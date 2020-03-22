4 the lcm and clearing denominators x

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Least Common Multiple (LCM)
The Least Common Multiple (LCM) We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
For example, 12 is a multiple of 2 The Least Common Multiple (LCM) We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) We say ...
For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) xy2 is ...
For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) xy2 is ...
For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A commo...
For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A commo...
For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A commo...
The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For examp...
The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For examp...
The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For examp...
The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For examp...
The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For examp...
The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For examp...
(LCM) The Searching Method
Methods of Finding LCM
The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method
(LCM) The Searching Method Example B. Find the LCM of 18, 24, 16. Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Cons...
(LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, unt...
(LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, unt...
(LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, unt...
(LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, unt...
(LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, unt...
(LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, unt...
(LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, unt...
(LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, unt...
The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minimum which "covers" all t...
The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minimum which "covers" all t...
Methods of Finding LCM The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minim...
Science Math. English Arts A 2 yrs 3 yrs 3 yrs B 3 yrs 3 yrs 2 yrs C 2 yrs 2 yrs 4 yrs 1 yrs Methods of Finding LCM The mi...
Science Math. English Arts A 2 yrs 3 yrs 3 yrs B 3 yrs 3 yrs 2 yrs C 2 yrs 2 yrs 4 yrs 1 yrs Science-3 yr Methods of Findi...
Science Math. English Arts A 2 yrs 3 yrs 3 yrs B 3 yrs 3 yrs 2 yrs C 2 yrs 2 yrs 4 yrs 1 yrs Science-3 yr Math-3yrs Method...
Science Math. English Arts A 2 yrs 3 yrs 3 yrs B 3 yrs 3 yrs 2 yrs C 2 yrs 2 yrs 4 yrs 1 yrs Science-3 yr Math-3yrs Englis...
Science Math. English Arts A 2 yrs 3 yrs 3 yrs B 3 yrs 3 yrs 2 yrs C 2 yrs 2 yrs 4 yrs 1 yrs Science-3 yr Math-3yrs Englis...
LCM and LCD
Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is ...
Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is ...
Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is ...
Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is ...
Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is ...
Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is ...
Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is ...
Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is ...
Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is ...
But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. LCM and LCD
But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead becaus...
Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to f...
To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. But when the LCM is la...
To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. Factor each number com...
To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. Factor each number com...
To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the f...
To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the f...
To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the f...
To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the f...
To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the f...
To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the f...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw Methods of Finding LCM
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM =...
Clearing Denominator with LCD
The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Clearing Denominator with LCD
Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the ...
Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the ...
Example E. a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denomi...
Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator with LCD The LC...
Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify x + 1 x – 2 (x – 2)(x + ...
Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify ...
Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify ...
Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify ...
Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify ...
Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify ...
Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify ...
Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify ...
Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify ...
x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator with LCD
x– 2 – x + 4 )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator wit...
x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 Clearing Denom...
x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) (x – 2) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 Cleari...
= (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) (x – 2) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ...
= (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) (x – 2) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ...
= (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4) Clearing Denominator with LCD d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (...
= (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4) Clearing Denominator with LCD d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (...
= (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4) Clearing Denominator with LCD d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (...
= (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4) Clearing Denominator with LCD d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (...
Ex. A. Find the LCM of the given expressions. Methods of Finding LCM xy3, xy1. x2y, xy32. xy3, xyz3. 4xy3, 6xy4. x2y, xy3,...
Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions 33. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) 34. x + 3 x2 – 4 ( – 2x + 1 x...
