Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANG TATLONG PANGUNAHING KULTO NG BUNDOK BANAHAW SA LALAWIGAN NG QUEZON Yosef Eric C. Hipolito, BA, LPT Bulacan Agricultura...
Pagano bago ang panahon ng kolonisasyon, nanatili ang puso ng ilang mga Pilipino sa mga sinaunang pamamaraan ng pananampal...
lalaki lamang ang kanilang hinahayaang maging kasapi ng samahan. Matapos ang isang labana’y nahuli si Puli, binitay at pin...
mata sa gitna, may dalawang pakpak ng anghel sa magkabilang gilid ng tatsulok at isang krus sa ibaba ng tatsulok. May naka...
Kristo, sinasabing ang bersyon ng kanilang Hostia ay isang biskwit na bilog (Puto seko) at ang bersyon naman ng kanilang a...
halip na magkasundo para sa lugar kung saan itatatag ang kanilang relihyon, pinaghiwalay ng dalawang ito ang sentrong dala...
sa araw ng paghuhukom sa aklat ng Pahayag sa Bibliya na nagsasabing “Ang Israel ay mawawala sa mapa at ang matitra lamang ...
Israel noon, ayon sa kasaysayan. Kagaya ng naunang kultong natalakay, tila ordinaryong misa ng Romano Katoliko ang kanilan...
Mga kasapi Limang libong kasapi mayroon ang kanilang samahan sa kasalukuyan. Panuntunan ng bawat isang pamilyang kasapi ng...
Sinasabi ng mga miyembro nito na hindi tunay na bahagi si Jose ng pamilyang Rizal ng Calamba, Laguna. Ayon sa kanila, hind...
kamatayan ng bayani, may isang lalaking sasaniban daw si Rizal at magsasalita ng mga dasal, aral at babala sa mga miyembro...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ang Tatlong Pangunahing Kulto ng Bundok Banahaw sa Lalawigan ng Quezon

49 views

Published on

Antropolohiyang pag-aaral (deskriptib) sa tatlong pangunahing kulto ng Bundok Banahaw sa lalawigan ng Quezon.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ang Tatlong Pangunahing Kulto ng Bundok Banahaw sa Lalawigan ng Quezon

  1. 1. ANG TATLONG PANGUNAHING KULTO NG BUNDOK BANAHAW SA LALAWIGAN NG QUEZON Yosef Eric C. Hipolito, BA, LPT Bulacan Agricultural State College Institute of Education, Arts and Sciences- Graduate Studies yosefhipolito19@gmail.com 2019 Abstrak Sa pagiging isang Kristiyanong bansa ng Pilipinas, nagkaroon ng iba’t-ibang interpretasyon sa naturang relihyon ang mga Pilipino sa iba’t-ibang panig ng kapuluan bunga na rin ng hindi maialis na diwa ng Paganismo sa kanilang pananampalataya. Sa sanaysay na ito’y tinatalakay ang tatlong pangunahing mga kultong namamayani sa Bundok Banahaw sa lalawigan ng Quezon hanggang sa kaslaukuyan; “Samahan ng Suprema de La Ciudad de Mystica de Dios,” “Samahan ng Tatlong Persona Solo Dios” at “Samahang Rizalista” na silang maituturing na pinakakilalang mga kulto rin sa Pilipinas na ibinase ang paniniwala sa sinaunang pamamaraan at sa pananampalatayang Kristiyano. Nakapaloob sa pagtalakay sa bawat isang kultong nabanggit ang kaligiran ng kanilang samahan, kalikasan ng kanilang pananampalataya at mga kasapi. Bunga ng pag-aaral sa tatlong kultong ito, sumasalamin ito sa tindi ng pananampalatayang Pilipino sa kanilang pinaniniwalaan, ito man ay kinikilala bilang pangunahing relihyon man o isang kulto. Mga Keyword: kulto, anting-anting, Diyos Panimula “Ang pagsusulat ng kasaysayan ng mga kulto ay pagsusulat din ng kasaysayan ng diskurso ng takot at pagbaba ng mga pangunahing institusyon ng pagbabago sa lipunan.” – Marina Benjamin Likas sa mga Pilipino ang masugid na paniniwala at pananalig sa kani-kanilang mga Diyus-diyosan bago pa man dumating ang mga Espanyol, ang tawag dito’y konsepto ng Paganismo o Animismo (Saquilayan, 2011). Ngunit sa pagdating ng Kristiyanismo sa ating bansa noong 1521, napalitan ang pananampalatayang ito ng relihyong dala ng mga mananakop na Europeong Espanyol ayon kay Molave (2014). Sa kabilang banda, sa pagdating ng kaKristiyanuhan sa iba’t-ibang panig ng bansa, ito ang nagbunsod sa iba’t-ibang tao sa bansa na ibahin ang ilan sa mga imterpretasyon ng Romano Katoliko sa Bibliya. Mula sa pagiging mga
