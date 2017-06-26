先鋒看天下 2017/06/26

Copyright © 2015 Ezfunds Securities Investment Consulting Enterprise Ltd. 2017/06/26 油價續探９月新低 科技股終止跌勢
1.43 0.30 0.20 0.11 (0.02) (0.04) (0.16) (0.19) (0.31) (0.35)(1) 1 2 3 美 國 可 轉 債 美 元 投 資 級 公 司 債 美 國 政 府 債 歐 洲 投 資 級 公 司 債...
註：美元亞債、強勢貨幣新興指數含投資級債與高收益債種。 較前一週上升標紅色，下降標綠色 美林債券指數 目前殖利率(%) 一週前利差(bp) 最新利差(bp) 近三年最低利差 (bp) 歐洲高收益債券 3.36 288 286 286 美國高收益...
資料來源: Bloomberg 時間截至： 2017/06/26 MSCI區域指數 MSCI世界產業指數 (%) 一週主要股市概況 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.3 (0.2) (0.3) (0.5) (1.6) 3.1 2.3 0.1 (0.2...
資料來源: Bloomberg 時間截至： 2017/06/26 註：美國=史坦普五百指數、日本=日經225指數、中國=上海證交所指數 (%) 一週主要股市漲跌幅 2.2 1.9 1.9 1.5 1.1 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.6 ...
特殊股市表現 • 台灣 (2.2%)：台股受惠科技股藉重量級權值股股東會反彈帶動收高，其他電子 類股週線大漲5.7%，其餘光電、半導體、零組件等類股均有漲勢，台股週線上 漲2.22%。 • 南非 (1.9%)：近期GDP負成長，再加上先前礦業部...
資料來源：Bloomberg 單位：百萬美元 亞洲主要國家外資買賣超
南韓股市 台灣股市 印尼股市 –指數 –外資買賣超(百萬美元)資料來源：Bloomberg 資料時間 : 截至 2017/06/26 (每週) 近一年外資亞股買賣超
泰國股市 越南股市 印度股市 –指數 –外資買賣超(百萬美元) 資料來源：Bloomberg 資料時間 : 截至 2017/06/26 (每週) 近一年外資亞股買賣超
0.2 (3.9) (3.1) 2.4 0.4 0.1 (0.0) (0.0) (0.1) (0.2) (0.3) (0.3) (0.4) (0.5) (0.7) (0.9) (1.5) (3.2) (6) (2) 2 6 黃 金 輕 原 油 ...
資料來源: Bloomberg 一週經濟數據回顧 公佈時間 主要國家 休市概況 重要經濟數據與事件 實際數據 市場預估 前期數據 6/19 (一) 俄羅斯 5月 PPI 年比 5.9% 7.2% 7.6% 6/20 (二) 美國 第1季 經常帳...
公佈時間 主要國家 休市概況 重要經濟數據與事件 市場預估 前期數據 6/26 (一) 土耳其 美國 5月 耐久財訂單 -0.6% -0.8% 美國 5月 資本財新訂單非國防(飛機除外) 0.3% 0.1% 6/27 (二) 土耳其 馬來西亞 ...
市場 展望 歐美股市 【美國】：若修正建議逢低布局 ■ 短線缺乏新的政策利多 ■ 政治事件引導市場波動 ■ 長線受經濟及企業基本面穩健支撐 【歐洲】：看好歐股表現 ■ 政策不確定性有所緩解 ■ 經濟基本面持續好轉 ■ 企業獲利能力良好 ■ 貨幣...
市場 展望 匯市 【主要貨幣】：美元短線缺乏利多，日圓後市偏弱 ■ 美國政治風險事件壓抑信心 ■ Fed或維持緩步升息步調 ■ 歐元區經濟強勁復甦 ■ 日本央行仍維持貨幣寬鬆政策 【新興貨幣】：看好具基本面之高息貨幣 ■ 全球景氣復甦、原物料需...
漲跌幅(%) 指數 週五收盤 近一週 近一月 近三月 近半年 年初至今 近一年 股 市 成 熟 市 場 世界 MSCI 1925.02 0.09 0.67 4.29 9.43 9.92 19.66 美國 史坦普五百 2438.30 0.21 0...
產業指數與商品回顧 漲跌幅(%) 指數(單位) 週五收盤 近一週 近一月 近三月 近半年 年初至今 近一年 產 業 能源 MSCI 193.78 -2.52 -3.54 -4.52 -11.85 -11.51 -1.38 原物料 MSCI 23...