  1. 1. The Least Common Multiple (LCM)
  2. 2. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  3. 3. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2 The Least Common Multiple (LCM) We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  4. 4. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  5. 5. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) xy2 is a multiple of x, We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  6. 6. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) xy2 is a multiple of x, xy2 is also a multiple of y or xy. We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  7. 7. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A common multiple of two or more quantities is a multiple of all the given quantities. xy2 is a multiple of x, xy2 is also a multiple of y or xy. We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  8. 8. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A common multiple of two or more quantities is a multiple of all the given quantities. For example, 24 is a common multiple of 4 and 6, xy2 is a multiple of x, xy2 is also a multiple of y or xy. We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  9. 9. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A common multiple of two or more quantities is a multiple of all the given quantities. For example, 24 is a common multiple of 4 and 6, xy2 is a multiple of x, xy2 is also a multiple of y or xy. xy2 is a common multiple of x and y. We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  10. 10. The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A common multiple of two or more quantities is a multiple of all the given quantities. For example, 24 is a common multiple of 4 and 6, xy2 is a multiple of x, xy2 is also a multiple of y or xy. xy2 is a common multiple of x and y. We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  11. 11. The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. For example, 12 is the LCM of 4 and 6. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A common multiple of two or more quantities is a multiple of all the given quantities. For example, 24 is a common multiple of 4 and 6, xy2 is a multiple of x, xy2 is also a multiple of y or xy. xy2 is a common multiple of x and y. We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  12. 12. The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. For example, 12 is the LCM of 4 and 6, xy is the LCM of x and y, The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A common multiple of two or more quantities is a multiple of all the given quantities. For example, 24 is a common multiple of 4 and 6, xy2 is a multiple of x, xy2 is also a multiple of y or xy. xy2 is a common multiple of x and y. We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  13. 13. The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. For example, 12 is the LCM of 4 and 6, xy is the LCM of x and y, and that 12xy is the LCM of 4x and 6y. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A common multiple of two or more quantities is a multiple of all the given quantities. For example, 24 is a common multiple of 4 and 6, xy2 is a multiple of x, xy2 is also a multiple of y or xy. xy2 is a common multiple of x and y. We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  14. 14. The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. For example, 12 is the LCM of 4 and 6, xy is the LCM of x and y, and that 12xy is the LCM of 4x and 6y. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A common multiple of two or more quantities is a multiple of all the given quantities. For example, 24 is a common multiple of 4 and 6, We give two methods for finding the LCM. I. The searching method xy2 is a multiple of x, xy2 is also a multiple of y or xy. xy2 is a common multiple of x and y. We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  15. 15. The least common multiple (LCM) of two or more numbers is the smallest common multiple of all the given numbers. For example, 12 is a multiple of 2. 12 is also a multiple of 3, 4, 6 or 12 itself. For example, 12 is the LCM of 4 and 6, xy is the LCM of x and y, and that 12xy is the LCM of 4x and 6y. The Least Common Multiple (LCM) A common multiple of two or more quantities is a multiple of all the given quantities. For example, 24 is a common multiple of 4 and 6, We give two methods for finding the LCM. I. The searching method II. The construction method xy2 is a multiple of x, xy2 is also a multiple of y or xy. xy2 is a common multiple of x and y. We say m is a multiple of x if m can be divided by x.
  16. 16. (LCM) The Searching Method Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method
  17. 17. (LCM) The Searching Method Example B. Find the LCM of 18, 24, 16. Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method
  18. 18. (LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, until we find the LCM. Example B. Find the LCM of 18, 24, 16. Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method
  19. 19. (LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, until we find the LCM. Example B. Find the LCM of 18, 24, 16. List the multiples of 24: Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method The largest one on the list.
  20. 20. (LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, until we find the LCM. Example B. Find the LCM of 18, 24, 16. List the multiples of 24: 24, 48, 72, 96, 120, 144, … Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method The largest one on the list.
  21. 21. (LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, until we find the LCM. Example B. Find the LCM of 18, 24, 16. List the multiples of 24: 24, 48, 72, 96, 120, 144, … Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method The 1st one that can also be divided by 16&18.The largest one on the list.
  22. 22. (LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, until we find the LCM. Example B. Find the LCM of 18, 24, 16. List the multiples of 24: 24, 48, 72, 96, 120, 144, … so the LCM of {18, 24, 16} is 144. Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method The 1st one that can also be divided by 16&18.