  2. 2. Pagano bago ang panahon ng kolonisasyon, nanatili ang puso ng ilang mga Pilipino sa mga sinaunang pamamaraan ng pananampalataya sa kinikilalang mga Diyos kaya’t pinaghalo nila ang sinaunang paniniwala sa bagong relihyong sa kanila’y ipinakilala ng mga dayuhang Europeo. Mula sa kasaysayan ng bansa, malalaan nating ang ilan sa mga Pilipinong nasa gawi ng kabundukan o liblib na mga pook ay naging mahirap para sa mga Espanyol na sila’y bautismuhan sa pagiging mga Kristiyano. Ngunit ang ilan naman sa kanila’y nabinyagan ngunit hindi tumalima sa pangunahing mga turo o pananaw ng mga prayle sa naturang relihyon at iniba ang ilan sa mga pamamaraan ng pagdarasal, pagsamba at pagpapakita ng debosyon ng mga karaniwang Kristiyano. Mababakas sa kanilang mga gawaing espiritwal ang pagkilala sa kalikasan bilang bahagi pa rin ng kanilang pananampalataya sa kabila ng dominanteng Kristiyanismo. Kilala ang bayan ng Dolores, Quezon sa Bundok Banahaw na dinarayo ng mga tao tuwing Mahal na Araw o sa kahit holy pilgrimage ng mga relihyoso. Pinaniniwalaan kasi ng marami na napakahiwaga ng bundok na ito at nagtataglay ito ng kapangyarihang espiritwal sa mga taong nananalig rito buhat pa man noong panahon ng mga Espanyol kaya’t may ilang tumatawag dito bilang “Bagong Herusalem.” Sa katunayan, nagsulputan ang mga pangkat ng taong relihyosong nagsipagtayo ng mga maliliit na relihyong hiwalay sa Romano Katoliko sa paligid ng bundok dahil noon marahil ay nakarinig ng santong boses ang mga naunang mananampalataya sa bundok na ito. Mga relihyong ang paraan ng pagmimisa ay kahawig ng sa Romano Katoliko ngunit may makalumang paraan ng paniniwala at pagsama sa ilang aspeto kaya’t naituring na mga “kulto.” Maituturing na kulto ang isang relihyon kung: (1)ito ay hindi rehistrado sa gobyerno, (2) makaluma ang paraan ng pagsamba, (3) may ilang paniniwalang taliwas sa turo ng simbahan dahil sa paggamit at paniniwala sa bisa ng mga anting-anting. Sa katunaya’y hindi lamang tatlo ang mga relihyong nagsisulputan sa naturang bundok sa pagdating nga Kristyanismo. Kung babalikan ang kasaysayan ng Pilipinas, maaalalang isa sa mga bayaning nanguna sa repormasyon ng simbahang Katoliko ay ang pesanteng si Apolinario dela Cruz na mas kilala sa tawag na “Hermano Puli.” Itinatag niya ang kanyang kultong “Cofradia de San Jose” sa isang barrio dito at kalauna’y inusig ng simbahang Katoliko sa Pilipinas dahil sa pagiging isang kulto at erehe. Pinaghinalaan ng pamahalaang Espanyol na kalauna’y sila’y naging isang pangkat rebolusyonaryo sapagkat ayon sa kanilang pag-iimbestiga,
