Pepticulcer

Peptic Ulcer Disease SWALIHA C K Assistant Professor Sengundhar College of Pharmacy
OUTLINE • Introduction • Etiology/ Risk factors • Types of PUD • Clinical Presentation • Pathophysiology • Investigation/ ...
INTRODUCTION • Peptic Ulcer is a lesion in the lining (mucosa) of the digestive tract, typically in the stomach or duodenu...
•Lesion may subsequently occur into the lamina propria and submucosa to cause bleeding. •Most of peptic ulcer occur either...
 Serious medical problem  Approx. 500,000 new cases each year  5M people affected in USA only  Mostly occur between 55...
 Duodenal ulcers are four times more common than gastric ulcers  Mortality rates from peptic ulcer are low  High preval...
ETIOLOGY • Lifestyle – Smoking – Acidic drinks – Medications • • H. Pylori infection – 90% have this bacterium – Passed fr...
RISK FACTORS  Alcoholic cirrhosis  Smoking or chewing tobacco  Serious illness  Radiation treatment of the area  H-py...
TYPES • GASTRIC PEPTIC ULCER • DUODENAL PEPTIC ULCER
Gastric and Duodenal Ulcers
CLINICAL PRESENTATION
• Abdominal pain • Located in epigastric area • Burning in quality • Occur on an empty stomach 2-4 hours after meal or at ...
 Perforations  Blotting and abdominal fullness  Nausea and vomiting  Loss of appetite (because of pain)  Weight loss ...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
•Under normal conditions, a physiologic balance exists between gastric acid secretion and gastroduodenal mucosal defense. ...
Aggressive factors, such as NSAIDs, H pylori infection, alcohol, bile salts, acid, and pepsin, can alter the mucosal defen...
INVESTIGATION/ DIAGNOSTIC TEST
INVESTIGATION • Stool examination for fecal occult blood. • blood count (CBC) for decrease in blood cells.
DIAGNOSTIC TEST • Esophagogastrodeuodenoscopy (EGD) – Endoscopic procedure – Upper gastrointestinal series (UGI) – Urea Br...
In all patients with “Alarming symptoms” endoscopy is required. Dysphagia. Weight loss. Vomiting. Anorexia. Hematemes...
Complications of Peptic Ulcers Hemorrhage – Blood vessels damaged as ulcer erodes into the muscles of stomach or duodenal ...
MANAGEMENT • LIFE STYLE MODIFICATION • HYPOSECRETORY DRUG THERAPY • H. pylori ERADICATION THERAPY • SURGERY
THERAPEUTIC AGENTS Proton Pump Inhibitors Suppress acid production •Pantoprazole, rabeprazole H2-ReceptorAntagonists – Blo...
Prostaglandin Analogs – Reduce gastric acid and enhances mucosal resistance to injury – Misoprostol Mucosal barrier fortif...
H. pylori Eradication Therapy:
Indications: Failure of medical treatment. Development of complications High level of gastric secretion and combined du...
Types of Surgical Procedures GASTROENTEROSTOMY Creates a passage between the body of stomach to small intestines. • Allows...
Types of Surgical Procedures • VAGOTOMY – Cuts vagus nerve – Eliminates acid- secretion stimulus
Types of Surgical Procedures • PYLOROPLASTY Widens the pylorus to guarantee stomach emptying even without vagus nerve stim...
THANK YOU
Pathophysiology of peptic ulcer. including gastric and duodenal ulcers.

