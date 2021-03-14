Polozaji predmeta i odnosi medju njima (u)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ДРУГИ РАЗРЕД предмет: Математика назив предавања: Положаји предмета и односи међу њима (утврђивање) име предавача: Снежана...
За овај час је потребан следећи прибор: - свеска, - бојице, - оловка и гумица.
Положаји предмета и односи међу њима, утврђивање
Да се подсетимо ГОРЕ, ДОЛЕ, ИСПОД, ИЗНАД, ИСПРЕД, ИЗА, ИЗМЕЂУ
Да се подсетимо: ЛЕВО, ДЕСНО
Да се подсетимо НАПРЕД, НАЗАД
Да се подсетимо НАГОРЕ, НАДОЛЕ
Да се подсетимо НАЛЕВО, НАДЕСНО
Да се подсетимо УСПРАВНО И ВОДОРАВНО УСПРАВНО ВОДОРАВНО
1. Нацртај јабуку иза пужа и лист испред пужа.
2. Нацртај две мачке, а између њих лептира.
3. Испод клупе нацртај лопту, а изнад клупе облак.
4. Нацртај жути цвет, а десно од њега црвени.
5. Нацртај авион који се креће надоле.
6. На столу нацртај четири коцке у усправном положају.
ПРАВИЛА ИГРЕ Када је тврдња тачна подигни десну руку, када није тачна подигни леву руку. НЕТАЧНО ТАЧНО
1. Црвеном бојом је заокружено оно што се налази иза пужа, а плавом оно што се налази испред њега. ТАЧНО НЕТАЧНО
2. Девојчица држи четкицу у левој руци. ТАЧНО НЕТАЧНО
3. Пчела је изнад цвета. ТАЧНО НЕТАЧНО
4. Плава стрелица показује надесно. ТАЧНО НЕТАЧНО
5. Заокружена је мања јабука. ТАЧНО НЕТАЧНО
6. Прецртан је шири балон. ТАЧНО НЕТАЧНО
7. Заокружен је дужи пут. ТАЧНО НЕТАЧНО
Домаћи задатак: Нацртај свој пут од куће до школе.