國際匯市回顧 兌美元升貶幅(%) 週五收盤 近一週 近一月 近三月 近半年 年初至今 近一年 主要 貨幣 歐元 1.1194 -0.04 0.10 3.04 7.07 6.44 1.53 日圓 111.28 -0.36 0.04 -0.57 5...
各國債市回顧 十年期當地公債殖利率(%) (除特別說明) 殖利率變化(bp) 週五收盤 近一週 近一月 近三月 近半年 年初至今 近一年 美國 美國30年期 2.7155 -6.0 -19.7 -29.8 -39.8 -35.0 30.5 美國...
主要債種近十年表現 2008年最大 修正幅度 2014年最大 修正幅度 －強勢貨幣新興債 -26.69% -5.61% －全球高收益債 -36.09% -7.28% －美元亞債 -20.81% -- －全球投資級公司債 -18.82% -5.5...
  2017/06/26 油價續探９月新低 科技股終止跌勢
  2. 2. 1.43 0.30 0.20 0.11 (0.02) (0.04) (0.16) (0.19) (0.31) (0.35)(1) 1 2 3 美 國 可 轉 債 美 元 投 資 級 公 司 債 美 國 政 府 債 歐 洲 投 資 級 公 司 債 歐 洲 高 收 債 美 元 亞 洲 主 權 債 當 地 貨 幣 新 興 債 美 元 新 興 債 全 球 高 收 債 美 國 高 收 債 (0.9) (2.1) 0.1 (4) 0 4 8 美 國 德 國 日 本 彭博債券指數一週表現 資料來源: Bloomberg 時間截至：2017/06/26 債市概況 (%) 註：美元亞債、強勢貨幣新興債指數含投資級債與高收益債種。 十年債殖利率 (bp) 0.0570.255 2.141
  3. 3. 註：美元亞債、強勢貨幣新興指數含投資級債與高收益債種。 較前一週上升標紅色，下降標綠色 美林債券指數 目前殖利率(%) 一週前利差(bp) 最新利差(bp) 近三年最低利差 (bp) 歐洲高收益債券 3.36 288 286 286 美國高收益債券 6.07 376 386 335 強勢貨幣新興市場債券 4.72 274 280 266 美元亞債 3.69 177 182 170 ─美國高收益債 ─歐洲高收益債 ─強勢貨幣新興市場債券 ─美元亞債 美銀美林債券指數近五年殖利率走勢圖 單位：% 單位：% 3.36 6.07 3.69 4.72 資料來源: Bloomberg 時間截至： 2017/06/26 高收益債與新興債
  4. 4. 資料來源: Bloomberg 時間截至： 2017/06/26 MSCI區域指數 MSCI世界產業指數 (%) 一週主要股市概況 1.8 0.9 0.6 0.3 (0.2) (0.3) (0.5) (1.6) 3.1 2.3 0.1 (0.2) (0.5) (1.0) (1.2) (1.4) (1.4) (2.5) (4) 0 4 美 國 那 斯 達 克 新 興 市 場 亞 洲 不 含 日 本 歐 非 中 東 東 南 亞 歐 洲 東 歐 拉 美 健 護 資 訊 科 技 原 物 料 彈 性 消 費 工 業 必 要 消 費 金 融 公 用 事 業 電 訊 能 源
  5. 5. 資料來源: Bloomberg 時間截至： 2017/06/26 註：美國=史坦普五百指數、日本=日經225指數、中國=上海證交所指數 (%) 一週主要股市漲跌幅 2.2 1.9 1.9 1.5 1.1 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 (0.2) (0.5) (0.5) (0.5) (0.5) (0.7) (0.7) (0.9) (1.0) (12.0) (8.0) (4.0) 0.0 4.0 8.0 台 灣 南 非 印 尼 土 耳 其 中 國 越 南 日 本 波 蘭 南 韓 瑞 士 恆 生 國 企 泰 國 印 度 美 國 香 港 法 國 德 國 墨 西 哥 義 大 利 英 國 俄 羅 斯 馬 來 西 亞 新 加 坡 巴 西 澳 洲