  3. 3. lalaki lamang ang kanilang hinahayaang maging kasapi ng samahan. Matapos ang isang labana’y nahuli si Puli, binitay at pinaghati-hati ang katawan sa apat. Sinasabing hindi pa nagtapos ang pamamayagpag ng kanyang kulto marahil makalipas ang ilang taon, sa katauhan ni Januario Labios, ipinagpatuloy niya ang kulto ni Puli at nagpasalin-salin kaya’t napapanatiling buhay pa rin hanggang ngayon (Ileto, 1979). Ang sanaysay na ito’y nakasentro lamang sa tatlong pangunahing kulto ng Bundok Banahaw marahil sa hindi inaasahang pagkakatao’y nakadaupang palad ng manunulat ang isa niyang estudyanteng kasapi ng isa sa tatlong kultong ito sa subject na Understanding Culture, Society and Politics. Dahil sa taun-taong pagbisita ng kanilang pamilya sa Bundok Banahaw tuwing Mahal na Araw, naging maalam siya sa kaligiran ng tatlong pangunahing samahang relihyoso sa bundok, pati na rin ang kalikasan ng kanilang pananampalataya at ilang kaalaman tungkol sa kanilang mga miyembro. Kaya’t ang mga impormasyon nakalahad sa mga susunod na pahina ay pawang mga “First-hand experiences” o “First-hand knowledge” ng mismong estudyante ng manunulat na kasapi ng isa sa mga kultong ito. “Samahan ng Suprema de La Ciudad de Mystica de Dios” Kaligiran ng samahan Ito’y itinatag ng isang babaeng nagngangalang Maria Bernarda Balitaan noong 1819 kaya’t siya ang naituring na unang “Suprema ng Kagitingan” o pinuno nito. Naitatag niya ang naturang samahan sa Bundok Banahaw dahil minsang magnilay siya rito’y nakarinig siya dito ng mahiwagang tinig na nagsabi sa kanyang “itatag mo ang aking kaharian sa bundok na ito.” Ang naturang samahan, kahit na itinuturing na “kulto” ng karamihan ay nakarehistro sa Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) bilang isang relihyong kinikilala ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas. Kalikasan ng Pananampalataya Sinasabing ang punto ng kanilang paniniwala ay “hindi pa nagkakatawang tao ang Diyos bilang si Jesus Emmanuel (nasa atin ang Diyos!)” taliwas sa paniniwala ng mga Romano Katolikong si Jesus na ang “Katawang tao” ng Diyos Ama sa langit. Ang kanilang samahan ay sumasamba sa “Amang Solo Dios” na nirerepresenta ng kanilang simbolong triyanggulong may
  4. 4. mata sa gitna, may dalawang pakpak ng anghel sa magkabilang gilid ng tatsulok at isang krus sa ibaba ng tatsulok. May nakasulat ding slogan sa ibabaw nitong “E Purae Celestial.” Bilang isang relihyong kulto, maaaring maging pinuno ng seremonya (katumbas ng pari sa mga Romano Katoliko) ang babaeng tinatawag na “Babaylan” o lalaking tinatawag naman bilang “Pari.” Ayon naman sa kanilang mga kautusan, maaaring mag-asawa ang kanilang Babaylan o Pari basta’t hindi makikiapid sa iba. Bukod sa isang Suprema, pito ang bilang ng kanilang mga Babaylan o Pari dahil ito’y ang pinakaperpektong numero para sa Amang Solo Dios. Tuwing nagmimisa’y nakasuot ng coat na kulay puti, korona, naglalgay ng Alcohol ang kanilang Babaylan. Tungkulin ng mga naturang mga relihyosong lider ang pangunahan ang kanilang mga misa (na halos kagaya ng sa Romano Katoliko), tagapagbinyag (iniiba ang pangalan) sa mga anak ng mga kasapi sa isang ilog sa Bundok Banahaw na tinatawag nilang “Ilog Jordan,” tagapagbasbas ng banal na tubig sa pamamagitan ng pagwasiwas sa kamay/braso ng Suprema matapos isawsaw sa banal na tubig at maging isang mediko/herbolaryo. Iniaatas din nila ang taunang pagbisita (Holy Pilgrimage) tuwing Mahal na Araw sa tuktok ng Bundok Banahaw upang manalangin . Sa estruktura ng kanilang pook-dalanginan, tila isa itong ordinaryong kapilyang kulay puti na may pitong pintuan dahil ayon sa nabanggit sumisimbolo ito sa perpektong numero para sa Amang Solo Dios. Walang upuan ang kanilang simbahan dahil sila’y nakaluhod kung manalangin. May alpombrang kulay pula ang sentrong daanan (aisle) sa loob nito upang daanan ng mga Babaylan at Pari. Napapanatili ng samahan ang kanilang pook-dalanginan sapagkat ang mga