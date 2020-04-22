Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MANUFACTURING USING MICROBOTS MADE BY : AKSHIT CHOUDHARY ROLL NO: DTU/2K18/ME/024 SUBMITTED TO: PROF. DS NAGESH
BRIEF HISTORY • This technique of manufacturing was first developed by SRI international in silicon valley in year 2014 • ...
PREPERATION OF MICROBOTS Pre magnetised ferromagnetic particles are mixed into a uv resin that will harden when exposed to...
CONTROLLING OF MICROBOTS • In 3d: using changing magnetic field in 3d • In 2d: using a printed circuit board that changes ...
FEATURES OF MICROBOTS • High speed • Powerful • High precision • Cheap • Energy efficient( compared to other processes) • ...
MAGNETIC SELF ASSEMBLY AND ROBOTS BUILDING ROBOTS
VERSATILITY
SOME APPLICATION OF THIS TECHNIQUE • 1) welding
• 2) building truss
• 3) parallel operation
• 4) Electronic circuits
SOME FUTURE POSSIBILITIES OF THIS TECHNIQUE 1) 3d design 3d printing can make beautiful products but these are very weak ,...
2) small part assembly [Example mechanical watches (my idea)] Assembly of small parts in left side picture watch requires ...
Manufacturing by microbots
Manufacturing by microbots
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manufacturing by microbots

40 views

Published on

This ppt contains information about manufacturing process which are done bu tiny micro robots , this technique is still under development ,I hope you like it
This video if full of many many videos that will make this presentation really nice but if you can't see the videos comment me I will share the link of Google drive for full ppt
Although microbots are used for other medical applications also but they are not included in this ppt since this ppt is only about manufacturing process using microbots
I will be happy to work on the feedback

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manufacturing by microbots

  1. 1. MANUFACTURING USING MICROBOTS MADE BY : AKSHIT CHOUDHARY ROLL NO: DTU/2K18/ME/024 SUBMITTED TO: PROF. DS NAGESH
  2. 2. BRIEF HISTORY • This technique of manufacturing was first developed by SRI international in silicon valley in year 2014 • Since then it has found little to no use in main industry • This technique is still under development
  3. 3. PREPERATION OF MICROBOTS Pre magnetised ferromagnetic particles are mixed into a uv resin that will harden when exposed to uv light Mixture is placed into a mold and placed on a stage below which is a rotatable permanent magnet This creates a adjustable mag field to which mag partices align and then some part of the resin is hardened by uv light This process is repeated if complex magnetic orientation is required This process is similar to 3d printing
  4. 4. CONTROLLING OF MICROBOTS • In 3d: using changing magnetic field in 3d • In 2d: using a printed circuit board that changes magnetic field in 2d
  5. 5. FEATURES OF MICROBOTS • High speed • Powerful • High precision • Cheap • Energy efficient( compared to other processes) • Highly versatile • Microbots are somewhat capable of making their tools
  6. 6. MAGNETIC SELF ASSEMBLY AND ROBOTS BUILDING ROBOTS
  7. 7. VERSATILITY
  8. 8. SOME APPLICATION OF THIS TECHNIQUE • 1) welding
  9. 9. • 2) building truss
  10. 10. • 3) parallel operation
  11. 11. • 4) Electronic circuits
  12. 12. SOME FUTURE POSSIBILITIES OF THIS TECHNIQUE 1) 3d design 3d printing can make beautiful products but these are very weak , By this technique we can make really strong products Or both technique can be merged to form a required product
  13. 13. 2) small part assembly [Example mechanical watches (my idea)] Assembly of small parts in left side picture watch requires machine tool Of the size shown in right side figure, we can use microbots to put these parts in place and decrease Energy consumed to run these big machines and reduce floor space also

×