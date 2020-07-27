Lesson 3 mod 4 nehawu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 2 Screening Physical Distancing Hand-washing & Hygiene Monitor Symptoms Lesson 3: Personal Safety
1 4 COVID-19 Symptoms to be Monitored
1 5 Social Distancing
1 6 Physical Distancing • Have meetings by phone or online instead of in person. If not possible, meetings to be held in a...
1 7 • Establish hand sanitiser stations at entry and exit points • Ensure that facilities are well stocked with soap and p...
1 8 • Clean frequently touched areas and surfaces several times a day with a detergent or disinfectant solution • Instruct...
1 9 Do’s and Don'ts When Wearing a Mask
1 10 PPE - HOW
1 11 PPE - HOW
1 12 HOW TO REMOVE PPE – Example 1
1 13 HOW TO REMOVE PPE – Example 1
1 14 HOW TO REMOVE PPE – Example 2
  1. 1. 1 1 Personal Safety Employees should be screened for COVID-19 related symptoms and report such symptoms to the line manager / supervisor immediately. • Employees to complete a self- declaration upon returning to work each day Employees must be screened when they arrive at work - temperatures should be taken and it should be equal to or below 37.5°C. o Temperature measurements should not be used in isolation as the employee may be asymptomatic or on medication • Direct all workers to report to their line/ COVID-19 manager if: • they are experiencing any symptoms • they have been, or have potentially been, exposed to a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or is suspected to have COVID- 19 (even if the person who is suspected to have COVID-19 has not yet been tested), or • they have undertaken, or are planning to undertake, any long-distance travel • Should an employee present a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or fever/chills, he/she must be isolated from all employees and sent for medical evaluation and if so, determined by the medical professional, sent for COVID-19 testing.
  2. 2. 1 2 Screening Physical Distancing Hand-washing & Hygiene Monitor Symptoms Lesson 3: Personal Safety
  3. 3. 1 3 Personal Safety Employees should be screened for COVID-19 related symptoms and report such symptoms to the line manager / supervisor / COVID-19 Manager immediately. • Encourage workers to report if they observe another worker is displaying any symptoms. • Stop workers working if they are displaying symptoms. • Stop workers who have contracted COVID-19 from returning to the workplace until they provide documentation from their medical professional, declaring them fit for work.
  4. 4. 1 4 COVID-19 Symptoms to be Monitored
  5. 5. 1 5 Social Distancing
  6. 6. 1 6 Physical Distancing • Have meetings by phone or online instead of in person. If not possible, meetings to be held in a large space and keep meetings short and keep attendance to a minimum. • Provide social distancing markers on the floor in areas where workers perform tasks • Nominate a person on the work floor to be responsible for keeping everyone at the required 1.5m distance apart • Enable employees who can work from home to do so. • Display posters around the workplace on keeping at least 1.5 metres distance between all employees • Adjust work stations, desks and tables in work areas, to enable employees to comply with physical distancing • If possible, establish staggered shift arrangements so less staff are in the workplace at any given time
  7. 7. 1 7 • Establish hand sanitiser stations at entry and exit points • Ensure that facilities are well stocked with soap and paper towels • Limit the spread of germs, by encouraging not to touch your their face, by sneezing into their elbow, and staying home if feeling sick • Instruct your workers to limit contact with others – no shaking of hands or touching objects unless necessary. • Ensure any areas frequented by workers or others (e.g. visitors to your premises) are cleaned at least daily with detergent or disinfectant Hand Washing & Hygiene
  8. 8. 1 8 • Clean frequently touched areas and surfaces several times a day with a detergent or disinfectant solution • Instruct employees to clean personal property that they bring to work, such as mobile phones, with disinfectant wipes • Ensure that posters are displayed with instructions on how to hand wash/hand rub • Ensure that the sharing of objects, tools and phones etc. are not permitted without sanitizing of objects and hands before and after use Hand Washing & Hygiene
  9. 9. 1 9 Do’s and Don'ts When Wearing a Mask
  10. 10. 1 10 PPE - HOW
  11. 11. 1 11 PPE - HOW
  12. 12. 1 12 HOW TO REMOVE PPE – Example 1
  13. 13. 1 13 HOW TO REMOVE PPE – Example 1
  14. 14. 1 14 HOW TO REMOVE PPE – Example 2

