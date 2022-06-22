Successfully reported this slideshow.

Endotracheal tubes.pptx

2

Share

Jun. 22, 2022
2 likes 7 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Water resources management in India.pptx
Water resources management in India.pptx
Loading in …3
×
1 of 24
1 of 24

Endotracheal tubes.pptx

Jun. 22, 2022
2 likes 7 views

2

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

A tracheal tube is a catheter that is inserted into the trachea for the primary purpose of establishing and maintaining a patent airway and to ensure the adequate exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide.

A tracheal tube is a catheter that is inserted into the trachea for the primary purpose of establishing and maintaining a patent airway and to ensure the adequate exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(2.5/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages Military Edition: The Secret to Love That Lasts Gary Chapman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus: The Classic Guide to Understanding the Opposite Sex John Gray
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries with Kids: How Healthy Choices Grow Healthy Children Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
NIV, Busy Dad's Bible: Daily Inspiration Even If You Only Have One Minute Zondervan
(1/5)
Free
Bad Science: Quacks, Hacks, and Big Pharma Flacks Ben Goldacre
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind Fariha Roisin
(0/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4/5)
Free
Gut Renovation: Unlock the Age-Defying Power of the Microbiome to Remodel Your Health from the Inside Out Dr. Roshini Raj
(3.5/5)
Free
Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change Angela Garbes
(4.5/5)
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
The Winter 2021/2022 Audiozine Issue: Clean Eating Clean Eating
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta M.D.
(4/5)
Free

