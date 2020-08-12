Kebijakan pelatihan bidang kesehatan pd masa covid

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PELATIHAN BIDANG KESEHATAN PADA MASA COVID-19 KEBIJAKAN
PENYESUAIAN PELAKSANAAN PELATIHAN PADA MASA COVID-19 Dengan ditetapkannya infeksi corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) seb...
PETUNJUK PELAKSANAAN PELATIHAN PADA MASA COVID-19
Kebijakan-Kebijakan Pelatihan Bidang Kesehatan Pada Masa Pandemi Covid-19 KEPPR ES SKKA BADAN PPSDM K INPRES Nomor: HK.02....
• PerLAN Nomor 8 Tahun 2018 tentang Pedoman Pengembangan Kompetensi PNS melalui e- learning • PerLAN Nomor 10 Tahun 2018 t...
PELATIHAN DENGAN METODE DI KELAS (KLASIKAL)
Ketentuan Klasikal 1. Terapkan protokol pencegahan penularan corona virus disease (Covid-19) 2. Seluruh peserta, pelatih/ ...
5. Penyelenggara pelatihan:  menyediakan sarana untuk cuci tangan,  memastikan ruang kelas dan alat-alat pelatihan tetap...
PELATIHAN DENGAN METODE PEMBELAJARAN JARAK JAUH (DISTANCE LEARNING) FULL ONLINE
Ketentuan distance learning full online 1. Pelatihan dgn kurikulum yang sudah terstandar di SIAKPEL. 2. Pada pelatihan tid...
4. Pengendali pelatihan memantau proses pembelajaran online, kehadiran dan partisipasi peserta. 5. Seluruh bukti pelatihan...
TEKNIS PEMBELAJARAN 1. Penyampaian materi/ mata pelatihan pd kelas virtual dalam 1 kali pembelajaran maksimal 4 JPL (1 JPL...
PELATIHAN DENGAN METODE BLENDED (KOMBINASI PELATIHAN KLASIKAL DAN DISTANCE LEARNING)
1. Pelatihan dengan kurikulum yang sudah terstandar di SIAKPEL. 2. Pada pelatihan terdapat tujuan hasil belajar untuk meni...
6. Materi/ mata pelatihan yang bisa disampaikan dengan metode di kelas (klasikal), dilakukan dengan mengikuti ketentuan pe...
Pembelajaran Metode Observasi Lapangan atau Praktik Lapangan 1.Metode pembelajaran observasi atau praktik lapangan dapat d...
PELAKSANAAN PELATIHAN 1. Penyelenggara menyusun skenario pembelajaran dan menjadi dokumen tambahan yang harus dilampirkan ...
Materi ini membahas Kebijakan Pelatihan Bidang Kesehan pada Masa Covid-19

