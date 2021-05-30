Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 30, 2021

Spurious Products in Rural area

Rural Marketing

  1. 1. RURAL MARKETING Assignment – 1:- Spurious products in rural areas Introduction Spuriousproduct are those productwhichhave a looklike name, identity,color,pattern,designand couldhave same identical name.They are counterfeitorfake product.These are productsthat are similarinshape,size andcolourtothe prominentbrands.Manufacturersof such spuriousbrands mostlyride piggybackonthe advertisingcampaignof largerplayersandestablishtheirownbrand in the region.The look-alikessportcolourschemesthatresemblethatof popularbrands,butthe brand name is totallydifferent.The spell-alikesare more dubiousthanthe look-alikes. Indianrural marketwithitscolossal size anddemandbase offerstremendousopportunitiesto marketers.Almost65percentof India’sconsumerslive inrural areasandalmost(or nearlyorabout) one thirdof the national income isgeneratedfromrural India.Itisonlynatural thatrural markets forman importantpart of the total marketof India.Everyone seesitasa profusionof opportunities, whetherformarketingof durables,textile andgarments,personal care productsandfinancial services.AbstractWhentakingthe subjectof rural marketinginIndia,everyone relatedittothe enormoussize anddemandbase asit bringshuge opportunitiestomarketers.Huge revenueis generatedinthisfieldowingtothe majorityof populationresidinginrural areas.Thisbringsabout the threat of counterfeitsandpass-offs,the knowledge of whichisof utmostimportance tothe consumersinthispart whotendto go aboutthe purchasingbasedonthe look,designandmany more featuresof a brand.Recently,researchershave paidincreasingattentiontorural marketing, but the rural marketingdomainhasunique characteristicsthatrequire industryspecificknowledge development.Marketersinthisareaface unique challengesineveryaspectof rural marketing.Rural marketing,fromthe pointof viewof spuriousproductsisanunderresearchedareawithinthe rural marketingdiscipline. Objectivesofthe Study The followingare the objectivesof the studywishestoenquire andunderstandinthe process.To understandthe role of spuriousproductsinrural retailingwithrespecttothe followingbroad outlines: (i) Identifythe majorproblemsdue tospuriousproducts. (ii) Variousfactorsinfluencingrural consumersinbuyingspuriousproducts. (iii) Identificationsof spuriousproductsbyconsumers. (iv) To understandthe spuriousbrandmanufacturermarketingstrategiesandpossible counteringstrategiestofightagainstspuriousmanufacturers. (v) Awarenessregardinghazardousnessnature of spuriousproducts. (vi) Purchase sourcesof spuriousproducts.
  2. 2. Research Methodology Nature of Study:- The study isexploratoryinnature asit endeavours touncoverthe latentbehavioural aspectsof rural consumersandretailerswithrespecttothe role of spuriousproductsin the state of Karnataka.Universe of StudyandPopulationThe universeof the studyis rural retailersandconsumersinthe rural villagesof Karnataka.The universe of the study isclassifiedasNorthKarnataka,SouthKarnataka,East Karnatakaand West Karnataka. The scope of the studyis limitedtorole of spuriousproductsinrural areas.The studyis basedon the empirical surveyof 200 villagessituatedinthe state of Karnataka. PrimaryData Source First-handinformationwasobtainedfromrespondentsthroughastructured questionnaire.Aninterview schedulewasconstructedtoelicitinformationfromthe respondents.The researcherhadtoconstruct twosetsof questionnaires;one for elicitinginformationfromthe rural retail respondentsandanotherdistributedacrossall strata of consumerrespondents,the stratadecidedbythe distance tothe nearesttown and everyseventhhouseholdinthe selectedstrata.The questionnaire contained differentsectionsandeachsectionconcentratedonparticularaspectof the retailing and buyingbehaviourof spuriousproducts. PilotStudy:- Before scalingforfull research,the researcherinitiatedapilotstudywith30 rural retail respondentsand100 rural consumers.These collectedquestionnaireswereanalysedto determine whetherthe datacollectedhelpedthe researcherinfulfillingthe objectives of the study,apart fromtestingthe validityof the questionsputacrosstothe respondents –bothrural retail respondentsandrural consumers.Inthissection,the researcherdiscussesthe resultsof the surveywithreferencetothe validityof the questionnaire andprofilesof the respondents andretailerssimultaneouslywiththe researcherdiscussthe testingof the proposedhypotheses.The validityof the questionnaire wasadjudgedusingCronbach’scoefficient(α) calculatedtotestthe reliabilityandinternalconsistencyof the responses. Cronbach’scoefficienthavinga value of more than 0.5 isconsideredadequateforsuchexploratorywork.The valuesof α inthisstudyfor the three reportedquestionswere foundtobe 0.736, 0.805and 0.765 givinganaverage value of 0.768. It impliesthat there isahighdegree of internal consistencyinthe responsestothe questionnaire.