  23. 23. (LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, until we find the LCM. Example B. Find the LCM of 18, 24, 16. List the multiples of 24: 24, 48, 72, 96, 120, 144, … so the LCM of {18, 24, 16} is 144. Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method The construction method is based on the principle of building "the minimal (smallest, least) coverage which is necessary to fulfill assorted requirements or conditions." The 1st one that can also be divided by 16&18.
  24. 24. (LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, until we find the LCM. Example B. Find the LCM of 18, 24, 16. List the multiples of 24: 24, 48, 72, 96, 120, 144, … so the LCM of {18, 24, 16} is 144. Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method The construction method is based on the principle of building "the minimal (smallest, least) coverage which is necessary to fulfill assorted requirements or conditions." The 1st one that can also be divided by 16&18. Following are two concrete examples that demonstrate the principle of constructing the “the minimum coverage”.
  25. 25. (LCM) The Searching Method To find the LCM of a list of numbers, test the multiples of the largest number, one by one, until we find the LCM. Example B. Find the LCM of 18, 24, 16. List the multiples of 24: 24, 48, 72, 96, 120, 144, … so the LCM of {18, 24, 16} is 144. Methods of Finding LCM The Minimum Coverage and The Construction Method The construction method is based on the principle of building "the minimal (smallest, least) coverage which is necessary to fulfill assorted requirements or conditions." Following are two concrete examples that demonstrate the principle of constructing the “the minimum coverage”. We will construct the LCD utilizing this principle later. The 1st one that can also be divided by 16&18.
  26. 26. The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minimum which "covers" all the requirements on the list. Methods of Finding LCM
  27. 27. The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minimum which "covers" all the requirements on the list. The following is an example that illustrates the principle behind this method . Methods of Finding LCM
  28. 28. Methods of Finding LCM The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minimum which "covers" all the requirements on the list. The following is an example that illustrates the principle behind this method . Example B. A student wants to take enough courses so she meets the requirement to apply to colleges A, B, and C. The following is a table of requirements for each college, how many years of each subject does she need?
  29. 29. Science Math. English Arts A 2 yrs 3 yrs 3 yrs B 3 yrs 3 yrs 2 yrs C 2 yrs 2 yrs 4 yrs 1 yrs Methods of Finding LCM The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minimum which "covers" all the requirements on the list. The following is an example that illustrates the principle behind this method . Example B. A student wants to take enough courses so she meets the requirement to apply to colleges A, B, and C. The following is a table of requirements for each college, how many years of each subject does she need?
  30. 30. Science Math. English Arts A 2 yrs 3 yrs 3 yrs B 3 yrs 3 yrs 2 yrs C 2 yrs 2 yrs 4 yrs 1 yrs Science-3 yr Methods of Finding LCM The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minimum which "covers" all the requirements on the list. The following is an example that illustrates the principle behind this method . Example B. A student wants to take enough courses so she meets the requirement to apply to colleges A, B, and C. The following is a table of requirements for each college, how many years of each subject does she need?
  31. 31. Science Math. English Arts A 2 yrs 3 yrs 3 yrs B 3 yrs 3 yrs 2 yrs C 2 yrs 2 yrs 4 yrs 1 yrs Science-3 yr Math-3yrs Methods of Finding LCM The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minimum which "covers" all the requirements on the list. The following is an example that illustrates the principle behind this method . Example B. A student wants to take enough courses so she meets the requirement to apply to colleges A, B, and C. The following is a table of requirements for each college, how many years of each subject does she need?
  32. 32. Science Math. English Arts A 2 yrs 3 yrs 3 yrs B 3 yrs 3 yrs 2 yrs C 2 yrs 2 yrs 4 yrs 1 yrs Science-3 yr Math-3yrs English-4 yrs Arts-1yr Methods of Finding LCM The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minimum which "covers" all the requirements on the list. The following is an example that illustrates the principle behind this method . Example B. A student wants to take enough courses so she meets the requirement to apply to colleges A, B, and C. The following is a table of requirements for each college, how many years of each subject does she need?
