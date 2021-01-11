Memahami syirik dalam islam

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Definisi Syirik • Syirik dari segi bahasa artinya mempersekutukan. • Secara istilah adalah perbuatan yang mempersekutukan ...
Macam-macam Syirik Pembagian syirik ada berbagai macam tergantung dikelompokkan pada kelompok yang mana: 1. Syirik yang Te...
Syirik Menurut Kadarnya Syirik Besar Syirik Kecil
Syirik Besar • memalingkan ibadah kepada selain Allah, atau memalingkan perkara- perkara yang merupakan kekhususan Allah, ...
Syirik Asghar (Syirik Kecil) • Syirik Ashghar (kecil) Syirik asghar termasuk perbuatan dosa besar, akan tetapi masih ada p...
Contoh-contoh perbuatan syirik • Bersumpah dengan nama selain Allah • Memakai azimat • Memakai Mantera • Sihir • Mempercay...
Tiga sebab fundamental munculnya perilaku syirik Ada tiga sebab fundamental munculnya perilaku syirik, yaitu : • al-jahlu ...
Hikmah Menghindari Perbuatan Syirik  Mengangkat manusia ke derajat paling tinggi dan mulia.  Mengalirkan rasa kesederhan...
 Tidak mudah putus asa dengan keadaan yang dihadapi.  Menumbuhkan keberanian dalam diri manusia.  Membuat manusia menja...
DAMPAK PERBUATAN SYIRIK  Akan mudah diganggu syetan, dan cendrung berbuat kurafat. “Sesungguhnya syaitan itu membisikkan ...
Di antara kerusakan dan bahaya akibat perbuatan syirik adalah: a. Syirik merendahkan eksistensi kemanusiaan b.Syirik adala...
Kesimpulan • Syirik yaitu kepercayaan terhadap suatu benda yang mempunyai kekuatan tertentu atau juga mempercayai hal- hal...
• Sikap syirik dapat merusak, bahkan dapat menggugurkan aqidah Islam. Oleh karena itu, kita harus berhati-hati jangan samp...
  1. 1. Definisi Syirik • Syirik dari segi bahasa artinya mempersekutukan. • Secara istilah adalah perbuatan yang mempersekutukan Allah dengan sesuatu yang lain. • Orang yang melakukan syirik disebut musyrik. • Seorang musyrik melakukan suatu perbuatan menuhankan sesuatu selain Allah dengan menyembahnya, meminta pertolongan kepadanya, menaatinya, atau melakukan perbuatan lain.
  2. 2. Macam-macam Syirik Pembagian syirik ada berbagai macam tergantung dikelompokkan pada kelompok yang mana: 1. Syirik yang Terkait dengan Kekhususan Allah Ta’ala a. Syirik di dalam Rububiyyah b. Syirik di dalam Uluhiyyah c. Syirik di dalam Asma’ wa Sifat
  3. 3. Syirik Menurut Kadarnya Syirik Besar Syirik Kecil
  4. 4. Syirik Besar • memalingkan ibadah kepada selain Allah, atau memalingkan perkara- perkara yang merupakan kekhususan Allah, dan syirik besar termasuk salah satu pembatal keislaman. • Syirik akbar merupakan syirik yang tidak akan mendapat ampunan Allah. • Syirik akbar dibagi menjadi dua, yang pertama yaitu : • Syirik Zahirun Jali (tampak nyata) • Syirik akbar Bathinun Khafi (tersembunyi)
  5. 5. Syirik Asghar (Syirik Kecil) • Syirik Ashghar (kecil) Syirik asghar termasuk perbuatan dosa besar, akan tetapi masih ada peluang diampuni Allah jika pelakunya segera bertobat. Seorang pelaku syirik asghar dikhawatirkan akan meninggal dunia dalam keadaan kufur jika ia tidak segera bertaubat. • Hal ini tidak mengeluarkan pelakunya dari agama islam, akan tetapi pelakunya wajib untuk bertaubat. Bukan hanya riya’ saja yang termasuk syirik Ashgar. Riya’ termasuk Syirik Ashghar namun tidak semua Syirik Ashghar hanya berupa riya’.
  6. 6. Contoh-contoh perbuatan syirik • Bersumpah dengan nama selain Allah • Memakai azimat • Memakai Mantera • Sihir • Mempercayai ramalan • Bernazar kepada selain Allah • Percaya kepada dukun
  7. 7. Tiga sebab fundamental munculnya perilaku syirik Ada tiga sebab fundamental munculnya perilaku syirik, yaitu : • al-jahlu (kebodohan) • dhai’ful iiman (lemahnya iman) • taqliid (ikut-ikutan secara membabi-buta).
  8. 8. Hikmah Menghindari Perbuatan Syirik  Mengangkat manusia ke derajat paling tinggi dan mulia.  Mengalirkan rasa kesederhanaan dan kesahajaan.  Memunculkan kepercayaan yang teguh dalam segala hal  Tidak mempunyai hubungan khusus dengan siapa pun atau apa pun yang menyebabkan rusaknya iman.
  9. 9.  Tidak mudah putus asa dengan keadaan yang dihadapi.  Menumbuhkan keberanian dalam diri manusia.  Membuat manusia menjadi suci dan benar.  Mengembangkan sikap cinta damai dan keadilan.  menghalau rasa cemburu, dengki, dan iri hati.  Menjadi taat dan patuh kepada hukum-hukum Allah.
  10. 10. DAMPAK PERBUATAN SYIRIK  Akan mudah diganggu syetan, dan cendrung berbuat kurafat. “Sesungguhnya syaitan itu membisikkan kepada kawan-kawannya agar mereka membantah kamu; dan jika kamu menuruti mereka, sesungguhnya kamu tentulah menjadi orang-orang yang musyrik.”(QS. Al-An’aam/6:121)  Akan selalu takut, was-was, dan cenderung memecah belah umat karena terlalu mengagungkan kelompoknya.  Amalannya di tolak.  Dihapus seluruh amal-amal yg lalu.  Orang Musyrik/Zalim akan mengalami tekanan sakratul maut.
  11. 11. Di antara kerusakan dan bahaya akibat perbuatan syirik adalah: a. Syirik merendahkan eksistensi kemanusiaan b.Syirik adalah sarang khurofat dan kebatilan c. Syirik adalah kedholiman yang paling besar. d.Syirik sumber dari segala ketakutan dan kecemasan e. Syirik membuat orang malas melakukan pekerjaan yang bermanfaat f. Syirik menyebabkan pelakunya kekal dalam Neraka g.Syirik memecah belah umat
  12. 12. Kesimpulan • Syirik yaitu kepercayaan terhadap suatu benda yang mempunyai kekuatan tertentu atau juga mempercayai hal- hal selain Allah Swt. • Orang yang mempercayai hal tersebut dinamakan Musyrik. • Pengertian Musyrik menurut istilah yaitu orang yang menyembah dan mengakui adanya Tuhan selain Allah atau menyamakan sesuatu dengan Allah, baik Zat, Sifat, ataupun perbuatan-Nya.
  13. 13. • Sikap syirik dapat merusak, bahkan dapat menggugurkan aqidah Islam. Oleh karena itu, kita harus berhati-hati jangan sampai gerak hati, ucapan, dan perbuatan kita terbawa kedalam kemusyrikan. Sebab ada syirik kecil dan syirik besar. Syirik kecil dapat berubah menjadi syirik besar.

