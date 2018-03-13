Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 Kor 11: 1-6 (DB) 1) Ek wil hê dat julle geduldig met my moet wees as ek ’n bietjie dwaasheid kwytraak. Verdra my tog maa...
3) Ek is tog bang dat julle gedagtes weggevoer sal word van julle opregte en suiwer toewyding aan Christus, net soos die s...
5) Ek reken dat ek niks vir daardie superapostels terugstaan nie. 6) Al is ons dalk nie opgelei in die redenaarskuns nie –...
“As jy dit aan ‘n kind van 6 verduidelik, en die kind verstaan – dan verstaan jy dit ook. Verduidelik jou werk.”
Matt 18: 2-6 2) Jesus roep toe ’n klein kindjie nader en laat dié tussen hulle staan. 3) Toe sê Hy: “As julle nie met ande...
5) En elkeen wat ’n kindjie soos hierdie een ter wille van My verwelkom, verwelkom My. 6) Maar elkeen wat een van hierdie ...
Verse 1 I come in simplicity Longing for purity To worship You in Spirit and truth Only You Lord strip it all away Till on...
You're the reason I sing The reason I sing Yes my heart will sing How I love You And forever I'll sing Forever I'll sing Y...
Verse 2 I come with my broken song To You the perfect One to worship You in Spirit and truth Only You Give me a child-like...
You're the reason I sing The reason I sing Yes my heart will sing How I love You And forever I'll sing Forever I'll sing Y...
Tema simplicity
