ASSIGNMENT SUBMITTED TO. RESPECTED SIR ZAFAR. SUBMITTED BY. TAYYABA HUSSAIN. BS HISTORY 8TH SEMESTER. UNIVERSITY OF SARGOD...
Topic. Abul Wafa MuhammadAl-Buzjani (940- 997-8 C.E.)
Introduction.  Buzjani was one of the leading astronomers and mathematicians of the middle Ages, with significant contrib...
His Life.  Abul Wafa Muhammad Ibn Muhammad Ibn Yahya Ibn Ismail al-Buzjani was born in (June 10,940-july 15,998) in Buzja...
 Abul Wafa obtained his basic education in Mathematics in his hometown, or nearby Nishapur, before leaving for Baghdad. A...
His Title.  The Persian mathematician and astronomer Abul Wafa al- Buzjani (AD 940-997) was awarded by the title of “moha...
His Contribution.  Abul Wafa's main contribution lies in several branches of mathematics, especially geometry and trigono...
Astronomy  Abu Al-Wafa' was the first to build a wall quadrant to observe the sky. It has been suggested that he was infl...
Almagest.  His Almagest was widely read by medieval Arabic astronomers in the centuries after his death. He is known to h...
Mathematics.  He introduced the secant and cosecant for the first time, knew the relations between the trigonometric line...
His Books.  He wrote a large number of books on mathematics and other subjects, most of which have been lost or exist in ...
 Al Buzjani also wrote a complete textbook on astronomy from a mathematical point of view with Explicit solution  He was...
Abul Wafa's achievements  Abul Wafa achievements in the development of trigonometry, specifically in the improvement of t...
GreatAstronomer.  Historical evidence, as well as the judgments of Buzjani colleagues and generations of scholars who cam...
Death.  Abu al Wafa died in Baghdad on July 15, 998 AD He was respected by almost all people in the entire Caliphate, esp...
