yang ditransfer oleh Pemerintah Pusat dan Provinsi Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta. Seperti pemerintah daerah lain di Indonesia, pembelanjaan dana yang dimiliki oleh Kab. Kulon Progo masih terfokus pada pembelanjaan rutin sedangkan pembelanjaan pembangunan masih sangat kurang karena hanya mendapat proporsi berkisar pada 10% dari total belanja daerah.
  16. 16. 15GHIYATS FURQAN DEWANTARA - 407298 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Bastian, Indra. 2001. Akuntansi Sektor Publik di Indonesia. Yogyakarta: BPFE- Yogyakarta. Halim, Abdul dan Muhammad Syam Kusufi. 2012. Akuntansi Sektor Publik: Akuntansi Keuangan Daerah. Edisi 4. Jakarta: Salemba Empat. Kundalini, Pertiwi. 2014. Analisis Laporan Pelaksanaan Anggaran Pendapatan Belanja Daerah pada Pemerintah Kabupaten Kulon Progo Periode 2011-2012. Skripsi Gelar Sarjana. Universitas Negeri Yogyakarta. Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Pendapatan Dan Belanja Tahun Anggaran 2012. Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Pendapatan Dan Belanja Tahun Anggaran 2013. Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Pendapatan Dan Belanja Tahun Anggaran 2014. Laporan Realisasi Anggaran Pendapatan Dan Belanja Tahun Anggaran 2015. Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 58 Tahun 2005 Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 71 Tahun 2010 Pramono, Joko. 2014. Analisis Rasio Keuangan untuk Menilai Kinerja Keuangan Pemerintah Daerah. Skripsi Gelar Sarjana. STIE AMA Salatiga. Undang-Undang Nomor 17 Tahun 2003 Undang-Undang Nomor 22 Tahun 1999 Undang-Undang Nomor 23 Tahun 2014 Undang-Undang Nomor 32 Tahun 2004 Undang-Undang Nomor 33 Tahun 2004

