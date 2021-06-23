Impact report tapestry finance 05172021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SuitUp with Tapestry Finance 05.17.2021 Opening Doors and Reimagining Pathways for Students Everywhere…
students served volunteers engaged 28 36 About Tapestry Finance Tapestry is a global house of modern luxury lifestyle bran...
Volunteers and students who participated identified as Male, Female, Gender-Fluid, Hispanic / Latinx, Caucasian, Asian / P...
Business Case Challenge Through SuitUp, volunteers from [INSERT COMPANY] and students from [SCHOOL] participated in a Suit...
From Student to CEO… A look at how we are changing life trajectories through corporate skills-based volunteering
Competitions Make a Difference… BEFORE SUITUP... 100% of students felt confident they could obtain the skills they needed ...
Tapestry Finance Impact SuitUp asked students if Tapestry Finance’s SuitUp competition made an impact on what they want to...
Same time next week? 100% of volunteers are interested in doing a SuitUp competition again 100% of students liked their Su...
During the competition, we overheard… “ "It's great to hear different perspectives from people of different ages. Everyone...
Get Involved This board meets 4x a year and helps SuitUp implement its strategic plan to scale and serve more students. JO...
THANKYOU www.volunteerSuitUp.org Hope to see you again soon!
