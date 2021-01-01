Sutures emad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Suturing 1
SUTURE: sutures are the stitches that doctors and especially surgeons use to hold skin, internal organs, blood vessels and...
FEATURES OF IDEAL SUTURE MATERIALS: 1. STRONG (don’t break). 2. NON TOXIC & HYPO-ALLERGIC (avoid adverse reaction in the b...
Purpose of suturing  Closing the wounds by means of suturing promotes healing and prevents complication, because an open ...
Function of suturing 1. Coapt wound margins 2. Aids in hemostasis 3. Help to hold soft tissue flap over bone 4. Helps in m...
Advantages of suturing :-  Promotes healing.  Prevents complications:  Infection.  Hemorrhage.  Tissue necrosis.  Pr...
Suturing armamentarium 1. Needle holder: -There are many different needle holders the most commonly used needle holder has...
Suturing Needles: • They may differ in shape, diameter, cross-sectional view, and size • They are usually made of stainles...
Patterns of suture needles according to accessibility 1. Straight suture needles : used for skin suturing and require larg...
• there are various curved needles :1/4 circle ,3/8 circle, ½ circle and 5/8 circle • In the oral cavity the most frequent...
patterns of suture needles according to cross section 1. Tapered (round) suture needles : − The needle is round in cross s...
2. Cutting (triangular) suture needles; - Has triangular cross section. - Has sharp edges that allow the needle to penetra...
Eye NeedleSawged Needle 1. Reusable 2. May have burs that could weaken the suture material 1. Prepackaged and pre-steriliz...
Suture materials: • Are available in different types and gauges (thickness)to be suitable for different tissues • The thic...
suture gauge: Gauge is the caliber of the suture and is expressed in no., the gauge used depend on the strength required a...
Types of suture materials: I. Natural suture materials 1) Absorbable suture materials  Will break down harmlessly in the ...
 Plain catgut is used in suturing of deep facia or muscles  Plain catgut packaged in a solution of 89% isopropanol, 10% ...
• Chromic catgut  Is treated with chromium to decrease tissue reactivity and to provide greater resistance to absorption....
2) Natural Non absorbable suture materials • Silk : - it is made from the cocoon of silk worm. - It is braided, has good h...
- Not expensive - Can be autoclaved or boiled - Has great tensile strength so that very fine strands - Available only in a...
II. Synthetic suture materials 1) Absorbable suture materials: - Polyglycolic acid (Dexon): • Absorbtion occurs between 15...
Absorbable suture materials cont. - Polydioxone (PDS) - Is a sterile synthetic absorbable monofilament suture . - Made fro...
1) Absorbable suture materials CONT - Polyglyconate (Maxon) - Prepared from a copolymer of glycolic acid and trimethylene ...
2) Synthetic Non absorbable suture materials • The most commonly used nonabsobable suture in oral and maxillofacial surger...
• Synthetic Non absorbable suture materials CONT • Prolene ( polypropylene) - available in mono-filament form - Has less t...
Suture materials according to filament composition 1. Monofilament - Made of single strand - Resists harboring micro-organ...
Characteristics of suture materials • The ideal suture materials would be; 1. Sterile 2. High tensile strength, holding th...
The strength of the sutures varies according to their size, which can be determined by a uniformly applied number. Example...
Basic requirements for suturing techniques: • The needle should be od suitable size and shape and the material of suitable...
• Place needle perpendicular to tissue surface on entry 34
• Suture start first through mobile then non-mobile tissue (from the loose to the fixed) • The needle should be passed fro...
• The knots should be away from the incision line • Suture should be removed 5-7days after surgery, otherwise foreign body...
• When removing the suture it should be cut as near to the mucosa as possible, this is to avoid introducing the infection ...
removal of sutures: The removal time is balance between strength of healthy and cosmetic result. Some areas are better vas...
Suture techniques • There are many suture techniques that are used intra orally as well as extra-orally : 1. Simple Interr...
2. Continuous sutures Advantages : - its simplicity - can be performed rapidly, and consumption of lesser amount of suture...
A. Simple continuous suturing A. Interlocking continuous suture 42
3. Figure of eight Used to hold materials (Gel foam or pack in the socket) 43
• horizontal mattress - With stents and Without stents Advantages: - - It can be used in areas where much tension is place...
• Vertical mattress Advantages: • It provides closure for both deep and superficial layers . • Allows perfect eversion and...
• Subcuticular 47
Principles of suturing  The curved needle is held approximately two thirds of the distance between the tip and the base o...
 The needle should enter tissue at right angles to the tissue.  Do not place sutures closer than 2 mm to 3 mm from the f...
 The suture needle should be inserted and pulled through the tissue in line with the curve of the needle. 50
Principles of suturing CONT.  First insert sutures through the more mobile tissue flap (usually facial), for better preci...
 The needle holder is held by using the thumb and the ring finger in rings and the first and second fingers to control th...
knot-tying procedure 53
