‫المالية‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫واالستثمارات‬ ‫للخزينة‬ ‫األهلي‬ ‫مجموعة‬ Ahli Treasury, Investments & Financial Institutions Group
‫المالية‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫واالستثمارات‬ ‫للخزينة‬ ‫األهلي‬ ‫مجموعة‬ Ahli Treasury, Investments & Financial Institutions Group...
Weekly Capital Markets Newsletter 23rd- 27th of June 2019

Ahli bank weekly capital markets newsletter 23rd 27th of june 2019

  1. 1. ‫المالية‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫واالستثمارات‬ ‫للخزينة‬ ‫األهلي‬ ‫مجموعة‬ Ahli Treasury, Investments & Financial Institutions Group 1 INVESTMENT ‫استثمار‬ Sector Index Chg. % Index Closing (Points) Financial 1.16% 2,576.85 Services 5.47% 1,300.97 Industrial -0.79 % 1,825.65 JOD 15.42 Bn -4.37% -1.69% Market Cap. Cap. % (YTD) Index % (YTD) Ahli Bank Weekly Capital Markets Newsletter During (23rd - 27th of June 2019) Jordan Ahli Bank Share Performance During (23rd - 27th of June 2019) Closing 1.05 % Chg. 0.00 High 1.05 Low 1.03 JDs 75,066 Shares 72,124 Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) Market Information Jordan Ahli Bank Ownership Structure Closing Change (Points) Chg. % 1,876.48 37.4 2.03% Traded Value (JDs) Change (JD’s) Chg. % 38,314,688 11,507,234 42.92% Traded Volume (Shares) Change (Shares) Chg. % 32,463,861 4,048,054 14.24% ASEIndex Sector Performance Most Traded Companies Company Close Traded Value (JD) Al-eqbal Investment 12.20 5,577,257 Jordan Petroleum Refinery 3.11 4,626,717 Specialized Investment Compounds 1.17 3,439,953 Company Specialized Investment Compounds 1.17 2,945,398 Rum Group For Transportation & Tourism Investment 0.70 2,683,879 Union Investment Corporation 1.13 1,899,390 Most Active Companies Company Symbol Close Chg. % National Portfolio Securities MHFZ 0.69 23.21% Jordan Press Foundation/al-ra'i PRES 0.33 17.86% Jordan Petroleum Refinery JOPT 3.11 17.36% Nutri Dar NDAR 1.29 17.27% Top ASE Gainers Top ASE Decliners Weekly Value Traded by Sector / JD Mn ASE - Index (YTD) 54 Gainers 61 Decliners 38 Unchanged Company Close Chg. %Symbol Kafa`a For Financial & Economical Investments 0.40 -14.89%KAFA Union Tobacco & Cigarette Industries 1.45 -9.38%UTOB Consultant & Investment Group 1.13 -8.87%CICO Shira Real Estate Development & Investments SHRA 0.91 -8.08% Market Breadth
  2. 2. ‫المالية‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫واالستثمارات‬ ‫للخزينة‬ ‫األهلي‬ ‫مجموعة‬ Ahli Treasury, Investments & Financial Institutions Group 2 INVESTMENT ‫استثمار‬ USD Libor O/N 2.37038pct. 1 Month 2.39800pct. 3 Months 2.31988pct. 6 Months 2.2005pct. 1 Year 2.17813 pct. Oil & Gold FX Rates JOD Interest Rates “Jordanian Government Curve” Gold 1409 Light Crude 58.47 EUR / USD 1.1370 GBP / USD 1.2690 AUD / USD 0.7014 USD / JPY 107.83 USD / JOD 0.708—0.710 Window 4.000 Pct. 1 Wk CDs 4.750 Pct. 1 Year T-Bills 4.340 Pct. 2 Years T-Bonds 4.762 Pct. 3 Years T-Bonds 4.781 Pct. 5 Years T-Bonds 5.274 Pct. 7 Years T-Bonds 5.755Pct. 10 Years T-Bonds 6.330 Pct. 15 Years T-Bonds 7.098 Pct. Global News: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he hoped for productive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a trade war that is casting a shadow on global growth, but said he had not made any promises about a reprieve from escalating tariffs. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Friday said he is not backing interest rate cuts until he sees clearer evidence the U.S. economy is in trouble. Oil prices pulled back Friday from the multi-week highs reached a day earlier, with investors focused on whether Sino-U.S. trade progress will emerge from the weekend Group of 20 meetings to support expectations for oil consumption by these economic powerhouses Stocks edged higher as optimism the U.S. and China will make progress in upcoming trade talks outweighed fresh evidence that American manufacturing growth is slowing. Treasuries advanced. The S&P 500 Index rose for a second day, pushing its June advance toward 6.5% and is higher by more than 3% in the quarter. Materials producers have surged 11% in June, buoyed by crude’s best month in five and gold’s biggest rally since the Brexit vote. Chipmakers are set for the best monthly gain since 2011 as the sector has remained resilient amid the trade war. FOMC 2018 Meeting Date FED Funds Rate Jan 30,2019 2.25 - 2.50 March 20,2019 2.25 - 2.50 May 1,2019 2.25 - 2.50 June 19 ,2019 2.25—2.50 July 31,2019 September 18,2019 October 30,2019 December 11,2019 EU has approved the disbursement of €100 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Jordan. This