2. Moduł II – Rola dyrektorów i menadżerów spółdzielni

ToTCOOP+i PROJECT Moduł 2: Pełnienie funkcji dyrektorów i menedżerów w spółdzielni STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR INNOVATING TH...
Cele szkoleniowe Zdobywanie kompetencji w zakresie "pełnienia roli dyrektorów i menedżerów w spółdzielni”
Indeks 1. Wyzwania sektora kooperacyjnego 2. Prowadzenie grup dyskusyjnych 3. Podejmowanie decyzji 4. Prowadzenie efektywn...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (1) TRENDY:  Reforma wspólnej polityki rolnej (WPR)  Rynek światowy  Nowe nawyki...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (2) PRODUKCJA ROLNICZA KOLEKCJA KOOPERATYWNA PRODUKCJA TRANSFORMACJI LOKALNA DYSTRY...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (3)  Konkurować na globalnym rynku.  Potrzeba bardziej skutecznego zarządzania i ...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (4) Reforma WPR wpływa na wrażliwy sektor spożywczy. WPR ma zasadnicze znaczenie dl...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (5) Rynek globalny  Otwarcie rynków umożliwiło wejście zagranicznych konkurentów, ...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (6) Zmiany nawyków konsumentów InformacjaPrezentacjaJakość PrzyjemnośćWygoda Zdrowie
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (7) Koncentracja dystrybucji  Coraz większa liczba firm zajmuje się sprzedażą prod...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (8)  n Małe spółdzielnie spożywcze - przyczyny Wzrost wewnętrzny Niska wydajność S...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (9) Jakie są powody, dla których musisz zwiększyć zysk? 1 Zagraniczny rynek 2 Wymag...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (10) Badania+ Rozwój i Innowacje  do konkurowania na rynku,  dostosowanie się do ...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (11) Zrównoważony rozwój  Regulacja  Ustawodawstwo  Umowy  Środowisko  CSR (Sp...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (12) TRENDY:  Reforma WPR  Rynek światowy  Nowe nawyki konsumentów  Koncentracj...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (13) Wspólne cechy występujące w doskonałych firmach: Wewnętrzne zarządzanie Przywó...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (14) Strategia… żeby uzyskać… Cel „– Czy nie mógłby pan mnie poinformować, którędy ...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (15) Zarządzanie wewnętrzne Oprócz sformułowania strategii… … musisz być w stanie s...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (16) Znaczenie przywództwa: ...dla wszystkich pracujących w tym samym kierunku … dl...
1. Wyzwania dla sektora spółdzielczego (17)  Organy zarządzające dobrze zdefiniowanymi i odrębnymi funkcjami  Z możliwoś...
2. Prowadzenie grup dyskusyjnych(1) Grupa dyskusyjna: definicja  Według Russi (1998) „Grupa jest fabryką przemówień, któr...
2. Prowadzenie grup dyskusyjnych(2) Grupa fokusowa może być zdefiniowana jako starannie zaplanowana rozmowa, mająca na cel...
2. Prowadzenie grup dyskusyjnych(3) Fazy i wymagania metodyczne  Zaplanuj treści umowy.  Zaplanuj cele poszukiwane w sce...
2. Prowadzenie grup dyskusyjnych(4) Planowanie dla grup dyskusyjnych:  Zdefiniuj cel projektu i zaplanuj wyniki  Określ ...
2. Prowadzenie grup dyskusyjnych(5) Moderator  Kwestie poruszone w formie otwartych pytań  Nadzoruje rozwój gry.  Rejes...
2. Prowadzenie grup dyskusyjnych(6) Członkowie  Grupy fokusowe powinny być wystarczająco małe, aby umożliwić każdemu ucze...
2. Prowadzenie grup dyskusyjnych(7) Zalety tej techniki  Grupy dyskusyjne są społecznie ukierunkowane i umieszczają uczes...
