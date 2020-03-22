1 rational expressions x

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Rational Expressions
Rational Expressions Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2+…+ a1x1+ a0 where the a’s are numbe...
Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2...
Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Polynomials are expressions of the fo...
Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are...
Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are...
Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are...
Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are...
Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are...
Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are...
Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also...
Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also...
Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also...
Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also...
Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also...
Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also...
Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also...
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations Rational Expressions
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions Rational Expressions
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs Ra...
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3....
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3....
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3....
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3....
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3....
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3....
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3....
We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3....
Domain The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as input values for x. Rational Expressions
Domain The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as input values for x. Because the denominato...
Domain The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as input values for x. Because the denominato...
Domain b. Determine the domain of the formula The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as inp...
Domain b. Determine the domain of the formula The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as inp...
Domain b. Determine the domain of the formula The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as inp...
Domain b. Determine the domain of the formula The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as inp...
Evaluation It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. ...
PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q Cancellation Law: Common factor may be cancelled as 1, i.e.
PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancell...
PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancell...
PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancell...
PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancell...
PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancell...
PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancell...
PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions Cancellation Law: Common factor may be cancelled as 1, i.e. PN QN P Q A rational expressi...
Rational Expressions c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2
Rational Expressions c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 Factor then cancel
Rational Expressions c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) Factor then cancel
Rational Expressions c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 Factor then cancel
Rational Expressions c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then ca...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) ...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R c. x2 – 1 x...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example...
Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example...
Example C. 2y –2y a. Rational Expressions
Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1a. Rational Expressions
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1a. b. Rational Expressions
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 a. b. Rational Expressions
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c.
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 =...
Rational Expressions To summarize, a rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancelled. Foll...
Ex. A. Write the following expressions in factored form. List all the distinct factors of the numerator and the denominato...
Ex. B. Reduce the following expressions. If it’s already reduced, state this. Make sure you do not cancel any terms and ma...
30. Rational Expressions 37. x2 – 1 x2 + 2x – 3 36. 38. x – x2 39. x2 – 3x – 4 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 40. 41. x3 – 16x x2 + 4...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1 rational expressions x

48 views

Published on

Rational Expressions

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1 rational expressions x

  1. 1. Rational Expressions
  2. 2. Rational Expressions Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2+…+ a1x1+ a0 where the a’s are numbers.
  3. 3. Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2+…+ a1x1+ a0 where the a’s are numbers.
  4. 4. Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2+…+ a1x1+ a0 where the a’s are numbers.
  5. 5. Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are expressions of the form , where P and Q are polynomials.P Q Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2+…+ a1x1+ a0 where the a’s are numbers.
  6. 6. Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are expressions of the form , where P and Q are polynomials.P Q Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2+…+ a1x1+ a0 where the a’s are numbers. All polynomials are rational expressions by viewing P as . P 1
  7. 7. Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are expressions of the form , where P and Q are polynomials.P Q Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2+…+ a1x1+ a0 where the a’s are numbers. All polynomials are rational expressions by viewing P as . P 1 x – 2 x2 – 2 x + 1 ,
  8. 8. Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are expressions of the form , where P and Q are polynomials.P Q Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2+…+ a1x1+ a0 where the a’s are numbers. All polynomials are rational expressions by viewing P as . P 1 x – 2 x2 – 2 x + 1 , x(x – 2) (x + 1) (2x + 1) are rational expressions.
  9. 9. Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are expressions of the form , where P and Q are polynomials.P Q Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2+…+ a1x1+ a0 where the a’s are numbers. All polynomials are rational expressions by viewing P as . P 1 x – 2 x2 – 2 x + 1 , x(x – 2) (x + 1) (2x + 1) are rational expressions. x – 2  2 x + 1 is not a rational expression because the denominator is not a polynomial.
  10. 10. Rational Expressions For example, 7x12 – 4x5 + 6x2 – 5, πx – 0.762 are polynomials. Rational (fractional) expressions are expressions of the form , where P and Q are polynomials.P Q Polynomials are expressions of the form anxn + an-1xn-1+ an-2xn-2+…+ a1x1+ a0 where the a’s are numbers. All polynomials are rational expressions by viewing P as . P 1 x – 2 x2 – 2 x + 1 , x(x – 2) (x + 1) (2x + 1) are rational expressions. x – 2  2 x + 1 is not a rational expression because the denominator is not a polynomial. Rational expressions are expressions that describe calculation procedures that involve division (of polynomials).
  11. 11. Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also be given in these two forms.