miyembro nito’y obligadong magbigay ng abuloy para sa kanilang Suprema. Sa oras ng pananalangin, hiwalay ang babae sa lalaki mula ikasiyam ng umaga hanggang ikawalo ng gabi (nahihinto lamang tuwing oras ng kain) kung may mahalagang relihyosong araw o pagdiriwang at mula ikalima ng hapon hanggang ikasiyam naman ng gabi kung ordinaryong araw. Nagdadasal ang mga kasapi sa wikang Latin dahil ito raw ang wikang mas naiiintindihan ng Amang Solo Dios. Habang nakaluhod at nakadipa ang dalawang braso’t nakaporma ng “Trinidad” (Trinity) ang kanilang magkabilang kamay, isinasagawa nila ang kanilang pagninilay ng may katimtiman. Tuwing araw ng Linggo, nagsasagawa sila ng misa na halos katulad ng misa sa mga Romano Katoliko. Parehas ang dasal, proseso ng pagkakasunod-sunod ng mga bahagi ng seremonya at pangungumunyon ng Hostia. Sa pagkakaroon ng simbolismo sa dugo at katawan ni
  5. 5. Kristo, sinasabing ang bersyon ng kanilang Hostia ay isang biskwit na bilog (Puto seko) at ang bersyon naman ng kanilang alak ay isang alak (Emperador) na hinahaluan ng juice (grape juice). Mga kasapi Ang kanilang samahan di’y itinuring na pinakamatandang relihyong kulto sa Bundok Banahaw na kasalukuya’y tinatayang may tatlong libong kasapi sa buong Pilipinas. Maaring maging miyembro ang kahit na anong kasarian basta’t hindi lamang hinahayaang makapasok sa kanilang relihyon ang mga taong may kalaguyo (kabit) o kumakalaguyo (kumakabit) na pawang kanilang pinakapangunahing atas sa mga kasapi, ang bawal makiapid. Gumagamit sila ng mga anting-anting bilang kanilang proteksyon sa mga kalamidad o panganib kasabay ng pagsambit sa kanilang dasal (sa wikang Latin) kagaya ng “Santo Mikael, Santo Gabriel, Santo Rafael, salva me, salva me, salva me, jesusmaryosep!” Bilang pinuno ng samahan, ang kanilang Suprema ay sinasabing sinasaniban o binubulungan ni Maria Bernarda Balitaan kung sino ang susunod na magiging Suprema sa panahong malapit na siyang mamatay. Paniniwala kasi nilang ang kanilang magiging mga Suprema ay ang reincarnation ni Balitaan. Bukod pa rito, sa tuwing magdaraos ng misa, may bahagi ng seremonya na kung saan sumasanib ang espiritu ni Balitaan sa kanilang Suprema at doo’y ilalahad niya sa mga miyembro ang kanyang mga salita at mga paalala. “Samahan ng Tatlong Persona Solo Dios” Kaligiran ng samahan Dalawang relihyoso ang minsa’y umakyat sa Bundok Banahaw upang manalangin ang nakakita ng isang nilalang at nagpakilalang siya ang Diyos. Isang babae at isang lalaki ang mga ito na pawang nagbabalak na magtatag ng isang bagong relihyon. Sa hindi maipaliwanag na dahilan, magkaiba ang nakita ng dalawang nakasaksi nito. Ang babaeng nagngangalang Maria Virginia Liongson ay nakitang ang nilalang na sinasabing Diyos ay isang babae, samantalang isang lalaki naman ang nakita ni Agapito Illustrisimo at sa pangalang “Adonai,” nagpakilala sa kanya ang Diyos. Bukod pa rito, sinabi rin kay Illustrisimo ng naturang nilalang na itatag niya sa bundok na iyon ang kaharian sa ngalan ng Solo Dios. Dito nagkaroon ng hindi pagkakaunawaan ang dalawa sapagat magkaiba ang kanilang nakita, magkaiba rin ang kanilang narinig na tinig. Sa