2. Prowadzenie grup dyskusyjnych(8) Ograniczenia tej techniki  Moderator ma niższy stopień kontroli  Uczestnicy mogą wpł...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (1) Podejmowanie inicjatywy Przed każdą sytuacją, w której musimy podjąć decyzję, zadając te pytan...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (2) Warunki skutecznego podejmowania decyzji  Elementy skutecznej decyzji.  Definicja i analiza ...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (3) Podsumowując, podczas procesu podejmowania decyzji ważna jest PROAKTYWNOŚĆ wszystkich uczestni...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (4) Proaktywność a osobista odpowiedzialność Postawa proaktywna oznacza odpowiedzialność za własne...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (5) Inne względy Jednym ze sposobów poznania własnego stopnia aktywności jest sprawdzenie, w jaki ...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (6) Osoby proaktywne skupiają swoje wysiłki, decyzje i działania w kręgu wpływów, poświęcone probl...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (7) Analiza możliwych hamulców  Przyznanie się do błędów: NIE BŁĘDY, TYLKO REZULTATY  Postawa wo...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (8) Kiedy zdajemy sobie sprawę z ryzyka, możemy znaleźć optymalne rozwiązanie A jeśli masz czas, a...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (9) Wymogi dobrej decyzji  Bądź pozytywny  Bądźmy odpowiedzialny  Bądź skuteczny  Bądź efektyw...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (10) Jeśli jedna z naszych podstawowych funkcji jako menedżerów i podejmowanie decyzji w ramach sy...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (11) Dobrze jest przeanalizować problem z różnych punktów widzenia i spróbować sporządzić listę mo...
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (12)
3. Podejmowanie decyzji (13) Ocena możliwych alternatyw Kierownicy, którzy muszą podejmować decyzje, uczą się otwierać umy...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (1) Spotkanie  Technika wspólnej refleksji nad konkretnym problemem.  Wymiana poglądó...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (2) Czynniki sukcesu  Struktura i programowanie  Rola reżysera  Nastrój spotkania  ...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (3) Cele i tematy. Jacy ludzie i jakie informacje muszą dostarczyć? Sekwencja logiczna ...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (4) Kroki do bardziej efektywnych spotkań START ROZWÓJ ZAMKNIĘCIE KOPIOWANIE PLAN
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (5) Planowanie spotkania CO KTO GDZIE JAK KIEDY Tematy, treść Uczestnicy logistyka Agen...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (6) Trzy etapy skutecznego spotkania 15% przygotowanie Przed spotkaniem agenda działani...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (7) agenda działania 25% spotkanie Podczas spotkania 60% działania Po spotkaniu 15% prz...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (8) Koordynator musi…  Monitorować prawidłowe funkcjonowanie grupy  Dostosować porząd...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (9)  Przyznaj działania dla każdego punktu ulepszeń i kto jest odpowiedzialny za czas,...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (10)  Kopiowanie i rozpowszechnianie dokumentów / umów uczestników spotkania.  Wykona...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (11) 10 powodów przez które spotkanie stanie się stratą czasu 1. Niedopasowanie. 2. Bra...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (12) Przypomnienie!  Szacunek dla terminu rozmów.  Połączenia są zwykle kontrolowane ...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (13) Działanie spotkań rady: pamiętaj!  W ogłoszeniach są zazwyczaj: ◦ Punkty oczekują...
