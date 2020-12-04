Successfully reported this slideshow.
Terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitos Päihdepalvelujen muutosten seuranta koronaepidemian aikana – THL:n tiedonkeruu Airi Parta...
Sisältö • Tiedonkeruun toteutus ja ajoittuminen • Ensimmäinen tilannekuva 3.4.2020 ja sen täydennys 23.4.2020 (viikot 12-1...
Tiedonkeruun toteutus • THL:n Päihteet ja riippuvuudet –yksikkö (KEPA) • Toteutuksessa mukana: • kehittämispäällikkö Airi ...
Tiedonkeruu alkoi rajoitusten tultua voimaan • Koronarajoitusten aikataulu keväällä • Seuranta alkoi viikolla 12 • Tavoite...
Toteutus – ”näytteitä” päihdepalveluiden tilanteesta eri puolilta Suomea Toteutus käynnistyi alueittain: • Pääkaupunkiseut...
Koronatartuntojen tilanteessa alueellisia suurempia muutoksia syksyllä 2020 • Ilmaantuvuus (kumulatiivinen) 31.8.2020! 17....
Ensimmäinen tilannekuva viikoilta 12-17 (3.4.2020 ja täydennys 23.4.2020) 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannast...
Ensimmäinen tilannekuva 3.4.2020 - eri puolilla Suomea edettiin eritahtisesti Pääkaupunkiseudulla  tapahtui nopeita ja su...
Ensimmäinen tilannekuva 3.4.2020 – huolia Viestintä:  Palveluntuottajilla monia viestintäkanavia: verkkosivuja (STM, THL,...
Ensimmäinen täydennetty tilannekuva 23.4.2020 STM:lle vastaus sosiaali- ja terveysvaliokuntaa varten: ”Missä määrin päihde...
Ensimmäinen täydennetty tilannekuva 23.4.2020 STM:lle vastaus sosiaali- ja terveysvaliokuntaa varten: ”Missä määrin päihde...
Seuranta I 24.4.-8.5.2020 Webropol-kysely, vastaajia 42 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian ...
Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5.) => vastaamista edeltäneiden parin viikon aikana tapahtuneista muutoksista • Keskeiset muutok...
Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – tilannekuva (1/4) • Päihdepalveluissa asioivista hyvin harvalla on arvioitu olevan todettuj...
Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – tilannekuva (2/4) • Hoidon toteutuksessa tapahtuneet muutokset kahden edeltäneen viikon aik...
Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – tilannekuva (3/4) • Hoidon toteutuksessa tapahtuneet muutokset kahden edeltäneen viikon aik...
Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – tilannekuva (4/4) • Henkilöstön näkökulma • koronatartuntoihin liittyviä pelkoja mm. suojav...
Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – toimivia uusia käytäntöjä (1/2) • Etäyhteydet päihdehuollon avohoidossa • yksilötyössä onni...
Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – toimivia uusia käytäntöjä (2/2) • Matalan kynnyksen perustarpeisiin vastaavat palvelut (asu...
Seuranta II 3.-15.6.2020 Webropol-kysely, vastaajia 39 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian a...
Seurantakysely II (3.-15.6.2020) => vastaamista edeltäneiden parin viikon aikana tapahtuneista muutoksista • Keskeiset muu...
Seurantakysely II (3.-15.6) - tilannekuva Hoidon toteutuksessa tapahtuneet muutokset • Rajoitusten purkamiseen liittyvien ...
Seurantakysely II (3.-15.6) - tilannekuva Päihteiden käytössä ja palveluissa tapahtuneet muutokset asiakaskunnan näkökulma...
Seurantakysely II (3.-15.6) - tilannekuva Arvio asiakkaiden koronatartuntojen tilanteesta • Päihdepalveluissa asioivista e...
Seuranta III 27.8.-9.10.2020 Webropol-kysely, vastaajia 46 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemi...
Seurantakysely II (27.8.-9.10.2020) => kesän jälkeinen seurantavaihe • arvio koronapandemian vaikutuksesta asiakkaiden eri...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Arvio koronapandemian vaikutuksesta asiakkaiden eri tyyppisten päihdepalvel...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Arvio koronapandemian vaikutuksesta asiakkaiden eri tyyppisten päihdepalvel...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Arvio asiakkaiden koronatartuntojen tilanteesta (% vastaajista) • Päihdepal...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Rajoituksen purun jälkeen voimaan jääneet poikkeuskäytännöt • Useimmat vast...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Asiakkaille annettava tuki koronatartuntojen välttämiseksi • Vastauksissa t...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Asiakaskunnan tilanteesta heränneitä huolenaiheita, joihin voitaisiin vasta...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Asiakaskunnan tilanteesta heränneitä huolenaiheita, joihin voitaisiin vasta...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Asiakaskunnan tilanteesta heränneitä huolenaiheita, joihin voitaisiin vasta...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Ennakointia uusiin koronatartuntojen aaltoihin liittyvistä huolenaiheista a...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Ennakointia uusiin koronatartuntojen aaltoihin liittyvistä huolenaiheista t...
Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Yhteenvetona: keskeisimmät huomioitavat asiat • Osalla päihdepalvelujen asi...
Seuranta IV 2.-18.11.2020 Webropol-kysely, vastaajia 28 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian ...
Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Pääkaupunkiseutu: Helsinki (1/2) - Päihdepalvelujen järjestämisen haasteet...
Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Pääkaupunkiseutu: Helsinki (2/2) - Koronatartuntojen vuoksi on tärkeä järj...
Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Pääkaupunkiseutu: Espoo ja Vantaa - Espoossa ja Vantaalla on nähtävissä my...
Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Muut kuusikkokunnat: Turun ja Tampereen seutu (1/2) - Turun ja Tampereen s...
Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Muut kuusikkokunnat: Turun ja Tampereen seutu (2/2) - Tampereen seudulla p...
Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Muu Suomi - Muualla Suomessa päihdepalveluissa ja niiden asiakaskunnassa o...
Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Yhteenveto: - suurimmat ja ajankohtaisimmat haasteet päihdepalvelujen järj...
Seurantojen jatkaminen • Seurannan jatkaminen?  arvioidaan seurannan jatkamisen tarve alkuvuonna 2021 koronapandemian ete...
Kerätyn seurantatiedon hyödyntäminen • STM:lle arviointitietoa • THL:n muu raportointi, mm. Rissanen Pekka ym. COVID-19-ep...