  33. 33. Science Math. English Arts A 2 yrs 3 yrs 3 yrs B 3 yrs 3 yrs 2 yrs C 2 yrs 2 yrs 4 yrs 1 yrs Science-3 yr Math-3yrs English-4 yrs Arts-1yr Methods of Finding LCM The minimal-coverage-construction method takes just enough of each specification to build the minimum which "covers" all the requirements on the list. The following is an example that illustrates the principle behind this method . Example B. A student wants to take enough courses so she meets the requirement to apply to colleges A, B, and C. The following is a table of requirements for each college, how many years of each subject does she need? form the least amount of required classes needed to be taken.
  34. 34. LCM and LCD Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
  35. 35. Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is shown here. LCM and LCD Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
  36. 36. Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is shown here. LCM and LCD What’s left after Apu took some items. Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
  37. 37. Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is shown here. Bolo took some items from the 2nd box and what’s left is shown here. LCM and LCD What’s left after Apu took some items. What’s left after Bolo took some items. Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
  38. 38. Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is shown here. Bolo took some items from the 2nd box and what’s left is shown here. Cato took some items from the 3rd box and what’s left is shown here. LCM and LCD What’s left after Apu took some items. What’s left after Bolo took some items. What’s left after Cato took some items. Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
  39. 39. Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is shown here. Bolo took some items from the 2nd box and what’s left is shown here. Cato took some items from the 3rd box and what’s left is shown here. What is the least amount of items possible in box originaIly? What’s the least amount of items that each person took? LCM and LCD What’s left after Apu took some items. What’s left after Bolo took some items. What’s left after Cato took some items. Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
  40. 40. Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is shown here. Bolo took some items from the 2nd box and what’s left is shown here. Cato took some items from the 3rd box and what’s left is shown here. What is the least amount of items possible in box originaIly? What’s the least amount of items that each person took? LCM and LCD What’s left after Apu took some items. What’s left after Bolo took some items. What’s left after Cato took some items. The least amount of items in the box consist of 2 apples, Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
  41. 41. Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is shown here. Bolo took some items from the 2nd box and what’s left is shown here. Cato took some items from the 3rd box and what’s left is shown here. What is the least amount of items possible in box originaIly? What’s the least amount of items that each person took? LCM and LCD What’s left after Apu took some items. What’s left after Bolo took some items. What’s left after Cato took some items. The least amount of items in the box consist of 2 apples, 5 bananas and 4 carrots. Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
  42. 42. Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is shown here. Bolo took some items from the 2nd box and what’s left is shown here. Cato took some items from the 3rd box and what’s left is shown here. What is the least amount of items possible in box originaIly? What’s the least amount of items that each person took? LCM and LCD What’s left after Apu took some items. What’s left after Bolo took some items. What’s left after Cato took some items. The least amount of items in the box consist of 2 apples, 5 bananas and 4 carrots. Apu took 1 apple and 1 banana, Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
  43. 43. Example C. There are three identical boxes with the same content. Apu took some items from the 1st box and what’s left is shown here. Bolo took some items from the 2nd box and what’s left is shown here. Cato took some items from the 3rd box and what’s left is shown here. What is the least amount of items possible in box originaIly? What’s the least amount of items that each person took? LCM and LCD What’s left after Apu took some items. What’s left after Bolo took some items. What’s left after Cato took some items. The least amount of items in the box consist of 2 apples, 5 bananas and 4 carrots. Apu took 1 apple and 1 banana, Bolo took 2 carrots, and Cato took 2 banana and 1 carrot. Here is another example of fulfilling "the minimal" requirements.
