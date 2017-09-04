Apache Spark sql

Spark SQL: Relational Data Processing in Spark Aftab Alam Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Background Big Data • A broad term f...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Background Big Data Frameworks • Apa...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Background Big Data Alternatives Had...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Challenges and Solutions (Spark SQL)...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Goals Improvement upon Existing Art ...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Goals More goals for Spark SQL • Sup...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface Interfaces to ...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 1 - DataFrome ...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 2 - Data Model...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 3 - DataFrome ...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 4 - DF VS Rela...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 5 - Querying N...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 6 - User-Defin...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer • Catalyst: exten...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer • Catalyst Contai...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 1 - Trees & Rules...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 2 - Using Catalys...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 2 - Using Catalys...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 2 - Using Catalys...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 2 - Using Catalys...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 2 - Using Catalys...
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Advanced Analytics Features • Integr...
Evaluation • Two dimensions: SQL query processing performance & Spark program performance • 110 GB of data after columnar compression • with Parquet
Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Conclusion • In conclusion, Spark SQ...
  Spark SQL: Relational Data Processing in Spark Aftab Alam Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee University
  Spark SQL: Relational Data Processing in Spark Contents Background Project Proposal Review Challenges & Solution Evaluation 7 6 5 2 1 4 3 Programming Interface Catalyst Optimizer
  Background Big Data • A broad term for data sets so large or complex – That traditional data processing tools are inadequate. – Characteristics: Volume, Variety, Velocity, Variability, Veracity • Typical Big Data Stack
  Background Big Data Frameworks • Apache Hadoop – 1st Generation) – Batch • MapReduce does not support: o Iterative Jobs (Acyclic) o Interactive Analysis • Apache Spark (3rd Generation) – Iterative Jobs (Cyclic) – Interactive Analysis – Real-time processing • Improve Efficiency (In-memory computing) • Improve usability through (Scala, Java, Python) • Up to 100× faster (2-10× on disk) • 2-5× less code
  Background Big Data Alternatives Hadoop Ecosystem Spark Ecosystem Component HDFS Tachyon YARN Mesos Tools Pig Spark native API Hive Spark SQL Mahout MLlib Storm Spark Streaming Giraph GraphX HUE Spark Notebook/ISpark
  Challenges and Solutions (Spark SQL) • Early big data applications i.e., MapReduce, – Need manual optimization to achieve high performance • Automatic Optimization (Result: Pig, Hive, Dremel and Shark) – Declarative queries & richer automatic optimization • User prefer declarative queries – But insufficient for many big data applications. Challenges 1. Users perform Extract Transform & Load (ETL) to and from various • Semi or unstructured data sources • Requiring custom code 2. User wants to Perform advanced analytics e.g.: • machine learning & graph processing • that are hard to express in relational systems. 3. User has to opt between the two class system • relational or procedural Solutions • A DataFrame API: • That can perform relational operations • on both external data sources & • Spark's built-in distributed collections. • Catalyst • Highly extensible optimizer & • Make it easy to add • data sources • Optimization rules, • data types for domains (ML)
  Goals Improvement upon Existing Art • Spark engine does not understand the structure of the data in RDDs or the semantics of the user functions – limited optimization. • To query external data in Hive catalog • Limited data sources • Can only be invoked via SQL string from Spark • Error prone • Hive optimizer custom-made for MapReduce • Difficult to extend
  8. 8. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Goals More goals for Spark SQL • Support for relational processing both within – Spark programs (on native Resilient Distributed Datasets (RDD)) and – on external data sources using a programmer friendly API. • To improve performance by using DBMS techniques. • Support for data sources – semi-structured data and external databases • Enable extension with advanced analytics algorithms – such as graph processing and machine learning • A data structure • Immutable objects • In-memory • Faster MapReduce Operations • Interactive & Cyclic operations
  9. 9. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface Interfaces to Spark SQL, and interaction with Spark • Catalyst Optimizer 1. Trees & Rules 2. Catalyst in S-SQL 3. Advance Features • Programming Interface 1. DataFram API 2. Data Model 3. DataFrom Operations 4. DF vs Rel. Q. Lang. 5. Querying Native DS 6. User Defined Ftns. • Evaluation
  10. 10. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 1 - DataFrome API • A DataFrame (DF) – is equivalent to a table in a Relational Database. – can be constructed from tables in a system catalog o (based on external data sources) or o from existing RDDs of native Java/Python objects – Keep Track of their schema and o support Relational Operations. o Unlike RDD – Lazily Evaluation o Logical Plane: DF object represents logical plan to compute a dataset, o Physical Plane: Execution occur when output operation is called i.e., save, count etc. Interfaces to Spark SQL, and interaction with Spark • Might includes optimizations • If(columnar) • only scanning the “age” column, or • Or indexing in the data source to count the matching rows. 1. DataFram API 2. Data Model 3. DataFrom Operations 4. DF vs Rel. Q. Lang. 5. Querying Native DS 6. User Defined Ftns.