  12. 12. Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also be given in these two forms. The rational expression x2 – 4 x2 + 2x + 1 is in the expanded form.
  13. 13. Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also be given in these two forms. The rational expression x2 – 4 (x + 2)(x – 2) (x + 1)(x + 1) . is in the expanded form. In the factored form, it’s x2 + 2x + 1
  14. 14. Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also be given in these two forms. The rational expression x2 – 4 x2 + 2x + 1 (x + 2)(x – 2) (x + 1)(x + 1) . x – 2 x2 + 1The expression is in both forms. is in the expanded form. In the factored form, it’s Example A. Put the following expressions in the factored form. a. x2 – 3x – 10 x2 – 3x b. x2 – 3x + 10 x2 – 3
  15. 15. Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also be given in these two forms. The rational expression x2 – 4 x2 + 2x + 1 (x + 2)(x – 2) (x + 1)(x + 1) . x – 2 x2 + 1The expression is in both forms. is in the expanded form. Example A. Put the following expressions in the factored form. (x – 5)(x + 2)a. x(x – 3) x2 – 3x – 10 x2 – 3x = b. x2 – 3x + 10 x2 – 3 In the factored form, it’s
  16. 16. Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also be given in these two forms. The rational expression x2 – 4 x2 + 2x + 1 (x + 2)(x – 2) (x + 1)(x + 1) . x – 2 x2 + 1The expression is in both forms. is in the expanded form. Example A. Put the following expressions in the factored form. (x – 5)(x + 2)a. x(x – 3) x2 – 3x – 10 x2 – 3x = b. x2 – 3x + 10 x2 – 3 is in the factored form In the factored form, it’s
  17. 17. Rational Expressions Just as polynomials may be given in the expanded form or factored form, rational expressions may also be given in these two forms. The rational expression x2 – 4 x2 + 2x + 1 (x + 2)(x – 2) (x + 1)(x + 1) . x – 2 x2 + 1The expression is in both forms. is in the expanded form. Example A. Put the following expressions in the factored form. (x – 5)(x + 2)a. x(x – 3) x2 – 3x – 10 x2 – 3x = b. x2 – 3x + 10 x2 – 3 is in the factored form Note that in b. the entire (x2 – 3x + 10) or (x2 – 3) are viewed as a single factors because they can’t be factored further. In the factored form, it’s
  18. 18. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations Rational Expressions
  19. 19. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions Rational Expressions
  20. 20. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs Rational Expressions
  21. 21. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3. determine of the signs of the outputs Rational Expressions
  22. 22. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3. determine of the signs of the outputs Solutions of Equations Rational Expressions
  23. 23. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3. determine of the signs of the outputs Solutions of Equations The solutions of the equation of the form = 0 are the zeroes of the numerator, so they are the solutions of P = 0. Rational Expressions P Q
  24. 24. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3. determine of the signs of the outputs Solutions of Equations Example B. a. Write in the factored form and solve the equation The solutions of the equation of the form = 0 are the zeroes of the numerator, so they are the solutions of P = 0. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 = 0 P Q
  25. 25. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3. determine of the signs of the outputs Solutions of Equations Example B. a. Write in the factored form and solve the equation The solutions of the equation of the form = 0 are the zeroes of the numerator, so they are the solutions of P = 0. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 x3 – 2x2 + 3x x2 + 4x + 3 x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 = 0 Factor, we get P Q =
  26. 26. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3. determine of the signs of the outputs Solutions of Equations Example B. a. Write in the factored form and solve the equation The solutions of the equation of the form = 0 are the zeroes of the numerator, so they are the solutions of P = 0. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 x3 – 2x2 + 3x x2 + 4x + 3 = x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 = 0 Factor, we get P Q
  27. 27. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3. determine of the signs of the outputs Solutions of Equations Example B. a. Write in the factored form and solve the equation The solutions of the equation of the form = 0 are the zeroes of the numerator, so they are the solutions of P = 0. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 x3 – 2x2 + 3x x2 + 4x + 3 = x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 = 0 Factor, we get Hence for x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 = 0, it must be that x(x + 2)(x – 1) = 0 P Q
  28. 28. We use the factored form to 1. solve equations 2. determine the domain of rational expressions 2. evaluate given inputs 3. determine of the signs of the outputs Solutions of Equations Example B. a. Write in the factored form and solve the equation The solutions of the equation of the form = 0 are the zeroes of the numerator, so they are the solutions of P = 0. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 x3 – 2x2 + 3x x2 + 4x + 3 = x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 = 0 Factor, we get Hence for x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 = 0, it must be that x(x + 2)(x – 1) = 0 or that x = 0, –2, 1. P Q
  29. 29. Domain The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as input values for x. Rational Expressions
  30. 30. Domain The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as input values for x. Because the denominator of a fraction can’t be 0, therefore for the rational formulas the zeroes of the denominator Q can’t be used as inputs. Rational Expressions P Q
