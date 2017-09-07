Immersive Learning and the Future of Workplace Learning

Member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating General Service Administration (GSA) MOBIS Contract Holder 8401 Cla...
Two Way Working Relationships Now workplace learning is a two-way relationship Companies desire to stay competitive Employ...
Key Topics to be Covered: Mobile Technology Adoption of Social Learning Tools Alignment with Corporate Objectives Use of A...
The Future of Learning Is Here We have always struggled to envision the future, often superimposing new technology over ou...
The Future of Learning is Here
The Future of Learning is Here
Key Facts: 2000 websites are being created every hour 35 hours of video are being uploaded every minute 2 billion YouTube ...
Did You Know?
Our Expectations for Employees The 10 Skills Employers Most Want In Employees 1. Ability to workin a team 6. Ability to an...
What Will Help Us?
Assassins Creed – American Revolutionary War
Serious Games After using conventional E-Learning modules and classroom training, companies are finding that their employe...
Dominos Pizza Hero
Motion Tracking – Recycle Roundup One company decided to teach learners how to sort recyclable items into the appropriate ...
Recycle Round Up
VOTA –Virtual Occupation Therapy Assistant
Virtual Touch Screens The "Interactive Tabletop" concept uses depth sensors and motion tracking to know when objects are p...
Augmented Reality Tables
Augmented Reality Content
Virtual Reality Virtual reality technology holds enormous potential to change the future for a number of fields, from medi...
Virtual Reality – Coral Reef
Virtual Reality – JOB SIMULATOR
Virtual Reality – CHOP & DROP
Biometrics Facial Recognition Voice Recognition Heartbeat BioMetrics Fingerprint Scanning Iris and Retina Scanning
Bio-Metrics & Augmented Reality
Bio-Metrics & Augmented Reality
Cuddly Robots While most toys are designed to engage children while playing, these toys aim to have a lasting effect on ch...
POVI
Robot Chef
Reading and Content Delivery One example is Sony's 13.3-inch Digital Paper prototype which features a flexible display and...
Reading & Content Delivery
Mobile Hardware Lenovo has recently introduced a new bendable screen that snaps around the wrist like an old-school slap b...
Wearable Hardware: GEST
Wearable Hardware: Athos
Wearable Hardware: VUFINE
Mobile Hardware in the Future The Cicret bracelet allows for a user to view and operate their smartphone from a virtual pr...
Wearable Hardware: : CIRCRET Bracelet
5 Microlearning Commandments: Assign One Learning Objective Per Asset Use Video Production Quality Matters Timing is Every...
7 Tips to Custom Learning Paths: Consider the Overall Learning Goals Empower Your Employees Stress the importance of onlin...
3 Steps in the Process: Get Started Designate a Team to Help Staying Ahead of the Competition What do We do to help? Embra...
4 Ways to Motivate Employees Using Technology Increasing Sharing and Collaboration Gaining a Better View of Individual Per...
Key Takeaways of Today’s Presentation Make a Strategic Plan Assess the Tools and Opportunities Available Take Action Today...
  • By 2025, Millennials alone will make up that 75 percent of the workforce. The average attention span of the Millennial generation is 90 seconds.
  • The days when employers could dictate messages and working practices to employees are long gone.
    With the struggle for competitive advantage set to continue throughout the age for business, it pays dividends to create a flexible and technology-enabled learning ecosystem that can foster the future generations in the workforce.
  • #1 - Given the capabilities afforded by new technologies, especially mobile devices, learning no longer needs to be fixed and structured in one place. In the future, students will enter the room each day and then configure their space to fit their intellectual stature.
    2. Learning will be completely supported and infused with technology. Seamlessly, tools and apps will buttress the ways in which students consume course content, create artifacts and evidence of their learning.
    3. Learning plans could be adapted to align with the learning status of each student. Rather than developing their curriculum in isolation, teachers could take time to collaborate with colleagues to create customized, flexible learning plans.
