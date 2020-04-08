Presentation 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Steven Goh San Jose State University Joe Lau San Jose State University Eric Near San Jose State University Spartan Superwa...
Traffic congestion and CO2 emission due to personal vehicle is causing problems in our world today Eric Near https://www.w...
Moreover, extensive use of personal vehicles promote ineffective land use Eric Near
SPARTAN Superway comes as a solution by providing a reliable mode of public transportation Joe Lau Solar Powered Automated...
The power module is designed to store solar energy and output power to onboard motors Joe Lauhttps://www.amazon.com/Jacker...
Before the coronavirus situation, the design goals of this project are as follows Description Quantity Mass of the system ...
According to our calculations, 110W is needed to power our system to its desired capacity 0 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.08 0.1 0.12 0...
16 Supercapacitor in series can store up to 11 kJ of energy and will be used to power bogie’s acceleration 17.5 Farads 36 ...
12 Lithium-ion batteries is connected 3s-4p, have a capacity of 111 Wh and will be used to power the bogie’s cruise speed ...
A battery management System (BMS) will be used to monitor the state of charge and promote balance charging of individual c...
Using SolidWorks, we designed a power module that houses the necessary components Joe Lau
Finite Element Analysis (FEA) was performed to ensure factor of safety <10 Joe Lau
Joe Lau
Progress Since Last Presentation
Switching mechanism has been successfully tested pre-shelter in place order Steven Goh
The current sensor was tested using 12V Motor, Power Supply, Arduino and a multimeter Steven Goh
The current sensor was then connected with relays and transistors to verify switching capabilities Steven Goh
Steven Goh => Initialize the current sensor => Measurement Collection & Data Processing => Output low level signal to tran...
Due to the coronavirus situation, we aim to complete the following tasks for rest of the semester • Sizing all components ...
The design goals was updated to size for full-scale deployment Steven Goh Description Pre-Coronavirus Post-Coronavirus Mas...
Based on the updated parameters, the system now require 350 kW worth of power to operate at its full capacity Steven Goh
3.5 kW fan was added to the calculation as an HVAC unit for cooling the lithium-ion batteries Steven Gohhttps://oge.onegen...
The updated battery system will have 8 modules of lithium-ion batteries with total capacity of 21.2 kWh Steven Gohhttp://m...
Each module will have 210 batteries arranged in 6s-35p configuration with total capacity of 122.5 Ah Steven Goh Samsung 25...
To prolong the batteries’ life, we do not want to discharge more than 80%, so the usable capacity is 17 kWh Steven Gohhttp...
2-D Electrical Chart will be completed by the end of the semester to help future teams Steven Goh
Several part drawings has been completed, and more will follow as we progress Joe Lau
Full Scale Power Module will incorporate fans and free air cooling Joe Lau
PCB design for Supercapacitors will reduce wiring Eric Near
PCB connections will be able to handle 50 Amps of current Eric Near
PCB will use connectors to handle the high current requirement Eric Near
The BOM is constantly updated following new design parameters Eric Near Date Purchased Description Quantity Price/ Item Pr...
We are currently on schedule, and the Gantt Chart is updated following the new tasks April May Tasks 8 15 22 29 6 13 Order...
Dependencies and Contingencies
PCB thickness increased to reduce trace width Eric Nearhttps://www.4pcb.com/trace-width-calculator.html
Uniform Supercapitor pack design will be maintain to prevent the need for new PCB design Joe Lau
In the case of full scale deployment, our team will depend on communicating with bogie team, wayside power team and the so...
Thank You! Questions?
  1. 1. Steven Goh San Jose State University Joe Lau San Jose State University Eric Near San Jose State University Spartan Superway – Power Module
  2. 2. Traffic congestion and CO2 emission due to personal vehicle is causing problems in our world today Eric Near https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/06/ chart-of-the-day-the-cities-with-the-worst-congestion/
  3. 3. Moreover, extensive use of personal vehicles promote ineffective land use Eric Near
  4. 4. SPARTAN Superway comes as a solution by providing a reliable mode of public transportation Joe Lau Solar Powered Automated Transit Ascendent Network
  5. 5. The power module is designed to store solar energy and output power to onboard motors Joe Lauhttps://www.amazon.com/Jackery-SolarSaga-Explorer- Portable-Generator/dp/B07PGS2WN8
  6. 6. Before the coronavirus situation, the design goals of this project are as follows Description Quantity Mass of the system < 100 kg Maximum Velocity of Bogie 1 m/s Desired Acceleration 2.45 m/s2 Total Track Length 10 m Factor of Safety > 10 Power Module Dimensions 47 cm x 35 cm x 25 cm Supercapacitor Charging time < 120 seconds Joe Lau
  7. 7. According to our calculations, 110W is needed to power our system to its desired capacity 0 0.02 0.04 0.06 0.08 0.1 0.12 0 2 4 6 8 10 Power(kW) Time [s] Power Curve Steven Goh
  8. 8. 16 Supercapacitor in series can store up to 11 kJ of energy and will be used to power bogie’s acceleration 17.5 Farads 36 V 16 Series Cell Capacitance Supply Voltage Steven Goh https://www.baddhor.com/index.php?main_page=product_info& products_id=311252