  44. 44. But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. LCM and LCD
  45. 45. But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD
  46. 46. Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD The LCM–Construction Method
  47. 47. To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD The LCM–Construction Method
  48. 48. To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. Factor each number completely, But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD The LCM–Construction Method
  49. 49. To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. Factor each number completely, 8 = 23 15 = 3 * 5 18 = 2 * 32 But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD The LCM–Construction Method
  50. 50. To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the factorizations. The LCM is their product. Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. Factor each number completely, 8 = 23 15 = 3 * 5 18 = 2 * 32 But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD The LCM–Construction Method
  51. 51. To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the factorizations. The LCM is their product. Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. Factor each number completely, 8 = 23 15 = 3 * 5 18 = 2 * 32 From the factorization select the highest degree of each prime factor: But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD The LCM–Construction Method
  52. 52. To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the factorizations. The LCM is their product. Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. Factor each number completely, 8 = 23 15 = 3 * 5 18 = 2 * 32 From the factorization select the highest degree of each prime factor: 23, But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD The LCM–Construction Method The LCM must be divisible by 8 = 23 so it must have the factor 23
  53. 53. To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the factorizations. The LCM is their product. Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. Factor each number completely, 8 = 23 15 = 3 * 5 18 = 2 * 32 From the factorization select the highest degree of each prime factor: 23, 32 But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD The LCM–Construction Method The LCM must be divisible by 18 = 2*32 so it must have the factor 32 (we have enough 2’s already)
  54. 54. To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the factorizations. The LCM is their product. Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. Factor each number completely, 8 = 23 15 = 3 * 5 18 = 2 * 32 From the factorization select the highest degree of each prime factor: 23, 32, 5, But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD The LCM–Construction Method The LCM must has the factor 5 to be divisible by 15 = 3*5 (we have enough 3’s already)
  55. 55. To construct the LCM: a. Factor each number completely b. For each prime factor, take the highest power appearing in the factorizations. The LCM is their product. Example D. Construct the LCM of {8, 15, 18}. Factor each number completely, 8 = 23 15 = 3 * 5 18 = 2 * 32 From the factorization select the highest degree of each prime factor: 23, 32, 5, so the LCM{8, 15, 18} = 23*32*5 = 8*9*5 = 360. But when the LCM is large, the listing method is cumbersome. It's easier to find the LCM by constructing it instead because the LCM is a type of minimal coverage of the list of numbers. LCM and LCD The LCM–Construction Method
  56. 56. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw Methods of Finding LCM
  57. 57. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = Methods of Finding LCM
  58. 58. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3 Methods of Finding LCM
  59. 59. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3 Methods of Finding LCM
  60. 60. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4 Methods of Finding LCM
  61. 61. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM
  62. 62. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 – x – 2
  63. 63. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 – x – 2 Factor each quantity.
  64. 64. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1)
  65. 65. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1)
  66. 66. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM =
  67. 67. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)
  68. 68. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)
  69. 69. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)(x +2)
  70. 70. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM d. Construct the LCM of x4 – 4x2, x2 – 4x +4 c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)(x +2)
  71. 71. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM d. Construct the LCM of x4 – 4x2, x2 – 4x +4 Factor each quantity. c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)(x +2)