  1. 1. Terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitos Päihdepalvelujen muutosten seuranta koronaepidemian aikana – THL:n tiedonkeruu Airi Partanen, Kristiina Kuussaari, Inari Viskari, Minna Kesänen
  2. 2. Sisältö • Tiedonkeruun toteutus ja ajoittuminen • Ensimmäinen tilannekuva 3.4.2020 ja sen täydennys 23.4.2020 (viikot 12-17) • Seuranta I (24.4.-8.5.2020) • Seuranta II (3.-15.6.2020) • Seuranta III (27.8.-9.10.2020) • Jatkosuunnitelmat 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  3. 3. Tiedonkeruun toteutus • THL:n Päihteet ja riippuvuudet –yksikkö (KEPA) • Toteutuksessa mukana: • kehittämispäällikkö Airi Partanen, erikoistutkija Kristiina Kuussaari, asiantuntija Inari Viskari, erikoissuunnittelija Minna Kesänen / KEPA, erikoissuunnittelija Anne Arponen / VAME • Tietolähteet  THL:n kysely: alkukartoitus (pääosin sähköposti, puhelin ym.) + keväällä noin kuukauden välein seuranta (webropol), syksyllä elokuussa + 1-2 riippuen koronatartuntoihin liittyvien rajoitusten muutoksista  Lisäksi hyödynnetään organisaatioiden verkkosivuja, ajankohtaisselvityksiä, julkaistuja lehtiartikkeleita yms. • Tietojen hyödyntäminen:  STM:n ja THL:n tekemät vaikutusarviot, kansalaisviestinnän kehittäminen  Tutkimuskäyttö 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  4. 4. Tiedonkeruu alkoi rajoitusten tultua voimaan • Koronarajoitusten aikataulu keväällä • Seuranta alkoi viikolla 12 • Tavoite:  tilannekuvaa siitä, miten eri puolilla Suomea eri vaiheissa tehdään muutoksia eri tyyppisten päihdepalveluiden toteuttamisessa, mm.  päihdehuollon avohoito, opioidikorvaushoito  ympärivuorokautinen laitoshoito  terveysneuvontatoiminta  matalankynnyksiset palvelut (asuminen, päivätoiminta, ruoka-apu)  asiakaskunnan näkökulma  työntekijöiden näkökulma  tartuntojen leviämisen ehkäisy ja hoito (mm. tiedotus, sovitut toimintamallit)  muita ajankohtaisia haasteita 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  5. 5. Toteutus – ”näytteitä” päihdepalveluiden tilanteesta eri puolilta Suomea Toteutus käynnistyi alueittain: • Pääkaupunkiseutu; kuusikkokunnista Hki, Espoo, Vantaa • Muut kuusikkokunnat: Turku, Tampere, Oulu • Muu Suomi • Sairaanhoitopiireittäin joku/joitakin keskeisiä informantteja Lisäksi tietoja: • Vankiterveydenhuolto • päihteitä käyttävien perhekuntoutus ja HAL-pkl:t 26.10.2020 • thl.fi/koronakartta: Ilmaantuvuus 27.4. 19.5. 26.5. 17.8. Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  6. 6. Koronatartuntojen tilanteessa alueellisia suurempia muutoksia syksyllä 2020 • Ilmaantuvuus (kumulatiivinen) 31.8.2020! 17.9.2020! 20.10.2020! 18.8.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 18.8.2020
  7. 7. Ensimmäinen tilannekuva viikoilta 12-17 (3.4.2020 ja täydennys 23.4.2020) 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  8. 8. Ensimmäinen tilannekuva 3.4.2020 - eri puolilla Suomea edettiin eritahtisesti Pääkaupunkiseudulla  tapahtui nopeita ja suurempia muutoksia palveluiden toteuttamistavoissa erityisesti matalan kynnyksen palveluissa  päihdehuollon avohoito – vastaanotot auki, mutta etäyhteyksiä korvaamaan kasvokkaisia yksilötapaamisia, aloiteltu verkkomuotoisia ryhmäpalveluja  Opioidikorvaushoito – pidempiä kotilääkeannoksia, tarvittaessa kotiin vietynä, psykososiaalinen tuki etäyhteyksin, ”tuplasulatuksia” vastaanotolta hakevilta  ympärivuorokautinen laitoshoito – saatavuus hyvä, tartuntavarotoimia  Terveysneuvontatoiminta – Symppisten rajatummat palvelut  matalankynnyksiset palvelut (asuminen, päivätoiminta, ruoka-apu) – heikentyivät nopeasti  Päivätoiminta kiinni => ei lepopaikkoja  Isot ruoka-avut kiinni, hajautettu palvelu käynnistyi => yleiskunto heikkeni  Hätäasumispalvelut => muutoksia  Aloiteltiin ympäristötyötä ja jalkautuvaa työtä (välinejakelu) Muualla Suomessa (tietoa kuusikkokuntien lisäksi myös muilta alueilta eri puolilta Suomea)  alettu STM:n ja THL:n ohjeiden pohjalta valmistautumaan epidemian leviämiseen alueilla myös päihdeongelmaisten keskuudessa  päihdehuollon avohoidossa aloitettu siirtymistä etävastaanottoihin, kasvokkaisia ryhmätoimintoja alettu rajoittaa tai lopettaa, kokeilla verkkoavusteisia ryhmiä  huumeiden käyttäjien terveysneuvontatoimintaan alettu tehdä asiakaskohtaamisia vähentäviä muutoksia  opioidikorvaushoidossa vähennetty kohtaamisia pidempiaikaisilla kotiannoksilla, lääkitystä kotiin, useampia injektiomuotoiselle lääkitykselle; yksilölliset lääkkeenhakuajat, hengitystieoireisilla käynnit oireettomien käyntien jälkeen  ympärivuorokautinen katkaisuhoito: jatkuu huomioiden tartuntavarotoimet  kohtaavissa matalakynnyksissä palveluissa huomioitu tartuntojen välttämiseen liittyvät ohjeet, jalkautuvaa työtä jatkettu, päivätoiminnan toteutustavoissa alettu suunnittelemaan muutoksia, mm. päiväkeskustoiminnan muuttaminen ”ruokalatoiminnaksi” (10 hengen ryhmissä) 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  9. 9. Ensimmäinen tilannekuva 3.4.2020 – huolia Viestintä:  Palveluntuottajilla monia viestintäkanavia: verkkosivuja (STM, THL, kuntien / palvelun-tuottajien omat koronainfoa ja palveluja koskevat verkkosivut), omia some-kanavia, kasvokkaista neuvontaa suullisesti ja kirjallisesti  viestinnän sisällöt: THL:n materiaalit tai Pälyn Tietoa päihteitä käyttäville ja heitä hoitaville koronaepidemian aikana  => Yleisinfo ei tavoita kaikkia => tarvetta päihdeongelmaisten erityiskysymykset huomioivalle materiaalille => THL:n verkkosivuille kansalaisviestintää: • THL:n ohje Alkoholi ja koronaepidemia • THL:n ohje Huumeet ja koronaepidemia • THL:n ohje Ongelmapelaaminen ja koronaepidemia • THL:n ohje Tupakka ja koronaepidemia • THL:n esite Koronavirus COVID-19 ja päihteet: vinkkejä päihteitä käyttäville (tulostettava pdf-muotoinen esite) Muut isoimmat huolenaiheet:  Tarkoituksenmukaisten suojavarusteiden riittävyys erityisesti matalan kynnyksen palveluissa  tietoturvaan liittyvät kysymykset (esim. WhatsApp- tai Messenger- viestejä, Facebook…)  muutokset huumemarkkinoissa, käyttö monimutkaistuu ja yliannostusriski kasvaa.  