Endotracheal tubes.pptx

  1. 1. Endotracheal tubes krishnakumarm D AVMC&H
  2. 2. Introduction: • The word intubation means to insert a tube. Usually, the word intubation is used in reference to the insertion of an endotracheal tube. • Patients may need an endotracheal tube for one of several reasons. • An endotracheal tube is needed to mechanically ventilate a patient (or breathe for them by a machine). • Each breath is pushed into the endotracheal tube and into the lung.
  3. 3. THE ETTUBE HASTHE FOLLOWING COMPONENTS : • • PROXIMAL END – 15mm adapter (connector) which fits to ventilator or AMBU bag • CENTRAL PORTION:A vocal cord guide (black line ) which should be placed at the level of the opening of the vocal cords so that the tip of the ET tube is positioned above the bifurcation if the trachea.
  4. 4. • The distance indicator (marked in centimetres) which facilitates placement of ET tube. • A radio-opaque marker which is essential for accurate visualization of the position of the ET tube within the trachea by means of an X-ray • A cuff- in case of cuff ET tube DISTAL END – has Murphy’s eye (opening in the lateral wall ) which prevents complete blockage of ET tube in case the distal end is impacted with secretion , blood , etc
  5. 5. TYPES: • ET tubes can be : - cuffed - uncuffed • Cuffed ET tubes are used in children > 8 years. • The cuff when inflated maintains the ET tube in proper position and prevents aspiration of contents from GI tract into respiratory tract. • In children < 8 uncuffed ET tubes are used because the narrow subglottic area performs the function of a cuff and prevents the ET tube from slipping.
  6. 6. Laryngoscopy:
  7. 7. Indication Endotracheal Intubation: 1. Respiratory Failure: Hypoxia, Hypercapnia, tachypnoea, or apnoea ; ie. ARDS, asthma, pulmonary oedema, infection, 2. COPD exacerbation Inability to ventilate, 3. unconscious patient Maintenance or protection of an intact airway, 4. Cardiac Arrest, 5. Medication administration.
  8. 8. Contraindication: 1. Inability of patient to extend head 2. Moderate to severe trauma to the cervical spine or anterior neck 3. Infection in the epiglottal area 4. Mandibular fracture or trismus 5. Mild hypoxia 6. Uncontrolled oropharyngeal haemorrhage 7. Intact tracheostomy 8. Basilar skull fracture (during nasal intubation)
  9. 9. Difficult to intubation: (MOANS) 1. Mask Seal : Small Hands, Wrong Mask Size, Oddly Shaped Face, Bushy Beard, Blood/Vomit, and Facial Trauma Obesity or 2. Obstruction: Heavy chest, Abdominal contents inhibit movement of the diaphragm, Increased supra glottic airway resistance, Billowing cheeks, Difficult mask seal, Quicker desaturation 3. Age > 55: Associated with BVM difficulty, possibly due to loss of tone in the upper airway 4. No Teeth: Face tends to cave in Consider leaving dentures in for BVM and remove for intubation. 5. Stiff : Refers to Poor Compliance, Reactive Airway Disease, COPD, Pulmonary Edema/Advance Pneumonia, History of Snoring/Sleep Apnea, Also predicts a higher Mallam Patti score.
  10. 10. Difficult to Laryngoscopy and intubation: • LEMONS: • Look Externally : Beards or facial hair, Short, fat neck, • Morbidly obese patients, • Facial or neck trauma, Broken teeth (can lacerate balloons), Dentures (should be removed), Large teeth, Protruding tongue, • A narrow or abnormally shaped face. • Evaluate : Bottom of Jaw/Chin to Neck > 3 fingers, Jaw/Palate > 3 fingers wide, Mouth opens > 2 fingers wide.
  11. 11. Equipment Endotracheal Intubation: • Laryngoscope Blades: curved (MacIntosh) and straight (Miller) • Endotracheal tubes of various sizes: Neonates and full term infants: no. 0 and 1,Adult women: 7.0 mm i.d.,Adult men: 7.0 to 8.5 mm i.d. Pediatric size: (age in years/4) + 4 or width of fingernail of the fifth digit
  12. 12. Lubricant, Malleable stylet: • 10-ml syringe (to inflate ET cuff) • Oxygen and manual bag valve mask • Suction apparatus • Stethoscope • Sterile gloves and • Goggles • Oropharyngeal airway • CO2 Detector • ETT, • Stylet, and • syringe
  13. 13. Emergency drugs: • Atropine • Glycopyrrolate • Lignocaine 1% • Lignocaine jelly, • aerosol, • Midazolam • Propofol • Saline • Suxamethonium • Thiopentone • Non depolarizing muscle relaxant Morphine/fentanyl
  14. 14. Technique: • Appropriate preparation and positioning of the patient are essential to successful intubation. • The operator should confirm that the light source of the laryngoscope is functioning, and the blade is locked in place. • The laryngoscope is held on the operator’s left hand. • the operator slides the laryngoscope into the right side of the patient’s mouth and advances inward while applying upward pressure at a 45- degree angle against the tongue.
  15. 15. • the curved laryngoscope is used to lift the epiglottis and expose the vocal cords. • Once the glottis is visualized, the operator will ask the respiratory assistant to place the endotracheal tube with the malleable stylet on the operator’s right hand. • The operator then inserts the endotracheal tube to the right of the laryngoscope blade and visualizes passage through the vocal cords. • Some brands of endotracheal tubes have a marking proximal to the cuff that indicates the relative level of insertion through the vocal cords.
  16. 16. • the first intubation attempt is unsuccessful, operators must be ready to change their approach and method on subsequent attempts. • A tracheal tube introducer, also called bougie, can be used if the initial attempt is unsuccessful. • The bougie is a flexible device with an anteriorly angulated tip that is introduced in the airway when vocal cord visualization is poor. • The introduction of the bougie allows for indirect identification of the cartilaginous ridges of the anterior airway. • The endotracheal tube slides over the bougie and passes the vocal cords. Tracheal tube introducers may be considered for the first attempt in patients with an anticipated difficult airway.
  17. 17. • After the endotracheal tube is passed through the vocal cords, the cuff is inflated using a 5 cc or 10 cc syringe filled with air. • The stylet is removed, and the proximal end of the endotracheal tube is connected to the carbon dioxide monitor and the ventilation device. Traditionally, the desired depth from the incisors to the distal tip of the endotracheal tube is 21 and 23 cm in women and men, respectively. • Although the preferred distance appears to correlate more with height than gender.
  18. 18. Confirmation of Endotracheal Tube Position: • After placing the endotracheal tube, it is essential to confirm its placement in the trachea and position proximal to the carina. • End-tidal carbon dioxide monitor is the gold standard to confirm tracheal intubation. • To rule out esophageal or hypopharyngeal intubation, an EtCO2 monitor measures the expired carbon dioxide with respiration. • Extratracheal carbon dioxide waveform will read 0 mmHg while endotracheal intubation correlates reliably with the patient’s arterial partial pressure of CO2. • The physician should also auscultate for symmetric bilateral breath sounds, and the absence of breath sounds over the stomach. • A post-intubation chest x-ray confirms the location of the endotracheal tube’s distal tip 2 to 4 cm proximal to the carina and rules out mainstem bronchus intubation.
  19. 19. Complications: • Hypoxia (Long duration of procedure, • Intubation of a bronchus ( right more common, Failure to recognize misplacement of tube, Aspiration) • Pneumothorax (resulting from over ventilating with a BVM without a pressure release valve) • Trauma (to the teeth, vocal cords, soft tissues of the larynx and related structures) • Hypertension and tachycardia (can occur from the intense stimulation of intubation. • This is potentially life-threatening in the cardiac patient)Gastric distention and regurgitating (Failure to secure the placement into esophagus). • Cardiac arrhythmias (related to vagal stimulation or sympathetic nerve stimulation may occur)
  20. 20. Conti….. • Tube in oesophagus • Endo bronchial Intubation • Trauma to lips and tooth • Laryngeal and tracheal Injury • Barro trauma to lungs • Bleeding • Tracheitis • Pulmonary infection and sepsis

×