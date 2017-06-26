Pacific Regional Dialogue on Financial Management of Climate Risk (26-28 June 2017, Apia) ‘Priorities for climate chan...
“A Perfect Moral Storm: Climate Change” Stephen M Gardnier “ The peculiar features of the climate change problems pose su...
Pacific SIDS Priorities (‘Nadi Outcome Document’ 2013) • Climate change • Health, especially non-communicable diseases • ...
Pacific SIDS Priorities During SDGs Negotiations (OWG) • Climate change • Oceans and Fisheries • Sustainable Energy • Foo...
High Level Objectives of the Framework for Pacific Regionalism • Sustainable development that combines economic social, a...
A Synthesis of Pacific Regional Priorities and the draft Pacific SDGs roadmap Thematic: (1) Climate Change and Disaster R...
Climate Change – Causes, Effects and Responses • OCEANS and Fisheries – Carbon Emissions and Marine Pollution àAcidific...
Financing for Climate Change Resilience and Adaptation through Pacific SDGs Roadmap • SDG 13 – 13.1 resilience and adapt...
4th High-level Dialogue on Financing for Development in Asia and the Pacific (28-29 April 2017, Bangkok) • 50% global da...
Financing for Climate Change Resilience and Adaptation in the Asia-Pacific • High Level Dialogue on Regional Economic Coo...
'Priorities for climate change related financial needs in the Pacific and Financing for Development in Asia-Pacific'

Published on

Presented by Iosefa Maiava, UNESCAP Pacific at the Pacific Regional Dialogue on Financial Management of Climate Risk
(26-28 June 2017, Apia)

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
'Priorities for climate change related financial needs in the Pacific and Financing for Development in Asia-Pacific'

  1. 1. Pacific Regional Dialogue on Financial Management of Climate Risk (26-28 June 2017, Apia) ‘Priorities for climate change related financial needs in the Pacific and Financing for Development in Asia-Pacific’ Iosefa Maiava (UNESCAP Pacific Office)
  2. 2. “A Perfect Moral Storm: Climate Change” Stephen M Gardnier “ The peculiar features of the climate change problems pose substantial obstacle to our ability to make the hard choices necessary to address it. Climate change involves the convergence of a set of global, intergenerational and theoretical problems. This convergence justifies calling it a ‘perfect moral storm’. One consequence of this storm is that, even if the other difficult ethical questions surrounding climate change could be answered, we might still find it difficult to act. For the storm makes us extremely vulnerable to moral corruption”
  3. 3. Pacific SIDS Priorities (‘Nadi Outcome Document’ 2013) • Climate change • Health, especially non-communicable diseases • Social development • Governance • Infrastructure • Sustainable energy • Oceans • Sustainable resource management and protection • Inclusive and sustainable economic management • Means of implementation and partnerships.
  4. 4. Pacific SIDS Priorities During SDGs Negotiations (OWG) • Climate change • Oceans and Fisheries • Sustainable Energy • Food Security and Water and Sanitation within context of healthy oceans and climate change • Peace justice and strong institutions • Means of implementation and partnerships. • Attention to Poverty particular emphasis on gender, social protection with focus on most vulnerable and marginalized, and NCDs
  5. 5. High Level Objectives of the Framework for Pacific Regionalism • Sustainable development that combines economic social, and cultural development in ways that improve livelihoods and well-being and use the environment sustainably; • Economic growth that is inclusive and equitable; • Strengthened governance, legal, financial, and administrative systems; and • Security that ensures stable and safe human, environmental and political conditions for all.
  6. 6. A Synthesis of Pacific Regional Priorities and the draft Pacific SDGs roadmap Thematic: (1) Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction; (2) Oceans and Fisheries; (3) Infrastructure for Affordable and Clean Energy, and Connectivity (ICT); (4) Health, especially Non-communicable Diseases; and (5) Empowering Women and Girls, and People with Disabilities Means of Implementation: (1) Building National Ownership; (2) Targeting Regional Support; (3) Data and Statistics; (4) Financing for Development; (5) Effective Partnerships
  7. 7. Climate Change – Causes, Effects and Responses • OCEANS and Fisheries – Carbon Emissions and Marine Pollution àAcidification and Degradation • ß Renewable Energy à Low carbon and low polluting (of environment and humans) infrastructure, and (subsidized) resource development and transactions above (land) and below water • àReduce NCDs and improve water and sanitation àGreater human resilience (adaptive) and mitigation capacity • Gender Equality and Disability (Social) Inclusion àGreater social cohesion à Greater societal resilience (adaptive) and mitigation capacity • ß Greater policy coherence and political will; focused regional partnerships (ICT, Transport, Goods and ‘services’ Trade) and support including Statistics and FfD
  8. 8. Financing for Climate Change Resilience and Adaptation through Pacific SDGs Roadmap • SDG 13 – 13.1 resilience and adaptive capacity and 13.a.1 (global) and 13.b.1 (disaggregate special assistance); • SDG 14 – 14.1.1 contamination and pollution (plastics) and 14.3.1 marine acidity; • SDG 7 – 7.2.1 share of energy and 7.a.1 financial flows and 7.b.1 investment • SDG 3 – 3.4.1 NCD mortality and SDG 5 gender equality and SDG 4.7 mainstreaming resilience through education
  9. 9. 4th High-level Dialogue on Financing for Development in Asia and the Pacific (28-29 April 2017, Bangkok) • 50% global damage, 60% fatalities and 80% of people affected by natural disasters last decade; • Enhancing role of public finance for sustainable development; • Engaging the Private Sector for Infrastructure Development …measures including innovative financial products…catastrophic insurance schemes and currency /interest rate risk hedging instruments, as well as reform financial regulations • Building resilient and sustainable infrastructure; and • Promoting Financial Inclusion
  10. 10. Financing for Climate Change Resilience and Adaptation in the Asia-Pacific • High Level Dialogue on Regional Economic Cooperation in Asia Pacific 20-21 April – peer learning on insurance and risk pooling and an AP regional knowledge platform…scoping study of good practice as well as lessons learned…for example from the PICs with experience of Pacific Catastrophe Rick Insurance (PICRAFI), the only one of its kind in the Asia Pacific region; • AP Regional Training Seminar: i) what practices work; ii) what resources/support (technical and otherwise); and iii) regional cooperation transferring to high-risk, low-capacity countries

