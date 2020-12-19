Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vital Signs Respiration Prepared by: Dr. Zuhair Rushdi Mustafa lecturer University of Duhok/College of nursing
 RESPIRATIONS Refers to the intake of air into the lungs through Inhalation and the movement of gases from the lungs to t...
Mechanics and Regulation of Breathing  During inhalation, the diaphragm contracts, the ribs move upward and outward, and ...
Respiration control: Respiration is controlled by: 1) Respiratory centers in the medullamoblongata and the pons of the bra...
 Factors Affecting Respirations  Those that increase the rate include: 1. exercise (increases metabolism). 2. stress. 3....
 The depth of respiration  The depth of a person’s respirations can be established by watching the movement of the chest...
 The depth of respiration (con’t)  During a normal inspiration and expiration, an adult takes in about 500 mL of air. Th...
 The depth of respiration (con’t)  Certain medications also affect the respiratory depth. For example, narcotics such as...
 Respiratory rhythm refers to the regularity of the expirations and the inspirations. Respiratory rhythm can be described...
 Respiratory quality or character: refers to those aspects of breathing that are different from normal, effortless breath...
 Sound of breathing  The sound of breathing is also significant.  Normal breathing is silent, but a number of abnormal ...
 Variations in Respiration by Age Normal Ranges/ breath /minute Respiration Average Age 30-6035Newborn 20-40301 year 15-2...
 Altered Breathing Patterns and Sounds A. Alteration in Rate include: 1. Tachypnea—quick, shallow breaths 2. Bradypnea—ab...
B. Alteration in Rhythm include: 1. Cheyne-Stokes breathing—rhythmic waning of respirations, from very deep to very shallo...
B. Alteration in Rhythm include: (con’t) 2. Gasping Breathing: gasping also known as agonal respiration or agonal breathin...
4. septic shock 5. Metabolic Acidosis . 6. Cardiogenic shock 7. Cardiac arrest. Management of Gasping Breathing  Gasping ...
B. Alteration in Rhythm include: (con’t) 3. Kussmaul breathing is a deep and labored breathing pattern often associated wi...
B. Alteration in Rhythm include:(con’t) 4. Ease or Effort A. Dyspnea— difficult and labored breathing during which the ind...
C. Alteration in breath sounds include: (con’t) A. Audible Without Amplification 1. Stridor— a shrill, harsh sound heard d...
C. Alteration in breath sounds include: (con’t) B. Crackles, crepitations, or rales are the clicking, rattling, or crackli...
C. Alteration in breath sounds : (con’t)  Crackles are caused alveoli collapsed by fluid, exudate, or lack of aeration du...
D. Alteration in respiration: Secretions and Coughing 1. Hemoptysis— the presence of blood in the sputum 2. Productive cou...
 Phrenic nerve & Respiration  The phrenic nerve is a twin nerve, with one on the left side and one on the right of the d...
 Phrenic nerve & Respiration (con’t) Causes of Phrenic Nerve Damage 1. Physical trauma that causes spinal cord injury: ne...
symptoms of Phrenic Nerve Damage 1. the symptoms are varied, depending on whether the left or right nerve is damaged. If o...
Treatment for Phrenic Nerve Damage and Diaphragm Paralysis  Fortunately, treatment exists for damage.  patients get a pa...
The Diaphragmatic pacemaker
