Aug. 26, 2022
Lecture 14 on Blackbody Radiation.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Education

Phys 371
Fall 2019
Prof. Steven Anlage
Lecture 14, Blackbody Radiation
Friday 27 September, 2019

Phys 371
Fall 2019
Prof. Steven Anlage
Lecture 14, Blackbody Radiation
Friday 27 September, 2019

Lecture 14 on Blackbody Radiation.pptx

  1. 1. Phys 371 Fall 2019 Prof. Steven Anlage Lecture 14, Blackbody Radiation Friday 27 September, 2019 1
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. First Quantization J J Thomson “discovered” the electron and determine it’s charge-to-mass ratio: e/m Thomson tried to measure the charge of the electron using charged water droplets: Charge up a large collection of water droplets and measure their total mass and charge But the water evaporated during the measurement! - Big uncertainties Robert Millikan switched to oil droplets to eliminate the evaporation problem Millikan also innovated by examining the dynamics of single individual charged oil droplets with varying charge and in a variable electric field
  6. 6. 6 The oil droplets are charged by the atomizer They fall into under the influence of gravity into the capacitor The droplets experience a drag force and fall at constant (slow) velocity The charge on the droplets can change by means of ionizing radiation sent into the chamber One can follow individual droplets through the microscope The charge on the droplets can be measured from a balance of forces involved: gravity drag electric 𝑬 Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
  7. 7. 7 Outcomes of the Thomson and Millikan Oil Droplet Experiments After many observations of droplets in different charge states: The charge of the droplets was found to be Quantized in units of 𝒆 = 𝟏. 𝟔𝟎𝟐 × 𝟏𝟎−𝟏𝟗 Coulombs The electron is a “universal” particle that is found in all substances / atoms (follows from Thomson’s cathodes) The mass and charge of the electron are quantized → First Quantization Every electron is apparently identical to every other electron
  8. 8. 8 Front row: Michelson, Einstein, Millikan at the Athenaeum at Caltech in 1931
  9. 9. 9 Blackbody Radiation All objects at finite temperature 𝑻 emit electromagnetic radiation The total amount of radiation increases with the temperature of the object 𝑹𝑻𝒐𝒕𝒂𝒍 = 𝝈𝑻𝟒 𝑹𝑻𝒐𝒕𝒂𝒍 Total radiated power per unit area of object (W/m2) Absolute temperature (K) Stefan constant 𝑻 𝝈 𝝈 = 𝟓. 𝟔𝟕𝟎𝟑 × 𝟏𝟎−𝟖 𝑾/(𝒎𝟐𝑲𝟒)
  10. 10. Blackbody Radiation is Widely Distributed in Wavelength / Frequency R(l) (W/(m2-nm)) E n e r g y / m ^ 2 / n m /s e c Wavelength l (Å = 10-10 m) 𝑹𝑻𝒐𝒕𝒂𝒍 = 𝟎 ∞ 𝑹 𝝀 𝒅𝝀
  11. 11. 11 This radiation spectrum is universal in the sense that all objects show the same emission spectrum as long as they are the same temperature. Universality begs explanation …
  12. 12. http://book.bionumbers.org/how-much-energy-is-carried-by-photons-used-in-photosynthesis/ Solar Blackbody Spectrum Measured Above and Below the Atmosphere The discrete absorption “lines” suggest that atoms have quantized energy levels, but that will come up later …
  13. 13. 13 Wien Displacement Law 𝝀𝒎𝒂𝒙 𝑻 = 𝟐. 𝟖𝟗𝟕𝟕𝟕𝟏𝟗𝟓𝟓 × 𝟏𝟎−𝟑 m-K 𝝀𝒎𝒂𝒙 ~𝟏/𝑻
  14. 14. 14 𝝆 𝝀 𝑹 𝝀 𝑹 𝝀 = 𝒄 𝟒 𝝆 𝝀 Blackbody Radiators 𝝆 𝝀 = Energy Volume∙Wavelength = J 𝑚3∙nm 𝑹 𝝀 = Power Area∙Wavelength = W 𝑚2∙nm
  15. 15. 15 Commercial Blackbody Radiation Sources
  16. 16. 16 T = 2.7260±0.0013 K Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation Spectrum The radiation is isotropic to roughly one part in 100,000: the root mean square variations are only 18 µK https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cosmic_microwave_background 𝟏 𝒄𝒎−𝟏 ≈ 𝟑𝟎 𝑮𝑯𝒛
  17. 17. 17 What is the Energy Density of Electromagnetic Modes in the Box, r(l)? First do the classical calculation 𝝆 𝝀 = 𝒌𝑩𝑻 𝒏 𝝀 Energy per mode Number of modes per unit volume at wavelength l Assume Equipartition of Energy Every mode acquires 𝒌𝑩𝑻 of energy, on average, for a system in thermal equilibrium What is the mode density of electromagnetic fields in the box of wavelength l, 𝒏 𝝀 ?