  6. 6. halip na magkasundo para sa lugar kung saan itatatag ang kanilang relihyon, pinaghiwalay ng dalawang ito ang sentrong dalanginan ng kanilang kulto. Tuluyang itinatag ni Illustrisimo ang kanyang simbahan sa Bundok Banahaw samantalang si Liongson naman ay nagtatag ng kanyang simbahan sa Sacrifice Valley sa Hermosa, Bataan. Iisa ang itinuturo ng dalawang simbahang ito ngunit naiiba lamang sa gawi ng kanilang pagdarasal dahil sa heograpikal na katangian ng dalawang bundok. Kalaunan, hindi naging matagumpay ang samahang ito sa Bataan kaya’t nawala ang mga kasapi nito. Sa kabilang banda, mas napalakas naman ni Illustrisimo ang mga banal niyang alagad sa Bundok Banahaw. Lumaon, kinikilala ng Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) ang nasabing kulto bilang isang rehistradong relihyon sa bansa kagaya ng naunang kultong Mystica de Dios. May mga matatandang miyembro ang kanilang samahan na nagsasabing ang kanilang kulto ay mayroon na bago pa man dumating ang mga Espanyol sa Pilipinas ngunit naiparehistro lamang ni Illustrisimo noong 1936. Ang kanilang kulto ay isinapelikula noong 1980’s na pinamagatang “Ingkong Alpha Omega” kung saan ipinakita sa pelikula ang pamumuhay at relihyosong aspeto ng kanilang samahan. Ginanapan ito ng mga artistang sina Lito Lapid, Perla Bautista at Elizabeth Oropesa noong panahong iyon. Kalikasan ng Pananampalataya “Ang tagapagligtas ay si Jesus” at “ang Diyos Ama ay nagkatawang tao na sa katauhan ni Jesus” ang pangunahing pinaniniwalaan ng kanilang kulto. Kinakatawan ng tatlong simbolo ang kanilang pagsamba na tila kumakatawan din sa tatlong persona: una, ang triyanggulong may mata sa gitna, puting kalapati ang ikalawa at ang ikatlo’y isang tupang may nakadantay na tungkod ng isang pastol. Bukod pa rito, kinikilala rin nila si Maria bilang “ikaapat” na persona sa Trinidad sapagkat si Maria’y itinuring bilang “tigaaliw” ng Diyos Ama, “ina” ni Kristo at “esposa” ng “Mahal na Ingkong” (Espiritu Santo). Sa kabilang banda, di katulad ng sa ibang relihyon, hindi nila ginagamit ang katawagang “Espiritu Santo” sa halip ay “Mahal na Ingkong” na kanila ring pinaniniwalaang ninuno ng lahat ng mga ninuno. Punto de Vista rin ng kanilang samahan na ang Pilipinas ay ang tinutukoy na bansang itinakda ng Diyos na tanging makaliligtas
  7. 7. sa araw ng paghuhukom sa aklat ng Pahayag sa Bibliya na nagsasabing “Ang Israel ay mawawala sa mapa at ang matitra lamang ay ang bansang pinili.” Sa wikang Tagalog ang kanilang dasal sapagkat paniniwala ng mga kasapi nito’y hindi didinggin ng Amang Solo Dios ang panalangin ng isang taong nabubulol sa pagdarasal. Ngunit sa wikang Latin ang kanilang pagrorosaryo na may labinlimang misteryo, taliwas sa limang misteryo lamang sa Romano Katoliko. Tradisyon din ng kanilang samahan na tuwing Miyerkules ay nagnonovena at nagdarasal ng Santo Rosario. Sa tuwing may panganib, naglalaan ang mga miyembro nito ng dasal para sa tatlong pangunahing anghel na santo sa Romano Katoliko: “Santo Mikael, Santo Gabriel, Santo Rafael, Salva me, salva me…” Sa estruktura ng kanilang simbahan sa Bundok Banahaw, tila rin ito isang pangkaraniwang kapliya ngunit may walong pintuan sapagkat sumisimbolo ang pito bilang perpektong numero ayon sa Amang Solo Dios at ang isa pang pinto ay isinama bilang “Pinto ni Maria.” Sa simbahan ng mga nasa Bundok Banahaw, nang mamatay si Illustrisimo, inilibing siya sa tabi ng kanilang simbahan at pinagpatayo siya ng mga miyembro ng samahan ng isang rebulto. Ngunit noong circa 1970’s hanggang 1980’s dahil sa mensahe ng Amang Solo Dios sa isang lalaking miyembro ng samahang nagngangalang “Norberto,” muling binuhay ng isa sa mga miyembro ng samahan ang simbahang nakasentro Sacrifice Valley. Sinambit marahil ng isang tinig na dapat na buhaying muli ang isa pang sentrong