  6. 6. 特殊股市表現 • 台灣 (2.2%)：台股受惠科技股藉重量級權值股股東會反彈帶動收高，其他電子 類股週線大漲5.7%，其餘光電、半導體、零組件等類股均有漲勢，台股週線上 漲2.22%。 • 南非 (1.9%)：近期GDP負成長，再加上先前礦業部長表示當地的礦業黑人至少 應該擁有30％以上的所有權，引發一波南非幣及礦業類股賣壓後，上週有所反 彈。 • 巴西 (-0.9%)：據央行調查，經濟學家下修巴西今年經濟成長率預估至0.40%， 巴西參議院委員會否決泰梅爾政府支持的一項勞動法改革案，令改革前景為之 一挫，導致巴西股市週線下挫0.57%，匯價同步走低。 • 澳洲 (-1.0%)：油價探底，市場對商品前景有所擔憂，衝擊澳洲能源及礦業股 價，同時金融股也下挫，澳洲股市週線下跌1%。
  7. 7. 資料來源：Bloomberg 單位：百萬美元 亞洲主要國家外資買賣超
  8. 8. 南韓股市 台灣股市 印尼股市 –指數 –外資買賣超(百萬美元)資料來源：Bloomberg 資料時間 : 截至 2017/06/26 (每週) 近一年外資亞股買賣超
  9. 9. 泰國股市 越南股市 印度股市 –指數 –外資買賣超(百萬美元) 資料來源：Bloomberg 資料時間 : 截至 2017/06/26 (每週) 近一年外資亞股買賣超
  10. 10. 0.2 (3.9) (3.1) 2.4 0.4 0.1 (0.0) (0.0) (0.1) (0.2) (0.3) (0.3) (0.4) (0.5) (0.7) (0.9) (1.5) (3.2) (6) (2) 2 6 黃 金 輕 原 油 CRB 倫 敦 期 銅 瑞 郎 美 元 指 數 歐 元 台 幣 印 度 盧 比 土 耳 其 里 拉 波 蘭 茲 羅 堤 新 元 日 圓 英 鎊 澳 幣 南 非 蘭 特 巴 西 里 拉 俄 羅 斯 盧 布 資料來源: Bloomberg 時間截至： 2017/06/26 (%) 商品價格 匯市 $1.1194 ￥111.28 97.26 $43.01 $1256.75 其他市場一週概況
  11. 11. 資料來源: Bloomberg 一週經濟數據回顧 公佈時間 主要國家 休市概況 重要經濟數據與事件 實際數據 市場預估 前期數據 6/19 (一) 俄羅斯 5月 PPI 年比 5.9% 7.2% 7.6% 6/20 (二) 美國 第1季 經常帳餘額 -$116.8b -$123.6b $-112.4b 6/21 (三) 日本 5月 工具機訂單 年比 (終值) 24.5% - 24.4% 日本 4月 全產業活動指數 月比 2.1% 1.6% -0.6% 美國 5月 成屋銷售 月比 5.62m -0.4% -2.3% 馬來西亞 5月 CPI 年比 3.9% 4.1% 4.4% 6/22 (四) 美國 4月 FHFA 房價指數 月比 0.7% - 0.6% 美國 5月 領先指標 0.3% 0.4% 0.3% 歐元區 6月 消費者信心指數 -1.3 -3.0 -3.3 阿根廷 第1季 GDP 年比 0.3% 0.1% -2.1% 6/23 (五) 美國 6月 Markit 製造業 PMI (初值) 52.1 52.9 52.7 美國 5月 新屋銷售 610k 591k 569k 日本 6月 日經製造業 PMI (初值) 52.0 - 53.1 法國 第1季 GDP 年比 (終值) 1.1% 1.0% 1.0% 德國 6月 Markit 製造業 PMI (初值) 59.3 59.0 59.5 歐元區 6月 Markit 製造業 PMI (初值) 57.3 56.7 57.0
  12. 12. 公佈時間 主要國家 休市概況 重要經濟數據與事件 市場預估 前期數據 6/26 (一) 土耳其 美國 5月 耐久財訂單 -0.6% -0.8% 美國 5月 資本財新訂單非國防(飛機除外) 0.3% 0.1% 6/27 (二) 土耳其 馬來西亞 美國 6月 經濟諮詢委員會消費者信心 116.0 117.0 義大利 6月 製造業信心 106.7 106.9 6/28 (三) 歐元區 5月 M3貨幣供給 (年比) 5.0% 4.9% 美國 5月 躉售存貨 (月比) 0.2% -0.5% 美國 6月 MBA 貸款申請指數 - 0.6% 越南 6月 CPI (年比) 3.00% 3.19% 6/29 (四) 美國 第1季 GDP 年化 (季比) 1.2% 1.2% 美國 第1季 個人消費 0.6% 0.6% 美國 6月 首次申請失業救濟金人數 240k 241k 歐元區 6月 消費者信心指數 -1.3 -1.3 6/30 (五) 美國 5月 核心PCE (年比) 1.4% 1.5% 美國 6月 芝加哥採購經理人指數 58.0 59.4 歐元區 6月 核心CPI (年比) 1.0% 0.9% 日本 5月 失業率 (月比) -3.0% 4.0% 資料來源: Bloomberg 本週經濟焦點
