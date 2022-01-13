Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10
Design
Jan. 13, 2022
32 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Don’t just design, solve a problem

Download to read offline

Design
Jan. 13, 2022
32 views

樂 Do you know 66% of the clients are not satisfied with the branding agency they are not working with?

If you are always putting efforts to exceed clients’ expectations and deliver them much more value than they asked for and still end up leaving them dissatisfied then try this next time


5️⃣ Tips to Exceed Expectations on Your Development and Design Projects

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Little Black Book of Style Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free
The Essence of Style: How the French Invented High Fashion, Fine Food, Chic Cafes, Style, Sophistication, and Glamour Joan DeJean
(4.5/5)
Free
Diane: A Signature Life Diane von Furstenberg
(4/5)
Free
The Towering World of Jimmy Choo: A Glamorous Story of Power, Profits, and the Pursuit of the Perfect Shoe Lauren Goldstein Crowe
(4/5)
Free
Women From the Ankle Down: The Story of Shoes and How They Define Us Rachelle Bergstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Lessons from Madame Chic: 20 Stylish Secrets I Learned While Living in Paris Jennifer L. Scott
(4/5)
Free
Gunn's Golden Rules: Life's Little Lessons for Making It Work Tim Gunn
(4/5)
Free
The Style Strategy: A Less-Is-More Approach to Staying Chic and Shopping Smart Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free
Empress of Fashion: A Life of Diana Vreeland Amanda Mackenzie Stuart
(3.5/5)
Free
Dreaming of Dior: Every Dress Tells a Story Charlotte Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
My Mother's Wedding Dress: The Life and Afterlife of Clothes Justine Picardie
(3.5/5)
Free
The One Hundred: A Guide to the Pieces Every Stylish Woman Must Own Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free
The Style Checklist: The Ultimate Wardrobe Essentials for You Lloyd Boston
(3.5/5)
Free
Effortless Style June Ambrose
(3.5/5)
Free
Before You Put That On: 365 Daily Style Tips for Her Lloyd Boston
(3.5/5)
Free
Diane von Furstenberg: A Life Unwrapped Gioia Diliberto
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Design Thinking For Dummies: A Wiley Brand Christian Muller-Roterberg
(4/5)
Free
Creating Things That Matter: The Art and Science of Innovations That Last David Edwards
(4.5/5)
Free
Two-Dimensional Man Paul Sahre
(0/5)
Free
Brilliance and Fire: A Biography of Diamonds Rachelle Bergstein
(0/5)
Free
House of Versace: The Untold Story of Genius, Murder, and Survival Deborah Ball
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Space: Clearing and Enhancing the Energy of Your Home Denise Linn
(5/5)
Free
Love the Home You Have: Simple Ways to…Embrace Your Style *Get Organized *Delight in Where You Are Melissa Michaels
(4/5)
Free
Mademoiselle: Coco Chanel and the Pulse of History Rhonda Garelick
(5/5)
Free
Move Your Stuff, Change Your Life: How to Use Feng Shui to Get Love, Money, Respect, and Happiness Karen Rauch Carter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History Kassia St Clair
(4.5/5)
Free
Enchanted Objects: Design, Human Desire, and the Internet of Things David Rose
(0/5)
Free
The Steal Like an Artist Audio Trilogy: How to Be Creative, Show Your Work, and Keep Going Austin Kleon
(5/5)
Free
Stoned: Jewelry, Obsession, and How Desire Shapes the World Aja Raden
(4.5/5)
Free
Shikake: The Japanese Art of Shaping Behavior Through Design Naohiro Matsumura
(3/5)
Free
Cozy Minimalist Home: More Style, Less Stuff Myquillyn Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
The Product-Led Organization: Drive Growth by Putting Product at the Center of Your Customer Experience Todd Olson
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Don’t just design, solve a problem

  1. 1. Don’t just design, solve a problem! Kay patel 1 / 1 0
  2. 2. 66% of clients fail to remember when was the last time a design agency exceeded their expectations. Kay patel 2/10
  3. 3. 5 Tips to Exceed Expectations on Your Development and Design Projects Kay patel 3/10
  4. 4. Ask as many questions you can. Your clients may not always know what you need to complete a design project successfully. They can miss out on important details. But as a designer, it’s your job to ask them relevant questions. Kay patel 4 / 1 0
  5. 5. identify the problem and solve it Don’t try to jump to the solution before they even understand the problem. If you find solutions to various problems you will not only solve the problem but automatically exceed clients' expectations. Kay patel 5/10
  6. 6. beat the deadlines Deadlines matter, they really do! If you’ve committed to complete a design project within a certain time, make sure that it’s done within that very date. Missing deadlines simply affect your brand image and mess up your relationship with the clients. Kay patel 6 / 1 0
  7. 7. Don’t take a lot of time to reply A smart way to impress your clients is by keeping them at the top of your priority list. That means staying open to prompt communication and replying to their emails, texts, voice mails at the earliest Kay patel 7/10
  8. 8. Stay simplistic and enjoy the journey Focus on the simple aspects of the designing process. Don’t try to focus on everything in one go. Instead, think of the aspects that really matter for your business and create a design that focuses on these very aspects. Get clarity over what the client really wants and align the designing process accordingly. Kay patel 8/10
  9. 9. focus on feedbacks Try to get an over the shoulder view of what your client sees and thinks while giving feedback Tools like W3Dart makes the exchange of ideas and information between clients, designers and project managers an absolute delight. Kay patel 9/10
  10. 10. FOund this Interesting? Read the full article on w3dart.com/blog Kay patel 10/10 Kay Patel Follow me :

樂 Do you know 66% of the clients are not satisfied with the branding agency they are not working with? If you are always putting efforts to exceed clients’ expectations and deliver them much more value than they asked for and still end up leaving them dissatisfied then try this next time 5️⃣ Tips to Exceed Expectations on Your Development and Design Projects

Views

Total views

32

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×