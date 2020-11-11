Successfully reported this slideshow.
Terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitos Päihdepalveluiden muutosten seuranta koronaepidemian aikana Havaintoja pääkaupunkiseudult...
Tiedonkeruun toteutus • THL:n Päihteet ja riippuvuudet –yksikkö • Toteutuksessa mukana: • kehittämispäällikkö Airi Partane...
Tiedonkeruu alkoi rajoitusten tultua voimaan • Koronarajoitusten aikataulu keväällä • Seuranta alkoi viikolla 12 • Tavoite...
Havaintoja pääkaupunkiseudulta HS 17.3.2020 4.12.2020Etunimi Sukunimi 4 ”Asiakaskuntaa harhailee siellä sun täällä kun ei ...
Toimintojen rajoitukset aiheuttivat jonkin verranrauhattomuutta myös ympäristössä Lähtötilanne Matalan kynnyksen palvelut,...
Haasteita ja huolenaiheita • Kiinteitä paikkoja missä viettää aikaa päivisin ei ollut, joten moni asunnoton vietti aikaans...
Päiväkeskuksien muuttuneet käytännöt • Esimerkki Sininauhasäätiöstä: henkilökunta päivysti arkisin klo 9-15. Asiakkaille j...
Tilanne syksyllä 2020 • Päiväkeskukset ovat avoinna mutta rajoitetusti: kerrallaan asioivien ihmisten määrää on rajoitettu...
Syksyn seurantakyselyn tilannekuva: arvio päihdepalvelujen tarpeen merkittävästä muutoksesta Helsingissä 4.12.2020Inari Vi...
Haasteet syksyllä 2020 • Talven tulo, sateet ja säiden kylmeneminen, ihmisiä voi jäädä palveluiden ulkopuolelle, eikä ole ...
Koronaepidemian vaikutukset ympäristöön pääkaupunkiseudulla • Koronaepidemiasta johtuvat rajoitustoimet ovat lisänneet päi...
Korona-ajan lieveilmiöitä ”Vaarallinen Vallila”
Hyviä käytäntöjä: ympäristötyö Ympäristötyön avulla ennaltaehkäistään ja vähennetään päihteiden käytöstä aiheutuvia lievei...
Hyvät käytännöt • Aukioloaikojen ja asiakasmäärien rajoituksesta huolimatta päiväkeskuksissa on ollut mahdollista peseytyä...
Onnistumisia Helsinki: jalkautuva työ tehostui, keväällä matalan kynnyksen toimijat siirtyivät kaduille. Jalkautuvien verk...
Hyviä käytäntöjä - Tampere ”Asiakkaat olisivat muuten olleet kadulla – Tamperelainen toimintakeskus palkittiin, koska ovet...
Turvallisuuden tunteen edistämisen menetelmiä - mallia Norjasta? • Lisää jalkautuvaa työtä: esim. ’hyvinvoinninvalvojia’ j...
KIITOS! 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 18 Lisätietoja:inari.viskari@thl.fi
  1. 1. Terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitos Päihdepalveluiden muutosten seuranta koronaepidemian aikana Havaintoja pääkaupunkiseudulta Inari Viskari 11.11.2020 1
  2. 2. Tiedonkeruun toteutus • THL:n Päihteet ja riippuvuudet –yksikkö • Toteutuksessa mukana: • kehittämispäällikkö Airi Partanen, erikoistutkija Kristiina Kuussaari, asiantuntija Inari Viskari, erikoissuunnittelija Minna Kesänen, erikoissuunnittelija Anne Arponen • Tietolähteet  THL:n kysely: alkukartoitus viikolla 12 (pääosin sähköposti, puhelin ym.) sen jälkeen 1-2 kuukauden välein seuranta (webropol).  Lisäksi hyödynnetään organisaatioiden verkkosivuja, ajankohtaisselvityksiä, julkaistuja lehtiartikkeleita yms. Helsingin osalta myös Facebookin Päihdepalveluiden ilmoitustaulua ja muuta sosiaalista mediaa. • Tietojen hyödyntäminen:  STM:n ja THL:n tekemät vaikutusarviot, kansalaisviestinnän kehittäminen • Päihdepalveluiden muutosten seuranta koronapandemian aikana • Neuvoja päihteiden käyttäjälle koronaepidemian aikana  Tutkimuskäyttö: COVALC-tutkimus 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  3. 3. Tiedonkeruu alkoi rajoitusten tultua voimaan • Koronarajoitusten aikataulu keväällä • Seuranta alkoi viikolla 12 • Tavoite:  tilannekuvaa siitä, miten eri puolilla Suomea eri vaiheissa tehdään muutoksia eri tyyppisten päihdepalveluiden toteuttamisessa, mm.  päihdehuollon avohoito, opioidikorvaushoito  ympärivuorokautinen laitoshoito  terveysneuvontatoiminta  matalankynnyksiset palvelut (asuminen, päivätoiminta, ruoka-apu)  Ympäristötyö  asiakaskunnan näkökulma  työntekijöiden näkökulma  tartuntojen leviämisen ehkäisy ja hoito (mm. tiedotus, sovitut toimintamallit)  muita ajankohtaisia haasteita 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  4. 4. Havaintoja pääkaupunkiseudulta HS 17.3.2020 4.12.2020Etunimi Sukunimi 4 ”Asiakaskuntaa harhailee siellä sun täällä kun ei ole paikkoja missä olla.”