  13. 13. 市場 展望 歐美股市 【美國】：若修正建議逢低布局 ■ 短線缺乏新的政策利多 ■ 政治事件引導市場波動 ■ 長線受經濟及企業基本面穩健支撐 【歐洲】：看好歐股表現 ■ 政策不確定性有所緩解 ■ 經濟基本面持續好轉 ■ 企業獲利能力良好 ■ 貨幣政策仍寬鬆 全球債市 【避險債種】：美歐公債長期恐承壓 ■ 聯準會持續緩步升息，下半年可能啟動縮表計畫 ■ 歐洲央行或開始討論改變前瞻指引 【風險債種】：看好高收債及新興債表現 ■ 全球景氣穩步復甦、市場風險偏好回溫 ■ 高收債－債信基本面改善、較不受升息影響 ■ 新興債－國家基本面好轉、資金持續流入，部份國家仍有降息空間 市場展望
  14. 14. 市場 展望 匯市 【主要貨幣】：美元短線缺乏利多，日圓後市偏弱 ■ 美國政治風險事件壓抑信心 ■ Fed或維持緩步升息步調 ■ 歐元區經濟強勁復甦 ■ 日本央行仍維持貨幣寬鬆政策 【新興貨幣】：看好具基本面之高息貨幣 ■ 全球景氣復甦、原物料需求回升 ■ 高息具吸引力：如印度盧比、墨西哥披索、印尼盾 商品 【黃金】：或具下檔支撐 ■ 美國政治風險事件尚未平息 ■ 美元表現疲軟 【原油】：上攻動能不足 ■ 美國石油鑽井機活躍數持續新增 ■ OPEC延長減產協議無法削減庫存至五年均值 ■ 需觀察減產協議之落實、全球原油需求增長力道 市場展望
  15. 15. 漲跌幅(%) 指數 週五收盤 近一週 近一月 近三月 近半年 年初至今 近一年 股 市 成 熟 市 場 世界 MSCI 1925.02 0.09 0.67 4.29 9.43 9.92 19.66 美國 史坦普五百 2438.30 0.21 0.93 4.02 7.71 8.91 19.68 美國小型 羅素兩千 1414.78 0.57 2.35 4.44 3.15 4.25 25.48 歐洲 道瓊歐洲六百 387.62 -0.25 -0.95 2.95 7.68 7.25 20.39 歐洲小型 道瓊兩百 285.91 -0.34 -1.21 4.60 11.95 11.12 23.92 日本 日經225 20132.67 0.95 2.46 4.72 3.99 5.53 34.91 日本小型 東證二部 6103.80 2.08 3.06 4.07 19.80 17.37 52.79 新 興 市 場 中國 上證 3157.87 1.11 1.54 -3.41 1.13 1.75 10.64 全球新興市場 MSCI 1011.67 0.85 -0.52 4.39 20.21 17.33 25.54 新興亞洲 MSCI 513.64 1.37 0.97 7.80 24.96 22.60 30.22 新興歐洲 MSCI 300.10 -0.14 -3.60 -1.71 3.92 1.05 15.11 新興拉美 MSCI 2493.23 -1.61 -3.62 -4.90 10.07 6.52 16.73 歐非中東 MSCI 253.74 0.32 -5.04 -3.19 7.86 3.67 12.35 債 市 高評 等債 美國政府債 Bloomberg 126.68 0.20 1.01 1.97 3.08 2.53 -0.12 歐洲投資級公司債 Bloomberg 138.92 0.11 0.68 1.38 1.10 1.02 1.83 美元投資級公司債 Bloomberg 150.07 0.30 1.51 3.40 5.22 4.45 4.13 高收 益債 全球高收債 Bloomberg 169.15 -0.31 0.08 3.30 6.04 5.63 10.60 美國高收債 Bloomberg 177.88 -0.35 0.08 2.76 5.04 4.77 11.94 歐洲高收債 Bloomberg 179.27 -0.02 0.58 2.23 3.67 3.53 7.90 美國可轉債 巴克萊ETF 50.32 1.43 2.34 5.87 8.42 10.23 17.02 新興 市場債 美元新興債 Bloomberg 164.68 -0.19 0.75 2.71 6.42 5.88 7.51 當地貨幣新興債 Bloomberg 129.88 -0.16 1.57 2.19 6.49 6.00 2.32 美元亞洲主權債 Bloomberg 170.39 -0.04 1.16 3.02 7.05 6.47 5.46 股債市回顧 資料來源：Bloomberg 時間截至： 2017/06/26