  31. 31. Domain The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as input values for x. Because the denominator of a fraction can’t be 0, therefore for the rational formulas the zeroes of the denominator Q can’t be used as inputs. in other words, the domain of are all the numbers except where Q = 0. Rational Expressions P Q P Q
  32. 32. Domain b. Determine the domain of the formula The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as input values for x. Because the denominator of a fraction can’t be 0, therefore for the rational formulas the zeroes of the denominator Q can’t be used as inputs. in other words, the domain of are all the numbers except where Q = 0. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 P Q P Q
  33. 33. Domain b. Determine the domain of the formula The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as input values for x. Because the denominator of a fraction can’t be 0, therefore for the rational formulas the zeroes of the denominator Q can’t be used as inputs. in other words, the domain of are all the numbers except where Q = 0. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 x3 – 2x2 + 3x x2 + 4x + 3 Factor expression first. = x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) P Q P Q
  34. 34. Domain b. Determine the domain of the formula The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as input values for x. Because the denominator of a fraction can’t be 0, therefore for the rational formulas the zeroes of the denominator Q can’t be used as inputs. in other words, the domain of are all the numbers except where Q = 0. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 x3 – 2x2 + 3x x2 + 4x + 3 Factor expression first. = x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Hence we can’t have P Q P Q (x + 3)(x + 1) = 0
  35. 35. Domain b. Determine the domain of the formula The domain of a formula is the set of all the numbers that we may use as input values for x. Because the denominator of a fraction can’t be 0, therefore for the rational formulas the zeroes of the denominator Q can’t be used as inputs. in other words, the domain of are all the numbers except where Q = 0. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 x3 – 2x2 + 3x x2 + 4x + 3 Factor expression first. = x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Hence we can’t have P Q P Q (x + 3)(x + 1) = 0 so that the domain is the set of all the numbers except –1 and –3.
  36. 36. Evaluation It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions
  37. 37. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3
  38. 38. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7,
  39. 39. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8)
  40. 40. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8) 3 4
  41. 41. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8) = 3 4 189 40
  42. 42. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8) = 3 4 189 40 Signs
  43. 43. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8) = 3 4 189 40 We use the factored form to determine the sign of an output. Signs
  44. 44. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8) = 3 4 189 40 We use the factored form to determine the sign of an output. Signs d. Determine the signs (positive or negative) of if x = ½,– 5/2 using the factored form. x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3
  45. 45. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8) = 3 4 189 40 We use the factored form to determine the sign of an output. Signs d. Determine the signs (positive or negative) of if x = ½,– 5/2 using the factored form. x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Plug in x = ½ into the above factored form and check the signs of each factor,
  46. 46. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8) = 3 4 189 40 We use the factored form to determine the sign of an output. Signs d. Determine the signs (positive or negative) of if x = ½,– 5/2 using the factored form. x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Plug in x = ½ into the above factored form and check the signs of each factor, we get +( + )( – ) (+)(+)
  47. 47. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8) = 3 4 189 40 We use the factored form to determine the sign of an output. Signs d. Determine the signs (positive or negative) of if x = ½,– 5/2 using the factored form. x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Plug in x = ½ into the above factored form and check the signs of each factor, we get = –, so it’s negative.+( + )( – ) (+)(+)
  48. 48. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8) = 3 4 189 40 We use the factored form to determine the sign of an output. Signs d. Determine the signs (positive or negative) of if x = ½,– 5/2 using the factored form. x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Plug in x = ½ into the above factored form and check the signs of each factor, we get Plug in x = –5/2 into the factored form we get –( – )( – ) (+)( – ) = –, so it’s negative.+( + )( – ) (+)(+)
  49. 49. Evaluation c. Evaluate if x = 7 using the factored form. It is often easier to evaluate expressions in the factored form. Rational Expressions x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Using the factored form x(x + 2)(x – 1) (x + 3)(x + 1) Plug in x = 7, we get 7(9)(6) (10)(8) = 3 4 189 40 We use the factored form to determine the sign of an output. Signs d. Determine the signs (positive or negative) of if x = ½,– 5/2 using the factored form. x3 + x2 – 2x x2 + 4x + 3 Plug in x = ½ into the above factored form and check the signs of each factor, we get = –, so it’s negative.+( + )( – ) (+)(+) Plug in x = –5/2 into the factored form we get –( – )( – ) (+)( – ) = + so that the output is positive.