dalanginan na itinakda ng langit na magiging “Lupang Banal.” Noong panahong iyo’y kinilala ang pangalan ng kanilang lugar dalanginan na “First International Sacrifice Valley” bilang opisyal nitong pangalan. Bunga na rin ng pang-uusig ng ibang mga tao na ang Bundok Banahaw ay pinamumugaran na ng mga engkanto, tuluyan nang nagtungo sa Bataan ang ilan sa mga naniwala sa usaping ito. Nagtayo sila ng dalawang kapilya sa dalawang bundok nito na hugis bangka at may isang pintong bilog. Sa usapin ng kanilang pananalangin, ayon din daw sa matandang nakausap ni Illustrisimo bago niya maitatag ang naturang kulto, ipinag-utos daw ng Diyos na pitong beses silang magdasal at nagdaraos lamang ng banal na misa tuwing ikapito, ikalabimpito at ikadalawampu’t pito ng buwan. Ayon sa kanilang paniniwala na ayon rin sa Bibliya, pitong araw ginawa at ginunaw ng Diyos ang mundo, at pitong araw din nang sumadsad ang barko sa Bundok Ararat sa
  8. 8. Israel noon, ayon sa kasaysayan. Kagaya ng naunang kultong natalakay, tila ordinaryong misa ng Romano Katoliko ang kanilang paraan ng pagmimisa. Bilang paghahanda sa pagdaraos ng misa, dalawang oras mahigit na nagdarasal muna ang mga kasapi nito. Sinasabing tila isang mahika na nagiging lalaki ang imahen ng Suprema sa tuwing sasanib ang espiritu sa kanya at yumayanig ang lupa at bumabango ang amoy sa loob ng sambahan. Karaniwang pagkaraan ng seremonya’y sasaniban ang kasalukuyang Babaylan (na nagdaraos ng misa) ng espiritu ng Amang Solo Dios, habang naglalakad itong nakatingkayad mula sa dulo ng kapliya hanggang sa altar. Ngunit ang kanila lamang ginagamit na Hostia sa seremonya bilang representasyon ng katawan ni Kristo ay tinatawag na “Mompo.” Samantalang redwine naman ang kanilang ginagamit para sa simbolismo ng dugo. Nakaluhod at nakadipa na ang kamay ay nakaayos ng Trinidad ang kanilang posisyon kapag nagdarasal. Bukod pa rito, taliwas sa nakagawiang pag-aantanda ng krus, ang kanilang pgsasagawa nito ay nagmumula sa kanan patungong kaliwa dahil sumisimbolo ito sa kabanalan patungong kasalanan (ang kasalanan marahil ay itutungo para sa kabutihan). May mga araw na nagdaraos sila ng tinatawag na “ehersisyo” na kung saan ang matatandang miyembro’y nagkakantahan at ang ilang mga dalagang babae nama’y sumasayaw sa saliw ng kanilang mga dasal na naglalaman ng kasaysayan ng kanilang relihyon. Sinasabi rin na nababanggit sa kanilang mga awit ang kahalagahan ng “Inang Bayan” sa kanilang relihyon kaya’t bago ang seremonyang ito’y itinataas muna ang bandila ng bansa, kasabay ng pag-awit ng Lupang Hinirang. Paliwanag marahil ng kanilang mga miyembro, ang kanilang samahan ay nagpapakita ng pag-ibig sa Diyos at sa bayan. Patriarka ang tawag sa pinakamataas na lalaking pari ng kanilang relihyon ngunit hindi ito nanguguna sa seremonya ng misa na maaaring mag-asawa kagaya ng isang pastor. Babaylan o babaeng pari lamang ang nangunguna sa mga banal na misa ng kanilang samahan. Tuwing may pagdiriwang ay nagsusuot ito ng puting mahabang kasuotan na may hood ang kanilang mga pari. Sa mga miyembro nama’y nakaputing polo at pantalon ang mga lalaki, samantalang puting mahahabang damit na may belo sa babae (dahil bawal makita ng lalaki ang buhok ng mga babae sa tuwing may pagdiriwang) sapagkat ipinagbabawal ng kanilang samahan para sa mga babae ang magsuot ng pantalon dahil hindi ito kailanman sinuot ni Maria. Sa kasalukuyan, isang nagngangalang Juan Florentino ang kasalukuyang Patriarka ng samahan sa Bataan.
