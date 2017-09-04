Furukawa, Yasutaka, and Jean Ponce CARVED VISUAL HULLS FOR IMAGE-BASED MODELING European Conference on Computer Vision. Sp...
Carved Visual Hulls for Image-Based Modeling Contents Preliminaries Conclusion Results & Comparison Introduction Local Ref...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Preliminaries • Silhoue...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Preliminaries Geometric...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Preliminaries Silhouett...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Preliminaries Photo-con...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Introduction What? • Ca...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Introduction How? • 3 S...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 1 - Identifying Rims on...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 1 - Identifying Rims on...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 1 - Identifying Rims on...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. No of pictures = 5 1 - ...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 1 - Identifying Rims on...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 2 - Global Optimization...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 2- Global Optimization ...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 3 - Local Refinement Lo...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 3 - Local Refinement • ...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Results 7 datasets
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Results
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Result • Filtering rati...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Result • bottleneck of ...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Comparisons • Temple da...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Conclusion and Limitati...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. References 1. https://p...
Your Logo THANK YOU! ?
  • Coarse: rough or loose in texture or grain.

    A voxel is a unit of graphic information that defines a point in three-dimensional space. Since a pixel (picture element) defines a point in two dimensional space with its x and y coordinates , a third z coordinate is needed. In 3-D space, each of the coordinates is defined in terms of its position, color, and density. Think of a cube where any point on an outer side is expressed with an x , y coordinate and the third, z coordinate defines a location into the cube from that side, its density, and its color. With this information and 3-D rendering software, a two-dimensional view from various angles of an image can be obtained and viewed at your computer.
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hAadMszs5k
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1wSnQvU3Hs
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hAadMszs5k
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1wSnQvU3Hs
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hAadMszs5k
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1wSnQvU3Hs

    1. 1. Furukawa, Yasutaka, and Jean Ponce CARVED VISUAL HULLS FOR IMAGE-BASED MODELING European Conference on Computer Vision. Springer Berlin Heidelberg, 2006. Aftab Alam Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University
    2. 2. Carved Visual Hulls for Image-Based Modeling Contents Preliminaries Conclusion Results & Comparison Introduction Local Refinement 7 6 5 2 1 4 3 Identify Rims Global Optimization
    3. 3. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Preliminaries • Silhouettes – The dark shape and outline o of an object/something o Machining the outlines of the subject o visible against a lighter background. Silhouettes, Visual Hull • Visual Hull – Shape from silhouette – A geometric entity o created by shape-from-silhouette o 3D reconstruction technique
    4. 4. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Preliminaries Geometric camera calibration • Geometric camera calibration – Parameters of a lens and image sensor o of an image/video camera. – Prerequisite for making accurate geometric measurements from image data – You can use these parameters to correct for lens distortion o Measure the size of an object (in units) o Applications:  object measurement, navigation systems, and 3-D scene reconstruction. Ref: Kannala, Juho, Janne Heikkilä, and Sami S. Brandt. "Geometric camera calibration." Wiley Encyclopedia of Computer Science & Engg (2008).
