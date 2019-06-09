Successfully reported this slideshow.
GAMABA AWARDEES
- Finest folk artists of the land who are dedicated to their craft, using skills, and indigenous methods and materials (Li...
Literature
Ginaw Bilog Advocate of preserving the traditional form of his tribe called “Ambahan”. Ambahan – a kind of poem consisting...
FEDERICO CABALLERO Epics of Panay-Bukidnon (Amburukay, Tikum Kadlum etc.) *Preserved his community’s oral tradition by ted...
Music/Dance
Alonzo Saclag Established the Kalinga Budong Dance Troupe *Did not received any formal education in performing arts but st...
Masino intaray A musician and a poet whose expertise were the basal, kulilal, and bagit. *Basal – is a kind of musical ens...
Samaon Sulaiman A master in playing the Kutyapi, a two-stringed plucked lute.
Uwang ahadas An expertise in playing the indigenous instrument called kwintangan kayu. * Kwintangan Kayu – an instrument c...
Metalwork
Eduardo MUTUC Created numerous wood carving and metal art with religious and secular themes. He did intricate decorations ...
Casque
Teofilo garcia Tabungaw Hat. *Tabungaw – a functional headpiece made up of native gourd called upo, rattan, and bamboo.
Weaving
Darhata sawabi A Pis Yabit weaver. *Pis Yabit – a square multi-colored traditional cloth that serves as the head cover of ...
Haja amina appi Mat Weaving. *Their mat is made up of Pandan leaves which undergo tedious processes from stripping, to sun...
Lang dulay T’nalak Cloth. *T’nalak is a kind of fabric made up of fine abaca fibres weaved with different designs which re...
Magdalena gamayo Her expertise dwell in weaving high-quality Ilocos’ textile called Abel. *Abel – a kind of blanket made u...
Salita monon Bagobo Cloth.
Gamaba
×