  9. 9. Mga kasapi Limang libong kasapi mayroon ang kanilang samahan sa kasalukuyan. Panuntunan ng bawat isang pamilyang kasapi ng kulto ang pagsusuot ng mga anting-anting bilang panlaban sa panganib. Karaniwa’y tatsulok ang hugis ng kanilang mga anting-anting dahil ito’y sumisimbolo sa Diyos Ama, Anak at Espiritu Santo at sinasabing ito ang pinamalakas na hugis sa daigdig. Itinuturo rin ng kanilang samahan sa ibang tao na ang ilan sa ating mga bayani noong panahon ng pananakop ng mga Espanyol at Amerikano kagaya nina Andres Bonifacio, Antonio Luna at Macario Sakay ay dumayo sa Bundok Banahaw upang magkaroon ng mga agimat na panlaban sa kapahamakan. Sa kasalukuyan, aktibo ang ilan sa mga miyembro nito sa mga gawaing Katoliko kagaya ng kanilang pagsama sa sagradong prusisyon ng Mahal na Poong Nazareno sa Quiapo tuwing ika-9 ng Enero. Nagbibigay rin sila ng ilang mga tulong sa mga simbahang Katoliko na may kaugnayan ang patron sa tatlong Persona o Trinidad kagaya ng simbahan ng Santisima Trinidad sa Malolos, Bulacan. “Samahang Rizalista” Kaligiran ng samahan Isang samahang kumikilala sa isa sa pinakamagiting na bayani ng Pilipinas na si Dr. Jose Rizal bilang isang sagradong nilalang. Ayon sa mga nauna nang nagsipag-aral sa relihyong ito, pinaniniwalaan ng mga kasapi nito ang pagkakawangis ng naging buhay ni Rizal sa naging buhay ni Kristo. Kung babalikan ang kasaysayan, parehas silang naging mga manggagamot, parehas na naging banta sa mga mananakop sa kanilang lugar na pinagmulan at parehas na nag- alay ng buhay para sa kanilang mga kababayan. Ang kanilang samahan ay kalat hindi lamang sa Bundok Banahaw ngunit pati na rin sa kapatagan ng Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal at Cavite. Pinaniniwalaan ng kultong ito na si Rizal ay isa sa bumubuo sa tatlong Persona sa halip na ang espiritu santo ang isa sa mga bahagi nito. Kalikasan ng pananampalataya
  10. 10. Sinasabi ng mga miyembro nito na hindi tunay na bahagi si Jose ng pamilyang Rizal ng Calamba, Laguna. Ayon sa kanila, hindi sina Teodora Alonso at Francisco Mercado ang kanyang mga magulang, bagkus si Rizal ay ang bunsong kapatid ng tatlong magkakapatid na Mariang sina Maria Makiling, Maria Sinukuan at Maria Banahaw. Ibinigay lamag marahil ng tatlong Mariang ito ang noo’y sanggol pang si Jose sa pamilyang Rizal ng Laguna. Sa aspetong espiritwal, pitong beses kung magdasal ang mga kasapi nito sapagkat numerong pito ang sinasabing perpektong numero para kay Rizal. “Amang Dr. Jose Rizal” ang tawag nila sa bayani na siyang kinikilala at sinasamba nila. Tila isang puon si Rizal kung ituring ng mga kasapi nito sa kanilang mga tahanan sapagkat hinihikayat na lahat ng kaspai nito’y maglagay ng isang larawan ni Rizal sa kanilang mga tahanan. Nagdaraos din sila ng mga misa na kaugnay pa rin ng misa ng Romano Katoliko