  • We have always embraced the future and ideas about what the future may hold. In order for organizations to meet the challenges of the future, it is necessary to begin with education and how learning is conducted. By designing the right educational systems we could create resource-rich, student-centric, active learning environments for our students.
  • We have always embraced the future and ideas about what the future may hold. In order for organizations to meet the challenges of the future, it is necessary to begin with education and how learning is conducted. By designing the right educational systems we could create resource-rich, student-centric, active learning environments for our students.
  • The pace of change in today’s word is astounding with more content being produced than ever before.
    People are consuming, producing, and communicating information in previously unimaginable ways.
    To be competitive, tomorrow&amp;apos;s workers must be more creative problem solvers, better communicators, and life-long learners.
  • Employers want universal skills that cut across academic disciplines and are acquired in any job where employees are working with others.
    Despite all the emphasis in the news about the need for computer software and programming skills, the most important qualities employers seek are basic teamwork, problem-solving and the ability to plan and prioritize.
  • Employers want universal skills that cut across academic disciplines and are acquired in any job where employees are working with others.
    Despite all the emphasis in the news about the need for computer software and programming skills, the most important qualities employers seek are basic teamwork, problem-solving and the ability to plan and prioritize.
  • In business, a variety of industries are benefiting from VR. Carmakers are creating safer vehicles, architects are constructing stronger buildings and even travel agencies are using it to simplify vacation planning.
  • Biometrics is a form of user identification and access control that uses physiological attributes such as a person’s fingerprints, face and retina in order to identify users. Biometrics can also identify users based on certain behavioral tendencies.
    With increasingly more sensitive and personal information being stored on devices nowadays, biometric technology has become more and more important for security, and to ensure that this information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.
  • With an overwhelming growth of screens and devices surrounding us today, many children born into this computing generation are remarkably tech savvy, but at the cost of learned communication
    To address this issue, there are soft dolls that bundle an ‘emotional intelligence content platform’ to deliver thousands of stories and hours of conversational recordings, all stored within the toy for offline use

    • Immersive Learning and the Future of Workplace Learning

    Immersive Learning and the Future of Workplace Learning
    2. 2. Two Way Working Relationships Now workplace learning is a two-way relationship Companies desire to stay competitive Employees demand information to engage in job functions
    3. 3. Key Topics to be Covered: Mobile Technology Adoption of Social Learning Tools Alignment with Corporate Objectives Use of Adaptive Learning Principles Ability to Measure Effectiveness Discussion will also include short and long term approaches to the following as they apply to the workplace: Virtual Reality Gamification Serious Games Augmented Reality Workplace Learning During this session we will discuss the best practices that companies should consider. This session will talk about planning, developing, implementing, and supporting the future of workplace learning to assist companies by making sure they do not end up behind the innovation curve.
    4. 4. The Future of Learning Is Here We have always struggled to envision the future, often superimposing new technology over our current views at a given period of time. The challenge of imagining the future of learning can seem daunting. However, snapshots already exist. We just need to look beyond current assumptions to identify some of the key tenets for the learning environments of the future. Key Tenet #1: Flexible, Customized Learning Key Tenet #2: Ubiquitous, Embedded, Invisible Technology Key Tenet #3: Ongoing Diagnostics and Feedback
    5. 5. The Future of Learning is Here
    6. 6. The Future of Learning is Here
    7. 7. Key Facts: 2000 websites are being created every hour 35 hours of video are being uploaded every minute 2 billion YouTube videos are uploaded every day The Future of Learning is Here
    8. 8. Did You Know?
    9. 9. Our Expectations for Employees The 10 Skills Employers Most Want In Employees 1. Ability to workin a team 6. Ability to analyze quantitative data 2. Ability to make decisions and solve problems 7. Technical knowledge related to the job 3. Ability to plan, organize and prioritize work 8. Proficiency with computersoftware programs 4. Ability to communicate verbally with people inside and outside an organization 9. Ability to create and edit written reports 5. Ability to obtain and process information 10. Ability to sell and influence others
    10. 10. What Will Help Us?
