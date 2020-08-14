Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOMOGENEOUS HETEROGENEOUSELEMENTS COMPOUNDS Solution Suspension Colloids CLASSIFIED INTO:
Two-phase mixture, solid is dispersed or spread in solid, liquid and gas. A heterogeneous mixture, components can be dis...
Dispersed materials when mixed with dispersion medium makes the suspension turbid. When left alone the dispersed materia...
Example: cake (mixture of flour, sugar and other ingredients), dirt and soil, rice and corn. Example: sand and water, sawd...
Example: soot and dust suspended in the air Example: water and oil SOOT POLLUTION WATER AND OIL
like baking. such as minute maid (with pulp and bits). (such as water and sand) in the process of purifying water. – liqui...
 Homogeneous mixture that sometimes appears as heterogeneous mixture.  A mixture of: 1. Dispersed phase – solute in the ...
– dispersed phase and dispersed medium are both solid. Example: gemstones, pearls, and colored glasses – result from dispe...
– solids are dispersed in liquid medium. Example: paint, milk of magnesia, and muddy water – formed when both the disperse...
– colloids of gas. There are solid and liquid aerosols. Example: 1. smoke (fine solid particles dispersed in gas); 2. fog ...
– making of dough into bread. – gelatin, jelly and whipped cream. – hair spray – pen ink – paints, dyestuff, paper and lub...
