SYIRIK DAN BAHAYA BAGI MANUSIA SYIRIK MODERN
PENGERTIAN SYIRIK  Syirik dari segi bahasa artinya mempersekutukan, secara istilah adalah perbuatan yang mempersekutukan Allah dengan sesuatu yang lain.
SYIRIK MODERN  syirik modern yaitu Syirik yang tanpa terasa dan disadari banyak dilakukan kaum muslimin. Tidak hanya terbatas di kalangan awam bahkan juga di kalangan intelek.
Panen melimpah, karena keprofesionalannya mengolah tanah pertanian. Jabatan yang diperoleh karena kepintaran, kedekatan at...
BAHAYA SYIRIK BAGI MANUSIA 1.Menghancurkan seluruh amal. 2. Jika meninggal dalam keadaan syirik, maka tidak akan diampuni ...
CARA MENANGGULANGI SYIRIK Dengan Memperdalam keimanan kita kepada Allah dan Rasulnya serta Ajaran Agama Allah yaitu Islam....
Sesungguhnya barang siapa menyekutukan Allah, maka pasti Allah mengharamkan jannah baginya dan tempatnya adalah neraka, da...
materi mengenai syirik

  1. 1. SYIRIK DAN BAHAYA BAGI MANUSIA SYIRIK MODERN
  2. 2. PENGERTIAN SYIRIK  Syirik dari segi bahasa artinya mempersekutukan, secara istilah adalah perbuatan yang mempersekutukan Allah dengan sesuatu yang lain.  Sedangkan orang yang melakukan syirik disebut musyrik.
  3. 3. SYIRIK MODERN  syirik modern yaitu Syirik yang tanpa terasa dan disadari banyak dilakukan kaum muslimin. Tidak hanya terbatas di kalangan awam bahkan juga di kalangan intelek. Tidak hanya di kalangan yang berpendidikan rendah bahkan juga yang mengecap perguruan tinggi. CONTOHNYA ???
  4. 4. Panen melimpah, karena keprofesionalannya mengolah tanah pertanian. Jabatan yang diperoleh karena kepintaran, kedekatan atau kepiawaiannya memanfaatkan bantuan orang lain menganggap yang menyembuhkan penyakit adalah dokter, tabib atau obat yang diminum Tubuh tetap sehat dan bugar karena pola makan yang seimbang atau olah raga yang teratur Anak-anaknya pintar karena gizi yang diberikan memenuhi standar gizi yang ditentukan
  5. 5. BAHAYA SYIRIK BAGI MANUSIA 1.Menghancurkan seluruh amal. 2. Jika meninggal dalam keadaan syirik, maka tidak akan diampuni oleh Allah. 3.Pelakunya diharamkan masuk surga. 4.Kekal di dalam neraka. 5.Syirik adalah dosa paling besar. 6.Perkara pertama yang diharamkan oleh Allah 7.Sulit menerima kebenaran 8.Hanya akan memperoleh kesenangan sementara. 9.Amalan dan harta yang yang dinafkahkan sia-sia.
  6. 6. CARA MENANGGULANGI SYIRIK Dengan Memperdalam keimanan kita kepada Allah dan Rasulnya serta Ajaran Agama Allah yaitu Islam. Terbiasa dengan kerja keras & Berdoa pada Allah dalam setiap Pekerjaan yang kita lakukan dan mengharapkan hasil yang terbaik hanya kepada Allah. Meyakini bahwa tidak ada kekuatan dan kekuasaan yang lebih besar dibandingkan dengan kekuasaan dan kekuatan Allah. Banyak Mengingat ALLAH SWT. Dengan Banyak Mengingat ALLAH SWT(Berzikir) Berarti Kita Berusaha Menjauhi Atau Menghindari Perbuatan Syirik Ikhlas dalam Melakukan amal Kebaikan Ikhlas dalam Melakukan amal Kebaikan. Segala perbuatan ibadah yang disertai dengan Ria termasuk syirik. Agar terhindar dari perbuatan ini maka setiap melakukan amal baik hendaklah dilakukan dengan penuh keikhlasan
  7. 7. Sesungguhnya barang siapa menyekutukan Allah, maka pasti Allah mengharamkan jannah baginya dan tempatnya adalah neraka, dan tidak ada bagi orang-orang zhalim itu seorang penolong pun". (QS. Al-Maidah: 72).