  5. 5. Toimintojen rajoitukset aiheuttivat jonkin verranrauhattomuutta myös ympäristössä Lähtötilanne Matalan kynnyksen palvelut, kuten päivätoimintakeskukset ja muut kohtaamispaikat suljettiin tai pidettiin auki rajoitetusti. Asiakkaisiin pidettiin yhteyttä puhelimitse ja erilaisten sähköisten palveluiden kautta. Joitakin kasvokkain tapahtuvia toimintamuotoja pidettiin yllä rajoitetusti haavoittuvassa olevien ihmisten auttamiseksi. 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 5
  6. 6. Haasteita ja huolenaiheita • Kiinteitä paikkoja missä viettää aikaa päivisin ei ollut, joten moni asunnoton vietti aikaansa ulkona, julkisissa tai puolijulkisissa tiloissa. • Kadulta tuli tietoa että ihmisiä ajetaan ulos julkisista tiloista takaisin kadulle. • Ihmiset ovat olleet väsyneitä, nälkäisiä ja normaalia huonommassa kunnossa. Osan kohdalla hygienian hoito on ollut haasteellista kadulla ollessa. Esim. nuorten kertoman mukaan he eivät päässeet/mahtuneet yöaikana sisätiloihin lepäämään, vaan ovat joutuneet yöpymään esim. yleisissä vessoissa, rautatieasemalla ja kauppakeskuksissa. 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 6
  7. 7. Päiväkeskuksien muuttuneet käytännöt • Esimerkki Sininauhasäätiöstä: henkilökunta päivysti arkisin klo 9-15. Asiakkaille jaettiin puhtaita käyttövälineitä ja ruokakasseja, lisäksi asiakkailla oli peseytymismahdollisuus. Päiväkeskukseen sisälle pääsi vain yksi henkilö kerrallaan. • Turvavälejä pidettiin yllä. Ne henkilöt, jotka hakivat vain ruoka-apua tai käyttövälineitä eivät päässeet sisälle vaan nämä palvelut tapahtuivat ovensuulta. 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 7
  8. 8. Tilanne syksyllä 2020 • Päiväkeskukset ovat avoinna mutta rajoitetusti: kerrallaan asioivien ihmisten määrää on rajoitettu: 10-20 henkilöä. • Päiväkeskuksiin ei voi edelleenkään jäädä oleskelemaan. • Asunto ensin – yksiköissä on yhä voimassa vierailurajoituksia. Asukas voi kutsua vain yhden vieraan kerrallaan kylään. • Lämpimän ruuan jakaminen jatkuu Helsingissä ainakin vuoden loppuun. 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 8
  9. 9. Syksyn seurantakyselyn tilannekuva: arvio päihdepalvelujen tarpeen merkittävästä muutoksesta Helsingissä 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 9
  10. 10. Haasteet syksyllä 2020 • Talven tulo, sateet ja säiden kylmeneminen, ihmisiä voi jäädä palveluiden ulkopuolelle, eikä ole tarpeeksi mahdollisuuksia viettää aikaa sisätiloissa ja levähtää. • Ihmisiä ajetaan pois julkisista tiloista. • Asunto ensin yksiköissä on edelleen vierailurajoituksia. • Huolta asumispalveluiden riittävyydestä. • Matalan kynnyksen palveluiden ja ruoka-avun tarve kasvaa. 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 10
  11. 11. Koronaepidemian vaikutukset ympäristöön pääkaupunkiseudulla • Koronaepidemiasta johtuvat rajoitustoimet ovat lisänneet päihteiden käytöstä johtuvia lieveilmiöitä: huumeruiskut ympäristössä, näkyvä huumeiden käyttö, huumekauppa, roskaaminen, yleinen levottomuus, järjestyshäiriöt, meteli sekä omaisuusrikokset, erityisesti pyörävarkaudet, ovat lisääntyneet julkisessa tilassa. tarve uusille menetelmille ja ympäristötyölle kasvaa.
