Krvne grupe biologija_8r

Krvne grupe
Hematologija • Nauka koja se bavi proučavanjem tečnog tkiva - KRVI
Džejms Blandel, 19. vek: čovek može primiti samo čovečju krv
• Krvne grupe su određene na osnovu prisustva specifičnih proteina na površini crvenih krvnih zrnaca
ABO, Rh • Na eritrocitima čoveka se nalaze složeni proteini i šećeri nazvani antigeni. • Jedna osoba može da ima jedne ant...
ABO sistem • Sistem ABO krvnih grupa čine samo dva antigena (A i B). • Ljudi se dele na one koji imaju samo A antigen (A k...
Odbrambena reakcija • Ako pri transfuziji unesena krv ima antigen kojeg nema u krvi primaoca, njegov imuni sistem tada pok...
Odgovarajuće krvne grupe • Osoba krvne grupa A ne sme primiti krv B krvne grupe, i obrnuto, kao što se ni krv AB krvne gru...
• Nulta krvna grupa O je posebna po tome što, budući da nema ni A ni B antigene i da je „bezopasna“, može "ući u krv" bilo...
Nasleđivanje krvnih grupa • Krvne grupe nasleđujemokombinacijom krvnih grupa roditelja
•
Rh faktor • U zavisnosti od toga da li ga neko ima ili nema, kaže se da je Rh pozitivan ili Rh negativan. • Rh pozitivna o...
Evolucija • Čovek ima sve četiri, gorile samo B krvnu grupu, dok naši najbliži rođaci šimpanze imaju A i O. • Zato se teor...
Važnost Rh faktora • • • Ukoliko bračni par želi da ima decu, od kritičnog značaja će biti poznavanje Rh faktora buduće ma...
  1. 1. Krvne grupe
  2. 2. Hematologija • Nauka koja se bavi proučavanjem tečnog tkiva - KRVI
  3. 3. Džejms Blandel, 19. vek: čovek može primiti samo čovečju krv
  4. 4. • Krvne grupe su određene na osnovu prisustva specifičnih proteina na površini crvenih krvnih zrnaca
  5. 5. ABO, Rh • Na eritrocitima čoveka se nalaze složeni proteini i šećeri nazvani antigeni. • Jedna osoba može da ima jedne antigene, druga osoba druge, a da nema prve, dok treća može imati i jedne i druge. • ABO i Rh- su jako važni pri transfuziji krvi.
  6. 6. ABO sistem • Sistem ABO krvnih grupa čine samo dva antigena (A i B). • Ljudi se dele na one koji imaju samo A antigen (A krvna grupa), • samo B antigen (B krvna grupa), • oba (AB krvna grupa, što je znatno ređi slučaj), • ili nemaju nijedan od ova dva (O ili nulta krvna grupa).
  7. 7. Odbrambena reakcija • Ako pri transfuziji unesena krv ima antigen kojeg nema u krvi primaoca, njegov imuni sistem tada pokreće burnu odbrambenu reakciju. • Stvaraju se antitela u krvnoj plazmi, koja počinju da žestoko napadaju i lepe se za te unete, strane antigene, stvarajući grudvice (dolazi do zgrušavanja krvi)
  8. 8. Odgovarajuće krvne grupe • Osoba krvne grupa A ne sme primiti krv B krvne grupe, i obrnuto, kao što se ni krv AB krvne grupe ne sme uneti u obe prethodne, s obzirom na to da će u oba slučaja AB krvna grupa imati jedan antigen kog nema u primaočevoj krvi. • Osobe AB krvne grupe, međutim, mogu primiti krv bilo koje krvne grupe, jer joj nijedan antigen neće biti stran, pa neće ni biti potrebe za odbrambenom reakcijom. Zbog ovog se kaže da je AB krvna grupa univerzalni primalac.
  9. 9. • Nulta krvna grupa O je posebna po tome što, budući da nema ni A ni B antigene i da je „bezopasna“, može "ući u krv" bilo koje od sve četiri krvne grupe, pa se zato kaže da je ona univerzalni davalac. • Ali ona je istovremeno i najranjivija kad je reč o primanju krvi, jer joj sve (osim iste, nulte) mogu naškoditi svojim antigenima.
  10. 10. Nasleđivanje krvnih grupa • Krvne grupe nasleđujemokombinacijom krvnih grupa roditelja
  11. 11.
  12. 12. Rh faktor • U zavisnosti od toga da li ga neko ima ili nema, kaže se da je Rh pozitivan ili Rh negativan. • Rh pozitivna osoba može da primi i pozitivnu i negativnu krv, • Rh negativna osoba može da primi samo negativnu, dok će pri unosu pozitivne doći do stvaranja antitela.
  13. 13. Evolucija • Čovek ima sve četiri, gorile samo B krvnu grupu, dok naši najbliži rođaci šimpanze imaju A i O. • Zato se teoretski i može zamisliti da šimpanza leži na krevetu za transfuziju i daje krv za A krvnu grupu. • Nijedna vrsta primata, osim čoveka, nema AB krvnu grupu.
  14. 14. Važnost Rh faktora • • • Ukoliko bračni par želi da ima decu, od kritičnog značaja će biti poznavanje Rh faktora buduće majke, jer ukoliko je ona Rh negativna, a otac pozitivan, dete će najverovatnije biti pozitivno. Tada će krv deteta preći u krvni sistem majke što će izazvati stvaranje antitela u telu majke, koja će, opet, preći nazad u krvni sistem deteta, koje sada ima u sebi Rh antigen i antitela za borbu protiv tog antigena. U prvoj trudnoći ovaj proces neće ostaviti posledice na dete, ali u drugoj, zbog daleko većeg stvaranja antitela u krvi majke, one mogu biti jednako teške kao kod nekompatibilnosti ABO krvnih grupa, što znači da mogu dovesti do smrti.