  50. 50. PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q Cancellation Law: Common factor may be cancelled as 1, i.e.
  51. 51. PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancelled. Cancellation Law: Common factor may be cancelled as 1, i.e.
  52. 52. PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancelled. To reduce (simplify) a rational expression, put the expression in the factored form then cancel the common factors. Cancellation Law: Common factor may be cancelled as 1, i.e.
  53. 53. PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancelled. To reduce (simplify) a rational expression, put the expression in the factored form then cancel the common factors. Example B. Reduce the following expressions. (x – 2)(x + 3) (x + 3)(x + 2) a. b. x2 – 3x + 10 x2 – 3 Cancellation Law: Common factor may be cancelled as 1, i.e.
  54. 54. PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancelled. To reduce (simplify) a rational expression, put the expression in the factored form then cancel the common factors. Example B. Reduce the following expressions. (x – 2)(x + 3) It's already factored, proceed to cancel the common factor. (x + 3)(x + 2) (x – 2)(x + 3) (x + 3)(x + 2) a. b. x2 – 3x + 10 x2 – 3 Cancellation Law: Common factor may be cancelled as 1, i.e.
  55. 55. PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancelled. To reduce (simplify) a rational expression, put the expression in the factored form then cancel the common factors. Example B. Reduce the following expressions. (x – 2)(x + 3) 1 = x – 2 x + 2 It's already factored, proceed to cancel the common factor. (x + 3)(x + 2) (x – 2)(x + 3) (x + 3)(x + 2) which is reduced. a. b. x2 – 3x + 10 x2 – 3 Cancellation Law: Common factor may be cancelled as 1, i.e.
  56. 56. PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancelled. To reduce (simplify) a rational expression, put the expression in the factored form then cancel the common factors. Example B. Reduce the following expressions. (x – 2)(x + 3) 1 = x – 2 x + 2 It's already factored, proceed to cancel the common factor. (x + 3)(x + 2) (x – 2)(x + 3) (x + 3)(x + 2) which is reduced. a. b. x2 – 3x + 10 x2 – 3 This is in the factored form. Cancellation Law: Common factor may be cancelled as 1, i.e.
  57. 57. PN QN = = 1 Rational Expressions Cancellation Law: Common factor may be cancelled as 1, i.e. PN QN P Q A rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancelled. To reduce (simplify) a rational expression, put the expression in the factored form then cancel the common factors. Example B. Reduce the following expressions. (x – 2)(x + 3) 1 = x – 2 x + 2 It's already factored, proceed to cancel the common factor. (x + 3)(x + 2) (x – 2)(x + 3) (x + 3)(x + 2) which is reduced. a. b. x2 – 3x + 10 x2 – 3 This is in the factored form. There are no common factors so it’s already reduced.
