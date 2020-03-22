2 cancellation x

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cancellation (of Factors)
Cancellation (of Factors) Any mathematics expression is the addition or subtractions of one or more quantities. These quan...
3(5) 3 3 + 5 3 Ex. Determine if the each of the following expressions is in the factored form. If not, write it in the fac...
  33. 33. 3(5) 3 3 + 5 3 Ex. Determine if the each of the following expressions is in the factored form. If not, write it in the factored form then reduce the expression by cancellation, if possible. 1. 2. xy x x + y x3. 4. 5. 8.xy + y y x + yx xy – y6. 7. y – x x – y9. (x + y) (x – y) (y – x) (x + y) 10. (x + y) + (x – y) (y – x) (x + y)11. (x + y)z + (x + y)z (y – x)(x + y)12. x(x + 2) + 2(x + 2) x (x + 2) 13. x(x + 1) + 6(x + 2) x (x + 2) 14. (x – 3)(x – 3) – (x + 2)(x + 2) (x – 3) (x + 2) 15. 3(5) + 7 3 x2 + y2 xy Cancellation (of Factors)

×