Report on Retail Operations MI RETAIL STORE Merchandise Display
Store layout:
Customer convenience:
Positive elements:
Conclusion:
May. 30, 2021

Retail Business

Report

Retail Business

  1. 1. Report on Retail Operations MI RETAIL STORE Merchandise Display . Merchandising display is the practice in the retail industry of optimizing the presentation of products and services to better highlight their features and benefits. The purpose of such visual merchandising is to attract, engage, and motivate the customer towards making a purchase. The design of the store should reflect this as part of their retail brand strategy. This includes the in-store environment and brand communications used, such as signage and images displayed in-store. These visual elements play a part in building a retail brand and therefore they help a brand differentiate itself from its competitors, create brand loyalty, and allows for a brand to place premium pricing on their products. Part of the brand strategy used in visual merchandising is research into the brand's target market to find out what their customers’ values and self-images are. This information can allow the retailer to cater the design of a store and their advertising to match their consumer Merchandising Display of MI Retail store: 1) Simple and reach interior 2) Cleanness and neatness 3) Effective display / Visibility of product 4) High contrast Lighting what exactly retail business has to be. 5) Movable Displays for Flexibility and Interest 6) Optimized retail space for smooth flowing traffic 7) Visibility of all products. Customers can touch the products and feel the texture of the products. 8) Sight and smell of the shop is quite nice and enough to connect customers with the shop. 9) Refresh display and layout
  2. 2. Store layout: The layout of a store is a significant factor for the maintenance of a thriving business, which can help advance sales and profitability. An effective store layout encourages consumers to shop the entire store and view an extensive assortment of merchandise. The most common forms of store layouts include grid layout, racetrack layout and free form layout. Choosing a store layout depends on the type of store and the nature of the product sold. It is essential to understand your customer flow and the general patterns of navigation in your specific retail environment before you can optimize customer experience and plan a strategic store layout. Store Entry/Exit  Layout of MI Retail Store: (1) Clean and spacious floor area (2) Well planed and usage of area very well (3) Well position of products as well as counter area (4) Well check in/out area (5) All safety measures covered in shop Stock Area Counter Area Customers Sitting Area/Free Area Display Area Display Area Stock Area Display Area Stock Area Display Area
  3. 3. Customer convenience: Customer convenience is any element of customer experience that saves the customer time and effort. It is common for products, services, environments and processes to be designed to offer customer convenience. Customers are often strongly motivated to save time and effort.  Faster Checkout Process: The faster you can get guests checked out, the more convenient the process is, especially for those in a hurry.  Store Loyalty Programs: You can use your rewards program to add convenience factors for your customers, such as free shipping or add-on products that make their experience easier and faster.  Mobility: Customers are more and more involved with their mobile devices. Take your business to your customers and be sure you can reach them on their smartphones.  Easy Flow of Store Design and Layout: A confusing or difficult-to-access store can turn away customers looking for a convenient solution. Try to keep things simple for your guests.  Convenience Items Located Near Checkouts: Adding popular items to the point- of-sale area can minimize the customer’s need to return to the store for other products.  Customer convenience in MI Retail Store : (1) After sales service (2) No fake promise (3) Listen customers carefully and solve customers complaints quickly. (4) Make good effort and understand the customers’ values. Inventory Management: Inventory management is a systematic approach to sourcing, storing, and selling inventory—both raw materials (components) and finished goods (products). In business terms, inventory management means the right stock, at the right levels, in the right place, at the right time, and at the right cost as well as price.  Inventory Management of MI Retail Store: NOTE: Companies deliver products to MI store by taking orders so not need that much stock in shop. If stock or product is not availableat retail shop it takes maximum 1-2 days for deliver mobile products . (1) Regular and accurate stock count (2) Enough stock of brands. (3) Availability of Transportation (4) All data/records available for future stock (5) Stock available according to demand
  4. 4. Positive elements: (1) Warm welcoming of customers (2) Affordable price with good quality products (3) Excellent services (4) Location of shop in city area make easy of buying to the customers (5) Fresh and latest models of mobiles available (6) Availability of parking. (7) Owner’s positive approach to each customer (8) Well planned and structured shop design (9) Availability of products with accessories and different price Opportunities, Improvement and suggestions 1) Displays can communicate style, content, and price. 2) Customer’s setting arrangement is not comfortable and not enough 3) Lighting can be used to highlight certain products, and create dimension and set the mood for the window display.[ 4) The use of graphics and photography in window displays is an effective way of communicating information to the consumer. 5) The most common form of communication in window displays is through text and signage, especially when advertising a sale or a special.
  5. 5. Conclusion: It is nice experience to observed and analysis of MI retail store. Shop owner is very cooperative and giving all information which help me a lot. I also give some suggestions and ideas related to marketing and sales which he accepted and promise me to work on that. Rating from customer’s point of view  Merchandising Display : 4/5  Layout: 5/5  Customer convenience: 4/5  Inventory Management: 4/5  Overall rating: 4/5 Submitted by Ankit sha PG19021