  16. 16. 產業指數與商品回顧 漲跌幅(%) 指數(單位) 週五收盤 近一週 近一月 近三月 近半年 年初至今 近一年 產 業 能源 MSCI 193.78 -2.52 -3.54 -4.52 -11.85 -11.51 -1.38 原物料 MSCI 238.90 0.12 0.49 1.46 8.35 7.67 22.76 金融 MSCI 112.13 -1.22 0.79 1.86 4.86 5.60 30.20 彈性消費 MSCI 217.25 -0.17 -0.36 4.49 9.66 10.59 20.53 必要消費 MSCI 229.96 -0.97 -1.30 3.61 10.96 10.80 7.32 工業 MSCI 238.50 -0.49 1.58 5.85 11.44 12.25 24.01 資訊科技 MSCI 194.16 2.27 0.54 8.49 19.00 20.43 38.54 電訊服務 MSCI 69.32 -1.44 -1.51 -1.73 -0.47 -0.31 -1.27 公用事業 MSCI 128.43 -1.35 0.31 0.31 11.89 11.72 8.63 醫療保健 MSCI 225.94 3.14 5.17 8.72 17.01 17.17 14.78 NBI生技 3354.13 9.57 11.17 10.47 17.67 20.97 28.76 AMEX金蟲 194.42 4.42 -0.16 -2.43 15.07 6.64 -18.27 全球REITs FTSE 16857.44 0.00 2.55 4.33 7.65 5.92 5.92 美國REITs FTSE 1976.47 -0.05 3.07 3.24 4.78 2.66 2.81 歐洲REITs FTSE 1388.61 -0.99 0.50 6.64 6.39 5.11 8.56 亞太REITs FTSE 1746.67 -2.72 -0.32 0.91 6.96 4.41 1.47 商 品 黃金現貨 (美元/盎司) 1256.75 0.25 -0.89 0.97 10.64 8.96 -4.55 銀現貨 (美元/盎司) 16.71 0.06 -3.80 -7.83 6.05 4.80 -5.91 倫敦三個月期貨銅價 (美元/盎司) 5800.50 2.43 1.51 -0.42 6.06 4.79 21.35 布蘭特原油合約 (美元/桶) 45.54 -3.86 -12.14 -9.80 -16.93 -19.36 -5.35 紐約輕原油合約 (美元/桶) 43.01 -3.87 -13.13 -9.82 -18.41 -19.47 -9.19 綜合商品 CRB 167.74 -3.07 -7.84 -8.57 -11.96 -12.87 -11.10 農業指數 羅傑斯 813.46 -3.33 -2.32 -4.54 -1.43 -3.27 -7.39 資料來源: Bloomberg 時間截至： 2017/06/26
  17. 17. 國際匯市回顧 兌美元升貶幅(%) 週五收盤 近一週 近一月 近三月 近半年 年初至今 近一年 主要 貨幣 歐元 1.1194 -0.04 0.10 3.04 7.07 6.44 1.53 日圓 111.28 -0.36 0.04 -0.57 5.22 5.09 -8.35 英鎊 1.2718 -0.51 -0.44 1.50 3.79 3.31 -3.61 瑞士法郎 0.9693 0.41 0.44 1.63 5.92 5.07 0.90 加幣 1.3267 -0.41 1.41 0.88 1.89 1.37 -1.41 澳幣 0.7568 -0.70 1.62 -0.64 5.24 5.01 3.26 新 興 貨 幣 亞洲 南韓圜 1138.85 -0.41 -1.30 -1.99 5.80 6.18 4.11 新台幣 30.3620 -0.04 -0.81 -0.50 6.09 6.49 6.93 中國人民幣 6.8366 -0.38 0.71 0.73 1.60 1.59 -3.74 印尼盾 13307.00 -0.06 -0.06 0.14 1.09 1.25 -0.44 印度盧比 64.5188 -0.14 0.58 1.57 5.12 5.28 4.24 泰銖 