etäpalvelut eivät tavoita kaikkia, osa potilaista / asiakkaista kadonnut, mutta matalan kynnyksen palvelupisteisiin myös kokonaan uusia avun tarvitsijoita  monia huolia syrjäytyneimpien päihdeongelmaisten osalta tartuntojen välttämisen edellytysten heikentymisestä palveluiden muutosten myötä:  tieto tartuntojen välttämisestä ei tavoita kaikkia  turvaetäisyyksistä huolehtiminen on vaikeaa, jos on asunnoton  ruoka-apupalvelujen sulkeutuminen heikentänyt säännöllisestä ravitsemuksesta huolehtimista  päiväkeskusten sulkeutuminen => vaikea huolehtia hygieniasta, lepopaikkojen puute; julkisista tiloista ajetaan pois 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  10. 10. Ensimmäinen täydennetty tilannekuva 23.4.2020 STM:lle vastaus sosiaali- ja terveysvaliokuntaa varten: ”Missä määrin päihdepalveluja on ajettu alas koronan hoitoon varautumisen vuoksi?” (1/2) • Päihdehoidon ja -kuntoutuksen palveluja ei ole ajettu alas koronaepidemian vuoksi, vaan niitä pyritään tarjoamaan edelleen matalalla kynnyksellä, vaikkakin muuttuneilla toimintavoilla ja tartuntavarotoimet tilojen käytössä huomioiden. • Erilaisia etäyhteydenpitomahdollisuuksia on laajasti otettu käyttöön päihdehuollon avohoidossa, mutta tarvittaessa on mahdollisuus vastaanotolla tapaamisiin. • Toimintatapojen muutokset (esim. etäyhteyksien lisääntynyt käyttö) ovat kuitenkin voineet aiheuttaa palveluista putoamisia tai niiden käyttö voi olla haasteellista riittämättömien tietotaitojen tai tarvittavan hyvien laitteiden puuttumisen vuoksi. • Tartuntavarotoimien vuoksi tehdyt tilamuutokset (esim. ympärivuorokautinen kuntoutus, hätämajoitus) ovat voineet vähentää vuodepaikkamääriä, mikä on voinut nostaa kiireettömään päihdekuntoutukseen pääsyn kynnystä. • Vakiintuneiden hätämajoituspaikkojen vähentämistä on pyritty korvaamaan lisäämällä uusien hätämajoituspalvelujen hankintaa. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  11. 11. Ensimmäinen täydennetty tilannekuva 23.4.2020 STM:lle vastaus sosiaali- ja terveysvaliokuntaa varten: ”Missä määrin päihdepalveluja on ajettu alas koronan hoitoon varautumisen vuoksi?” (2/2) • Matalan kynnyksen palveluista huumeiden käyttäjien terveysneuvontatoiminta sekä veriteitse leviävien tartuntojen ehkäisyn kannalta olennainen pistovälineiden vaihto jatkuu, vaikkakin terveysneuvontatoiminnan yhteydessä annettavissa muissa palveluissa (esim. hepatiittitestaukset, rokotukset) on nähtävissä supistumista. • Selvää heikentymistä on nähtävissä matalan kynnyksen huono-osaisuuspalveluissa (hätäasuminen, päiväkeskukset, ruoka-apu). • Niissä nopeasti tehdyt sulkemiset (esim. päiväkeskustoiminnan lopettaminen, keskitetty ruoka-apu) ovat näkyneet nopeasti näitä palveluja käyttäneiden heikentyneenä yleiskuntona (heikko ravitsemus, huono hygienia, väsymys), erityisesti pääkaupunkiseudulla. • Vaikka esim. jalkautuvaa työtä on lisätty ja ruoka-apupalveluja toteutetaan hajautetummin, se ei ole riittänyt kompensoimaan suljettujen päiväkeskus- yms. matalan kynnyksen palvelujen antamaa tukea. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  12. 12. Seuranta I 24.4.-8.5.2020 Webropol-kysely, vastaajia 42 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  13. 13. Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5.) => vastaamista edeltäneiden parin viikon aikana tapahtuneista muutoksista • Keskeiset muutokset palvelumuodoittain • Asiakaskunnan koronatartuntatilanne (altistuminen, oireet, testatut, sairaalahoidossa) • Koronatartuntojen toteaminen ja hoito • Asiakasnäkökulma • Työntekijöiden näkökulma • Etäyhteyksissä käytetyt sovellukset • Kokemukset etäpalveluiden käytöstä • Onnistuneita muutoksia • Muita ajankohtaisia huolia, haasteita 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  14. 14. Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – tilannekuva (1/4) • Päihdepalveluissa asioivista hyvin harvalla on arvioitu olevan todettuja koronavirustartuntoja, altistumista tartunnalle tai oireita useammalla • Yleisimmät havaitut muutokset asiakaskunnan näkökulmasta • huumeiden saatavuuden ja hintojen muutokset • alkoholin käyttö ja ongelmien vaikeutuminen • osa asiakkaista kadonnut (syynä osin etäyhteydet), mutta myös uusia asiakkaita (mm. terveysneuvonta, matalan kynnyksen palvelut) • kuntouttavaan laitoshoitoon pääsy vaikeutunut • matalan kynnyksen palveluissa (asunnottomuus, ruoka-apu, päiväkeskukset) pystytty muuttuneilla palveluilla turvaamaan perustarpeita 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  15. 15. Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – tilannekuva (2/4) • Hoidon toteutuksessa tapahtuneet muutokset kahden edeltäneen viikon aikana • Päihdehuollon avohoito: lisää etäyhteyksiä, kasvokkaiset tapaamiset mahdollisia. Jos ryhmätoimintoja, tartuntavarotoimia / etäyhteyksiä • Etäsovellukset: yksikön tietoturvalliset sovellukset, tekstiviesti ja Teams. Skype, sähköposti ja Whatsup olivat myös käytettyjä. • Vertais- tai kokemusasiantuntijatoiminnan aloittamisesta pari mainintaa: vertaispuhelin, kokemusasiantuntijavastaanotto. • Laitosmuotoista ympärivuorokautista vieroitushoitoa hyvin saatavilla, kuntoutusyksiköissä rajoituksia • Opioidikorvaushoidon toteutuksessa samantyyppisiä toimintamalleja kuin rajoitusten alkuvaiheessa: käyntien harventamista kotilääkeannoksilla, tarvittaessa kotiin vietävä lääkitys, kotilääkeannosjaksojen pidentämisestä ja seulojen vähentämisestä tai pois jättämisestä. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  16. 16. Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – tilannekuva (3/4) • Hoidon toteutuksessa tapahtuneet muutokset kahden edeltäneen viikon aikana (jatk.) • Huumeiden käyttäjien terveysneuvontatoiminta tartuntavarotoimin ja osin supistetuin palveluin, osin kytketty ruoka-apua • Asumispalveluissa tartuntavarotoimia, osin ruoka-apua • Jalkautuva työ: lisäystä, kotikäyntien korvaamista kävelytapaamisilla, etäyhteyksiä, jalkautuvassa työssä ruoka-apua • Päiväkeskukset paikoittain ruokapalveluna huomioiden tartuntavarotoimet, paikoin ovat kiinni. Kiinniolon yhteydessä mainittu usein kuitenkin mahdollisuus yksilötapaamisiin. • Ruoka-avussa on jatkettu eväskassien yms. jakelua sekä laajennettu niitä antavien toimijoiden määrää. Lämpimän ruuan jakaminen houkutellut myös uusia asiakkaita palvelun piiriin. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  17. 17. Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – tilannekuva (4/4) • Henkilöstön näkökulma • koronatartuntoihin liittyviä pelkoja mm. suojavarusteiden puutteiden tai oman riskialttiuden (riskiryhmään kuuluvia) vuoksi. • stressin lisääntyminen • THL:n ja Pälyn infot 26.10.2020 Ei tietoa Ei ole hyödynnetty On hyödynnetty THL: Alkoholi ja koronaepidemia 12% 24% 63% THL: Huumeet ja koronaepidemia 5% 19% 76% THL: Tupakointi ja koronaepidemia 17% 34% 49% THL: Ongelmapelaaminen ja koronaepidemia 20% 35% 45% THL:n esite "Koronavirus COVID-19 ja päihteet: vinkkejä päihteitä käyttäville" 12% 17% 71% Päihdelääketieteen yhdistyksen uutinen "Tietoa päihteitä käyttäville ja heitä hoitaville koronavirusepidemian keskellä" 10% 14% 76% Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  18. 18. Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – toimivia uusia käytäntöjä (1/2) • Etäyhteydet päihdehuollon avohoidossa • yksilötyössä onnistumisia: jo hoitosuhteessa olevat, erityisesti nuoret, mutta myös ikääntyneet • virtuaalinen päivä/ryhmä-toiminta (Essote) • vertaistoiminta (esim. vertaispuhelin: vertainen vastaajana, työntekijät tukena) • verkkoterapia ja digitaaliset terveysteknologiaratkaisut, esim. Previct • Opioidikorvaushoito • lääkityksen perusperiaatteet asetuksen (33/2008) mukaisesti • yksilölliset lääkkeenhakuajat ja lääkkeenhakukertojen vähentäminen (tuplasulatuksia) huomioiden tartuntavarotoimet, kotilääkeannosten pidentäminen, injektiolääkitykseen siirtyminen • kotilääkityksen kotiin vieminen: ks. STM:n Turvallinen lääkehoito -opas. • Psykososiaalinen tuki: etäyhteyksin, tartuntavarotoimin (uusia tapoja mm. keskustelut ulkona) 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  19. 19. Seurantakysely I (24.4.-8.5) – toimivia uusia käytäntöjä (2/2) • Matalan kynnyksen perustarpeisiin vastaavat palvelut (asuminen, ruoka, hygienia, lepo) • Monien eri toimijoiden (kunta, järjestöt) joustava yhteistyö ja uudelleen järjestelyt päivätoiminnassa, jalkautuvassa työssä ja ruoka-avussa (Hki) • Päiväkeskus ruokailupalveluksi (Turku) • Tampereella päivätoimintakeskuksen aukioloaikoja lisättiin (8-20 arkisin, lisäksi lauantaisin 8-15). • Kokousten (ammattilaiset) pitäminen etäyhteydellä tehostaa ajankäyttöä • Verkostoyhteistyön kehittäminen, uusien yhteistyörakenteiden luominen 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  20. 20. Seuranta II 3.-15.6.2020 Webropol-kysely, vastaajia 39 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  21. 21. Seurantakysely II (3.-15.6.2020) => vastaamista edeltäneiden parin viikon aikana tapahtuneista muutoksista • Keskeiset muutokset palvelumuodoittain • Asiakasnäkökulma • Asiakaskunnan koronatartuntatilanne (altistuminen, oireet, testatut, sairaalahoidossa) • Koronatartuntojen toteaminen ja hoito • Työntekijöiden näkökulma • Muita ajankohtaisia huolia, haasteita 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  22. 22. Seurantakysely II (3.-15.6) - tilannekuva Hoidon toteutuksessa tapahtuneet muutokset • Rajoitusten purkamiseen liittyvien muutosten aloittaminen avohoidossa. Etäyhteyksien käyttöä oli jatkettu, mutta kasvokkaiset tapaamiset lisääntyneet. Ryhmätoimintoja jatkettiin etänä, mutta aloiteltiin myös kasvokkain. Opioidikorvaushoidossa paluuta aiempiin käytöntöihin. • Ei muutoksia laitosmuotoisessa ympärivuorokautisessa katkaisuhoidossa ja kuntoutuksessa; tartuntavarotoimen jatkuvat • Huumeiden käyttäjien terveysneuvontatoiminnan osalta oli joitakin mainontoja sekä rajoitusten jatkamisesta että palvelujen laajentamisesta koronaepidemiaa edeltävään valikoimaan (esim. testaukset). • Asumispalveluja avattiin tartuntavarotoimin, jalkautuvan työ jatkuu tartuntavarotoimin, päiväkeskuksia avattiin, osin kuitenkin rajoittaen kerrallaan niissä asioivien määrää ym. tartuntavarotoimin • Ruoka-avusta oli vähän vastauksia. Lämpimän ruuan jakaminen jatkui Helsingissä. • Ympäristötyöstä oli pari vastausta. Toisessa viitattiin vertaisten tekemään ympäristötyöhön, toisessa kuvattiin kirjastojen, päiväkeskusten ym. julkisten tilojen avautumisen myötä helpottunutta pääsyä asiakkaille hoitaa asioitaan verkon kautta. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  23. 23. Seurantakysely II (3.-15.6) - tilannekuva Päihteiden käytössä ja palveluissa tapahtuneet muutokset asiakaskunnan näkökulmasta • Yleisimmät kuvatut muutokset päihteiden käytössä: maininnat opioidien saatavuuden heikentymisessä tai hintojen noususta ja amfetamiinin käytön lisääntymisestä. Alkoholin käytön muutoksina mainittiin sekä alkoholin käytön pahenemista että sen käytön vähenemistä. • Palvelujen ulkopuolelle jäävinä asiakasryhminä mainittiin mm. asunnottomat, riskiryhmäläiset ja mielenterveysongelmaiset. • Huomioita asunnottomien palvelujen paranemisesta rajoitusten purun jälkeen. • Ruoka-avussa toimipisteiden uudelleen avautumista; Helsinki jatkoi lämpimän ruuan jakelua • Hygieniasta huolehtimisen helpottumista päiväkeskusten ja julkisten tilojen avautumisen myötä. • Hätämajoitusta todettiin lisätyn Helsingissä. • Vakiintuneen asiakaskunnan osittaisesta palaamista palveluun, huonokuntoisempana. Uusia (esim. nuoret) asiakkaita. Laitoskuntoutukseen pääsyssä kuvattiin sekä helpottumista että edelleen niiden kiinni olemista tai sinne pääsyyn liittyvää tarkempaa harkintaa tartunta- altistusten vuoksi. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  24. 24. Seurantakysely II (3.-15.6) - tilannekuva Arvio asiakkaiden koronatartuntojen tilanteesta • Päihdepalveluissa asioivista edelleen hyvin harvalla arvioitiin olevan todettuja koronavirustartuntoja. Sen sijaan altistumista tartunnalle tai tartuntaan viittaavia oireita arvioitiin olleen useammalla. • Koronatesteihin pääsyn osalta tilanteen kuvattiin pääosin olevan hyvä. Ongelmista oli yksittäisiä mainintoja: opioidikorvaushoidossa olevan pääsy testeihin, psyykkisen tilanteen vuoksi vaikeuksia noudattaa karanteenimääräyksiä. Henkilöstön näkökulma • Henkilöstöllä edelleen jonkin verran koronatartuntoihin liittyviä pelkoja, mutta niiden todettiin lievittyneen. • Etäyhteyksissä käytetyssä tekniikassa todettiin edelleen olevan ajoittain ongelmia. • Suojavälineiden saatavuuden todettiin parantuneen. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  25. 25. Seuranta III 27.8.-9.10.2020 Webropol-kysely, vastaajia 46 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  26. 26. Seurantakysely II (27.8.-9.10.2020) => kesän jälkeinen seurantavaihe • arvio koronapandemian vaikutuksesta asiakkaiden eri tyyppisten päihdepalvelujen tarpeeseen • arvio asiakaskunnan koronatartuntatilanteesta ja huomioita koronatartuntojen toteamisesta ja hoidosta • rajoituksen purun jälkeen voimaan jääneet poikkeuskäytännöt • kuvaus asiakkaille annettavasta tuesta koronatartuntojen välttämiseksi • koronapandemian myötä asiakaskunnan tilanteesta heränneistä huolenaiheista, joihin voitaisiin vastata palveluja tai yhteistyötä kehittämällä • ennakointia mahdollisiin uusiin koronatartuntojen aaltoihin liittyvistä huolenaiheista (asiakkaat, työntekijät • Muita ajankohtaisia huolia, haasteita 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  27. 27. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Arvio koronapandemian vaikutuksesta asiakkaiden eri tyyppisten päihdepalvelujen tarpeeseen (% vastaajista) 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020 Pysynyt ennallaan (%) Vähentynyt (%) Kasvanut (%) Muu muutos (%) Päihdehuollon avohoito 58 5 33 5 Laitosmuotoinen ympärivuorokautinen katkaisuhoito 50 11 31 8 Laitosmuotoinen yksilökuntoutus 63 14 23 0 Laitosmuotoinen perhekuntoutus 88 0 8 4 Opioidikorvaushoito 62 3 29 6 Huumeiden käyttäjien terveysneuvontatoiminta 53 3 22 22 Asunnottomien palvelut / asumispalvelut 56 7 30 7 Jalkautuva työ 52 10 24 14 Matalan kynnyksen palvelut (päiväkeskus, kohtaamispaikat) 38 12 29 21 Ruoka-apu 46 4 38 12 Ympäristötyö* (ks. määritelmä kysymyksen selitteessä) 52 0 33 15 Joku muu, täsmennä vastauksessa mikä 67 0 17 17
  28. 28. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Arvio koronapandemian vaikutuksesta asiakkaiden eri tyyppisten päihdepalvelujen tarpeeseen • Yli puolet arvioi palvelujen tarpeen pysyneen ennallaan, mutta joidenkin palvelujen osalta oli mainintoja palveluntarpeen kasvusta: • Runsas kolmannes vastaajista arvioi ruoka-avun tarpeen kasvaneen • Noin kolmannes vastaajista arvioi päihdehuollon avohoidon, laitosmuotoisen ympärivuorokautisen katkaisuhoidon, opioidikorvaushoidon, asunnottomien palvelujen tai asumispalvelujen, matalan kynnyksen palvelujen ja ympäristötyön tarpeen kasvaneen. • Tarkentavia mainintoja: • Päihdehuollon avohoidon osalta oli tarkentavia mainintoja psykososiaalisen tuen tarpeen kasvamisesta ja asiakkaiden määrän lisääntymisestä. • Ympärivuorokautisen katkaisuhoidon ja kuntoutuksen osalta oli muutama maininta asiakkaiden lisääntyneestä hakeutumisesta laitoshoitoon sekä mainintoja laitospaikkojen vähenemisestä kesän aikana. • Opioidikorvaushoidon tarpeen lisääntymisestä oli mainintoja mm. aikaisempaa huonokuntoisemmista ja nuorista asiakkaista. • Huumeiden käyttäjien terveysneuvonnassa kuvattiin joitakin rajoitteiden vaikutuksia sekä muutoksia kävijämäärissä. • Matalan kynnyksen palvelujen, kuten päivätoiminnan, tarpeeseen vastaamista arvioitiin vaikeuttavan asetetut kävijämääriä koskevat rajoitukset. • Ympäristötyötä koskevissa lisämaininnoissa todettiin ympäristössä näkyvän häiriökäyttäytymisen lisääntyneen 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  29. 29. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Arvio asiakkaiden koronatartuntojen tilanteesta (% vastaajista) • Päihdepalvelujen asiakkaiden koronatartunnoille altistumisia tai tartuntoja arvioitiin olevan toistaiseksi vähän. Noin puolet vastaajista arvioi, että muutamalla yksittäisellä asiakkaalla oli ollut altistumisia ja noin kolmannes arvioi muutaman asiakkaan olleen oireinen tai kuvanneen oireita. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020 Ei tietoa (%) Ei kukaan asiakkaista (%) Muutama yksittäinen asiakas (%) Useat asiakkaat (%) Suurin osa tai kaikki asiakkaat (%) Asiakas on kuvannut altistumistaan koronatartunnalle 7 40 53 0 0 Asiakas on kuvannut / asiakkaalla havaittu koronatartuntaan viittavia oireita, ei varmistettu testeillä 4 53 36 7 0 Asiakas on kertonut käyneensä koronatestissä, josta saanut positiivisen testituloksen 4 84 11 0 0 Asiakas on koronatartunnan vuoksi sairaalahoidossa 16 84 0 0 0
  30. 30. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Rajoituksen purun jälkeen voimaan jääneet poikkeuskäytännöt • Useimmat vastaajat kuvasivat erilaisiin tartuntavarotoimiin – turvaetäisyyksiin, käsihygieniaan, kasvomaskeihin, suojaplekseihin, tehostettuun siivoukseen – liittyviä varotoimia vastaanottotiloissa. • Etäyhteyksien käyttö on jatkunut, samoin kotikäynnit, vaikka vastaanottotoimintaan oli osittain palattu. • Hengitystieoireisia asiakkaita ohjattiin välttämään vastaanotolle tuloa tai palvelua pyrittiin rajaamaan nopeasti annettuun välttämättömimpään palveluun. • Päiväkeskuksissa tai vastaavissa aiemmin pitkiä oleiluaikoja mahdollistaneissa yksiköissä oli käytössä kävijämäärien rajoituksia, esim. tiloissa voi oleilla 10-20 asiakasta kerrallaan ja aikaisempaa lyhyemmän aikaa. • Asuinyhteisöissä on rajoitettu vierailijoiden määrää, ja vierailut on paikoin pyritty järjestämään ulkona. Asunto ensin – yksiköissä on vierailurajoituksia. Asukas voi kutsua vain yhden vieraan kerrallaan kylään. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  31. 31. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Asiakkaille annettava tuki koronatartuntojen välttämiseksi • Vastauksissa toistui jatkuvasti tapahtuva ohjaus ja neuvonta tartuntavarotoimien noudattamiseen. Ohjeita annetaan suullisesti ja niitä on saatavissa kirjallisena. • Osa vastaajista mainitsi myös, että kasvomaskeja on saatavilla palveluissa tai sitten asiakkaat voidaan ohjata hakemaan kasvomaskeja paikoista, joissa niitä on maksuttomasti jaossa. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  32. 32. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Asiakaskunnan tilanteesta heränneitä huolenaiheita, joihin voitaisiin vastata palveluja tai yhteistyötä kehittämällä (1/3) • Päihdepalveluissa olevien asiakkaiden huonokuntoisuus mainittiin monissa vastauksissa. Alkoholin käyttö oli voinut lisääntyä esim. etätyön, työttömyyden tai sosiaalisten kontaktien vähenemisen vuoksi. Osa asiakkaista oli eristäytynyt. • Useita mainintoja oli somaattisten ongelmien hoitamisen vaikeutumisesta. • Lisääntynyt amfetamiinin käyttö on näkynyt päivystyksissä. Huumeidenkäyttöön liittyvän riskikäyttäytymisen on havaittu lisääntyneen. • Joillakin alueilla katkolle on ollut ajoittain vaikea päästä ja asiakkaat ovat joutuneet jonottamaan. • Opioidikorvaushoitoyksiköissä laajasti toteutettu lääkkeiden hakuun liittyvien käyntien harventaminen on lisännyt psykososiaalisen tuen tarvetta. • Avohoitopaikkojen ja ryhmien sulkeutumisen vuoksi mielenterveysongelmat olivat nousseet esille aiempaa enemmän. Asiakkaat olivat olleet ahdistuneempia. Hoidon jälkeistä jatkotukea oli ollut vaikeampi järjestää. Psykiatrisen hoidon arvioitiin vähentyneen. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  33. 33. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Asiakaskunnan tilanteesta heränneitä huolenaiheita, joihin voitaisiin vastata palveluja tai yhteistyötä kehittämällä (2/3) • Palveluihin oli hakeutunut uusia asiakkaita. Osan päihdepalvelujen tarpeessa olevista uusista asiakkaista arvioitiin kuitenkin jättäneen vastaanottokäynnit väliin esim. julkisen liikenteen käyttöön liittyvien tartuntapelkojen vuoksi. On myös mahdollista, että he ovat jääneet etäyhteyksin toteutettavien vastaanottopalvelujen ulkopuolelle siksi, etteivät he pysty tai halua käyttää teknologia-avusteisia palveluja. • Päihdepalvelujen siirtyminen etäyhteyden kautta toteutettavaksi on osoittautunut haastavaksi myös monille palveluissa jo oleville asiakkaille sekä yksilöllisten että itsehoitoa tukevien ryhmämuotoisten palvelujen osalta. Ryhmämuotoiset palvelut ovat antaneet toipumisen kannalta olennaista sosiaalista tukea. Jos ryhmämuotoisia toimintoja ei tartuntavarotoimien vuoksi voi järjestää, yksilöllistä tukea tarvitaan enemmän. • Keväällä olleiden rajoitusten aikana kotiin vietävien palvelujen ja tuetun asumisen kotikäyntien merkitys oli ollut monille asiakkaille suuri, koska kevään aikana tämä saattoi olla ainoa sosiaalinen kontakti asiakkaalle. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  34. 34. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Asiakaskunnan tilanteesta heränneitä huolenaiheita, joihin voitaisiin vastata palveluja tai yhteistyötä kehittämällä (3/3) • Keväällä tapahtunut useiden matalan kynnyksen palvelujen samanaikainen kiinni meneminen tai voimakas rajoittuminen ja päivätoimintojen supistuminen heijastui nopeasti niitä käyttävien vointiin. Moni vastaaja oli huolissaan erilaisten matalan kynnyksen palvelujen ja päiviin sisältöä ja rytmiä antavien palvelujen rajoituksista tai muuttumisesta etäpalveluiksi. Keväällä monien eri tahojen hajautetusti toteutettu ruoka-apu oli tullut tarpeeseen, mutta ruoka-apu oli kesän aikana vähentynyt, osin hävikkiruuan vähenemisen myötä. Ruoka-apua todettiin tarvittavan edelleen. • Kuntouttavan työtoiminnan supistuminen oli tarkoittanut sosiaalisen tuen heikentymistä. Asiakkaiden oli voinut olla vaikea sitoutua etätapaamisiin, ja osallistuminen oli voinut olla vaisua. • Asunnottomien hätämajoituksen tarve on ilmeinen talven lähestyessä. Sen tarvetta arvioitiin lisäävän myös sen, että ihmisiä jää majoituspalvelujen ulkopuolelle supistettujen vuodepaikkamäärien vuoksi. • Yhteismajoituksissa (esim. hätämajoitus, tai tilapäisesti kavereiden luona majoittuminen) on vaikea toteuttaa turvavälejä. Myös omaehtoisen karanteenin edellyttämiä tartuntavarotoimia on vaikea toteuttaa yhteismajoituksessa. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  35. 35. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Ennakointia uusiin koronatartuntojen aaltoihin liittyvistä huolenaiheista asiakkaiden tilanteessa • Joillakin alueilla on jo ensimmäisiä havaintoja päihdepalveluissa asioivien koronatartunnoista. Jos tartunnat leviävät, tartuntaketjuja voi olla vaikea jäljittää kattavasti. Päihdeongelmista kärsivillä voi olla päihderiippuvuutensa vuoksi vaikeuksia huolehtia tartuntavarotoimista, mutta erityisesti epävakaissa asumisolosuhteissa elävien on vaikea noudattaa karanteeniin tai eristykseen liittyviä tartuntavarotoimia. • Vastaajat toivat esille myös huolia hoitoketjujen toimivuudesta koronatartunnan saaneen päihdeongelmista kärsivän osalta. • Päihdeongelmista kärsivillä voi olla vaikeuksia jaksaa huolehtia itsestä. Päihderiippuvuuden hoito voi myös vaikeutua koronatartuntojen varotoimien vuoksi, jos esimerkiksi ympärivuorokautisen katkaisuhoidon tai päihdekuntoutuksen aloitusta pitää siirtää koronatartuntoihin liittyvien varotoimien vuoksi. • Uusien koronatartuntojen aaltojen myötä pidettiin tärkeänä, että matalan kynnyksen palvelut pidetään auki. Siinä yhteistyö järjestöjen kanssa nähtiin välttämättömänä. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  36. 36. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Ennakointia uusiin koronatartuntojen aaltoihin liittyvistä huolenaiheista työntekijöiden osalta • Monet vastaajat toivat esille henkilökunnan riittävyyteen liittyviä huolia. Henkilöstö voi vähentyä henkilökunnan omien tai perheenjäsenten altistuksista tai tartunnoista aiheutuvien poissaolojen vuoksi, tai henkilöstöä voidaan joutua siirtämään toisiin tehtäviin alueen koronatartuntatilanteen pahenemisen myötä. • Henkilökunnan jaksaminen voi olla myös kovilla. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  37. 37. Seurantakysely III (27.8.