  3. 3. Define Fake Products Rural marketssufferfromthe problemsof low penetrationandpooravailabilityof branded products.Hence,althoughthere existsahuge demandforbrandedproducts,there are no distributionchannelstomake the productreachthe customer.Thishas ledto the growthof fake brands.Ex-PondshasbeenreplacedbyBond’stalc,Fair& LovelybyFour& Love,Colgate by Coolgate. Typesof Fake Brands: - 1. Look-alike-Productswhere the colourschemeonthe packagingmaterial closely resemblesthatof apopularbrand butthe packcarries a differentname.Lifeboyfor Lifebuoy,LalitaAmlaforDaburAmla. 2. Spell-alike- Fakesof original brandspackaged incolours anddesignssimilartothose of the originalsbuthave namesthatare subtlyandcleverlymisspell. E.g., Colgate by Coolgate,Fair& LonelyforFour& Love. 3. Duplicates- Exactcopiesof original brands.The colour,design,andname onthe package are the same as those of the original brands.
  4. 4. Reason for Rural Exploitation 1. Consumers:The majorvictimsof fake or spuriousproductsare consumersthemselveswhoare cheatedbymanufacturersof suchproducts againand again.A majorchunkof Indianconsumerslive invillagesalsowhoisnoteducatedandaware of suchpractices. 2. Transport Problem:Transportationinfrastructure isverypoorinrural India.ThoughIndiahasthe fourthlargestrailwaysysteminthe world,manyvillagesremainoutsidethe railwaynetwork.Many villageshave onlykaccharoadswhile manyof rural interiorsare totallyunconnectedbythe roads. Because of thisthe physical distributionisdifficultinrural areas. 3. CommunicationProblems:Communicationinfrastructure consistingof posts,telegraphsand telephonesare inadequate. 4. WarehousingProblems:Central WarehousingCorporationandState WarehousingCorporationdo not extendtheirservicestothe rural parts.The warehousesatmandi levelare managedbyco- operative societieswhoprovide servicestomembersonly. 5. Many LanguagesandDialects: The numberof language anddialectsvarywidelyfromstate to state,regiontoregionand evenfromdistricttodistrict.Thoughthe recognizedlanguagesare only 16 the numberof dialectsisaround850. 6. Market Organization&Staff:Rural marketingneedslarge marketingorganizationandstaff to have an effectivecontrol,whichrequireshuge investment. 7. Non-Availabilityof Dealers:Itisnotpossible tohave directoutletsineachrural market;firms needtohave service of dealers,whichisnoteasilyavailable. 8. Hierarchyof Market: Rural consumershave identifiedmarketplacesfordifferentitemsof their requirements.Thus,dependinguponthe purchase habitof rural people,the distributionnetworkof differentcommoditieshastobe different. Reason of spuriousIndustry 1 Heavyprofit 2Low income group 3Low level of literacy 4Lack of Awareness 5 Lack of distributionchannel 6 Lack of transportationfacilities 7 Availableof fake products.
  5. 5. Strategiesto curb the practices of fake producers  One methodisto strengthenthe distributionnetwork.  Anotherwayto tackle thisproblemistomake the packagingtamper-proof withmore sophisticatedandcapital-intensive method.  Yet anotherapproachis toorganize consumercontestinhaatsand bigvillagestodistinguish the original productsfromthe counterfeitsinordertoincrease consumersensitivitytothe issue.  Finally,anotherapproachtotackle the menace of fake brandsisto initiate legal action againstthe counterfeiters. Conclusion Rural marketinIndiabadlyaffecteddue tosalesof spuriousproducts.Stillrural consumersare unaware andunable to differentiate the brandedFMCGproductsfromspuriousproductsavailable at retail shops.Althoughinlastdecade literacylevel of rural consumersrisesfrom59% (Approx.) to 69% (Approx.),butstill availabilityof spuriousproducts indicates the otherfactorsbehinditssales. Spuriousproductsbadlyaffectthe rural marketsalesof manybrandedFMCG companies.FMCG companieshave taken some initiativestocounterthembutunable toimplementaholisticstrategy to counterspuriousproductmanufacturersstrategyinlongrun. Submittedby Ankitsha PG19021