  9. 9. 12 Lithium-ion batteries is connected 3s-4p, have a capacity of 111 Wh and will be used to power the bogie’s cruise speed Steven Gohhttp://www.hessprecisionlaser.com/lithium-ion- battery-packs/
  10. 10. A battery management System (BMS) will be used to monitor the state of charge and promote balance charging of individual cells Eric Nearhttps://www.banggood.com/3S-11_1V-25A-18650-Li-ion-Lithium- Battery-BMS-Protection-PCB-Board-With-Balance-Function-p- 1120250.html
  11. 11. Using SolidWorks, we designed a power module that houses the necessary components Joe Lau
  12. 12. Finite Element Analysis (FEA) was performed to ensure factor of safety <10 Joe Lau
  13. 13. Joe Lau
  14. 14. Progress Since Last Presentation
  15. 15. Switching mechanism has been successfully tested pre-shelter in place order Steven Goh
  16. 16. The current sensor was tested using 12V Motor, Power Supply, Arduino and a multimeter Steven Goh
  17. 17. The current sensor was then connected with relays and transistors to verify switching capabilities Steven Goh
  18. 18. Steven Goh => Initialize the current sensor => Measurement Collection & Data Processing => Output low level signal to transistor ] ] ]
  19. 19. Due to the coronavirus situation, we aim to complete the following tasks for rest of the semester • Sizing all components for full scale deployment • Computer simulation of full-model • PCB design for future use • Final report and part drawings Joe Lau
  20. 20. The design goals was updated to size for full-scale deployment Steven Goh Description Pre-Coronavirus Post-Coronavirus Mass of the system < 100 kg 1500 kg Maximum Velocity of Bogie 1 m/s 13.41 m/s (30 mph) Desired Acceleration 2.45 m/s2 2.45 m/s2 Total Track Length 10 m 1.6 km (1 mile) Factor of Safety > 10 > 10 Power Module Dimensions 47 cm x 35 cm x 25 cm 21 in x 27 in x 13 in Supercapacitor Charging time < 120 seconds < 120 seconds
  21. 21. Based on the updated parameters, the system now require 350 kW worth of power to operate at its full capacity Steven Goh
  22. 22. 3.5 kW fan was added to the calculation as an HVAC unit for cooling the lithium-ion batteries Steven Gohhttps://oge.onegene.com/en/product/25
  23. 23. The updated battery system will have 8 modules of lithium-ion batteries with total capacity of 21.2 kWh Steven Gohhttp://media3.ev-tv.me/TeslaModuleController.pdf
  24. 24. Each module will have 210 batteries arranged in 6s-35p configuration with total capacity of 122.5 Ah Steven Goh Samsung 25R 18650 Battery Specifications Nominal Voltage 3.6V Nominal Capacity 2500 mAh Continuous Discharge Rate 20A Samsung 35E 18650 Battery Specifications Nominal Voltage 3.6V Nominal Capacity 3500 mAh Continuous Discharge Rate 8A https://www.18650batterystore.com/Samsung -18650-p/samsung-35e.htm
  25. 25. To prolong the batteries’ life, we do not want to discharge more than 80%, so the usable capacity is 17 kWh Steven Gohhttps://batteryuniversity.com/learn/article/how_to_prolong_lit hium_based_batteries
  26. 26. 2-D Electrical Chart will be completed by the end of the semester to help future teams Steven Goh
  27. 27. Several part drawings has been completed, and more will follow as we progress Joe Lau
  28. 28. Full Scale Power Module will incorporate fans and free air cooling Joe Lau
  29. 29. Full Scale Power Module will incorporate fans and free air cooling Joe Lau
  30. 30. PCB design for Supercapacitors will reduce wiring Eric Near
  31. 31. PCB connections will be able to handle 50 Amps of current Eric Near
  32. 32. PCB will use connectors to handle the high current requirement Eric Near
  33. 33. The BOM is constantly updated following new design parameters Eric Near Date Purchased Description Quantity Price/ Item Price 14-Oct-19 Ampeak 2/10/25A Smart Battery Charger 1 $74.28 $74.28 17-Nov-19 Nickel Strips (3 meter) 10 $7.64 $76.40 17-Nov-19 Bestol 200pcs 18650 Battery Cell Holder Safety Spacer 9 $21.84 $196.56 14-Feb-20 Samsung SDI 18650-25R Li-on Battery 12 $2.89 $34.68 Samsung SDI 18650-35E Li-on Battery 1680 $3.05 $5,124.00 Terminal Blocks 1 $3.47 $3.47 Fuse 50/100A 1 $2.04 $2.04 12-Mar-20 12V Automotive grade Relay 1 $14.20 $14.20 npn Transistor 1 - - Diode 1 - - Molex - 428160212 10 $2.50 $25.00 2-Mar-20 Current Sensor (DFRobot 50A AC/DC Current Sensor) 1 $19.56 $19.56 Molex - 428180212 10 $2.50 $25.00 Arduino 1 - Li-On battery Smart Charger 1 $58.99 $58.99 Power Module Case (Custom) 1 PCB Fabrication (Supercapacitor) 1 Total Expenses $5,654.18 Current Total Spending: $ 172.20
  34. 34. We are currently on schedule, and the Gantt Chart is updated following the new tasks April May Tasks 8 15 22 29 6 13 Ordering Parts Testing PCB Design and Fabrication Thermal Analysis/Cooling System Sizing Components for Full-scale Simulation of Full Model Final Presentation/Report Eric Near Joe Lau Steven Goh All Eric Near
  35. 35. Dependencies and Contingencies
  36. 36. PCB thickness increased to reduce trace width Eric Nearhttps://www.4pcb.com/trace-width-calculator.html
  37. 37. Uniform Supercapitor pack design will be maintain to prevent the need for new PCB design Joe Lau
  38. 38. In the case of full scale deployment, our team will depend on communicating with bogie team, wayside power team and the solar panel integration team http://proceedings.ises.org/paper/solar2016/solar2016-0019-Furman.pdf Joe Lau
  39. 39. Thank You! Questions?