  58. 58. Rational Expressions c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2
  59. 59. Rational Expressions c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 Factor then cancel
  60. 60. Rational Expressions c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) Factor then cancel
  61. 61. Rational Expressions c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 Factor then cancel
  62. 62. Rational Expressions c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel
  63. 63. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel
  64. 64. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel
  65. 65. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel
  66. 66. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example, x2 + 1 x2 – 2 = x2 + 1 x2 – 2 c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel
  67. 67. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example, x2 + 1 x2 – 2 = x2 + 1 x2 – 2 c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel Cancellation of Opposite Factors
  68. 68. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example, x2 + 1 x2 – 2 = x2 + 1 x2 – 2 The opposite of a quantity x is the –x. c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel Cancellation of Opposite Factors
  69. 69. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example, x2 + 1 x2 – 2 = x2 + 1 x2 – 2 The opposite of a quantity x is the –x. original: y -z x – y v – 4u – 2w opposite: c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel Cancellation of Opposite Factors
  70. 70. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example, x2 + 1 x2 – 2 = x2 + 1 x2 – 2 The opposite of a quantity x is the –x. original: y -z x – y v – 4u – 2w opposite: -y c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel Cancellation of Opposite Factors
  71. 71. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example, x2 + 1 x2 – 2 = x2 + 1 x2 – 2 The opposite of a quantity x is the –x. original: y -z x – y v – 4u – 2w opposite: -y z c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel Cancellation of Opposite Factors
  72. 72. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example, x2 + 1 x2 – 2 = x2 + 1 x2 – 2 The opposite of a quantity x is the –x. original: y -z x – y v – 4u – 2w opposite: -y z -x + y or y – x c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel Cancellation of Opposite Factors
  73. 73. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example, x2 + 1 x2 – 2 = x2 + 1 x2 – 2 The opposite of a quantity x is the –x. original: y -z x – y v – 4u – 2w opposite: -y z -x + y or y – x -v + 4u + 2w or … c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel Cancellation of Opposite Factors
  74. 74. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example, x2 + 1 x2 – 2 = x2 + 1 x2 – 2 Cancellation of Opposite Factors The opposite of a quantity x is the –x. While identical factors cancel to be 1, opposite factors cancel to be –1, original: y -z x – y v – 4u – 2w opposite: -y z -x + y or y – x -v + 4u + 2w or … c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel
  75. 75. Rational Expressions Only factors may be canceled. It is wrong to cancel terms, i.e. P + Q P + R = P + Q P + R For example, x2 + 1 x2 – 2 = x2 + 1 x2 – 2 The opposite of a quantity x is the –x. While identical factors cancel to be 1, opposite factors cancel to be –1, in symbol, original: y -z x – y v – 4u – 2w opposite: -y z -x + y or y – x -v + 4u + 2w or … x –x = –1. c. x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 x2 – 1 x2 – 3x+ 2 = (x – 1)(x + 1) (x – 1)(x – 2) 1 = x + 1 x – 2 Factor then cancel Cancellation of Opposite Factors
  76. 76. Example C. 2y –2y a. Rational Expressions
  77. 77. Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1a. Rational Expressions
  78. 78. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1a. b. Rational Expressions
  79. 79. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 a. b. Rational Expressions
  80. 80. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions
  81. 81. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c.
  82. 82. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1
  83. 83. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y)
  84. 84. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y) or –x – 3y x – 3y
  85. 85. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y) or –x – 3y x – 3y d. 4 – x2 x2 – x – 2
  86. 86. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y) or –x – 3y x – 3y d. 4 – x2 x2 – x – 2 = (2 – x)(2 + x) (x + 1)(x – 2)
  87. 87. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y) or –x – 3y x – 3y d. 4 – x2 x2 – x – 2 = (2 – x)(2 + x) (x + 1)(x – 2) -1
  88. 88. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y) or –x – 3y x – 3y d. 4 – x2 x2 – x – 2 = (2 – x)(2 + x) (x + 1)(x – 2) -1 = –(2 + x) x + 1 or –2 – x x + 1
  89. 89. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y) or –x – 3y x – 3y d. 4 – x2 x2 – x – 2 = (2 – x)(2 + x) (x + 1)(x – 2) -1 = –(2 + x) x + 1 or –2 – x x + 1 In the case of polynomials in one variable x, if the highest degree term is negative, we may factor out the negative sign then factor the expressions.
  90. 90. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y) or –x – 3y x – 3y d. 4 – x2 x2 – x – 2 = (2 – x)(2 + x) (x + 1)(x – 2) -1 = –(2 + x) x + 1 or –2 – x x + 1 –x2 + 4 –x2 + x + 2 Example D. Pull out the “–” first then reduce. In the case of polynomials in one variable x, if the highest degree term is negative, we may factor out the negative sign then factor the expressions.
  91. 91. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y) or –x – 3y x – 3y d. 4 – x2 x2 – x – 2 = (2 – x)(2 + x) (x + 1)(x – 2) -1 = –(2 + x) x + 1 or –2 – x x + 1 In the case of polynomials in one variable x, if the highest degree term is negative, we may factor out the negative sign then factor the expressions. –x2 + 4 –x2 + x + 2= Example D. Pull out the “–” first then reduce. –(x2 – 4) –(x2 – x – 2)
  92. 92. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y) or –x – 3y x – 3y d. 4 – x2 x2 – x – 2 = (2 – x)(2 + x) (x + 1)(x – 2) -1 = –(2 + x) x + 1 or –2 – x x + 1 –x2 + 4 –x2 + x + 2= (x – 2)(x + 2) (x + 1)(x – 2)= Example D. Pull out the “–” first then reduce. –(x2 – 4) –(x2 – x – 2) In the case of polynomials in one variable x, if the highest degree term is negative, we may factor out the negative sign then factor the expressions.