  12. 12. Korona-ajan lieveilmiöitä ”Vaarallinen Vallila”
  13. 13. Hyviä käytäntöjä: ympäristötyö Ympäristötyön avulla ennaltaehkäistään ja vähennetään päihteiden käytöstä aiheutuvia lieveilmiöitä • Ympäristötyöllä (käytetään myös termiä naapurustotyö) tarkoitetaan sellaisia toimenpiteitä ja menetelmiä, joiden avulla esimerkiksi asunto ensin -periaatteella toimivat asumisyksiköt integroidaan osaksi asuinaluetta. Työ pitää sisällään mm. naapurien kohtaamisia, viranomaisyhteistyötä, asuinalueen siisteyden ja turvallisuuden ylläpitoa, asiakasohjausta, yhteisöllisiä tapahtumia, avointa tiedottamista, kaikille avoimia keskustelufoorumeita ja aktiivista viestintää. • Koronaepidemian aikana säännöllistä ympäristötyötä jatkettu/aloitettu: mm. Sininauhasäätiö, Diakonissalaitos ja Symppikset. 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 13 Kuva: SYMPPIS FACEBOOK
  14. 14. Hyvät käytännöt • Aukioloaikojen ja asiakasmäärien rajoituksesta huolimatta päiväkeskuksissa on ollut mahdollista peseytyä, saada mm. puhtaita vaatteita, palveluohjausta ja eväspusseja. • Matalankynnyksen toimipisteistä on jalkauduttu kohtaamaan apua tarvitsevia ihmisiä. • Haittoja vähentävät toimet lisääntyivät. • Jalkautuva työ on jatkunut Helsingin kantakaupungin alueella. Toimintamuotoihin on kuulunut palveluohjaus, eväspussien ja huumeiden käyttövälineiden jako sekä palveluihin saattaminen, ohjaus ja neuvonta. • Yhteistyö muiden toimijoiden ja kaupungin kanssa on tiivistynyt ja lisääntynyt poikkeustilanteen aikana. Myös säännöllisiä tapaamisia ja palavereja eri toimijoiden kesken on ollut viikoittain. • Päihde- ja asunnottomuustyötä tekevät toimijat ovat "puhaltaneet yhteen hiileen" kriisitilanteessa ja etsineet yhteisiä toimintamalleja palvelujen saatavuuden turvaamiseksi. • Tampereella päivätoimintakeskuksen aukioloaikoja lisättiin korona-aikana (8-20 arkisin, lisäksi lauantaisin 8-15). 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 14
  15. 15. Onnistumisia Helsinki: jalkautuva työ tehostui, keväällä matalan kynnyksen toimijat siirtyivät kaduille. Jalkautuvien verkostossa toimivat esimerkiksi Helsingin kaupunki, A-klinikkasäätiö, Sininauhasäätiö, Diakonissalaitos, Tukikohta ry, Kipinä ry, VVA ry ja Vihreä keidas. 4.12.2020 Inari Viskari 15 Kuva: A-klinikkasäätiö Kuva: Sininauhasäätiö
  16. 16. Hyviä käytäntöjä - Tampere ”Asiakkaat olisivat muuten olleet kadulla – Tamperelainen toimintakeskus palkittiin, koska ovet pysyivät auki koronasta huolimatta.” 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 16
  17. 17. Turvallisuuden tunteen edistämisen menetelmiä - mallia Norjasta? • Lisää jalkautuvaa työtä: esim. ’hyvinvoinninvalvojia’ ja ’miljööterapeutteja’, jotka liikkuvat ongelma-alueilla joka päivä esim. klo 14-20 • Valvottu huumeiden käyttöhuone • Nykyisten palveluiden laajentaminen, aukioloajat klo 9- 22, myös viikonloppuisin • Huumeita käyttävien ihmisille mielekästä ja vastikkeellista työtä • Palveluiden sijoittaminen tasaisesti ympäri kaupunkia 4.12.2020 Inari Viskari 17 Foto: André Kjernsli/Vårt OSLO
  18. 18. KIITOS! 4.12.2020Inari Viskari 18 Lisätietoja:inari.viskari@thl.fi