is the second and final tranche of the second Macro-Financial Assistance programme for Jordan, and it is part of a comprehensive effort by the EU to help Jordan mitigate the economic and social impact stemming from regional conflicts and the presence of a large number of Syrian refugees. In total, the programme is worth €200 million. With today’s disbursement, the EU has now provided Jordan with €380 million in MFA funds since 2013. His Majesty King Abdullah has directed the government to develop a new comprehensive financing programme, along clear and transparent criteria, that includes funding, training and supporting youth to start small- and medium-sized projects, creating jobs and sources of income. The National Petroleum Company (NPC) on Saturday announced plans to drill five to six new wells in Al Risha gas field in 2020. Regarding the availability and quantity of the gas, NPC Chairman Maher Hijazin said an assessment could only be made after finishing the digging process. Within the concession area of NPC, the Risha gas field currently has 44 wells and work is under way to dig the 45th well, dubbed Risha 49, the chairman added. Assessment results of Risha Field’s recently drilled Well 48 showed it had a daily production capacity of seven million cubic feet (mcf) of natural gas, increasing the production of the Risha Field to 16mcf to constitute 5 per cent of the Kingdom’s daily needs of gas, estimated at 330mcf. Egypt aims to conclude a non-financial agreement with the International Monetary Fund by October to replace a three-year loan deal that expires this month, a step that may help the country remain an attractive market for foreign investors. Officials are exploring the various IMF programs Egypt is eligible for, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said in London, where he’s attending the Bloomberg Emerging & Frontier Forum. “We understand that we have to choose from different options,” Maait told Bloomberg TV in an interview set to be broadcast on Tuesday. When Egypt signed its USD12 billion accord with the IMF in 2016, it was suffering from a crippling dollar shortage. Since then, it’s attracted billions of dollars into its debt markets. A new deal, even if it doesn’t come with loans attached, may help reassure investors that economic policy will stay on the current course. Abu Dhabi is seeking to increase the contribution of private sector by 5% in the next three years as well as attract more foreign direct investment in the non-oil sector to boost growth, a top official said on Tuesday. “We are aiming to raise the contribution of private sector to Abu Dhabi’s GDP from 32% to 37% by 2021 and the share of non-oil FDI from 1% to 7%,” said Saif Mohammad Al Hajeri, chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development. Al Hajeri made the remarks while speaking at the “private sector forum” in Abu Dhabi, which was attended by a number of government officials as well as executives from different private companies. A number of new measures to accelerate the growth of the economy were outlined during the forum including increasing cooperation between private and public sector and increasing loans to small and medium enterprises operating in Abu Dhabi Local News: Regional News:
  3. 3. ‫المالية‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫واالستثمارات‬ ‫للخزينة‬ ‫األهلي‬ ‫مجموعة‬ Ahli Treasury, Investments & Financial Institutions Group 3 INVESTMENT ‫استثمار‬ Disclaimer: The trading and financial related data contained in this report has been obtained from sources considered by Jordan Ahli Bank to be reliable in all material respects. However, the accuracy, fairness and completeness thereof are not guaranteed by Jordan Ahli Bank and its employees and its third-party suppliers shall have no liability for errors or omissions with respect to the service or its delivery, re- gardless of the cause or source of such error or omission. This is not an invitation to buy or sell stocks traded in Amman Stock Exchange. The Purpose of this report is to provide information and analysis related to Amman Stock Exchange and assists investors to obtain infor- mation to support their decisions. The reader should not make any investment decision solely based on the information contained in this report and he/she should consult with his/her investment advisor before investing. This report is a copyright of Jordan Ahli Bank and should not be reproduced or redistributed partially or fully in away shape or manner without the express written consent of the Jordan Ahli Bank.

