Public Speaking Marianne Laarni S. Faustino, LPT, MAEd LT
Objectives • identify the factors of public speaking, • identify the purposes of public speaking, • enumerate public speak...
Public Speaking is • the cornerstone of communication • not the most effective means of communication • a structured commu...
Origins • Ancient Greece • 460 BC – Democratic Government • Scholars • Corax – Introduction – Body – Conclusion
Origins • Aristotle – Speaker – Message – Audience • Aristotle’s On Rhetoric • Greece 6th Century BC
Aims •Inform •Entertain •Persuade
Importance of Public Speaking 1. Organize Ideas 2. Verbalize Ideas 3. Develops Self Confidence 4. Learn more about oneself...
Functions 1. Community Building 2. Respect for Common Diversity
Reasons For Developing Speaking Skills 1. Personal – Self –esteem 2. Professional – Promotion, Critical Listening & Impact...
Ethics 1.Advocates truthfulness, accuracy, honesty and integrity
Ethics 2. Endorse freedom of expression, diversity of perspective and tolerance to dissent to achieve
Ethics 3. Strive to understand and respect others before evaluating and responding
Ethics 4. Promote access to communication resources and opportunities to fulfil potential and contribute to well being – p...
Ethics 5. Promote communication climate – caring mutual understanding
Ethics 6. Condemn communication that degrades individuals and humanity – distortion, intimidation, coercion, violence and ...
Ethics 7. Commit to courageous expression of personal conviction pursuit fairness and justice
Ethics 8. Advocate sharing of information, opinions and feelings when facing significant choices – respect for privacy and...
Ethics 9. Accept responsibility for the short and long term consequences for our own communication and expect the same of ...
Assess you Speaking Ability • Write your rating in the blank space before the item number. 5 – Always 4 – Often 3 – Someti...
Assess you Speaking Ability •Add you scores, then get the average by dividing then by 12.
Assess you Speaking Ability • If your average rating is 3 and below, you need to focus on improving your public speaking s...
Art of Persuasion •Ethos •Pathos •Logos
Public Speaking Activities • Debate •Speeches •Extemporaneous •Impromptu
Public Speaking

×