4. Prowadzenie skutecznych spotkań (14) Spotkania rady nadzorczej: pamiętaj!  Logistyka: miejsce spotkań, miejsca, światł...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (1) Czym jest konflikt? Walka między dwiema stronami, które mają niezgodne cele
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (2) Rozwiązanie konfliktu to zespół kompetencji i umiejętności pozwalających zrozumieć i inter...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (3) Pozytywne strony konfliktu:  Konflikt powinien być postrzegany jako wyzwanie, jako proces...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (4) Jaka jest nasza odpowiedzialność? To jest odpowiedzialność wszystkich i oczywiście przywód...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (5) Główne powody konfliktów  Problemy z komunikacją  Wyszukiwanie mocy  Niezadowolenie z s...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (6) Niektóre wskaźniki konfliktu w spółdzielni  Język ciała  Systematyczne spory, niezależni...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (7) Niektóre wskaźniki konfliktu w spółdzielni  Konflikty w systemach wartości  Pragnienie w...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (8) 12 umiejętności potrzebnych do rozwiązywania konfliktów Zręczność 1: Perspektywa Win - Win...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (9) Zręczność 2: Reakcja na odpowiedź - problemy lub wyzwania  Zamień problemy na możliwości ...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (10) Zręczność 3: Empatia. Aktywne słuchanie  Empatia: połączenie i otwartość pomiędzy ludźmi...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (11) Zręczność 4: Pewność siebie  Zastosuj strategie, aby zaatakować problem, a nie osobę Zrę...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (12) Zręczność 7: Dyspozycyjność - projekcja i cień Zręczność 8: Szkic konfliktu  Zdefiniuj s...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (13) Zręczność 10: Negocjacje Zręczność 11: Wprowadzenie do mediacji  Pomóż stronom spornym z...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (14) Strategie stawiania czoła konfliktom  Oddzielanie ludzi od konfliktu. Oddziela on relacj...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (15) Jakie są konsekwencje konfliktów? Pozytywne Negatywne Indywidualne Organizacji
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (16) Postawy wobec konfliktu BRAK SPÓŁDZIELCZOŚCI RYWALIZA CJA UNIK WSPÓŁPRACA NIESTANOWCZASTA...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (17) Kroki do rozwiązania konfliktu  Określenie konfliktu obiektywnie, bez oceny, osądów czy ...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (18) Kroki do rozwiązania konfliktu  Określ wszystkie opcje rozwiązania  Skonsultuj się z os...
5. Rozwiązywanie konfliktów (19) Kroki do rozwiązania konfliktu  Oceń wszystkie opcje rozwiązania.  Bądź szczery  Słuch...
6. Techniki negocjacyjne (1)  Negocjacje można zdefiniować jako relację nawiązaną przez dwóch lub więcej osób w związku z...
6. Techniki negocjacyjne (2) Podstawowe zasady negocjacji:  Bądź twardy dla problemu i delikatny dla osób  Skoncentruj s...
6. Techniki negocjacyjne (3) 10 Technik negocjacyjnych 1. Bądź grzeczny, pełen szacunku i uprzejmy. 2. Mów tak, jakbyś osi...
6. Techniki negocjacyjne (4) Proces negocjacji  Przygotowanie  Dyskusja  Znaki  Propozycje  Wymiana  Zamknięcie i po...
6. Techniki negocjacyjne (5) Charakterystyka negocjatora  Lubi negocjować  Entuzjastyczny  Świetny komunikator  Przeko...
7. Praca zespołowa (1) Praca zespołowa to praca wykonywana przez kilka osób, w których każdy odgrywa inną rolę, ale wszyst...
7. Praca zespołowa (2) Co to jest zespół roboczy? „Niewielka liczba osób o uzupełniających się umiejętnościach, którzy dąż...
7. Praca zespołowa (3) Różnica między grupą a zespołem Praca zespołowaGrupa robocza VS
7. Praca zespołowa (4) Zarząd musi być zespołem, a nie grupą osób pracujących niezależnie: ewność siebie aangażowanie spół...
7. Praca zespołowa (5) Zalety pracy zespołowej 1. Wiedza. Zespół ma więcej informacji niż każdy z jego członków oddzielnie...
7. Praca zespołowa (6)  v Negatywne nastawienie Krytyka i działania (BUDOWA) Promotor zmian Krytykowa nie i przejście Neg...
7. Praca zespołowa (7) Klucz do pracy zespołowej Przestań skupiać się na "ja" i zacznij tworzyć "my". Odkryj, jak pracowni...
7. Praca zespołowa (8) Aby stworzyć zespół, który działa jak orkiestra 1. Buduj zaufanie 2. Ustanawiaj wspólne cele 3. Stw...