    11. 11. Assassins Creed – American Revolutionary War
    12. 12. Serious Games After using conventional E-Learning modules and classroom training, companies are finding that their employees are not retaining the knowledge. Daring to delve into the realm of gamified learning, some companies are looking for educational and entertaining tools for their employees or potential recruits. Through friendly competition, employees could use these tools for a few minutes per day while they learn how to approach relevant day-to-day tasks.
    13. 13. Dominos Pizza Hero
    14. 14. Motion Tracking – Recycle Roundup One company decided to teach learners how to sort recyclable items into the appropriate recycling bins using the LEAP Motion tracking device. Rather than just present the information to the learners, they wanted a solution that would also be immersive as well as fun. This Leap Motion game allows clients to see the possibilities of immersive training and how it is possible to create a fun and positive learning experience It was determined the best option was to create a serious game that utilized movement of the player’s hands based on the specifications of the LEAP Motion device The concept was fleshed out and the development was created by utilizing innovative instructional design, the Unity 3D Gaming engine, and creative game mechanics which would transform learning into fun The game uses a time constraint to help the player focus on quickly differentiating recyclable items from non-recyclable items and also on sorting those recyclable items
    15. 15. Recycle Round Up
    16. 16. VOTA –Virtual Occupation Therapy Assistant
    17. 17. Virtual Touch Screens The "Interactive Tabletop" concept uses depth sensors and motion tracking to know when objects are placed on the table and even bring storybooks to life. The project looks like a fully realized version of the augmented reality coffee table. Although its seems limited, this kind of technology has huge potential. It's not hard to imagine devices like this as an educational tool to turn novels or history books into animated interactive lessons — or just as a fun way to play games in any environment
    18. 18. Augmented Reality Tables
    19. 19. Augmented Reality Content
    20. 20. Virtual Reality Virtual reality technology holds enormous potential to change the future for a number of fields, from medicine, business, architecture to manufacturing In business, a variety of industries are benefiting from VR. Carmakers are creating safer vehicles, architects are constructing stronger buildings and even travel agencies are using it to simplify vacation planning. Help Paraplegics Regain Body Functions Patients wearing VR headsets tasked to move through a stadium as a soccer player were able to regain some brain functions associated with moving their legs. Of the eight patients tested, each regained some control and four were upgraded from full paraplegics to partial paraplegics. Improve Architecture Virtual reality will benefit key players in the construction space such as architects and designers. The tool allows a user to virtually inhabit spaces in three dimensions. Computer-generated images will replace hand-drawn renderings — ultimately reducing time spent reworking layouts and drawings, effectively reducing costs and increasing safety. Train Medical Students Virtual reality provides medical and dental students a safe and controlled environment to practice surgeries and procedures, allowing them to make mistakes without having any impact on an actual patient, and prepare for any unexpected situations.
    21. 21. Virtual Reality – Coral Reef
    22. 22. Virtual Reality – JOB SIMULATOR
    23. 23. Virtual Reality – CHOP & DROP
    24. 24. Biometrics Facial Recognition Voice Recognition Heartbeat BioMetrics Fingerprint Scanning Iris and Retina Scanning
    25. 25. Bio-Metrics & Augmented Reality
    26. 26. Bio-Metrics & Augmented Reality
    27. 27. Cuddly Robots While most toys are designed to engage children while playing, these toys aim to have a lasting effect on children by teaching them to express their emotions, face challenges and problem solve. The app also arms parents with thoughtful follow-up questions after their child’s one-on-one with their new best friend.