-9.10.) - tilannekuva Yhteenvetona: keskeisimmät huomioitavat asiat • Osalla päihdepalvelujen asiakkaista päihteiden käyttö on lisääntynyt ja kunto heikentynyt arjen rytmin katoamisen myötä. Huonokuntoisuutta lisää somaattisten sairauksien hoitamatta jääminen. Eristäytyminen, yksinäisyys ja kyvyttömyys huolehtia itsestä vaikeuttavat tilannetta. • Koronatartuntojen osalta tilanne on vielä melko rauhallinen, mutta joillakin alueilla on jo todettu tartuntoja. Tilanne voi vaikeutua nopeasti ja tarvitaan ennakointia tarvittavista toimenpiteistä. • Päihdepalvelujen tarpeen arvioidaan kasvaneen ruoka-avun, päihdehuollon avohoidon, laitosmuotoisen ympärivuorokautisen katkaisuhoidon, opioidikorvaushoidon, asunnottomien palvelujen tai asumispalvelujen, matalan kynnyksen palvelujen ja ympäristötyön osalta • Psykososiaalisen tuen kannalta on tärkeää varmistaa arkeen sisältöä antavan työtoiminnan, päivätoiminnan, jalkautuvan työn ja ryhmämuotoisen vertaistuen saatavuus • Talven lähestyessä on ennakoitava asunnottomien tai epävakaissa asumisoloissa olevien asumispalvelujen tarve. • Erityisesti pääkaupunkiseudulla ja isoissa kaupungeissa on varmistettava yöaikaisten hätäasumispalvelujen ym. lisäksi päiväaikaiset ruoka-, lepo- ja hygieniapalvelujen mahdollisuudet. • Ympäristötyötä tarvitaan päihdepalvelujen muutosten myötä esille tulleiden julkisten tilojen käyttöön liittyvien ongelmien ratkaisemiseksi; Esim. Helsingissä päihteiden käyttöön liittyvät ongelmat näkyvät julkisissa tiloissa, kauppakeskuksissa ja yksityisillä pihoilla roskaamisena, meluna ja riitelynä. • Huoli työntekijöiden riittävyydestä epidemiatilanteen vaikeutuessa. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  38. 38. Seuranta IV 2.-18.11.2020 Webropol-kysely, vastaajia 28 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  39. 39. Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Pääkaupunkiseutu: Helsinki (1/2) - Päihdepalvelujen järjestämisen haasteet korostuvat matalan kynnyksen palveluissa, joissa on aikaisempaa enemmän rajoituksia tartuntavarotoimien kiristämisen takia. Koronatartunnat ovat alkaneet näkyä myös päihdepalveluissa asioineilla. Koronatartuntoja on todettu päihdehuollon asumispalveluissa Helsingissä (ks. HS 25.11.2020 Helsingin hätämajoitusyksikössä todettu viime viikolla 12 koronatartuntaa) ja Helsinki vastannut ongelmaan ”täyden palvelun karanteenilla” (ks. Mediuutiset 1.12.2020). - Huumeiden myynti on useissa paikoissa varsin näkyvää. Huumekatkoille hakeutuminen on edelleen haastavaa etenkin niille asunnottomille, joilla on arjen hallinnan ongelmia. - Uusina asiakasryhminä on mainittu nuoret sekä maahanmuuttajataustaiset. - Päihdepalveluissa asioivien alkoholin käytön arvioidaan lisääntyneen. Huumeiden osalta on mainittu näkyvä katukauppa. Katukaupassa havaintoja fentanyylistä. - Laitoshoitoon pääsyssä on kuvattu olevan vaikeuksia mm. tiedonkulun ja palveluketjun katkoista johtuen. Korona-altistuksen saaneet asunnottomien matalan kynnyksen palveluissa asioivat asiakkaat eivät ole päässeet välittömästi tarvitsemiinsa palveluihin karanteenin turvaamiseksi - Jalkautuvaa työtä tehdään ympäri Helsinkiä. Jalkautuva työ on järjestäytynyt paremmin, yhteistyö on tiiviimpää ja uusia toimijoita on tullut kentälle. Jalkautuvassa työssä on lähes viikoittain tehty havaintoja uusista ulkona nukkuvista henkilöistä. Helsingissä on tarve hätämajoituksen lisäämiseen. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  40. 40. Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Pääkaupunkiseutu: Helsinki (2/2) - Koronatartuntojen vuoksi on tärkeä järjestää asunnottomille tai epävakaissa oloissa oleville riittävästi lyhytaikaisia asumisratkaisuja koronatartunnan saaneiden asumisen mahdollistamiseksi niin, että he voivat sairastaa turvallisesti (ruoka, psykososiaalinen tuki) ja välttää muiden altistamista. Asunnottomille ja epävakaissa olosuhteissa oleville tarvitaan myös muutoin vakaan asumisen mahdollistavia asumisratkaisuja. - Asunnottomien tilanne on huolestuttava talven lähestyessä myös päiväaikaisten palvelujen osalta. Asunnottomat tarvitsevat lämpimiä tiloja, joissa he voivat viettää aikaa, ruokailla ja huolehtia hygieniastaan. Matalan kynnyksen palvelut ovat supistuneet Helsingissä. Joitakin palveluja on jouduttu marraskuussa sulkemaan tilapäisesti todettujen tartunta-altistusten vuoksi. - Havaintoja on myös siitä, että huumeiden käyttäjien terveysneuvontaan hakeutuu dopingaineiden käyttäjiä, koska ruiskujen ja neulojen myyntiä apteekeista on rajoitettu. - Ruoka-apua on jatkettu Helsingissä, mutta ruoka-annoksia jaetaan mukaan ruokailutilojen sallitun asiakasmäärän supistamisen vuoksi. - Helsingissä tarvitaan hätämajoituksen ja koronatartuntojen asumispalvelujen lisäksi matalan kynnyksen paikkoja, joissa voi olla turvallisesti päiväaikaan (lepo, hygienia, sosiaalinen tuki). Tällaisten paikkojen tarve tulee korostumaan muiden julkisten tilojen sulkemisen myötä. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  41. 41. Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Pääkaupunkiseutu: Espoo ja Vantaa - Espoossa ja Vantaalla on nähtävissä myös joitakin muutoksia, mutta vähäisemmässä määrin kuin Helsingissä - Espoo: Selviämishoitoasema on ollut suljettuna joitain päiviä korona-altistuksista johtuvan karanteenin vuoksi. Korvaushoidossa olevien vieroitushoidon tarve on hieman kasvanut. Alle 30-vuotiaiden työssä käyvien nuorten osuus avohoidossa on lievästi kasvanut alkoholin käytön vuoksi. Korontatartunnoille altistumisia ja oireita on kuvattu, mutta todettuja positiivisia koronatestien tuloksia päihteiden käyttäjien keskuudessa ei ole toistaiseksi havaittu. Osa työntekijöistä kokee pitkittyneen poikkeustilanteen kuormittavana. • Vantaa: Nuoria aikuisia hakeutuu päihdepalveluihin jonkin verran aikaisempaa enemmän. Lastensuojelun arviointiin lähetetään ehkä vähän vanhempia henkilöitä kuin aiemmin. Huumeiden saatavuudessa on asiakkaiden mukaan muutoksia. Vantaan terveysneuvontapisteiden toimintaa on supistettu: rajoitettu asiakasmäärä, nopea välineiden vaihto, ei ruokailua. Muutama yksittäinen päihdepalveluissa asioiva asiakas on saanut koronatestistä positiivisen tuloksen. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  42. 42. Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Muut kuusikkokunnat: Turun ja Tampereen seutu (1/2) - Turun ja Tampereen seuduilla päihdepalveluiden toteuttamista on jatkettu pitkälle samaan tapaan kuin aikaisemminkin. Huomioidaan turvavälit, käsihygienia, maskit, sekä käytetään myös muita suojavälineitä. - Molemmilla alueilla päihdepalveluissa asioivien koronatilanne näyttää olleen marraskuun alussa edelleen suhteellisen rauhallinen, vaikka altistuksia ja oireita on havaittu joillakin päihdepalveluissa asioineilla. Yksittäisiä päihdepalveluiden asiakkaita on joutunut sairaalaan koronatartuntojen vuoksi. - Päihdepalveluissa näkyy alkoholin lisääntynyt käyttö. Huumeita arvioidaan olevan hyvin tarjolla. Lisääntynyt päihteiden käyttö näkyy myös huumeseuloissa. - Asiakkaiden levottomuus, henkinen pahoinvointi ja päihteiden käyttö on lisääntynyt. Sekä Tampereella että Turussa päihdepalveluiden lähistöllä on raportoitu joitain lieveilmiöitä: levotonta käyttäytymistä, ruiskuja ja neuloja, pikkurikoksia, aineiden osto- ja myyntitapahtumia. Kummassakin kaupungissa tehdään ympäristötyötä. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  43. 43. Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Muut kuusikkokunnat: Turun ja Tampereen seutu (2/2) - Tampereen seudulla palveluiden ulkopuolelle jäävinä ryhminä on mainittu erityisesti nuoret, asunnottomat (akuutin majoituksen tarve) sekä kuntouttavassa työtoiminnassa olevat, joiden päihteiden käyttö lisääntynyt. Huumeiden käyttäjiä on hakeutunut aikaisempaa enemmän asumispalveluihin, koska niitä on muutettu päihteiden käytön salliviksi. Nuorten jääminen palveluiden ulkopuolelle (jonoja hoitoon) aiheuttaa ahdistusta sekä nuorissa että heidän perheissään ja läheisissä. Akuuttien kriisiperheiden hoitoonohjauksia on ollut viime viikkojen aikana runsaasti. - Turussa päiväkeskuksen toimintaa on supistettu lokakuun alusta lähtien ja toiminta keskittyy ruokailuun vaikka päiväkeskustoimintaakin on tarjolla. Ensisuojassa valmistellaan lääkäripalvelujen aloittamista asumiskokeiluasiakkaille. Selviämisasemalla on ollut vähemmän asiakkaita kuin aikaisemmin ja kaikilta asiakkailta kartoitetaan koronaoireet. Terveysneuvontapisteestä on ollut mahdollista saada päihdesairaanhoitajan lähete korvaushoidon arvioon huhtikuusta2020 lähtien. Näin on saatu hoidon piiriin uusia potilaita. TYKS:n riippuvuuspsykiatrian vastuualueelle tulleiden lähetteiden (kaikki lähetteet) määrä on kasvanut edelliseen vuoteen verrattuna. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  44. 44. Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Muu Suomi - Muualla Suomessa päihdepalveluissa ja niiden asiakaskunnassa on kuvattu vähemmän muutoksia. - Päihteiden osalta on useita huomioita alkoholin käytön lisääntymisestä. Huumeiden saatavuuden muutoksista on joitakin huomioita: amfetamiinia liikkeellä, sekakäytössä monia eri aineita. Huumeiden käytöstä aiheutuvista lieveilmiöistä oli mainintoja Kymenlaaksossa ja Etelä-Savossa. - Päihdepalveluiden toteuttamisessa on vain vähän muutoksia ja palveluissa huomioidaan tartuntavarotoimet. Päihdehuollon avohoidossa etäpalvelut jatkuvat vastaanottokäyntien rinnalla, opioidikorvaushoidon jatkuvuus varmistetaan tarvittaessa kotiin vietävällä palvelulla, laitoskatkaisu- ja kuntoutuspalveluja on saatavana, samoin huumeiden käyttäjien terveysneuvontaa ja muita matalan kynnyksen palveluja. Etäpalvelujen arvioidaan olevan osalle asiakkaista riittämättömiä. Palveluihin hakeutuminen on joillakin alueilla tavanomaista vähäisempää. - Altistumisista ja oireista on havaintoja useammalla alueella, mutta testein todetuista tai sairaalahoitoon johtaneista tartunnoista on vain muutamia yksittäisiä asiakkaita koskevia huomioita. Päihdepalveluissa asioineiden koronatartuntatilanteesta ei ollut erityisiä huomiota niiltäkään alueilta, joissa koronatartuntojen viimeaikainen ilmaantuvuus oli noussut. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  45. 45. Seurantakysely IV (2.-18.11.2020) - tilannekuva Yhteenveto: - suurimmat ja ajankohtaisimmat haasteet päihdepalvelujen järjestämissä näkyivät Helsingissä matalan kynnyksen palveluissa: hätämajoituspaikkojen niukkuus, päiväkeskusten toiminnan supistuminen tartuntavarotoimien kiristämisen takia. Lisäksi koronatartuntoja on havaittu myös päihdepalveluissa asioineilla. Helsinki on vastannut karanteeniin määrättyjen tai sairaalahoitoa tarvitsevien asunnottomien tarpeisiin varaamalla heitä varten sairaala- ja majoituspaikkakiintiöt - päihdepalvelujen toiminta näytti marraskuun alussa muualla Suomessa melko vakiintuneelta, vaikkakin tartuntavarotoimien vuoksi osa palveluista toteutettiin muuttunein toimintatavoin, kuten avovastaanottojen rinnalla toteutettuina etäpalveluina. Huumeiden käyttäjien terveysneuvontaa toteutetaan, mutta osittain supistetuilla palveluilla. Asumispalveluita on muutettu päihteiden käytön sallivaksi asunnottomien päihdeongelmaisten asumismahdollisuuksien lisäämiseksi. - päihdepalveluissa asioineiden alkoholin käytön lisääntymisestä ja huumeiden – erityisesti stimulanttien – helposta saatavuudesta on useita mainintoja. - nuoria ja nuoria aikuisia hakeutuu palveluihin aikaisempaa enemmän, ja palveluihin on syntynyt jonoja - päihdepalvelujen asiakaskunnan koronatartuntojen tilanteen arvioitiin olleen marraskuun alkupuolella vielä rauhallinen suurimmassa osassa maata. - henkilökunnan osalta oli mainintoja sairaslomien lisääntymisestä mm. karanteenien vuoksi ja sijaisrekrytoinneissa mainittiin olevan vaikeuksia. 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  46. 46. Seurantojen jatkaminen • Seurannan jatkaminen?  arvioidaan seurannan jatkamisen tarve alkuvuonna 2021 koronapandemian etenemisen pohjalta 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020
  47. 47. Kerätyn seurantatiedon hyödyntäminen • STM:lle arviointitietoa • THL:n muu raportointi, mm. Rissanen Pekka ym. COVID-19-epidemian vaikutukset väestön palvelutarpeisiin, palvelujärjestelmään ja kansantalouteen – nopea vaikutusarvio (THL, Kirja 2020 ja tiedote 24.4.2020) • THL: • Kansalaisviestintä: Neuvoja päihteiden käyttäjälle koronaepidemian aikana • Lisäksi valmisteilla hyvistä käytännöistä: • Tietoturva • Matalan kynnyksen palvelujen jatkaminen tartuntavarotoimilla • Ks. THL:n verkkosivu Päihdepalvelujen seuranta koronapandemian aikana • Aineiston tutkimuskäyttö  COVALC-tutkimus 2020-2022 1. Koronapandemian vaikutukset alkoholihaittojen hoitoon ja ongelmakäyttäjien palvelujen sisältöihin  Valtakunnallinen rekisteritutkimus (THL)  Turun yliopiston ja Siun SOTEn rekisteripohjaiset osatutkimukset  Laadullinen aineisto palveluiden muutoksista (THL) 2. Alkoholin kulutusmuutokset koronapandemian aikana (THL) 3. Koronapandemian vaikutukset alkoholin käyttöön liittyvään rikollisuuteen (Krimo) 26.10.2020Yhteenveto päihdepalvelujen seurannasta koronaepidemian aikana / 26.10.2020