ngunit mayroon silang isang kilalang dasal-awitin na halos lagi nilang inaawit: “Ang Ama ay purihin, ang anak ay luwalhatiin, Espiritu santo’y sumaamin.” Sila’y sumasamba sa isang kapilyang kulay puti na may malaking tarangkahan. Sa altar ng kanilang pook-dalanginan ay naroroon ang imahe ng Ama at Anak na kinokoronahan si Rizal bilang pagpupugay sa bayani. Sa araw ng pagsamba, nakaapak ang lahat ng miyembro sa loob ng kapilya at lahat ng mga ito’y nakasuot ng puting pantaas at pambaba, mapababae man o lalaki. Ang mga kababaihan namang may katungkulan sa kanilang kulto ay nakasuot ng sayang nakabase ang kulay sa tatlong kulay na makikita sa bandila ng Pilipinas. Kagaya ng ibang mga relihyosong pangkat sa Bundok Banahaw, naniniwala rin sa kapangyarihan ng mga anting-anting na hugis triyanggulo. Karaniwang triyanggulo ang kanilang mga suot na anting-anting dahil ito raw ang perpektong hugis para kay Rizal. Mga kasapi Sinasabing sa kasalukuya’y may 7,000 kasapi ang samahan na nakakalat sa buong Pilipinas. Tinatanggap ng samahan miski mga kumberti na lalaki o babae. Ang mga taong ito’y aktibong lumalahok sa mga mahahalagang pagdiriwang sa buhay ni Rizal kagaya ng mga selebrasyon sa kanyang kaarawan tuwing ika-19 ng Hunyo sa Laguna at sa tuwing gugunitain ang kanyang kamatayan tuwing ika-30 ng Disyembre sa Luneta. Bilang pagdiriwang sa araw ng
  11. 11. kamatayan ng bayani, may isang lalaking sasaniban daw si Rizal at magsasalita ng mga dasal, aral at babala sa mga miyembro ng samahan. Konklusyon Ang mga Pilipino’y may likas na damdaming maka-Diyos na siyang sumasalamin sa ating mahigpit na pananampalataya buhat pa man noong panahong hindi pa nakararating ang kolonisasyon sa buong kapuluan. Nagresulta ang pagbinyag sa mga Pilipino bilang mga Kristiyano sa pagsulpot ng mga kulto sa mga liblib na pook ng bansa dahil sa hindi mapigilang lakas ng katutubong paniniwala kung saan inihalo nila sa mga turo ng Kristiyanismong dala ng mga dayuhan. Hanggang sa kasalukuyan, patuloy pa rin ang pananampalataya ng mga nabanggit na mga kulto sa kanilang mga relihyon na silang nagpapakita ng debosyong Pilipino sa usapin ng paniniwala sa Diyos. _____________________________________ Sanggunian Benjamin, M. (2017). What is a Cult? Retrieved from https://aeon.co/essays/theres-no-sharp-distinction-between-cult-and-regular-religion Ileto, R.C. (1979). Pasyon and Revolution: Popular Movements in the Philippines, 1840-1910. Ateneo de Manila University Press. Quezon City. Molave, A.T. (2014). Philippine History: A Quest for Freedom, Identity, and Progress. Sibs Publishing House, Inc., Quezon City. Saquilayan, V.Y. (2011). Introduction to Sociology & Anthropology with Family Planning. Mutya Publishing House, Inc., Malabon City. Panayam kay John Emil C. Cruz, miyembro ng Samahan ng Tatlong Persona Solo Dios

×