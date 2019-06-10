Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Andrew Jenkins PRINCIPAL, VOLTERRA CONSULTING TORONTO, ON ~ MAY 16 – 17, 2019 | DIGIMARCONCANADA.CA #DigiMarConCanada The ...
Source: https://canadiansinternet.com/2018-report-canadian- social-media-use-statistics/
Source: https://canadiansinternet.com/canadian-social- media-use-compares-countries/
CANADIAN SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE Social Media Platforms on Which Internet Users in Canada Have an Account, by Age, June 2017 Ge...
CANADIAN SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE 76% 48% 34% 34% 33% 21% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram...
STOP THE SCROLL
Organic Reach Approaching Zero
Facebook Top 500 Posts of 2018 (Type) Link posts received 76 percent less engagement than videos on average. This includes...
Top Engaging Content on Facebook •Inspirational •Funny •Practical Source: Buffer/Buzzsumo 777M Facebook study
Brainy Crafts
What type of video? •Highly Produced/Polished •Organic/DIY/Less-polished •User-generated content (UGC)
UGC – Remember this? Source: The Next Web
STORIES
Source: Buffer
Source: TechCrunch
Source: TechCrunch
Source: Buffer
Research by Buffer and Animoto
Some more stats before we chat • 5 billion videos are watched on YouTube every single day • 16% of videos on YouTube are e...
Andrew Jenkins PRINCIPAL Fil Lourenco VP DIGITAL Sury Kim SENIOR CONTENT STRATEGIST Panelists VOLTERRA CONSULTING HAVAS ME...
5. panel
5. panel
5. panel
5. panel
5. panel
5. panel
5. panel
5. panel
5. panel
5. panel
5. panel
5. panel
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5. panel

27 views

Published on

coming soon

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5. panel

  1. 1. Andrew Jenkins PRINCIPAL, VOLTERRA CONSULTING TORONTO, ON ~ MAY 16 – 17, 2019 | DIGIMARCONCANADA.CA #DigiMarConCanada The Rise of Video and Rich Media Content PANEL
  2. 2. Source: https://canadiansinternet.com/2018-report-canadian- social-media-use-statistics/
  3. 3. Source: https://canadiansinternet.com/canadian-social- media-use-compares-countries/
  4. 4. CANADIAN SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE Social Media Platforms on Which Internet Users in Canada Have an Account, by Age, June 2017 Gender Age Total Total Male Female 18-34 35-54 45-54 Facebook 68% 79% 82% 82% 80% 76% LinkedIn 42% 35% 59% 55% 53% 48% Twitter 29% 25% 46% 48% 34% 34% Instagram 19% 29% 60% 43% 29% 34% Pinterest 11% 35% 38% 39% 33% 33% Snapchat 13% 18% 49% 19% 14% 21% emarketer reports ~30 million internet users in Canada in 2017 Pollara via emarketer, “Social 2016: Canadian Social Media Monitor 2016 Edition” Jan 3, 2017
  5. 5. CANADIAN SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE 76% 48% 34% 34% 33% 21% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Pinterest Snapchat Percent of Internet Users with an Account
  6. 6. STOP THE SCROLL
  7. 7. Organic Reach Approaching Zero
  8. 8. Facebook Top 500 Posts of 2018 (Type) Link posts received 76 percent less engagement than videos on average. This includes links with images. In other words, not even images are helping link posts to perform better. Source: Buffer/Buzzsumo 777M Facebook Study Video gets at least 59 percent more engagement than other post types.
  9. 9. Top Engaging Content on Facebook •Inspirational •Funny •Practical Source: Buffer/Buzzsumo 777M Facebook study
  10. 10. Brainy Crafts
  11. 11. What type of video? •Highly Produced/Polished •Organic/DIY/Less-polished •User-generated content (UGC)
  12. 12. UGC – Remember this? Source: The Next Web
  13. 13. STORIES
  14. 14. Source: Buffer
  15. 15. Source: TechCrunch
  16. 16. Source: TechCrunch
  17. 17. Source: Buffer
  18. 18. Research by Buffer and Animoto
  19. 19. Some more stats before we chat • 5 billion videos are watched on YouTube every single day • 16% of videos on YouTube are embedded, linked, shared on Tuesday between 11 AM and 1 PM • 1/3 of people on the Internet, which is over 1 billion users, are YouTube users • 100 million hours of video per day are watched on Facebook • 85% of videos on Facebook is watched without sound • 1200% more shares are generated by social videos, than text and images combined Source: https://www.socialmediatoday.com/news/40-video-marketing-statistics-for-2019-infographic/545887/
  20. 20. Andrew Jenkins PRINCIPAL Fil Lourenco VP DIGITAL Sury Kim SENIOR CONTENT STRATEGIST Panelists VOLTERRA CONSULTING HAVAS MEDIAFUSE MARKETING GROUP

×