  11. 11. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 2 - Data Model • Supports Primitive & Complex SQL types o Boolean, integer, double, decimal, string, Timestamp o structs, arrays, maps, and unions – Also user defined types. – First class support for complex data types • Model data from a variety of sources – Hive, – Relational databases, – JSON, and – Native objects in Java/Scala/Python. 1. DataFram API 2. Data Model 3. DataFrom Operations 4. DF vs Rel. Q. Lang. 5. Querying Native DS 6. User Defined Ftns.
  12. 12. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 3 - DataFrome Operations • Supports relational operators – Project (Selection), Aggregation (group by), – Filter (where), & Join • Example: Query to compute the NO of Female-Emp/Dept. • All these of the operators are build up an Abstract Syntax Tree (AST), – which is then optimized by Catalyst. – Unlike the native Spark API • DF can also be registered as temporary SQL table and – perform traditional SQL query strings DataFrame Expression (=, <, >, +, -) http://spark.apache.org/docs/latest/sql-programming-guide.html#datasets-and-dataframes 1. DataFram API 2. Data Model 3. DataFrom Operations 4. DF vs Rel. Q. Lang. 5. Querying Native DS 6. User Defined Ftns.
  13. 13. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 4 - DF VS Relational Query Languages • Full optimization across functions composed in different languages. • Control structures – (e.g. if, for) • Logical plan analyzed eagerly – identify code errors associated with data schema issues on the fly. – Report error while typing before execution 1. DataFram API 2. Data Model 3. DataFrom Operations 4. DF vs Rel. Q. Lang. 5. Querying Native DS 6. User Defined Ftns.
  14. 14. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 5 - Querying Native Datasets • Pipelines extract data from heterogeneous sources – and run a wide variety of algorithms from different programming libraries. • Infer column names and types directly from data objects , via – reflection in Java and Scala and – data sampling in Python, which is dynamically typed • Native objects accessed in-place to avoid expensive data format transformation. • Benefits: – Run relational operations on existing Spark programs. – Combine RDDs with external structured data. 1. DataFram API 2. Data Model 3. DataFrom Operations 4. DF vs Rel. Q. Lang. 5. Querying Native DS 6. User Defined Ftns.
  15. 15. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Programming Interface 6 - User-Defined Functions (UDFs) • UDFs are impotent DB extension: MySQL UDFs -> SYS, JSON, XML • DB UDF separate Programming environment (!query interface) – UDF in Pig to be written in a Java package that’s loaded into the Pig script. • DataFrame API supports inline definition of UDFs – Can be defined on simple data types or entire tables. • UDFs available to other interfaces after registration (JDBC/ODBC) 1. DataFram API 2. Data Model 3. DataFrom Operations 4. DF vs Rel. Q. Lang. 5. Querying Native DS 6. User Defined Ftns.