  72. 72. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM d. Construct the LCM of x4 – 4x2, x2 – 4x +4 Factor each quantity. x4 – 4x2 = x2(x2 – 4) c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)(x +2)
  73. 73. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM d. Construct the LCM of x4 – 4x2, x2 – 4x +4 Factor each quantity. x4 – 4x2 = x2(x2 – 4) = x2(x + 2)(x – 2) c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)(x +2)
  74. 74. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM d. Construct the LCM of x4 – 4x2, x2 – 4x +4 Factor each quantity. x4 – 4x2 = x2(x2 – 4) = x2(x + 2)(x – 2) x2 – 4x + 4 = (x – 2)2 c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)(x +2)
  75. 75. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM d. Construct the LCM of x4 – 4x2, x2 – 4x +4 Factor each quantity. x4 – 4x2 = x2(x2 – 4) = x2(x + 2)(x – 2) x2 – 4x + 4 = (x – 2)2 Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)(x +2)
  76. 76. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM d. Construct the LCM of x4 – 4x2, x2 – 4x +4 Factor each quantity. x4 – 4x2 = x2(x2 – 4) = x2(x + 2)(x – 2) x2 – 4x + 4 = (x – 2)2 Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = x2 c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)(x +2)
  77. 77. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM d. Construct the LCM of x4 – 4x2, x2 – 4x +4 Factor each quantity. x4 – 4x2 = x2(x2 – 4) = x2(x + 2)(x – 2) x2 – 4x + 4 = (x – 2)2 Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = x2(x + 2)(x – 2)2 c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)(x +2)
  78. 78. b. Construct the LCM of x2y3z, x3yz4, x3zw All quantities are factored, taking the highest power of each factor. The LCM = x3y3z4w. Methods of Finding LCM d. Construct the LCM of x4 – 4x2, x2 – 4x +4 Factor each quantity. x4 – 4x2 = x2(x2 – 4) = x2(x + 2)(x – 2) x2 – 4x + 4 = (x – 2)2 Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = x2(x + 2)(x – 2)2 c. Construct the LCM of x2 – 3x + 2, x2 + x – 2 Factor each quantity. x2 – 3x + 2 = (x – 2)(x – 1) x2 + x – 2 = (x + 2)(x – 1) Taking the highest power of each factor to get the LCM = (x – 2)(x – 1)(x +2)
  79. 79. Clearing Denominator with LCD
  80. 80. The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Clearing Denominator with LCD
  81. 81. Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations.
  82. 82. Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  83. 83. Example E. a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  84. 84. Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  85. 85. Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify x + 1 x – 2 (x – 2)(x + 4)( ) Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  86. 86. Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify x + 1 x – 2 (x – 2)(x + 4) x + 1 ( ) Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  87. 87. Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify x + 1 x – 2 (x – 2)(x + 4) x + 1 ( ) Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  88. 88. Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify x + 1 x – 2 (x – 2)(x + 4) x + 1 ( ) = (x + 1)(x + 4) Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  89. 89. Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify x + 1 x – 2 (x – 2)(x + 4) x + 1 ( ) = (x + 1)(x + 4) = x2 + 5x + 4 Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  90. 90. Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify x + 1 x – 2 x + 4 2x – 1 (x – 2)(x + 4) c. Simplify (x – 2)(x + 4) x + 1 ( ) ( ) = (x + 1)(x + 4) = x2 + 5x + 4 Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  91. 91. Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify x + 1 x – 2 x + 4 2x – 1 (x – 2)(x + 4) c. Simplify (x – 2)(x + 4) x + 1 ( ) ( ) = (x + 1)(x + 4) = x2 + 5x + 4 x + 4 2x – 1 (x – 2)(x + 4)( ) Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  92. 92. Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify x + 1 x – 2 x + 4 2x – 1 (x – 2)(x + 4) c. Simplify (x – 2)(x + 4) x + 1 ( ) ( ) = (x + 1)(x + 4) = x2 + 5x + 4 = (2x – 1)(x – 2)x + 4 2x – 1 (x – 2)(x + 4)( ) Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  93. 93. Example E. Their LCD is (x – 2)(x + 4). x– 2 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4) a. Find the LCD of x + 1 x – 2 , x + 4 2x – 1 b. Simplify x + 1 x – 2 x + 4 2x – 1 (x – 2)(x + 4) c. Simplify (x – 2)(x + 4) x + 1 ( ) ( ) = (x + 1)(x + 4) = x2 + 5x + 4 = (2x – 1)(x – 2) = 2x2 – 5x + 2 x + 4 2x – 1 (x – 2)(x + 4)( ) Clearing Denominator with LCD The LCD is used for clearing denominators to simplify fractional calculations. Likewise the LCD is utilized in the same manner and purposes for simplifying rational expression calculations. Here is a typical sequence of steps of rational operations.