7. Praca zespołowa (9) Pracują jak zespół jeżeli...  Podejmują decyzje grupowe  Mają wydajne spotkania  Zachęcają się d...
7. Praca zespołowa (10) Nie pracujecie jak zespół jeżeli...  Podejmujesz wszystkie decyzje  Każdy obszar dotyczy własnyc...
7. Praca zespołowa (11) Charakterystyka współpracy zespołowej Ken Blanchard mówi, że żeby zespół miał wysoką wydajność, mu...
7. Praca zespołowa (12) Klucze do pracy w zespole  Środowisko spółdzielcze jest PURE ESSENCE pracy zespołowej  Wszyscy p...
7. Praca zespołowa (13) Współpraca Intencyjne procesy grupy w celu osiągnięcia określonych celów, więcej narzędzi przeznac...
7. Praca zespołowa (14) Praca kooperacyjna Jest to potężne narzędzie umożliwiające wymianę wszelkiego rodzaju wiedzy związ...
7. Praca zespołowa (15) Współpraca vs Praca kooperacyjna Współpraca to suma osób, które spotykają się, aby dobiegały końca...
7. Praca zespołowa (16) Podstawowe pojęcia pracy zespołowej  Implikacja  Skonsolidowany sprzęt  Wartość  Wzajemne wspa...
7. Praca zespołowa (17) Zarządzanie czasem ŻEBY ZACZĄĆ ...  Zdefiniuj MATRIX PRIORYZACJI ZADANIA:  Co to jest WAŻNE: Ist...
7. Praca zespołowa (18) GŁÓWNE PORAŻKI ...  Nie jest jasne, co jest istotą mojej działalności,  Poświęcanie czasu na MAŁ...
8. Przywództwo (1) Proces wpływu społecznego, dzięki któremu jednostka mobilizuje i inicjuje współpracę z innymi, aby osią...
8. Przywództwo (2)  Sukces firmy polega nie tylko na produktach, usługach czy technologii, ale przede wszystkim na ludzia...
8. Przywództwo (3) "Jeśli chcesz zbudować statek, nie zaczynaj odcinania drewna i rozpowszechniania dzieła, ale najpierw t...
8. Przywództwo (4)  Simon Sinek: How great leaders inspire action  https://www.ted.com/talks/simon_sinek_how_great_leade...
8. Przywództwo (5)
8. Przywództwo (6) Wymagania dla liderów gospodarki społecznej  Zdolności poznawcze i umiejętność nieustannego rozwijania...
8. Przywództwo (7) Firmy muszą nie tylko prowadzić ale także prowadzić, to znaczy do motywowania, oddziaływania, odniesien...
8. Przywództwo (8) Co sprawia, że ludzie podążają za liderem?  Pewność siebie  Kompetencje  Motywacja  Troska o ludzi
8. Przywództwo (9) Podstawowe umiejętności przywódcze
8. Przywództwo (10) W zależności od stopnia wykorzystania władzy przez lidera:  Autorytarny  Paternalistyczny  Doradczy...
8. Przywództwo (11) Zgodnie z wykorzystaniem władzy przez liderów:  Autorytatywny lider  Lider paternalistyczny  Demokr...
8. Przywództwo (12) „Autokratyczny” lider "Rozkaz i dowodzenie" Jednostronne podejmowanie decyzji, Niewielkie zaangażowani...
8. Przywództwo (13) “Demokratyczny lub partycypacyjny” lider  Zachęca do udziału zespołu w ustawianiu celów  Podlega ona...
8. Przywództwo (14) Przywództwo „polityki wolnej ręki”  Lider pasywny  Deleguje do zespołu swoje uprawnienia do podejmow...
8. Przywództwo (15) Lider transakcji vs lider transformacji”  Lider transakcji traktuje kwestię utrzymania normalnego prz...
8. Przywództwo (16) Wspólne przywództwo Wspólne przywództwo Elastyczność Dostosowanie Orientacja na cel Trening uprawnienia
v Dziękuję za uwagę!