    28. 28. POVI
    29. 29. Robot Chef
    30. 30. Reading and Content Delivery One example is Sony's 13.3-inch Digital Paper prototype which features a flexible display and can be used to perform sketches in real time The Digital Paper's form factor matches the size of a sheet of A4 paper, and the on- board digitizer lets users scrawl notes on the electromagnetic induction touchscreen
    31. 31. Reading & Content Delivery
    32. 32. Mobile Hardware Lenovo has recently introduced a new bendable screen that snaps around the wrist like an old-school slap bracelet. A flexible screen needs equally flexible parts, including the battery and the motherboard, which need to fold and unfold along with it. It's an innovative idea, but that's all it is for now. This product has not yet been released.
    33. 33. Wearable Hardware: GEST
    34. 34. Wearable Hardware: Athos
    35. 35. Wearable Hardware: VUFINE
    36. 36. Mobile Hardware in the Future The Cicret bracelet allows for a user to view and operate their smartphone from a virtual projection onto their body or a surface of choice This ground breaking technology has the potential to change the smart phone market forever and offers limitless application potential
    37. 37. Wearable Hardware: : CIRCRET Bracelet
    38. 38. 5 Microlearning Commandments: Assign One Learning Objective Per Asset Use Video Production Quality Matters Timing is Everything Prove Learning Took Place What do We do to help the Future? Micro-learning Microlearning is a way of teaching and delivering content to learners in small, very specific bursts. The learners are in control of what and when they’re learning. By 2025, Millennials alone will make up that 75 percent of the workforce. The average attention span of the Millennial generation is 90 seconds. If organizations want to attract, develop and retain talent in this generation, they have to adapt to their audience.
    39. 39. 7 Tips to Custom Learning Paths: Consider the Overall Learning Goals Empower Your Employees Stress the importance of online self-assessments Create periodic milestones Cater to multiple different learning styles Offer immediate constructive feedback Collect and consider the data What do We do to help? CustomLearning Paths No matter what the subject matter might be or the background of your target audience, learning should be a personal endeavor. Each eLearning activity gives employees a better understanding of the topic. Personal learning paths give learners control over their own Learning experience, so that they can more effectively acquire and retain knowledge and skills that will help them in the real world. Allowing your learners to embark on their own personal learning paths can make your eLearning course even more meaningful and powerful.
    40. 40. 3 Steps in the Process: Get Started Designate a Team to Help Staying Ahead of the Competition What do We do to help? Embrace Technology If the thought of buying the latest business software creates stress, you’re not alone. Many businesses hesitate to keep current when it comes to technology because it’s simply too intimidating. However, while companies hesitate and delay the process, there are sure to be other businesses that are moving ahead with today’s latest technology and learning how to thrive from it. When you embrace today’s technology, you embrace the future of your business.
    41. 41. 4 Ways to Motivate Employees Using Technology Increasing Sharing and Collaboration Gaining a Better View of Individual Performance Provide and Receive Real-Time Feedback Facilitate Learning on the Go What do We do to help? Motivate Employees with Technology By making it easier to find and share documents with team members, sharing tools can keep track of who’s working on what and encourage collaboration among coworkers. Instant feedback mechanisms can significantly improve engagement by guiding employees in the right direction and by providing praise to individual performers. The mobile revolution has forever changed the way we work, learn, and play. When it comes to motivating employees, mobile apps are essential.
    42. 42. Key Takeaways of Today’s Presentation Make a Strategic Plan Assess the Tools and Opportunities Available Take Action Today Conclusion The Future is Now In order to prepare for the challenges of the future, companies must determine strategic priorities for educating future employees. Companies have many exciting mediums and opportunities to provide a dynamic experience for employees which ultimately increase engagement and increase retention of key information. The strongest companies will be the ones who can best identify the organizational needs of their employees and capitalize on today’s opportunities. If you’re ready to meet the challenge, Designing Digitally is here to help.
    Andrew Hughes
President / Professor
Designing Digitally, Inc.
Andrew.hughes@designingdigitally.com
1-866-316-9126
    ×