  93. 93. b(x – y) a(y – x) Example C. 2y –2y = -1 –1 -1 = –b a a. b. Rational Expressions (x – 2y)(x + 3y) (x – 3y)(2y – x) c. -1 = –(x + 3y) (x – 3y) or –x – 3y x – 3y d. 4 – x2 x2 – x – 2 = (2 – x)(2 + x) (x + 1)(x – 2) -1 = –(2 + x) x + 1 or –2 – x x + 1 –x2 + 4 –x2 + x + 2= (x – 2)(x + 2) (x + 1)(x – 2)= Example D. Pull out the “–” first then reduce. –(x2 – 4) –(x2 – x – 2) = x + 2 x + 1 In the case of polynomials in one variable x, if the highest degree term is negative, we may factor out the negative sign then factor the expressions.
  94. 94. Rational Expressions To summarize, a rational expression is reduced (simplified) if all common factors are cancelled. Following are the steps for reducing a rational expression. 1. Factor the top and bottom completely. (If present, factor the “ – ” from the leading term) 1. Cancel the common factors: -cancel identical factors to be 1 -cancel opposite factors to be –1
  95. 95. Ex. A. Write the following expressions in factored form. List all the distinct factors of the numerator and the denominator of each expression. 1. Rational Expressions 2x + 3 x + 3 2. 4x + 6 2x + 6 3. x2 – 4 2x + 4 4. x2 + 4 x2 + 4x 5. x2 – 2x – 3 x2 + 4x 6. x3 – 2x2 – 8x x2 + 2x – 3 7. Find the zeroes and list the domain of x2 – 2x – 3 x2 + 4x 8. Use the factored form to evaluate x2 – 2x – 3 x2 + 4x with x = 7, ½, – ½, 1/3. 9. Determine the signs of the outputs of x2 – 2x – 3 x2 + 4x with x = 4, –2, 1/7, 1.23. For problems 10, 11, and 12, answer the same questions as problems 7, 8 and 9 with the formula .x3 – 2x2 – 8x x2 + 2x – 3
  96. 96. Ex. B. Reduce the following expressions. If it’s already reduced, state this. Make sure you do not cancel any terms and make sure that you look for the opposite cancellation. 13. Rational Expressions 2x + 3 x + 3 20. 4x + 6 2x + 3 22. 23. 24. 21. 3x – 12 x – 4 12 – 3x x – 4 4x + 6 –2x – 3 3x + 12 x – 4 25. 4x – 6 –2x – 3 14. x + 3 x – 3 15. x + 3 –x – 3 16. x + 3 x – 3 17. x – 3 3 – x 18. 2x – 1 1 + 2x 19. 2x – 1 1 – 2x 26. (2x – y)(x – 2y) (2y + x)(y – 2x) 27. (3y + x)(3x –y) (y – 3x)(–x – 3y) 28. (2u + v – w)(2v – u – 2w) (u – 2v + 2w)(–2u – v – w) 29.(a + 4b – c)(a – b – c) (c – a – 4b)(a + b + c)
  97. 97. 30. Rational Expressions 37. x2 – 1 x2 + 2x – 3 36. 38. x – x2 39. x2 – 3x – 4 31. 32. 33. 34. 35. 40. 41. x3 – 16x x2 + 4 2x + 4 x2 – 4x + 4 x2 – 4 x2– 2x x2 – 9 x2 + 4x + 3 x2 – 4 2x + 4 x2 + 3x + 2 x2 – x – 2 x2 + x – 2 x2 – x – 6 x2 – 5x + 6 x2 – x – 2 x2 + x – 2 x2 – 5x – 6 x2 + 5x – 6 x2 + 5x + 6 x3 – 8x2 – 20x 46.45. 47. 9 – x2 42. 43. 44. x2 – 2x 9 – x2 x2 + 4x + 3 – x2 – x + 2 x3 – x2 – 6x –1 + x2 –x2 + x + 2 x2 – x – 2 – x2 + 5x – 6 1 – x2 x2 + 5x – 6 49.48. 50. xy – 2y + x2 – 2x x2 – y2x3 – 100x x2 – 4xy + x – 4y x2 – 3xy – 4y2 Ex. C. Reduce the following expressions. If it’s already reduced, state this. Make sure you do not cancel any terms and make sure that you look for the opposite cancellation.

×