Gamaba awardees

CHAPTER4 Contemporary Philippine Arts from the Region
GAMABA AWARDEE
GAWAD SA MANLILIKHA NG BAYAN OR NATIONAL LIVING TREASURES AWARD Is Conferred on Filipinos who are at the forefront of the ...
• Formalized in 1992, through Republic Act No. 7355, the Manlilikha ng Bayan Act. • The National Commission for the Cultur...
EMBLEM • The award logo is a representation of the human form used in traditional cloth. Below the logo is the phrase “Man...
CRITERIA 1. Should be a Filipino citizen or a group of citizens belonging to an indigenous / traditional cultural communit...
CRITERIA 2. Should have been engaged in the tradition and craft for a significant period of time with at least 50 years of...
CRITERIA 5. Should have passed on and/ or will pass on the traditional crafts and skills to other members of the community...
GINAWBILOG Poet, Hanunuo Mangyan Panaytayan,Oriental Mindoro (1993) • Ambahan – is a kind of poem consisting of seven syll...
MASINOINTARAY • Musician and Storyteller, Pala’wan Brookes Point, Palawan (1993) • A musician and a poet whose Expertise w...
• Basal – is kind of musical ensemble Played during the “tambilaw”, a ritual Of rice sharing among the Palawan People as a...
SAMAONSULAIMAN • Musician, Mamasa Pano, Magundanao (1993) • Master in playing the kutyapi, a 2-stringed plucked lute. The ...
LANG DULAY • Textile weaver, T’boli, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato Tnalak – a kind of fabric made up of fine abaca fibers weav...
SALINTA MONON • Textile Weaver, Tagabawa Bagobo, Bansalan, Davao del Sur • Start weaving at the of 12 through the Guidance...
ALONZOSACLAG • Musician and Dancer, Lubugan, Kalinga A master of dance and performing arts. he has also mastered the dance...
FEDERICOCABALLERO • Epic Chanter, Sulod-Bukidnon, Calinog, Iloilo Work for the documentation of the oral literature, Parti...
UWANG AHADAS • Musician, Yakan Lamitan, Basailan • Is a Yakan, a people to whom instrumental music Is closely connected to...
DARHATA SAWABI • Textile Weaver, Tausug, Parang, Sulu • Weaving the Pis Syabit, the traditional cloth tapestry worn as a h...
EDUARDO MUTUC • Metal smith, Kapampangan, Apalit, Pampanga • Creating religious and secular art in silver, bronze and wood.
HAJA AMINAAPPI • Mat Weaver, Sama Tandubas, Tawi-Tawi • The mat weaving is one of the treasured traditions of the Sama Peo...
TEOFILO GARCIA • Casque maker, Ilokano, San Quintin, Abra • He make to wear Tabungaw, the gourd hat he makes and wears, is...
MAGDALENA GAMAYO • Textile weaver, Ilokano, Pinili, Ilocos Norte • Abel – the textile weaving of Ilokano from local Cotton...