33.9330 0.01 0.33 1.28 5.68 5.58 4.12 新加坡幣 1.3874 -0.33 -0.39 0.44 4.33 4.29 -1.74 馬來西亞林吉特 4.2893 -0.31 0.10 3.27 4.31 4.59 -6.36 菲律賓披索 50.1810 -0.50 -0.73 -0.10 -0.86 -1.07 -5.96 歐非 南非蘭特 12.9297 -0.90 -0.34 -1.43 8.40 6.30 19.67 土耳其里拉 3.5093 -0.19 2.06 3.15 0.19 0.50 -16.17 俄羅斯盧布 59.4517 -3.16 -4.85 -4.25 2.66 3.60 10.33 波蘭茲羅提 3.7727 -0.32 -0.89 3.58 11.74 10.98 7.31 匈牙利福林 276.63 -0.63 -0.56 2.74 6.96 6.38 4.34 羅馬尼亞列依 4.0839 0.23 -0.08 2.68 6.03 5.67 0.67 拉美 巴西里拉 3.3427 -1.54 -2.17 -6.04 -2.17 -2.62 -0.15 墨西哥披索 18.0072 -0.53 2.87 4.96 14.64 15.15 6.56 阿根廷披索 16.1849 -0.86 -0.54 -3.61 -4.32 -1.88 -11.02 資料來源: Bloomberg 時間截至： 2017/06/26
  18. 18. 各國債市回顧 十年期當地公債殖利率(%) (除特別說明) 殖利率變化(bp) 週五收盤 近一週 近一月 近三月 近半年 年初至今 近一年 美國 美國30年期 2.7155 -6.0 -19.7 -29.8 -39.8 -35.0 30.5 美國10年期 2.1423 -0.9 -10.4 -27.0 -39.5 -30.2 58.2 日本 日本 0.0570 0.1 1.5 -0.8 -0.4 1.1 22.7 歐洲 德國 0.2550 -2.1 -15.5 -17.6 3.4 4.7 16.2 法國 0.6070 -2.5 -23.8 -43.6 -8.7 -7.9 15.3 義大利 1.9160 -7.0 -20.6 -35.6 9.4 10.1 51.6 西班牙 1.3810 -7.5 -23.7 -35.0 0.4 -0.3 -8.5 葡萄牙 2.9240 0.5 -24.7 -127.1 -82.6 -84.0 -16.6 東歐非洲 波蘭 3.2390 8.9 -10.9 -33.0 -19.0 -39.4 23.2 土耳其 10.4200 -6.0 -26.0 -37.0 -71.0 -97.0 97.0 俄羅斯 7.8216 -17.1 11.5 -31.3 -72.7 -63.8 -67.3 匈牙利 2.9200 -6.0 -17.0 -53.0 -22.0 -24.0 -27.0 南非 8.5220 3.6 -3.0 18.7 -45.9 -40.2 -35.7 拉美 巴西 10.6970 24.0 -63.8 44.3 -76.0 -70.4 -172.9 墨西哥 6.7290 -14.4 -61.3 -36.3 -68.6 -70.7 66.0 亞洲 南韓 2.1300 -2.9 -11.7 -2.2 1.5 3.8 50.5 印尼 6.8290 0.7 -16.4 -31.5 -103.3 -114.4 -79.7 印度* 6.4590 -3.0 -21.6 -37.0 -8.5 -5.6 -102.2 泰國 2.3820 -2.9 -31.8 -38.7 -48.6 -26.7 27.1 資料來源: Bloomberg 時間截至： 2017/06/26 *以最近一日收盤計算
  19. 19. 主要債種近十年表現 2008年最大 修正幅度 2014年最大 修正幅度 －強勢貨幣新興債 -26.69% -5.61% －全球高收益債 -36.09% -7.28% －美元亞債 -20.81% -- －全球投資級公司債 -18.82% -5.58% －當地貨幣新興政府債 -21.11% -12.76% －全球公債 -9.52% -5.56% 資料來源：Bloomberg，美林債券指數(美元計價) 資料時間：截至2016/12/31 債市近十年含息報酬率走勢 單位：% 長期投資債券的報酬主要來自於債息收入，若能長抱即不用太在意短期價格波動。