  18. 18. 18 What is the Mode Density 𝒏(𝝀)? Imagine all the resonant oscillation modes of a string of length L + many more modes! The wavelengths of standing waves on the string are given by 𝑳 = 𝑵 𝝀 𝟐 , where 𝑵 is an integer, 𝑵 = 𝟏, 𝟐, 𝟑, 𝟒, … We can ask the question: For a given wavelength 𝝀, what mode number does it correspond to? The answer is 𝑵 = 𝟐𝑳/𝝀. Doing this in 3 dimensions for a cube of size 𝑳 × 𝑳 × 𝑳 gives: 𝑵 = 𝟒𝝅𝑳𝟑 /𝟑𝝀𝟑 . The number of modes with wavelengths between 𝝀 and 𝝀 + 𝒅𝝀 is given by: 𝒅𝑵 = 𝟒𝝅𝑳𝟑 𝝀𝟒 𝒅𝝀. The number of modes per unit volume per unit wavelength is: 𝒏 𝝀 = 𝟖𝝅 𝝀𝟒 (assuming 2 polarizations for each wavelength)
  19. 19. 19 What is the Energy Density of Electromagnetic Modes in the Box, r(l)? 𝝆 𝝀 = 𝒌𝑩𝑻 𝒏 𝝀 𝝆 𝝀 = 𝟖𝝅𝒌𝑩𝑻 𝝀𝟒 Rayleigh-Jeans Law The ultra-violet catastrophe ensues… Somehow we have to limit the occupation of the short-wavelength modes … Still doing the classical calculation
  20. 20. 20 What is the Energy Density of Electromagnetic Modes in the Box, r(l)? The birth of Quantum Mechanics The atoms in the walls of the box have electrons, and when these electrons vibrate at frequency 𝑓 they emit electromagnetic waves at frequency 𝑓. Likewise light at frequency 𝑓 can be absorbed by the atoms in the walls and start oscillating at frequency 𝑓. In equilibrium there is an equal energy flux from the walls to radiation and from radiation back into the walls.
  21. 21. 21 What is the Energy Density of Electromagnetic Modes in the Box, r(l)? The birth of Quantum Mechanics Max Planck (1900) made two (largely unjustified and revolutionary) assumptions: 1) The atoms in the walls of the box have discrete energy levels given by 𝑬𝒏 = 𝒏𝜺, where 𝒏 = 𝟎, 𝟏, 𝟐, … Hence the atoms can only interact with light of energy 𝜺, 𝟐𝜺, 𝟑𝜺, etc. 2) The energy of light is directly related to the frequency of oscillation of the EM fields as 𝜺 = 𝒉𝒇, where 𝒉 is a fudge factor with units of 𝑱/𝑯𝒛 or 𝑱 − 𝒔. Surprisingly, this energy is independent of the intensity of the light. Why did Planck take 𝜺 = 𝒉𝒇 and not some other dependence?
  22. 22. 22 How Does This Get Rid of the Ultraviolet Catastrophe? The likelihood of finding an atom in the walls of the box being excited to energy state 𝑬 is given by: 𝒈 𝑬 = 𝑨𝒆−𝑬/𝒌𝑩𝑻 (the Boltzmann factor from classical statistical mechanics) 𝒈 𝑬 is the fraction of atoms in the wall of the box that are excited to a state of energy 𝐸 𝑻 is the temperature of the walls of the box (K) 𝑨 is a normalization constant This shows that the highly energetic atom energy states (𝑬 >> 𝒌𝑩𝑻) will be occupied with near-zero probability Hence in equilibrium there will be very few highly energetic electromagnetic modes excited in the cavity In other words, equipartition of energy breaks down for the energetic modes of the box 𝒌𝑩𝑻~𝟎. 𝟏 𝒆𝑽 𝑬~𝟐 𝒆𝑽 𝒆−𝑬/𝒌𝑩𝑻~𝟏𝟎−𝟗 For example:
  23. 23. 23 We can find 𝑨 by using the discrete nature of the energy states of the atoms: 𝑬𝒏 = 𝒏𝜺 In this case we have the discrete fractions: 𝒈𝒏 = 𝑨𝒆−𝑬𝒏/𝒌𝑩𝑻 = 𝑨𝒆−𝒏𝜺/𝒌𝑩𝑻 Find 𝑨 by demanding that the total probability of finding the atom in any state is unity: 𝟏 = 𝒏=𝟎 ∞ 𝒈𝒏 = 𝒏=𝟎 ∞ 𝑨𝒆−𝒏𝜺/𝒌𝑩𝑻 = 𝑨 𝒏=𝟎 ∞ 𝒆−𝜺/𝒌𝑩𝑻 𝒏 We recognize the sum as that for 𝟏 𝟏−𝒙 , 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒙 < 𝟏 (note that 𝒙 = 𝒆−𝜺/𝒌𝑩𝑻 < 𝟏): 𝟏 𝟏−𝒙 = 𝒏=𝟎 ∞ 𝒙 𝒏 S𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝑨, 𝐰𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝑨 = 𝟏 − 𝒆−𝜺/𝒌𝑩𝑻 What is the Energy Density of Electromagnetic Modes in the Box, r(l)? First step: Find 𝑨
  24. 24. 24 What is the Energy Density of Electromagnetic Modes in the Box, r(l)? Second step: Find the average energy of the atoms in equilibrium 𝑬 = 𝒏=𝟎 ∞ 𝑬𝒏 𝒈𝒏 = 𝑨 𝒏=𝟎 ∞ 𝒏𝜺 𝒆−𝜺/𝒌𝑩𝑻 𝒏 Trick to simplify the sum: The pre-factor in the sum, 𝒏𝜺, appears in the exponent. Hence take a derivative with respect to −𝟏/𝒌𝑩𝑻 to bring it down from there. Then move the derivative outside the sum! 𝑬 = 𝑨 𝒅 𝒅(−𝟏/𝒌𝑩𝑻) 𝒏=𝟎 ∞ 𝒆−𝜺/𝒌𝑩𝑻 𝒏 Now the sum can be easily performed! 𝑬 = 𝑨 𝒅 𝒅(−𝟏/𝒌𝑩𝑻) 𝟏 𝟏 − 𝒆−𝜺/𝒌𝑩𝑻 Finally we get 𝑬 = 𝜺 𝒆𝜺/𝒌𝑩𝑻 − 𝟏
  25. 25. 25 𝑬 = 𝜺 𝒆𝜺/𝒌𝑩𝑻 − 𝟏 What is the Energy Density of Electromagnetic Modes in the Box, r(l)? This is the average energy of the atoms making up the walls of the box They are in equilibrium with the electromagnetic modes. Therefore we use Planck’s assumption that 𝜺 = 𝒉𝒇 to find the energy of the light 𝑬 = 𝒉𝒇 𝒆𝒉𝒇/𝒌𝑩𝑻 − 𝟏 = 𝒉𝒄/𝝀 𝒆𝒉𝒄/𝝀𝒌𝑩𝑻 − 𝟏 using the fact that 𝝀𝒇 = 𝒄 for light This is the average energy in a mode of wavelength 𝝀. Find the Total energy density of the light by multiplying by the mode density calculated above: 𝝆 𝝀 = 𝑬 𝒏 𝝀 = 𝑬 𝟖𝝅 𝝀𝟒 𝝆 𝝀 = 𝟖𝝅𝒉𝒄/𝝀𝟓 𝒆𝒉𝒄/𝝀𝒌𝑩𝑻 − 𝟏 Planck Blackbody Radiation Formula
  26. 26. 26 𝝆 𝝀 = 𝟖𝝅𝒉𝒄/𝝀𝟓 𝒆𝒉𝒄/𝝀𝒌𝑩𝑻 − 𝟏 Planck Blackbody Radiation Formula This equation fit the data very well! T = 2.7260±0.0013 K The prediction remains finite as 𝝀 → 𝟎 𝝆 𝝀 ≈ 𝟖𝝅𝒉𝒄 𝝀𝟓 𝒆−𝒉𝒄/𝝀𝒌𝑩𝑻 This predicted exponential suppression at short wavelength is a characteristic property of blackbody radiation data
  27. 27. 27 Thanks for Listening! Planck has overcome the Ultraviolet Catastrophe, but at what price? The value of Planck’s constant 𝒉 = 𝟔. 𝟔𝟐𝟔 × 𝟏𝟎−𝟑𝟒 𝑱 − 𝒔 = 𝟒. 𝟏𝟑𝟔 × 𝟏𝟎−𝟏𝟓 𝒆𝑽 − 𝒔 The reduced Planck constant: ℏ = 𝒉/𝟐𝝅 Planck was obsessed with justifying these two assumptions in the 10 years or so that followed He was a “reluctant revolutionary” He was relieved when a young Albert Einstein picked up these ideas about light and showed that they could be used to understand the Photo-electric Effect (a totally different phenomenon), and determine the value of Planck’s constant with high precision!

