Hydroponic

1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ชื่อโค...
2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ ผู้จัดทา นางสาววัชรินทร์ เอื้องแซะ เลขที่ 2 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข...
3 รวมๆ ว่า soilless culture แทนคาว่า hydroponics ก็ได้ ไฮโดรโปนิกส์ มีประโยชน์หลักๆ 2 ประการ ด้วยกัน ประการแรกคือช่วยให้มี...
4 ฟอสฟอรัส โพแทสเซี่ยม แมกนีเซียม กามะถัน แคลเซียม และเหล็ก ภายหลังมีการพัฒนาสูตรธาตุ อาหารพืชเรื่อยมา จนถึงปี ค.ศ. 1920-1...
5 น้าน้อยมากเพราะมีการใช้ภาชนะ หรือระบบวนน้าแบบปิด เพื่อหมุนเวียนน้า เมื่อเทียบกับการเกษตร แบบเดิมแล้ว นับว่าใช้น้าเพียงส่...
6 ตกเป็นจาเลยเพราะว่า Hydroponics มักปลูกในโรงเรือน และมักมีการพลางแสงเพื่อให้ผักพยายาม ขยายขนาดของใบให้มีพื้นที่รับแสงให้...
7 วิธีดาเนินงาน แนวทางการดาเนินงาน ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________...
8 ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการทาโครงงาน) _____________________________________________...
