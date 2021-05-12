Successfully reported this slideshow.
Google Analytics Course For Beginners
Introduction: What Is Google Analytics? Google Analytics is a one premiere platform through which you can check the perfor...
This is how Google Analytics provides you a complete picture of how well your website is performing and what areas of it n...
What Is Google Analytics
  1. 1. Google Analytics Course For Beginners
  2. 2. Introduction: What Is Google Analytics? Google Analytics is a one premiere platform through which you can check the performance of your website or application. Just like Google Tag Manager and Google Console, Analytics is also a tool introduced by Google so that you can make the best out of your websites and applications.
  3. 3. This is how Google Analytics provides you a complete picture of how well your website is performing and what areas of it need some fixing. It displays the entire data which can then be collected and analyzed to gain critical insights of your website.

