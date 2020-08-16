Successfully reported this slideshow.
Parameters for Determining Co-ops Implementing Best Practices
Why document cooperatives’ best practices? The plan is the output of a broad-based nationwide consultation process, wherei...
Why document cooperatives’ best practices? Strategic Goal 2: Improved Institutional Development, Governance and Management...
• Is a method or technique that has been generally accepted in the cooperatives as minimum acceptable procedures or altern...
It is understood that co-ops adhere to the standard norms and requirements as cooperatives which include among others: • C...
• Cooperatives may establish/implement Best Practices in the following areas: 1. GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT 2. BUSINESS MAN...
GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT • Institutionalized cooperative policies • Formulated and Implemented comprehensive plans for co...
GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT • Observed strict compliance with reportorial and other legal requirements • Institutionalized f...
GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT • Implemented continuous capital-build up scheme • Institutionalized awards and recognition prog...
BUSINESS MANAGEMENT • Established an applicable and working accounting system • Undertaken business activities responsive ...
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY • Institutionalized Community Development Programs • Participated in the Local Planning bodies
END OF PRESENTATION
Parameters for Determining Coops Implementing Best Practices

Published on

Presented by Van Ian F. Enriquez
Acting ARD/Chief CRITS
during the e-Forum on Selected CRITS PPA

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