  94. 94. x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator with LCD
  95. 95. x– 2 – x + 4 )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator with LCD
  96. 96. x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator with LCD
  97. 97. x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) (x – 2) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator with LCD
  98. 98. = (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) (x – 2) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 Clearing Denominator with LCD
  99. 99. = (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4)d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) (x – 2) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 = x2 + 5x + 4 – [2x2 – 5x + 2] Clearing Denominator with LCD
  100. 100. = (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4) Clearing Denominator with LCD d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) (x – 2) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 = x2 + 5x + 4 – [2x2 – 5x + 2] = x2 + 5x + 4 – 2x2 + 5x – 2
  101. 101. = (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4) Clearing Denominator with LCD d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) (x – 2) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 = x2 + 5x + 4 – [2x2 – 5x + 2] = x2 + 5x + 4 – 2x2 + 5x – 2 = – x2 + 10x + 2
  102. 102. = (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4) Clearing Denominator with LCD d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) (x – 2) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 = x2 + 5x + 4 – [2x2 – 5x + 2] = x2 + 5x + 4 – 2x2 + 5x – 2 = – x2 + 10x + 2 x– 2 – x + 4 x + 1 2x – 1 e. Combine
  103. 103. = (x + 1)(x + 4) – (2x – 1)(x – 2) x– 2 – x + 4 ( )(x – 2)(x + 4) Clearing Denominator with LCD d. Simplify x + 1 2x – 1 (x + 4) (x – 2) x – 2 – x + 4 ( ) (x – 2)(x + 4)x + 1 2x – 1 = x2 + 5x + 4 – [2x2 – 5x + 2] = x2 + 5x + 4 – 2x2 + 5x – 2 = – x2 + 10x + 2 x– 2 – x + 4 x + 1 2x – 1 This is the next topic. e. Combine
  104. 104. Ex. A. Find the LCM of the given expressions. Methods of Finding LCM xy3, xy1. x2y, xy32. xy3, xyz3. 4xy3, 6xy4. x2y, xy3, xy25. 9xy3, 12x3y, 15x2y36. (x + 2), (x – 1)7. (x + 2), (2x – 4)8. (4x + 12), (10 – 5x)9. (4x + 6), (2x + 3)10. (9x + 18), (2x + 4)11. (–x + 2), (4x – 8) 12. x2(x + 2), (x + 2)13. (x – 1)(x + 2), (x + 2)(x – 2)14. (x – 3)(x – 3), (3 – x)(x + 2)17. x2(x – 2), (x – 2)x18. 19. x2(x + 2), (x + 2)(–x – 2)20.(x – 1)(1 – x), (–1 – x)(x + 1) (3x + 6)(x – 2), (x + 2)(x + 1)15. (x – 3)(2x + 1), (2x + 1)(x – 2)16. x2 – 4x + 4, x2 – 421. x2 – x – 6, x2 – x – 222. x2 + 2x – 3, 1 – x225. –x2 – 2x + 3, x2 – x26. x2 – x – 6, x2 – 923. x2 + 5x – 6, x2 – x – 624. 2x2 + 5x – 3, x – 4x327. x2 – 5x + 4, x3 – 16x28.
  105. 105. Multiplication and Division of Rational Expressions 33. x – 2 x2 – 9 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) 34. x + 3 x2 – 4 ( – 2x + 1 x2 + x – 2 ) 35. x – 1 x2 – x – 6 ( – x + 1 x2 – 2x – 3 ) 36. x + 2 x2 – 4x + 3 ( – 2x + 1 x2 + 2x – 3) 29. 4 – x x – 3 ( – x – 1 2x + 3 ) * LCD 30. 3 – x x + 2 ( – 2x + 3 x – 3 ) Ex B. Find the LCD of the terms then expand and simplify the following expressions. (These are from the last section.) 31. 3 – 4x x + 1 ( – 1 – 2x x + 3 ) 32. 5x – 7 x + 5 ( – 4 – 5x x – 3 ) * LCD * LCD * LCD * LCD * LCD * LCD * LCD

×