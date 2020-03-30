Sila potiska 7

Successfully reported this slideshow.
СИЛА ПОТИСКА АРХИМЕДОВ ЗАКОН
НАСТАВНУ ЈЕДИНИЦУ ЗА УЧЕНИКЕ СЕДМОГ РАЗРЕДА ПРИПРЕМИЛА наставница физике Поповић Анђа
СИЛА ПОТИСКА 1. СИЛА ХИДРОСТАТИЧКОГ ПРИТИСКА 2. УСМЕРЕНА ЈЕ ВЕРТИКАЛНО НАВИШЕ 3. ЈАВЉА СЕ У ФЛУИДИМА
ПРИРОДА СИЛЕ ПОТИСКА
Приказ сила хидростатичког притиска које делују на тело у флуидима
043  FF  pFFF pFFF   12 21  VgShghgShg   12 VgFp 
Треба обратити пажњу да када тело није хомогено, говоримо о средњој густини. Претходни израз можемо записати и у облику: g...
СИЛУ ПОТИСКА МОЖЕМО МЕРИТИ
• Сила потиска се може измерити као разлика тежине тела коју меримо у ваздуху,и тежине тела коју меримо када је тело потоп...
Интензитет силе потиска у овом случају можемо мерити њутнметром. 21 QQFp 
ЕКСПЕРИМЕНТАЛНА ПОТВРДА АРХИМЕДОВОГ ЗАКОНА
Експериментална потврда Архимедовог закона, може се једноставно извести помоћу, такозваног Aрхимедовог ведра.
АРХИМЕДОВ ЗАКОН Сила потиска бројно је једнака тежини телом истиснуте телности.
АРХИМЕД
Архимед (Άρχιμήδης – Arhimedes, 287 – 212.пре н.е.) био је грађанин Сиракузе на Сицилији, највећег града грчке колоније у ...
Погинуо је од мача римског војника у родном граду Сиракузи, која је две године одолевала Римљанима захваљујући справама и ...
Према Ливију, приликом заузећа Сиракузе, Архимед је мирно цртао геометријске слике и довикнуо римском војнику, који је нас...
Архимед, највећи математичар и физичар старог века : • По његовој методи израчунавања површине и запремине и израчунавања ...
,,Дајте ми ослонац и ја ћу подићи Земљу!“
Архимедов вијак
Ратне машине • Катапулти, који су служили за одбрану од Римљана, избацивали су камење тешко око 100 kg и копља дуга око 10...
Архимедови топлотни зраци које је према предању користио за одбрану Сиракузе
Архимедова спирала
Небеске сфере Архимед је конструисао системе сфера које описују кретања небеских тела. Две су биле сачуване, јер их се дом...
ЛЕГЕНДА О АРХИМЕДУ • Према легенди 222. године пре наше ере краљ Хиерон, владар Сиракузе, тражио је од Архимеда да испита ...
Архимед је решење овог проблема нашао улазећи у каду. Посматрао је како се ниво воде подиже уколико се тело дубље спушта у...
Према једним подацима, Хиерон је наредио да се Диокле погуби, а према другима је признао да је наведену количину сребра ст...
Апстракт • У обради наставне јединице је дат приказ силе потиска – њена природа и како делује у течностима и гасовима; • Д...
×