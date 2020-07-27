Kabanata 1- Katuturan ng Ekonomiks

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KATUTURAN NG EKONOMIKS K A B A N ATA 1
EKONOMIKS • Sangay ng agham panlipunan kung saan pinag-aaralan ang produksiyon, distribusyon, at panggamit ng mga produkto...
NARITO ANG ILANG PAGPAPAKAHULUGAN SA EKONOMIKS • Ang ekonomiks ay isang makaagham na pag-aaral ng kilos at pag- uugali ng ...
NARITO ANG ILANG PAGPAPAKAHULUGAN SA EKONOMIKS • 4. Ang ekonomiks ay maituturing na isang oportunidad at balakid sa ating ...
DALAWANG DIBISYON NG EKONOMIKS •Maykroekonomiks- pagaaral ng maliliit na yunit ng ekonomiya ng isang lipunan •Makroekonomi...
DALAWANG DIBISYON NG EKONOMIKS • Maykroekonomiks- 1. element ng lipunan 2. Interaksyon ng pamilihan at individual • Makroe...
EKONOMIKS BILANG AGHAM 1.Ang ikonomikms bilang isang disiplina gaya ng matematika, bayolohika, kemistri, at pisiya na may ...
KAHALAGAHAN NG EKONOMIKS 1.Ang ikonomikms bilang isang disiplina gaya ng matematika, bayolohika, kemistri, at pisiya na ma...
KALAGAHAN NG PAG-AARAL NG EKONOMIKS
KAHALAGAHAN NG PAG-AARAL NG EKONOMIKS 1. Nakatutulong ang larangang ito upang lubos na maunawaan ng bawat indibidwal ang k...
KAHALAGAHAN NG PAG-AARAL NG EKONOMIKS 4. Nakatutulong ang larangang ito upang maunawaan ng bawat indibidwal ang kahalagaha...
VIDEO PRESENTATION • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OImgNU3Eq48 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPzaEgi1BzM
ACTIVITY 1
ANO ANG EKONOMIKS? ANO-ANO NG PAGKAKAIBA NG MAYKOEKONOMIKS AT MAKROEKONOMIKS? PAANO ILALLAPAT SA PANG ARAW-ARAW NA PAMMUHA...
  1. 1. KATUTURAN NG EKONOMIKS K A B A N ATA 1
  2. 2. EKONOMIKS • Sangay ng agham panlipunan kung saan pinag-aaralan ang produksiyon, distribusyon, at panggamit ng mga produkto sa pagpapalitang pang-ekonomiya. • Ekonomiks ay nagmula sa sinaunang salitang Griyego na oikonomia = “administrasyon o pangangasiwa ng sambahayanan” • Nomos = “batas o kaayusan • Sa kabuuan, ngangahulugan ito ng “mga kaayusan at batas sa loob ng
  3. 3. NARITO ANG ILANG PAGPAPAKAHULUGAN SA EKONOMIKS • Ang ekonomiks ay isang makaagham na pag-aaral ng kilos at pag- uugali ng tao na may kaugnayan sa paggamit niya ng limitadong yaman na may iba't ibang gamit. -Llonel Robbins (1932) mula sa Essay on the Nature and Significance of Economic Science • Ang ekonomiks ay pag-aaral kung paanong ang lipunan ay gumagamit ng limitadong yaman upang lumikha ng mga produktong ipamamahagi sa iba't ibang tao. -Paul Samuelson (1948) • Ang ekonomiks ay agham na may kaugnayan sa produksiyon, distribusyon, at pagkonsumo ng mga produkto at serbisyo. --Thomas J. Hailstones mula sa Basic Economics
  4. 4. NARITO ANG ILANG PAGPAPAKAHULUGAN SA EKONOMIKS • 4. Ang ekonomiks ay maituturing na isang oportunidad at balakid sa ating lahat na dapat nating harapin upang matugunan ang ating mga kagustuhan at pangangailangan. -David Hyman mula sa Modern Microeconomics • 5. Ang ekonomiks ay isang pag-aaral kung paano mapamamahalaan ng lipunan ang natitirang yaman. --N. Gregory Mankiw • 6. Ang ekonomiks bilang isang agham panlipunan na tumutukoy sa lubusang paggamit ng limitadong yaman upang matugunan ang mga pangangailangan at walang hanggang hilig ng tao. -Rhodora Tolentino at Aurora Cordero
  5. 5. DALAWANG DIBISYON NG EKONOMIKS •Maykroekonomiks- pagaaral ng maliliit na yunit ng ekonomiya ng isang lipunan •Makroekonomics- pag-aaral ng malaking bahagi o kabuuan ng ekonomiya ng isang lipunan
  6. 6. DALAWANG DIBISYON NG EKONOMIKS • Maykroekonomiks- 1. element ng lipunan 2. Interaksyon ng pamilihan at individual • Makroekonomics- 1. Kabuuang ekonomiks sa buong bansa. 2. Malawang produksyon 3. Malawang konsumo 4. implasyon 5. pampublikong polisiya.
  7. 7. EKONOMIKS BILANG AGHAM 1.Ang ikonomikms bilang isang disiplina gaya ng matematika, bayolohika, kemistri, at pisiya na may panuntunan ding sinusunod. 2.Ito ay siyensya rin sapagkat ang disiplinang ito ay orginisado at sitematiko.
  8. 8. KAHALAGAHAN NG EKONOMIKS 1.Ang ikonomikms bilang isang disiplina gaya ng matematika, bayolohika, kemistri, at pisiya na may panuntunan ding sinusunod. 2.Ito ay siyensya rin sapagkat ang disiplinang ito ay orginisado at sitematiko.
  9. 9. KALAGAHAN NG PAG-AARAL NG EKONOMIKS
  10. 10. KAHALAGAHAN NG PAG-AARAL NG EKONOMIKS 1. Nakatutulong ang larangang ito upang lubos na maunawaan ng bawat indibidwal ang kahalagahan ng pagtitipid sa paggamit ng likas na yaman 2. Nakatutulong ang larangang ito upang mas maunawaan ng mga Pilipino ang kahalagahan ng pagtangkilik sa sariling produkto.
  11. 11. KAHALAGAHAN NG PAG-AARAL NG EKONOMIKS 4. Nakatutulong ang larangang ito upang maunawaan ng bawat indibidwal ang kahalagahan ng panghihikayat ng mga mamumuhunan sa bansa at ang pagtatayo ng negosyo. 5. Mahalaga ang larangang ito dahil tinuturuan nito ang pamahalaan na makabuo ng kongkretong plano para sa kaunlaran. 6. Ang pag-aaral ng ekonomiks ay pag-aaral ng buhay ng tao sapagkat ang kaalaman sa mga bagay na may
  12. 12. VIDEO PRESENTATION • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OImgNU3Eq48 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPzaEgi1BzM
  13. 13. ACTIVITY 1
  14. 14. ANO ANG EKONOMIKS? ANO-ANO NG PAGKAKAIBA NG MAYKOEKONOMIKS AT MAKROEKONOMIKS? PAANO ILALLAPAT SA PANG ARAW-ARAW NA PAMMUHAY NG TAO ANG EKONOMIKS? PAANO MAGAGAMIT NG ISANG LIPUNAN ANG MGA NATUTUNAN SA EKONOMIKS PARA SA MAAYOS NA PAGGAMIT NG LIMITADONG YAMAN NITO?

