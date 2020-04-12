Successfully reported this slideshow.
An overview of Artificial Intelligence (Part 1) Presented by :- Mr. Vijay R. Joshi
Content  Introduction  History of AI  Meaning of AI  Goals of AI  What Contributes to AI  Programming Without and Wi...
INTRODUCTION Artificial Intelligence is an approach to make a computer, a robot, or a product to think how smart human thi...
HISTORY OF AI
According to the father of Artificial Intelligence John McCarthy, it is “The science and engineering of making intelligent...
GOALS OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLLIGENCE • The systems which exhibit intelligent behavior, learn, demonstrate, explain, and advic...
WHAT CONTRIBUTES TO AI Artificial Intelligence Computer Science Psychology Neuron Science Biology Maths Sociology philosop...
Programm ing With and Without AI • A computer program with AI can answer the generic questions it is meant to solve. • AI ...
AI techniques elevate the speed of execution of the complex program it is equipped with. AI Technique is a manner to organ...
Application of Artificial Intelligence Gaming Speech Recognition Natural Language Processing Vision Systems Expert Systems...
REFERENCE :- 1. TWITTER 2. TUTORIALS POINT
Thank You
An Overview of Artificial intelligence (Part 1)

This PPT is part 1 which gives a short overview about Artificial Intelligence, its Application , what contributes to AI , techniques of AI, History of AI etc.