  16. 16. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer • Catalyst: extensible optimizer – Based on functional programming – constructs in Scala • Purposes of Extensible Optimizer 1. Can add new optimization techniques & features o Big data – semi-structured data 2. Enable developers to extend the optimizer o by adding data source specific rules o can push filtering or aggregation into external storage systems, o or support for new data types. • Catalyst Optimizer 1. Trees & Rules 2. Catalyst in S-SQL 3. Advance Features
  17. 17. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer • Catalyst Contains Core Library for representing – Trees and Applying rules – Cost-based optimization is performed o by generating multiple plans using rules, o and then computing their costs. • On top of this framework, – built libraries specific to relational query processing o e.g., expressions, logical query plans, and o several sets of rules that handle different phases of query execution:  analysis,  Logical, optimization,  physical planning, and  code generation • Catalyst Optimizer 1. Trees & Rules 2. Catalyst in S-SQL 3. Advance Features
  18. 18. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 1 - Trees & Rules • Trees – Literal (value: Int): a constant value – Attribute (name: String): an attribute from an input row, e.g., “x” – Add (left: TreeNode, right: TreeNode): sum of two expressions • Add(Attribute(x), Add(Literal(1), Literal(2))) x + (1 + 2) Add Attribute(x) Literal(3) • Catalyst Optimizer 1. Trees & Rules 2. Catalyst in S-SQL 3. Advance Features
  19. 19. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 2 - Using Catalyst in Spark SQL • Catalyst’s general tree transformation framework – (1) Analyzing a logical plan to resolve references – (2) Logical plan optimization – (3) Physical planning, and o Catalyst may generate multiple plans and o Compare them based on cost – (4) Code generation to compile parts of the query to Java bytecode. • Spark SQL begins with a relation to be computed, o Either from an abstract syntax tree (AST) returned by a SQL parser, or o DataFrame object constructed using the API. • Catalyst Optimizer 1. Trees & Rules 2. Catalyst in S-SQL 3. Advance Features
  20. 20. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 2 - Using Catalyst in Spark SQL 1 – Analysis • Unresolved Logical Plane – An attribute is unresolved if its type is not known or – it’s not matched to an input table. • To resolve attributes – Look up relations by name from the catalog – Map named attributes to the input provided given operator’s children o E.g. Col. – UID for references to the same value – Propagate and coerce types through expressions o e.g. (1 + col) unknown return type SELECT col FROM sales • Catalyst Optimizer 1. Trees & Rules 2. Catalyst in S-SQL 3. Advance Features
  21. 21. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 2 - Using Catalyst in Spark SQL 2 – Logical Optimization • Applies standard rule-based optimization – constant folding, – predicate-pushdown, – projection pruning, – null propagation, – Boolean expression simplification, etc. • Catalyst Optimizer 1. Trees & Rules 2. Catalyst in S-SQL 3. Advance Features
  22. 22. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 2 - Using Catalyst in Spark SQL 3 – Physical Planning Logical Plan filter join Events File users table (Hive) Physical Plan join scan (events) filter scan (users) Physical Plan with Predicate Pushdown and Column Pruning join optimized scan (events) optimized scan (users def add_demographics(events): u = sqlCtx.table("users") # Load partitioned Hive table events .join(u, events.user_id == u.user_id) # Join on user_id .withColumn("city", zipToCity(df.zip)) # Run udf to add city column events = add_demographics(sqlCtx.load("/data/events", “JSON")) training_data = events.where(events.city == "Melbourne").select(events.timestamp).collect() Expressive Only join Relevant Users “parquet” )) • Catalyst Optimizer 1. Trees & Rules 2. Catalyst in S-SQL 3. Advance Features
  23. 23. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Catalyst Optimizer 2 - Using Catalyst in Spark SQL 4 – Code Generation – Query optimization involves generating Java bytecode o to run on each machine • Spark SQL operates on in-memory datasets, – where processing is CPU-bound, • to support code generation to speed up execution • Catalyst Optimizer 1. Trees & Rules 2. Catalyst in S-SQL 3. Advance Features
  24. 24. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Advanced Analytics Features • Integration with Spark’s Machine Learning Library • Schema Inference for Semi-structured Data – JSON • Catalyst Optimizer 1. Trees & Rules 2. Catalyst in S-SQL 3. Advance Features
  25. 25. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Evaluation • Two dimensions: SQL query processing performance & Spark program performance • 110 GB of data after columnar compression • with Parquet
  26. 26. Data & Knowledge Engineering Laboratory Department of Computer Engineering, Kyung Hee Conclusion • In conclusion, Spark SQL is a new module in Apache Spark that integrates relational and procedural interfaces, which makes it easy to express the large-scale data processing job. The seamless integration of the two interfaces is the key contribution of the paper. Already leads to a new unified interface for large-scale data processing.