    5. 5. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Preliminaries Silhouette-based 3D Reconstruction
    6. 6. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Preliminaries Photo-consistency • Photo-consistency – Global method for estimating the depth variation in a scene – Determines whether a given voxel is occupied. – A voxel is considered to be photo-consistent o when its color appears to be similar to all the cameras that can see it. • RIM – Visual rays from a camera which grazes the true surface tangentially give rise to a smooth continuous curve on the true surface called the rim • Carved: to cut so as to form something
    7. 7. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Introduction What? • Carved visual hulls for image-based modeling (optimization)
    8. 8. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Introduction How? • 3 Steps Process • 3D shape from silhouette • initialize deformation of a surface mesh o under photo-consistency constraints o output : rims that are used in graph cuts 1 • the visual hull is carved using graph cuts • Global optimization process: – use graph cuts with – photoconsistency constraints + – geometric constraints (rims) 2 • Local refinement Step: – Recover surface details – enforce geometric constraints + – photoconsistency constraints 3
    9. 9. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 1 - Identifying Rims on Visual Hull Surfaces • 3D shape from silhouette 1. Corn Strips 2. Measuring Image Discrepancy 3. Identifying a Rim in a Cone Strip
    10. 10. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 1 - Identifying Rims on Visual Hull Surfaces • consider an object observed by – n calibrated cameras – with optical centers O1, . . . ,On, & – denote by γi its apparent contour in the image Ii • The corresponding visual cone is the solid – bounded by the surface Φi – swept by the rays joining Oi to γi • Φi grazes the object along a surface curve, – the rim Γi. • The visual hull is the solid formed – by the intersection of the visual cones – and its boundary can be decomposed into a set of cone strips φi formed by patches from the cone boundaries that connect to each other at frontier points where two rims intersect (Fig. 2(b)). 1- Cone strips (Lazebnik et al 2007 )
    11. 11. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 1 - Identifying Rims on Visual Hull Surfaces • Fig. 2(c), each strip can be mapped onto a plane by parameterizing – its boundary by the arc length of the corresponding image contour. • Once the visual hull and the corresponding cone strips have been constructed – using the algorithm propose by [Lazebnik et al 2007 ] • the next step is to identify the rim that runs “horizontally” inside each strip • Rim segments touch the surface of an object, – the strip curves are used to minimize some measure of image discrepancy. 1- Cone strips (Lazebnik et al 2007 )
    12. 12. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. No of pictures = 5 1 - Identifying Rims on Visual Hull Surfaces • Since rim segments are only part that touch surface of object, – they can be found as strip curves that minimize some measure of image discrepancy. – Used to determine the path length. • Image Discrepancy Score/measure ( Faugeras and Keriven 1998 ) 2. Image Discrepancy Score (Faugeras and Keriven 1998) • Normalized cross correlation B/W hi and hj • hi … hj : Winows of the the corresponding input image. Grid μ ×μ = 11
    13. 13. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 1 - Identifying Rims on Visual Hull Surfaces • the image discrepancy function should have small values along rims – these curves can be found as shortest paths within the strips – where path length is determined by the image discrepancy function • A cone strip φi is represented by the undirected graph G – with its polyhedral vertices V and edges E – find shortest path by dynamic programming 3. Identifying a Rim in a Cone Strip
    14. 14. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 2 - Global Optimization 1. Deforming the surface 2. Building a graph and applying graph cuts
    15. 15. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 2- Global Optimization 1- Deforming the surface (Creating multiple layers) – A – independently & iteratively deform the surface of each component Gi inwards – to generate multiple layers forming a 3D graph 2- Building a graph and applying graph cuts – associate photoconsistency weights to the edges of this graph, and use graph cuts to carve the surface
    16. 16. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 3 - Local Refinement Local Minimum
    17. 17. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. 3 - Local Refinement • Iteratively refine the surface while enforcing all available – photometric and geometric information. • At every iteration, move each vertex v along its surface normal – by a linear combination of three terms: o an image discrepancy term, o A smoothness term, and o a rim consistency term. (Hernandex Esteban and Schmitt 2004) V = set of vertices v = single vertex S = Sink of vertex V r(v) = rays k = scalar coefficient (depends on obj. res.)
    18. 18. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Results 7 datasets
    19. 19. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Results
    20. 20. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Result • Filtering ratio: – how many % of identified rim points has been filtered out as outliers ( for each contour ) • Sizes of components: – show 3 largest connected components inside identified rim-segments • From table, visual hull boundary is mostly covered by a single large connected component except for Twin data set, which has many input images, and hence, many rim curves. Rim Identification Result
    21. 21. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Result • bottleneck of computation is – global optimization and local refinement step – takes about 2 hr Running Time (with 3.4 GHz Pentium 4)
    22. 22. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Comparisons • Temple dataset
    23. 23. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. Conclusion and Limitations • proposed a method for acquiring high-quality geometric models – of complex 3D shapes – by enforcing the photometric and geometric consistencies associated – with multiple calibrated images • Promising results and evaluation • Since, cannot handle concavities too deep to be carved by the graph cuts. – i.e. eye sockets of skulls
    24. 24. Data & Knowledge Engineering Lab, Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University, Korea. References 1. https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/2bea/e911649eb461bd430cf56afdc3340fcb9137.pdf 2. https://kr.mathworks.com/help/vision/ug/camera-calibration.html 3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hh9c4FOa2U 4. Furukawa, Yasutaka, and Jean Ponce. "Carved visual hulls for image-based modeling." European Conference on Computer Vision. Springer Berlin Heidelberg, 2006.
    25. 25. Your Logo THANK YOU! ?

